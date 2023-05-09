Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ezov

No reviews yet

2708 E Cesar Chavez St.

Austin, TX 78702

Menu Cocktails

Take Me Out

$15.00

Turning Point

$15.00

Aphrodite's Crown

$15.00

Tom Selek

$15.00

Carmel Market

$15.00

Make It Snappy

$15.00

Galillet

$15.00

Equinox

$15.00

Curcumada

$15.00

Good Intentions

$15.00Out of stock

Bitter Fruit

$15.00

Spirits

Wodka

$12.00

Tito's

$13.00

Dripping Springs

$13.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Ketel One

$15.00

Monopolowa

$12.00

Ford's

$12.00

Hendrick's

$16.00

Botanitst

$16.00

Beefeater

$15.00

Haymans

$12.00

Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon

$10.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$12.00

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$16.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$13.00

Four Roses Bourbon

$13.00

Maker's Mark Bourbon

$14.00

Old Forester 86 Bourbon

$12.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$15.00

Sazerac 6yr Rye

$13.00

Whistlepig 10yr Rye

$25.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$13.00

Michter's Rye

$19.00

Elijah Craig

$13.00

Oban 14yr

$35.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$18.00

Famous Grouse

$10.00

Plantation 3 Star

$12.00

Bounty White

$12.00

El Dorado 8 yr

$12.00

Gosling's Black Seal

$12.00

Novo Fogo Cachaca

$12.00

Paranubes Rum

$12.00

Smith and Cross

$12.00

Uruapan Charanda

$13.00

Arette Blanco

$12.00

Arette Reposado

$12.00

Cascahuin 48 Plata

$14.00

Lalo Blanco

$13.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$14.00

Tequila Fortaleza Blanco

$14.00

Tequila Fortaleza Reposado

$15.00

Tequila Ocho Plata

$16.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$17.00

Tequila Ocho Anejo

$18.00

Banhez Mezcal

$12.00

Vago Espadin

$19.00

Vago Elote

$19.00

Bonal

$10.00

Cardamaro

$10.00

Cocchi Torino

$10.00

Cocchi Americano

$10.00

Campari

$12.00

Aperol

$11.00

Montenegro

$11.00

Averna

$12.00

Amaro Nonino

$15.00

Fernet Branca

$11.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$22.00

Green Chartreuse

$22.00

Cynar

$10.00

Razzouk Arak

$11.00

Efe Black

$14.00

Efe Gold

$13.00

Efe Green

$12.00

Efe Blue

$11.00

Beylerebi Gobek Raki

$16.00

Metaxa Ouzo

$10.00

Yebiga Unaged

$12.00

Yebiga Aged

$15.00

Arak Al Mimas Syria

$12.00

Arak Cave Kouroum de Kefraya

$12.00

Askalon

$9.00

Yeni Arak

$11.00

BTG Wine

Raventos i Blanc 'Blanc de Blancs'

$15.00

Vicara Sparkling Rośe

$16.00

Troupis Retsina 'Pitys Ritinitis'

$7.00

Can Samoi La Rosa

$14.00

Mersel Phoenix Merwah

$17.00

Sclavos Roditis Blend 'Alchymiste'

$14.00

Skouras Assyrtiko

$15.00

Wine Art Estate Sauvignon Blanc/Assyrtiko

$15.00

Porto Carras Limnio Blanc de Noirs

$18.00

Thevenet Macon Pierreclos

$16.00

Markovitis Naoussa Xinomavro

$18.00

Mersel Red Velvet Cinsault

$16.00

Troupis Agiorgitiko Fteri

$12.00

Clos Siguier 'Les Camilles' Malbec

$15.00

Syrocco Alain Graillot Syrah

$18.00

Chateau La Perla d' Arche Satuernes

$14.00

Leduc Frouin Coteaux Du Layon "Grand Clos"

$12.00

BTB Wine

Vicara, Sparkling Rose, Piedmont, ITA 2020

$66.00

Raventos i Blanc, Blanc de Blancs, Catalonia, ESP 2019

$60.00

Sclavos, Roditis/Robola, 'Alchymiste', Cephalonia, GRC 2021

$50.00

Skouras, Assrtiko, Pelopennese, GRC 2021

$60.00

Wine Art Estate, Sauvignon Blanc/Assyrtiko, 'Techni Alipas', Drama, GRC

$66.00

Porto Carres, Limnio, 'Blanc de Noirs', Slopes of Meliton, GRC 2021

$82.00

Thevenet, Chardonnay, Macon, Burgundy, FRA

$66.00

San Sumoi, Rose, Catalonia, ESP

$50.00

Mersel, Skin Contact, Merwah, LBN

$70.00

Markovitis, Xinomavro, Maoussa, GRC

$82.00

Mersel, 'Red Velvet', Qannboubine, LBN

$60.00

Troupis, Agioritiko, 'Fteri', Nemea, GRC

$45.00

Clos Siguer, Malbec, Cahors, FRA

$60.00

Syrocco, Syrah, Zeneta, MOR

$82.00

BTL Laherte Freres, Ultradition Extra Brut, Champagne

$130.00

BTL Billecart-Salmon, Grand Cru, Champagne, FRA 2013

$200.00

BTL A.R. Lenoble, 'Terroirs' Rosé, Champagne

$120.00

BTL Zafeirakis, 'Prologue Rosé, Tyrnavos, Greece

$65.00

BTL Fiorini 'Becco Rosso', Lambrusco

$45.00

BTL Mersel, 'Leb-Nat Rosé', Bekaa, LBN

$45.00

Vicara Domino Sparkling Rose

$66.00

BTL Hervieux Dumez Les Grains Blancs Nature

$200.00

BTL Joseph Mellot, Sauvignon Blanc, Pouilly Fume, FRA

$75.00

BTL Los Bermejos, Malvasia, Canary Islands, ESP

$60.00

BTL Eva Fricke, Riesling, Rheingau, GER

$85.00

BTL Granbazan, Albarino, Rias Baixas, SP

$60.00

BTL Venica, Friulano, Collio, IT

$55.00

BTL Benito Ferrara, Greco di Tufo, Campania, IT

$60.00

BTL Bikicki, Pinot Grigio Blend, 'Sfera', Serbia

$50.00Out of stock

BTL Failla, Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, CA

$75.00

BTL Southhold Farm & Cellars, Roussanne Blend, Texas

$45.00

BTL Nicoluzo, Cacotrigi, Corfu, GRC

$98.00

BTL Tatsis, Xinomavro B d Noirs, 'Xiropatamos' GRC

$58.00

BTL Malahin-Chryssos, Vidiano, Crete, GRC

$85.00

BTL Nerantzi, Asprouda of Serres, Macedonia, GRC

$90.00Out of stock

BTL Natalie Richez, Aligote, Burgundy, FRA

$85.00

BTL David Moreau, Chardonnay, '1er Cru Beaurepaire', Santenay, Burgundy, FRA

$140.00

BTL Gavalas, Aidani, Santorini, GRC

$95.00

BTL Akra Chryssos, Assyrtiko, Santorini, GRC

$110.00

BTL Gavalas, Assyrtiko, Nykteri, Santorini, GRC

$98.00Out of stock

BTL Economou, Vilana/Thrapsathiri, Sitia, GRC

$120.00

BTL Tenuta delle Terre Nere, Nerello Mascalese Rosato, Mt. Etna, IT

$55.00Out of stock

BTL Flam, Cinsault Rose, Galilee, IT

$75.00

BTL Tatsis, Negoska Rose, Goumenissa, GRC

$115.00

BTL Chateau Musar Cinsault Rose, Bekka Valley, LBN

$120.00

BTL Baia's Wine, Tsolikouri Skin Contact, Imereti, GEO

$60.00

BTL Cantina Giardino, Greco Skin Contact, Campania, IT

$95.00

BTL Papras, Roditis Skin Contact, 'Oreads', Tyrnavos, GRC

$60.00

BTL Domaine de Kalathas, Aspro Potamisi Skin Contact, Tinos, GRC

$120.00

BTL Toby & Julie, Grolleau, 'Rouge Aux Levres' Anjou, FRA 2021

$60.00

BTL Serol, Gamay, 'Chez Coste, Cote Roannaise, FRA 2020

$95.00

BTL Sandhi, Pinot Noir, Sta. Rita Hills, CA 2021

$85.00

BTL Brianne Dar, Pinot Noir, 'Deep Blue' Willamette Valley, OR 2021

$90.00

BTL Georges Noellat, Pinot Noir, Burgundy, FRA

$110.00

BTL Michel Lafarge, Pinot Noir, Volnay, Burgundy, FR 2020

$160.00

BTL Diamantis Winery, Xinomavro, 'Magoutes', Siatista, GRC 2017

$80.00

BTL Diamantis Winery, Xinomavro, 'Magoutes' Parcel Selection, Siatista, GRC 2017

$150.00

BTL Wine Art Estate, Nebbiolo, Drama, GRC 2015

$180.00

BTL Ca del Baio, Nebbiolo, 'Autinbej', Barbaresco, ITA 2018

$90.00

BTL Fattoria del Pino, Sangiovese, Brunello di Montalcino, ITA 2017

$140.00

BTL Foradori, Teroldego, Trentino, ITA 2021

$65.00Out of stock

BTL Fiofavara, Nero d'Avola, 'Speccaforno', Sicily, ITA

$2,019.00

BTL Mavrotragano Blend, 'Xenoloo' Santorini, GRC 2016

$75.00

BTL Sclavos, Mavrodaphne, 'Orgion' Cephelonia, GRC 2018

$75.00

BTL Mengoba, Mencia, 'Brezo', Bierzo, ESP 2020

$50.00

BTL La Rioja Alta, Tempranillo, 'Vina Ardanza', Rioja, ESP 2015

$120.00

BTL Alvaro Castro, Touriga Franca Blend, Dao, PT 2020

$50.00

BTL Bikicki, Merlot, 'Lily', Serbia 2020

$65.00

BTL Stolpman, Syrah, Santa Barbara, CA 2021

$55.00

BTL Nerantzi, Syrah, Macedonia, GRC 2013

$115.00Out of stock

BTL Yves Cuilleron, Syrah, 'Bassernon', Cote Rotie, FRA 2020

$150.00

BTL J.L. Chave Estate, Syrah, St. Joseph, FRA 2020

$240.00

BTL Chateau Musar, Cabernet Blend, Bekka Valley, LBN 2016

$155.00

BTL Chateau Musar, Cabernet Blend, Bekka Valley, LBN 2000

$175.00

BTL Chateau Morin, Merlot Blend, St. Estephe, Bordeaux, FRA 2016

$85.00

BTL Porto Carras, Cabernet Blend, Slopes of Meliton, GRC 2015

$95.00

BTL Economou, Cabernet Blend, Crete, GRC 2012

$160.00

BTL Yarden, Cabernet Blend, Galilee, ISR 2020

$98.00

BTL Brown Estate, Cabernet Blend, 'Chaos Theory', Napa Valley, CA 2020

$95.00

Clos Siguer 'Cahors'

$60.00

Btl Gavalas Mavrotragano Xeneloo

$80.00

Hatzidakis, Vin Santo, Santorini, GRC 2004

$98.00

Beer

Mythos Lager

$6.00

Fire Eagle IPA

$6.00

St Elmo Carl Kolsch

$6.00

N/A

Richard's Sparkling

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Limeade

$5.00

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemongrass Masala Chai Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Chamomile Citrus Tea

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea Refill

Sparkling Carafe

Refill Hibiscus Tea

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mediterranean food in East Austin

Location

2708 E Cesar Chavez St., Austin, TX 78702

