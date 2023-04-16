Restaurant header imageView gallery

Exiles Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1610 U St. NW

Washington, DC 20009

FOOD

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$16.25

Cod fish, deep fried to perfection

Chicken Curry

$16.00

Traditional Irish curry

Irish Breakfast

$18.00

Traditional Irish curry

Wings

$14.25

Chicken wings, deep fried to perfection

Flatbreads

Margherita Flatbread

$11.25

Tomato sauce, mozzerella cheese, basil

BBQ Chx Flatbread

$12.25

BBQ sauce, chicken, onion

Fiesta Flatbread

$12.25

Ground beef, taco sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream

Pesto Flatbread

$12.25

Pesto, arugula, cheese

Breakfast Flatbread

$12.25

Egg, cheese, bacon

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$14.25

Breaded and fried chicken, lettuce, house sauce, pickles

Po Boy

$13.25

Fish sandwich, house sauce

Exiles Burger

$12.25

Provolone cheese, lettuce, house sauce, pickles

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.25

Egg, cheese, bacon

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.25

Breaded and fried chicken, bacon, Buffalo sauce, lettuce, house sauce, pickles

Pastrami Sandwich

$15.00

Pastrami, cheese, saurkraut, house sauce

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Breaded and fried chicken, lettuce, house sauce, pickles

Diablo Burger

$15.50

Provolone cheese, lettuce, house sauce, pickles

Salads

Goat Cheese Salad

$10.25

Arugula, goat cheese,

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$9.25

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, egg, bleu cheese

Snacks

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Cheese curds, deep fried to perfection

Chili Tater Tots

$11.25

Homemade chili, beans, tater tots, ground beef, tomato, onion, sour cream

Cup Chili

$8.25

Homemade chili, beans, ground beef, tomato, onion, sour cream

Tater Tots

$6.25

Fries

$6.25

Brussel Sprouts

$9.25

Mac & Cheese

$7.25

Shishito Peppers

$9.25

Nachos Chicken

$12.00

Poppers

$8.25

MERCHANDISE

Exiles Bar T-Shirt

$25.00

Exiles Bar Keychain

$5.00

Exiles Bar Patch

$5.00

Exiles Bar Beanie

$15.00

Bar Mods

Cherry

Coke

Coke diet

Dirty

Dry

Extra Dirty

Ginger Ale

Grapefruit

Lemon

Lime

Neat

No Ice

OJ

Olives

Onions

Pineapple

Red Bull

Rocks

Rock on side

Salt

Shot

Soda

Sour

Sprite

Sugar Rim

Sweet

Tall

Tonic

Twist

Up

Very Dry

Water

Grenadine

Salted Lime

Salt Rim

Martini Up

$2.00

Higher Shelf Up Charge

$2.50

Mescal Up Charge

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Making Friends - Not Just Drinks!

Location

1610 U St. NW, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

