American
Bars & Lounges

Ely's Ivy Downtown Grand Forks

455 Reviews

$$

22 S 3rd St

Grand Forks, ND 58201

Popular Items

Wings
Szymanski Farms Burger
Blackened Chicken Sandwich

Appetizers

Frog Legs

$14.00Out of stock

Breaded and fried frog legs. Served with cajun remoulade and capers

Minnesota Cheese

$17.00

Minnesotan cheeses, Fini Cheddar, AmaBlu Blue Cheese, St Helga Swiss and Stickney Hill Chevre Goat Cheese, with crackers

Open Food

$1.00
Pickle Dip

$12.00

Ely's corned beef, pickles, and cream cheese dip with carrots, celery, and house made red river valley potato chips

Pommes Paillasson

$8.00

Appetizer of our pommes paillasson (housemade tater tot fries) served with roasted garlic aioli and Ely's steak sauce for dipping

Wings

$13.00

Mussels

$14.00Out of stock

Cauliflower

$9.00

Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Shishito peppers

$8.00

Duck Pate

$10.00Out of stock

Soup

Soup Of The Day

$5.00

Quart Soup

$15.00

Salad

Roasted Beets

$8.00

Roasted beets, cave aged AmaBlu cheese, beet vinegar, warm wilted greens

Wedge Salad

$8.00

Wedge of romaine lettuce, diced bacon, tomato, red onions, AmaBlu Cheese dressing

Spinach Salad

$8.00

Spinach, red onion, raisins, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, and pecans

Steak Salad

$15.00

4oz grilled new york strip steak, chopped romaine, blue cheese, tomatoes, pickled green beans, and balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing

Arugula Salad

$8.00

Baby arugula, apples, celery, red onion, candied nuts, cider vinaigrette

Spring Greens

$3.00
Tomato Salad

$8.00

Meadowlark Garden marinated tomatoes, feta, red onion, herbs and sherry vinaigrette.

Sides

Only available after 4pm

Pommes

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Spring Greens

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Day Veg

$3.00

Crudite

$3.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Slice toast

$1.00

Sandwiches

Reuben

$15.00

House made corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, sour cream mustard sauce, on grilled rye bread

The 112

$13.00

bacon, fried over easy egg, cilantro, spicy harissa on toasted house made french bread

Pear Brie Prosciutto

$13.00

Sliced pears, brie, and prosciutto on grilled sourdough

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Seasoned chicken with Cajun remoulade, Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions on a brioche bun.

Hoppin' John Burger

$12.00

Meatless burger made in house with Sea Island red peas, Carolina gold rice, benne cake flour. Served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a brioche bun. Can be ordered vegan with out bun and mayo. Gluten Free with out bun.

Lunch Spec

$14.00
Szymanski Farms Burger

$14.00

Grass fed local ground beef, bacon aioli, caramelized onions, and lettuce. Served with your choice of cheese.

Camel Burger

$16.00

1/3 pound ground camel burger, harissa mayo, and tomato jam. Served with choice of side. {No tabouilli}

Plates

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$14.00

Ely's house made corned beef, onions, diced red potatoes, roasted poblano sauce, and sunny side up eggs.

Fried Chicken

$18.00

Three pieces tea marinated dark meat fried chicken, stewed greens, and garlic mashed potatoes

Vegan Risotto

$16.00

Seared oyster mushroom "scallops" smoked almond gremolata, snow pea and asparagus risotto.

Pasta

$20.00

beef stroganoff

Vegan Bowl

$10.00

Doubting Thomas Farms oat groats, kale, roasted sweet potatoes, smoked almonds, cider vinaigrette

Bison Strip

$37.00

8oz North American Bison Tenderloin, (New Rockford, ND.) bourbon mustard sauce, roasted red potatoes and vegetables

Duck Breast

$24.00Out of stock

Shepherds Pie

$17.00

Wild Acres Chicken

$22.00

1/2 Pheasant

$30.00

Tuna

$25.00

Fish and Seafood

Poke Bowl

$16.00

Sashimi Yellow Fin Tuna tossed in soy ginger, wakame salad, jasmine rice, pickled daikon radish, cucumbers, scallions, wasabi aioli, sesame seeds, and a side of garlic chili sauce

Honey Pan Fried Walleye

$24.00

Red Lake Walleye, panko and honey crusted, smoked almonds, jasmine rice, and vegetables of the day

Fish&Chips w/Slaw

$18.00

Beer battered Icelandic cod, coleslaw, hand cut fries, tartar sauce.

South 40 Steaks

House Steak

$20.00

8oz grilled top sirlion, Ely's steak sauce, and pommes paillasson (house made tater tot fries)

Filet Mignon

$34.00

Grilled to order 8oz Filet Mignon, wrapped in Benton's bacon, smoked blue cheese cream sauce, roasted rosemary potatoes and vegetables

Ribeye steak

$37.00

12oz Ribeye, sauteed peppers and onions, in a garlic sherry sauce, garlic mashed potatoes, vegetables

NA Bev

Soft Drink

$3.00

Specialty soda\tea\lemonade

$4.50

IBC Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

Juice Box

$2.00

Clausthaler Dry Hopped

$4.00

Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Cider

$3.75

Welch's Sparkling

$8.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.75

Mocktail

$5.00

desserts

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

Chocolate Decadence

$7.00

White Chocolate Mousse

$6.00Out of stock

Spice Cake with Apple Compote

$7.00

kids

kids Steak

$8.00

kids Sauteed Shrimp

$7.00

kids Chicken Breast

$6.00

Cod Nuggets

$7.00

Chicken Strip

$6.00

kids Vegan Risotto

$5.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Cheese and Crackers

$5.00

kids Vegan Bowl

$5.00

Kid Burger

$8.00

Merch

Green Fleece

$35.00

Blue Fleece

$35.00
Baseball Hat

$10.00

Grey T Shirt

$15.00

Black T Shirt

$15.00

Blue TShirt

$15.00
Coffee Mug

$6.00

Doubting Thomas Oats

$5.00

Doubting Thomas Pancake Mix

$5.00

Wine Glass

$10.00

Dinner Plate

$42.00

Pasta Bowl

$42.00

Salad Plate

$28.00

V Shaped Bowl

$28.00
Sweat Shirt

$35.00Out of stock

Pint Glass

$5.00

Tote Bag

$3.00

Discount Wine Bottles

Select discounted wine bottles for take out orders!

Amarone Villalta

$55.00

Barbera d'Alba Superiore Palladino

$20.00

Beaujolais Rouge Domaine Saint-Cyr "La Galoche"

$18.00

Bodegas Care Solidarity Rose

$14.00

Bodegas Care Tinto Sobre Lias

$14.00

Brachetto Gianni Gagliardo Villa M Rosso

$18.00

Cab Sauv. Austin Hope

$52.00

Cab Sauv. Duckhorn

$60.00

Cab Sauv. Kith and Kin

$38.00

Cab Sauv. Noble Vines

$20.00

Cab Sauv. Silver Oak

$160.00

Cabernet Le Pich

$56.00

Cabernet Purlieu

$110.00

Chardonnay Acrobat

$16.00

Chardonnay Berton Vineyard

$16.00

Chardonnay Cakebread

$48.00

Chardonnay Caves de Lugny

$18.00

Chardonnay Hess

$20.00

Chardonnay Macon-Villages

$18.00

Chardonnay Rombauer

$45.00

Chardonnay White Hart

$30.00

Chardonnnay Las Moras Barrel Select

$16.00

Cotes du Rhone E. Guigal

$18.00

Cotes Du Rhone Remy Febras

$16.00

Cotes du Rhone St Cosme

$18.00

Gnarly Head Authentic Black

$18.00

Gruner Veltliner Misty Cove

$18.00

Il Forte Gavi Produttori del Gavi

$16.00

Juan Gil Silver Label Monastrell

$26.00

Malbec Casillero del Diablo

$17.00

Malbec Gascon

$21.00

Merlot Emmolo

$30.00

Merlot Fini

$16.00

Merlot Two Mountain

$25.00

Moscato Sweet Justice

$24.00

Nero D'Avola Stemmari

$18.00

Pessimist Syrah/Zin Blend

$22.00

Pinot Grigio Hogue

$16.00

Pinot Grigo Terlato

$28.00

Pinot Gris King Estate

$20.00

Pinot Noir Argyle Reserve

$42.00

Pinot Noir Belle Glos

$50.00

Pinot Noir Chateau Haut Blanville Grand Reserve

$18.00

Pinot Noir Decoy

$26.00

Pinot Noir Meiomi

$24.00

Pinot Noir Siduri

$35.00

Red Blend Caymus Suisun Grand Durif

$45.00

Red Blend E is for Espana

$20.00

Red Blend Orin Swift 8 years in the Desert

$48.00

Riesling Clean State

$16.00

Riesling Prost

$16.00

Rioja Marques de Caceres

$35.00

Rose A by Acacia

$16.00

Rose Angeline

$16.00

Sancerre Sauvion

$38.00

Sangiovese Duxoup

$22.00

Sangiovese Tamburini "Il Massiccio"

$18.00

Sauv. Blanc Kim Crawford

$22.00

Sauvignon Blanc Textbook

$22.00

Sparkling Blanc de Blancs Contarini

$12.00

Sparkling Champagne Krug Grand Cuvee

$175.00

Sparkling Dom Perignon

$300.00

Sparkling J Vineyard California Cuvee

$24.00

Sparkling La Marca Prosecco

$20.00

Sparkling Prosecco Riondo

$22.00

Sparkling Segura Viudes Reserva

$28.00

Stella Rosa Black Sweet Red

$24.00

The Guilty Shiraz

$26.00

Torrontes Piattelli Premium

$20.00

Zinfandel Artezin

$18.00

Zinfandel Predator

$26.00

Zinfandel Seghessio

$26.00

Fultons

$20.00

Beer

Growler Refill

$12.00

64oz refill into your own growler.

Growler Purchase & Fill

Growler Purchase & Fill

$20.00

64oz Growler with beer choice For carry out or delivery!

Mimosas

750ml Weed Prosecco

$24.00

187ml Korbel Brut

$8.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:01 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:01 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Ely's Ivy, a restaurant in beautiful downtown Grand Forks. We offer lunch and dinner six days a week, featuring local and specialty items all cooked from start to finish in house. We offer a full bar and 16 local craft tap beers. We can accommodate reservations for parties of all sizes.

Website

Location

22 S 3rd St, Grand Forks, ND 58201

Directions

