Emmett's

review star

No reviews yet

50 MacDougal Street

New York, NY 10012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Build your own Deep Dish

$24.00

Build your own Deep Dish

$24.00
Chicago Style Hot Dog

Chicago Style Hot Dog

$6.00

Vienna Beef hot dog topped with pickle spear, sliced tomato, diced white onions, neon green relish, sport peppers, celery salt, yellow mustard on a poppy seed bun

Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$14.00

grilled sausage with peppers & onion


Starters

House Cut French Fries

House Cut French Fries

$8.00
House Cut Potato Chips

House Cut Potato Chips

$6.00
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Salads

Arugula

Arugula

$14.00

baby arugula, shallot, sliced apple, lemon, walnuts, shaved grana padano

Greek

Greek

$15.00
Caesar

Caesar

$14.00

romaine, crouton, shaved aged parmesan, housemade dressing

Wedge

$15.00

iceberg lettuce, organic tomato, red onion, bacon, blue cheese

Sandwiches & Dogs

The Burger

$19.00

pickles, onion, dijonnaise

"Char" Cheddar Burger

"Char" Cheddar Burger

$23.00

sharp cheddar cheese spread, caramelized onions, sport peppers, relish, tomato, ketchup & mustard

Blues Burger

$20.00

blue cheese stuffed patty, caramelized onions

Char-Dog

$11.00

open-flamed grilled Vienna Beef hot dog

Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$18.00

thinly sliced roast beef, tomato, red onion, horseradish mayonnaise

Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$14.00

grilled sausage with peppers & onion

Combo

$17.00

Italian sausage and Italian beef together

Chicago Style Hot Dog

Chicago Style Hot Dog

$6.00

Vienna Beef hot dog topped with pickle spear, sliced tomato, diced white onions, neon green relish, sport peppers, celery salt, yellow mustard on a poppy seed bun

Italian Beef Sandwich

Italian Beef Sandwich

$16.00

Slow roasted Italian beef simmered in its own gravy, served dry or dipped with spicy giardiniera

BYO

Build your own Deep Dish

Build your own Deep Dish

$24.00
Build your own Thin Crust

Build your own Thin Crust

$22.00

it all starts with cheese and tomato sauce...

Deep Dish Specialty

The Sausage Classic

$30.00

sausage, green pepper, onion

Magnum P Eye

$29.00

pineapple, ham

Gabe Froman

$31.00

spinach, 1/2 pepperoni, 1/2 sausage

Meat Lover

$33.00

pepperoni, sausage, Italian beef

This Buds for You

$29.00

spinach, white onion, mushroom

The Big O

$29.00

Italian beef, white onion

Thin Crust Specialty

Peggy O'

Peggy O'

$23.00

grana padano, parmesan, pecorino romano, fresh basil

Hot Papi

Hot Papi

$30.00

pepperoni, red onion, jalapeño, homemade paprika ranch

Hot Girl

Hot Girl

$29.00

pepperoni, jalapeño, mike's hot honey

Big Gay Al

$31.00

Italian beef, spicy giardiniera

Mr. Red

$21.00

red pie with fresh garlic, basil, pecorino romano

Nadine

Nadine

$26.00Out of stock

buffalo mozzarella, grana padano, parmesan, pecorino romano, basil

Sauce on the Side

Paprika Ranch

$3.00

Mike's Hot Honey

$3.00

Marinara

$2.00

Sodas

Ginger Ale

$6.00

Saranac Root Beer

$5.00

Topo Chico 12oz

$5.00

Topo Chico 25.4oz

$8.00

Saratoga Still

$8.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$8.00

Coke Can

$4.00

Diet Coke Can

$4.00

Sprite Can

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Restaurant info

Emmett's was opened by native Chicagoan Emmett Burke in Fall of 2013. Burke came to New York at 18 years old to attend Fordham University only to find there was no authentic Chicago Style Pizza. The idea sparked to one day open up a restaurant focusing on foods that he grew up with and missed. A pizza lover in every sense; Emmett Burke has re-envisioned what Chicago style pizza is. Using only the highest end ingredients available and applying artisanal pizza making practices~ Emmett's is as much a Soho and Greenwich Village local's hangout as it is a pizza institution. With the combination of amazing food and a lively atmosphere both homesick Chicagoans and New Yorkers alike come to Emmett's for amazing food and a great time.

Website

Location

50 MacDougal Street, New York, NY 10012

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

