Estella 49 Temple Place

review star

No reviews yet

49 Temple Place

Boston, MA 02111

Food Menu

Appertizers

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$14.00

Fried cauliflower covered in a Thai sweet chili sauce garnished with cashews, sesame seed, and scallion.

Estella Calamari

$18.00

Sesame ginger soy glaze calamari, black & white sesame, scallions.

Rhode Island Calamari

$18.00

Wild caught local squid, with fried banana peppers, and buttermilk fried calamari with salt and pepper. Served with our housemade marinara sauce and chipotle aioli.

Campfire Wings

$16.00

Dry rub, Celery, and Ranch

Coconut Shrimp

$18.00

Panko & Coconut crust, Apricot sweet & sour sauce.

Estella Crab Cakes

$18.00

Fresh crab claws, seasoned with spices, red onions & a trio of peppers.

Estella Mussels

$20.00

Organic mussels tossed in a white wine garlic butter sauce with lemon and red chili flakes, served with crostini.

Garlic Toasted Brussels

$12.00

Cracked black pepper, and a garlic cream sauce

Grilled Pulpo

$20.00

Fresh diced tomatoes, garlic basil topped on grilled crostinis garnished with a balsamic glaze

Hummus Plate

$16.00

Housemade chickpea hummus with carrots, red peppers, basil, celery, garlic, parsley, and red chili flakes topped with olive oil and pico de gallo. Served with pita bread.

Estella Chicken Wings

$16.00

Crispy chicken wings tossed in a sweet & spicy soy, black & white sesame, fresh scallions

Parmesan Garlic Yucca Fries

$14.00

Fried yucca sticks tossed in Parmesan, garlic confit, scallions & parsley

Burrata

$14.00Out of stock

Buffalo cream burrata, fresh baby arugula, prosciutto, roma tomato, fresh basil, balsamic glaze, honey bee, olive oil.

Seafood Ceviche

$18.00

Haddock, shrimp, calamari, red onion, cilantro, garlic.

Soups & Salads

Roasted Red Pear and Goat Cheese Salad

$16.00

Baby arugula, toasted walnuts, apple cider, grain mustard vinaigrette, and topped with queso fresco cheese.

Kale & Quinoa Salad

$16.00

Cashews, almonds, red grapes, sunflower seeds, roasted red peppers, parmesan, and a white wine vinaigrette

House Simple Salad

$12.00

Heirloom tomatoes, english cucumbers, and radish in a shallot herb vinaigrette

New England Clam Chowder

$10.00

Bacon, potatoes, clams in cream sauce

Roasted Balsamic Beet Salad

$14.00

Roasted balsamic beet salad with baby spinach, arugula, pickled jalapeno, red onion, goat cheese, candied pistachio topped with a honey mustard balsamic dressing.

Entrees

Pan Seared Salmon

$30.00

Pan seared salmon, broccoli, jasmine rice, avocado salad, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, and jalapenos.

Brandy Apricot Porkchop

$35.00

14oz. Grilled Tomahawk Porkchop with a brandy apricot glaze, served with red bliss mashed, and a veggie medley with carrots, asparagus, and broccoli.

Estellas House Burger

$20.00

8oz. grass-fed ground beef, avocado, cheddar, bacon, egg, strawberry fig jam

Chicken Pesto Creme & Farfalle

$24.00

Char-grilled chicken breast, house-made bow tie pasta, pesto cherry tomato

Seafood Chandelier Pasta

$28.00

Colossal shrimp, wild caught scallops, Prince Edward Island mussels, angel hair pasta, white wine cream sauce.

Prosciutto Gnocchi

$28.00

8oz. Grilled chicken thigh, gnocchi, cherry tomatoes, garlic, white wine butter sauce, and basil

Rosemary Grilled Lamb Chops

$39.00

Roasted brussel sprouts, button mushrooms, asparagus, fingerling potatoes, roated garlic cream sauce, and grilled lamb chops

Hungarian Filet Mignon

$45.00

8oz. filet, red bliss mashed, grilled asparagus, topped with wild mushroom demi glaze, and hungarian fried onion straws

Surf'n Turf

$72.00

18oz. marinated grilled ribeye paired with grilled lobster tail, a lobster cream sauce, loaded fried mashed, and broccoli

Blackened Swordfish

$28.00

8oz. blackened swordfish served with a cous cous salad topped with caribbean fruit salsa (mango, pineapple, onions, red peppers).

Street Tacos

$22.00

Asian spicy chicken taco, creamy steak taco, fried cod taco, BBQ beef brisket taco, or a shrimp taco. Served with Spanish rice and black beans.

Pan Seared Scallops & Hummus

$32.00

Bacon aioli, served with a chilled house made hummus and grilled asparagus.

Taliata Steak

$32.00

10oz. Pan seared marinated steak with a butter balsamic glaze served with roasted sweet potato, broccoli, and roasted red peppers.

Duck Leg Confit

$27.00

Tender duck leg confit, asian chili soy, rainbow micro greens.

Stuffed Porkchop

$26.00

10oz boneless stuffed pork chop, bread stuffing, smoked bacon buerre blanc

Sides

Rice & Beans

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Thin Cut Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Garlic Red Skin Mash

$7.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Dessert

Seasonal Cheesecake

$12.00

Graham cracker crust, berry coulis

Fall Carnival Bates

$11.00

Deep fried oreo chunks, ice cream, whipped cream

Butter Bond Cake

$14.00

Bourbon Bread Pudding

$10.00

Sweet brioche bread, egg custard, caramel sauce, and fresh mint

NA Beverages

Hot Beverages

Espresso

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cortado

$4.00

Tea

$3.00

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Soft Beverages

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Hibiscus Ginger Beer

$6.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull - Tropical

$3.00

Red Bull - Watermelon

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Water

Voss Still

$8.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Go out for dinner . . . and stay out for drinks at Estella in Downtown Crossing. The American eatery at 49 Temple Place is just the ticket for a bite before the show, or a nightcap and snacks after (or both!).There is plenty of space on the three levels of this stylish three-story space for you to find a cozy nook for a quiet dinner on the second floor, a barstool and a couple of cool cocktails on the main floor, or claim a booth for a swanky night out in the lower level lounge. The vibe is decidedly downtown, with oversize tufted chairs, ironwork and chandeliers set off with exposed brick and a dark marble bar with back-lit bottles. The menu has an excellent selections. The drinks menu features a curated collection of still and sparkling wines by the glass, split, half bottle and bottle, and beer.

49 Temple Place, Boston, MA 02111

