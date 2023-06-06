Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Rancho Mexican Restaurant & Grill

212 North Franklin Street

Watkins Glen, NY 14891

Popular Items

Chips & Queso

$5.50+

House made corn tortilla chips with creamy queso dip.

Fajitas Texanas

$23.00

Food

Appetizers

Choose one of our delicious appetizers to get you started while you browse our menu for your meal choice.

A la Mexicana Nachos

$16.00

Nachos topped with grilled steak and chorizo, grilled jalapenos, queso, onions, black beans, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de Gallo.

Bean Dip

$12.00

Chips

$1.50

House made corn tortilla chips

Chips & Queso

$5.50+

House made corn tortilla chips with creamy queso dip.

Chips & Salsa

$2.50

House made corn tortilla chips with fresh made mild or spicy salsa.

Chori-Queso

$10.50

Our creamy queso dip with chorizo added and served with house made corn tortilla chips.

Fajita Nachos

Guacamole & Chips

$6.00+

Fresh made guacamole served with our house made corn tortilla chips.

Guacamole Salad

$4.00

Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese topped with our fresh guacamole.

Mini Chimi

$11.00

Nachos Con Queso

$9.00

Nachos Verdes

$12.50

Rancho Fries

$11.00

Ground Beef or Chorizo served on top our crispy french fries. Then topped with Queso, Cilantro, and Pico de Gallo.

Salsa

$0.75

Fresh made salsa with locally sourced ingredients. Your choice of hot or mild.

Veggie Nachos

$12.00

Your choice of black beans or refried beans on our corn tortillas, then topped with grilled vegetables (peppers, onions, tomatoes), pico de gallo, queso, and corn salad.

Desserts

Churros

$6.00

Deep fried fritters rolled in cinnamon sugar. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Flan

$4.50

Baked vanilla custard with a caramel sauce. Topped with whipped cream.

Helado Frito

$6.50

Fried vanilla ice cream, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, drizzled with chocolate syrup and then topped with whipped cream.

Sopapilla

$5.50

A puffed pastry topped with honey and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Kid's Meals

Available for children 10 and under

A. Tacos w/ Rice

$7.50

Two hard or soft tacos with your choice of filling, then topped with lettuce and cheese.

B. Burrito w/ Rice

$7.50

C. Quesadilla w/ Rice

$7.50

Child size quesadilla filled with your choice of cheese, chicken, steak, or beans.

D. Macaroni & Cheese w/ Fries

$7.50

Classic kid's favorite of macaroni noodles with a cheese sauce.

E. Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$7.50

3 crispy chicken tenders with a side of fries.

F. Enchiladas w/ Rice

$7.50

Two child sized enchiladas filled with your choice of cheese, chicken, steak, or beans.

Platos

Burrito Loco

$18.00

Burrito filled with grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp, then topped with roja salsa, lettuce, and mango pico. Served with rice and beans.

Carnitas

$13.50

Crispy fried pork tips topped with pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Chilaquiles

$12.50

Tortilla chips layered with chicken, roja salsa, cotija cheese, cilantro, and fried egg.

Chili Verde Quesadilla

$13.50

Quesadilla filled with our slow=cooked pork. Topped with salsa verde, crema, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Chimichangas

Fried burrito with your choice of chicken of beef. Covered with queso and then topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and crema. Served with rice and beans.

Choripollo

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with sauted chorizo then smothered in queso. Served with rice and beans.

Coctel de Camarones

$15.25

Mexican shrimp cocktail. Poached shrimp served in our fresh salsa and citrus juices. Served with avocado slices and tortilla chips.

El Burrito Superior

$14.00

Our biggest burrito with your choice of chicken or steak, then filled with chorizo, refried beans, salsa verde, pico de gallo, lettuce, and crema.

El Chile Relleno

$12.50

Pablano pepper stuffed with cheese then battered and lightly fried. Topeed with roja salsa and crema. Served with rice and beans.

El Rancho Especial

$25.00

Quesadilla with your choice of chicken, steak, or beans. Filled with onions, peppers, and tomatoes then topped with queso.

Enchilada Roja Supreme

$13.00

Your choice of beef, chicken, or beans rolled into a corn tortilla and covered with tomatillo salsa, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Fajita Quesadilla

Quesadilla with your choice of chicken, steak, or beans. Filled with onions, peppers, and tomatoes then topped with queso.

Fajitas

Your choice of steak, chicken, or shrimp sauted with peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served on a sizzling hot skillet with corn or flour tortillas and guacamole salad. Served with rice and beans.

Flautas

$13.00

Corn tortillas filled with chicken then rolled and deep fried. Smothered in queso an topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and crema. Served with rice and beans.

La Bandera

Chicken, beef, or cheese enchiladas topped with queso, salsa verde, and salsa roja. Served with rice and beans.

Mexican Cheese Steak

$16.00

Quesadilla filled with steak, grilled onions, and queso. Served with rice and beans.

Mi Mexico

$14.00

Crispy fried pork tips topped with queso, roja salsa, and salsa verde. Served with rice and beans.

Pollo ala Champignon

$13.50

Chipotle seasoned chicken breast topped with mushrooms and guacamole salad. Served with rice and beans.

Pollo Rancho

$22.00

Grilled chicken breast and sauteed shrimp topped with grilled onions, pineapple and queso. Served with rice and beans.

Quesadilla Al Pastor

$16.00

Quesadilla filled with marinated pork, pineapple, queso, and tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Tamales

$14.00

Pork tamales topped with enchilada sauce, crema, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Tacos

Enjoy three tacos per order on your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Does not include rice and beans.

Picadillo Tacos

$10.50

Three ground beef tacos. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and salsa.

Tacos Al Pastor

$15.25

Three marinated pork with grilled pineapple tacos topped with, cilantro and onion. Served with tomatillo sauce and a lime wedge.

Pollo Asado Tacos

$12.00

Three grilled chicken tacos topped with cilantro, onion, and avocado. Seved with tomatillo sauce and a lime wedge.

Carne Asada Tacos

$13.50

Three grilled steak tacos topped with cilantro, onion, and avocado. Served with tomatillo sauce and a lime wedge.

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$13.50

Three Chipotle chicken tacos topped with cilantro, onion, cotija cheese, and sour cream. Served with tomatilla sauce and a lime wedge.

Vegetarian Tacos

$12.00

Three grilled vegetable tacos topped with refried beans and corn salad. Served with tomatilla sauce and a lime wedge.

Pescado Tacos

$13.00

Three Yuengling battered haddock tacos topped with cabbage, guacamole, cotija cheese, and pico de Gallo. Served with tomatilla sauce and a lime wedge.

Campechano Tacos

$16.00

Three grilled steak and chorizo tacos topped with cilantro and mango pico. Served with tomatilla sauce and a lime wedge.

Chori-Jalapeno Tacos

$14.50

Three chorizo tacos topped with jalapenos, cilantro, and pico de Gallo. Served with tomatilla sauce and a lime wedge.

Taco Tuesdays Tacos

Ulise's Tacos

$12.00

Cynthia's Tacos

$12.00

Riley's Tacos

$12.00

Danielle's Tacos

$12.00

Ryan's Tacos

$13.00

$2 Tacos

Specials

Pechuga Rellena

$15.00

Camarones Locos

$19.00

Carlota

$6.00

Wednesday Fish Tacos

$12.00

Mexican Ribs

$14.00

Fajita- Chicken

$14.00

Fajita- Chicken and Camarones

$18.00

Fajitas- Chicken and Steak

$16.00

Fajitas- Steak

$16.00

Fajitas- Steak and Camarones

$18.00

Fajitas- Camarones

$19.00

Fajitas Texanas

$23.00

Fajitas- VEG

$14.00

Tamales- Oaxaca (Cheese/Jalapeno)

$10.00

Tamales- Puerco (Pork)

$10.00

Tamales- Res (Beef)

$10.00

Old Menu Items

ACP

$14.50

Chile Verde

$15.00

Enchilada Supreme

$13.00

Enchiladas Verdes

Taco Salad

Tacos De Camarones

$17.00

Tacos de Carnitas

$14.50

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Jarritos

Strawberry

$3.50

Mango

$3.50

Lime

$3.50

Mandarin

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Fruit Punch

$3.50

Coca Cola

$3.50

Tamarind

$3.50

Grapefruit

$3.50

Red Apple

$3.50

Sangria

$3.50

Juice/Coffee/Horchata

Coffee

$2.25

Pineapple Juice-Small

$3.25

Pineapple Juice-Large

$4.75

Orange Juice- small

$3.25

Orange Juice-Large

$4.75

Cranberry-Small

$3.25

Cranberry-Large

$4.75

Mango Juice- Small

$3.75

Mango Juice-Large

$5.50

Passionfruit Juice-small

$3.75

Passionfruit-Large

$5.50

Horchata- Small

$2.99

Horchata-Large

$5.25

Chocolate Milk-Large

$4.75

Soft Drinks

Sierra Mist

$3.85

Mt. Dew

$3.85

Pepsi

$3.85

Diet Pepsi

$3.85

Tonic soda

$3.85

Club Soda

$3.85

Orange soda

$3.85

Dr. Pepper

$3.85

Pink Lemonade

$3.85

Iced Tea

$3.85

Ginger Ale

$3.85

Ginger Beer

$4.75

Weekdays specials/Happy Hour/Ladies Night

Margarita Monday

Small Margarita

$5.00

Medium Margarita

$6.50

Large Margarita

$8.00

Wednesday Only specials

Strawberry Paloma

$5.00

Pacifico draft

$4.00

A La Carte

Burrito

Small Burrito

$6.00

Medium Burrito

$9.00

Large Burrito

$12.00

Enchilada

Enchilada- Carnitas (1)

$4.50

Enchilada- Ground Beef (1)

$4.00

Enchilada- Pollo Asado (1)

$4.00

Enchilada- Shredded Chicken (1)

$4.00

Enchilada- Steak (1)

$5.00

Enchilada- Tofu (1)

$4.50

Enchilada- VEG (1)

$4.00

Enchilada- Queso (1)

$4.00

Quesadilla

Small Quesadilla

$6.00

Medium Quesadilla

$8.00

Large Quesadilla

$11.00

Side orders

Arroz y Frijoles

$3.49

Arroz y Frijoles Negros

$3.49

Chile Toriados

$4.50

Corn salad

$2.99

Fries-Large

$6.99

Fries-small

$4.99

Frijoles

$2.99

Frijoles Negros

$2.99

Guacamole Salad

$4.75

Queso

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Tortilas de Harina

$1.50

Tortillas de Maiz

$1.50

Crema- chico

$0.50

Crema- largo

$1.25

Pico de gallo- chico

$0.75

Pico de gallo- largo

$1.50

Diabla salsa- chico

$0.75

Diabla salsa- largo

$1.25

Taco

Al Pastor TACO (1)

$5.50

Carne Asada TACO (1)

$5.00

Carnitas TACO (1)

$4.75

Picadillo TACO (1)

$3.75

Pollo Asado TACO (1)

$4.75

Shredded Chicken TACO (1)

$3.75

TACO de Camarones (1)

$5.50

Tinga TACO (1)

$4.75

VEG TACO (1)

$4.25

Taco- Frijoles

$3.49

Tamales & Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$5.00

Tamale Rajas

$4.50

Tamale Oxaca

$4.50

TOGO Container fee

TO-GO Take out Fee

To-Go Container fee

$0.30
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Locally owned Mexican Restaurant in the heart of Watkins Glen, on Seneca Lake. Come visit us and enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine right on Franklin St.

212 North Franklin Street, Watkins Glen, NY 14891

