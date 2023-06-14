Restaurant info

Emmett's was opened by native Chicagoan Emmett Burke in Fall of 2013. Burke came to New York at 18 years old to attend Fordham University only to find there was no authentic Chicago Style Pizza. The idea sparked to one day open up a restaurant focusing on foods that he grew up with and missed. A pizza lover in every sense; Emmett Burke has re-envisioned what Chicago style pizza is. Using only the highest end ingredients available and applying artisanal pizza making practices~ Emmett's is as much a Soho and Greenwich Village local's hangout as it is a pizza institution. With the combination of amazing food and a lively atmosphere both homesick Chicagoans and New Yorkers alike come to Emmett's for amazing food and a great time.

