American
Bars & Lounges
Ely's Ivy Downtown Grand Forks
455 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:01 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:01 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Ely's Ivy, a restaurant in beautiful downtown Grand Forks. We offer lunch and dinner six days a week, featuring local and specialty items all cooked from start to finish in house. We offer a full bar and 16 local craft tap beers. We can accommodate reservations for parties of all sizes.
Location
22 S 3rd St, Grand Forks, ND 58201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ground Round Grill & Bar-Grand Forks
No Reviews
2800 32nd Ave South Grand Forks, ND 58201
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Grand Forks
More near Grand Forks