Estella 49 Temple Place

Restaurant info

Go out for dinner . . . and stay out for drinks at Estella in Downtown Crossing. The American eatery at 49 Temple Place is just the ticket for a bite before the show, or a nightcap and snacks after (or both!).There is plenty of space on the three levels of this stylish three-story space for you to find a cozy nook for a quiet dinner on the second floor, a barstool and a couple of cool cocktails on the main floor, or claim a booth for a swanky night out in the lower level lounge. The vibe is decidedly downtown, with oversize tufted chairs, ironwork and chandeliers set off with exposed brick and a dark marble bar with back-lit bottles. The menu has an excellent selections. The drinks menu features a curated collection of still and sparkling wines by the glass, split, half bottle and bottle, and beer.