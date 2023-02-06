Farm 12 Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Where place meets purpose.
Location
3303 8th Avenue Southeast #B, Puyallup, WA 98372
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Puerto Vallarta Puyallup - 215 15th Street Southeast
No Reviews
215 15th Street Southeast Puyallup, WA 98372
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Puyallup
More near Puyallup