El Rancho Mexican Restaurant & Grill
212 North Franklin Street
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
Food
Appetizers
A la Mexicana Nachos
Nachos topped with grilled steak and chorizo, grilled jalapenos, queso, onions, black beans, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de Gallo.
Bean Dip
Chips
House made corn tortilla chips
Chips & Queso
House made corn tortilla chips with creamy queso dip.
Chips & Salsa
House made corn tortilla chips with fresh made mild or spicy salsa.
Chori-Queso
Our creamy queso dip with chorizo added and served with house made corn tortilla chips.
Fajita Nachos
Guacamole & Chips
Fresh made guacamole served with our house made corn tortilla chips.
Guacamole Salad
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese topped with our fresh guacamole.
Mini Chimi
Nachos Con Queso
Nachos Verdes
Rancho Fries
Ground Beef or Chorizo served on top our crispy french fries. Then topped with Queso, Cilantro, and Pico de Gallo.
Salsa
Fresh made salsa with locally sourced ingredients. Your choice of hot or mild.
Veggie Nachos
Your choice of black beans or refried beans on our corn tortillas, then topped with grilled vegetables (peppers, onions, tomatoes), pico de gallo, queso, and corn salad.
Desserts
Churros
Deep fried fritters rolled in cinnamon sugar. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Flan
Baked vanilla custard with a caramel sauce. Topped with whipped cream.
Helado Frito
Fried vanilla ice cream, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, drizzled with chocolate syrup and then topped with whipped cream.
Sopapilla
A puffed pastry topped with honey and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Kid's Meals
A. Tacos w/ Rice
Two hard or soft tacos with your choice of filling, then topped with lettuce and cheese.
B. Burrito w/ Rice
C. Quesadilla w/ Rice
Child size quesadilla filled with your choice of cheese, chicken, steak, or beans.
D. Macaroni & Cheese w/ Fries
Classic kid's favorite of macaroni noodles with a cheese sauce.
E. Chicken Tenders w/ Fries
3 crispy chicken tenders with a side of fries.
F. Enchiladas w/ Rice
Two child sized enchiladas filled with your choice of cheese, chicken, steak, or beans.
Platos
Burrito Loco
Burrito filled with grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp, then topped with roja salsa, lettuce, and mango pico. Served with rice and beans.
Carnitas
Crispy fried pork tips topped with pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Chilaquiles
Tortilla chips layered with chicken, roja salsa, cotija cheese, cilantro, and fried egg.
Chili Verde Quesadilla
Quesadilla filled with our slow=cooked pork. Topped with salsa verde, crema, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Chimichangas
Fried burrito with your choice of chicken of beef. Covered with queso and then topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and crema. Served with rice and beans.
Choripollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with sauted chorizo then smothered in queso. Served with rice and beans.
Coctel de Camarones
Mexican shrimp cocktail. Poached shrimp served in our fresh salsa and citrus juices. Served with avocado slices and tortilla chips.
El Burrito Superior
Our biggest burrito with your choice of chicken or steak, then filled with chorizo, refried beans, salsa verde, pico de gallo, lettuce, and crema.
El Chile Relleno
Pablano pepper stuffed with cheese then battered and lightly fried. Topeed with roja salsa and crema. Served with rice and beans.
El Rancho Especial
Quesadilla with your choice of chicken, steak, or beans. Filled with onions, peppers, and tomatoes then topped with queso.
Enchilada Roja Supreme
Your choice of beef, chicken, or beans rolled into a corn tortilla and covered with tomatillo salsa, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Fajita Quesadilla
Quesadilla with your choice of chicken, steak, or beans. Filled with onions, peppers, and tomatoes then topped with queso.
Fajitas
Your choice of steak, chicken, or shrimp sauted with peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served on a sizzling hot skillet with corn or flour tortillas and guacamole salad. Served with rice and beans.
Flautas
Corn tortillas filled with chicken then rolled and deep fried. Smothered in queso an topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and crema. Served with rice and beans.
La Bandera
Chicken, beef, or cheese enchiladas topped with queso, salsa verde, and salsa roja. Served with rice and beans.
Mexican Cheese Steak
Quesadilla filled with steak, grilled onions, and queso. Served with rice and beans.
Mi Mexico
Crispy fried pork tips topped with queso, roja salsa, and salsa verde. Served with rice and beans.
Pollo ala Champignon
Chipotle seasoned chicken breast topped with mushrooms and guacamole salad. Served with rice and beans.
Pollo Rancho
Grilled chicken breast and sauteed shrimp topped with grilled onions, pineapple and queso. Served with rice and beans.
Quesadilla Al Pastor
Quesadilla filled with marinated pork, pineapple, queso, and tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Tamales
Pork tamales topped with enchilada sauce, crema, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Tacos
Picadillo Tacos
Three ground beef tacos. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and salsa.
Tacos Al Pastor
Three marinated pork with grilled pineapple tacos topped with, cilantro and onion. Served with tomatillo sauce and a lime wedge.
Pollo Asado Tacos
Three grilled chicken tacos topped with cilantro, onion, and avocado. Seved with tomatillo sauce and a lime wedge.
Carne Asada Tacos
Three grilled steak tacos topped with cilantro, onion, and avocado. Served with tomatillo sauce and a lime wedge.
Chicken Tinga Tacos
Three Chipotle chicken tacos topped with cilantro, onion, cotija cheese, and sour cream. Served with tomatilla sauce and a lime wedge.
Vegetarian Tacos
Three grilled vegetable tacos topped with refried beans and corn salad. Served with tomatilla sauce and a lime wedge.
Pescado Tacos
Three Yuengling battered haddock tacos topped with cabbage, guacamole, cotija cheese, and pico de Gallo. Served with tomatilla sauce and a lime wedge.
Campechano Tacos
Three grilled steak and chorizo tacos topped with cilantro and mango pico. Served with tomatilla sauce and a lime wedge.
Chori-Jalapeno Tacos
Three chorizo tacos topped with jalapenos, cilantro, and pico de Gallo. Served with tomatilla sauce and a lime wedge.
Taco Tuesdays Tacos
Specials
Pechuga Rellena
Camarones Locos
Carlota
Wednesday Fish Tacos
Mexican Ribs
Fajita- Chicken
Fajita- Chicken and Camarones
Fajitas- Chicken and Steak
Fajitas- Steak
Fajitas- Steak and Camarones
Fajitas- Camarones
Fajitas Texanas
Fajitas- VEG
Tamales- Oaxaca (Cheese/Jalapeno)
Tamales- Puerco (Pork)
Tamales- Res (Beef)
Old Menu Items
Non Alcoholic Drinks
Jarritos
Juice/Coffee/Horchata
Coffee
Pineapple Juice-Small
Pineapple Juice-Large
Orange Juice- small
Orange Juice-Large
Cranberry-Small
Cranberry-Large
Mango Juice- Small
Mango Juice-Large
Passionfruit Juice-small
Passionfruit-Large
Horchata- Small
Horchata-Large
Chocolate Milk-Large
Soft Drinks
Weekdays specials/Happy Hour/Ladies Night
Margarita Monday
Wednesday Only specials
A La Carte
Enchilada
Side orders
Arroz y Frijoles
Arroz y Frijoles Negros
Chile Toriados
Corn salad
Fries-Large
Fries-small
Frijoles
Frijoles Negros
Guacamole Salad
Queso
Rice
Tortilas de Harina
Tortillas de Maiz
Crema- chico
Crema- largo
Pico de gallo- chico
Pico de gallo- largo
Diabla salsa- chico
Diabla salsa- largo
Taco
Tamales & Chile Relleno
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
Locally owned Mexican Restaurant in the heart of Watkins Glen, on Seneca Lake. Come visit us and enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine right on Franklin St.
212 North Franklin Street, Watkins Glen, NY 14891