Farm 12 Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

3303 8th Avenue Southeast #B

Puyallup, WA 98372

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon Farro Bowl
Farm 12 Beef Burger
Chef's BLT

Starters

Baba Ganoush

$12.95

Roasted Eggplant Puree topped with pine nuts and olive oil and served with Carrots, grilled flatbread, and pickled onions.

Sauteed Brussel Sprouts

$12.95

Brussels sauteed with bacon, butter, parsely and balsalmic

Farm 12 Bread Basket

$6.95

Four housemade rolls served with whipped butter topped with honey and sea salt

Crab Cakes

$19.95

Three panseared crab cakes served with Mama Lil's Aioli, scallions, and lemon

Antipasto Board

$30.95

Assorted local and imported cheeses, soppressata, mostarda, grilled flatbread, Castelvetrano olive tapenade, and pickled vegitables

Calamari

$18.95

Rings and tentacles in a lightly spiced batter served with Mama Lil's Aioli and Garlic Aioli

Glazed Ribs

$15.95

Crispy fried ribs coated in a soy brown sugar chile glaze topped with scallions and sesame seeds

Polenta Fries

$12.95

Crispy fried polenta sticks topped with parmesean, parsely and served with Hatch Green Chille Aioli

SteakHouse Flatbread

$14.95

Steak Diane Bites, carmelized onions, blue cheese crumbles and arugala with a garlic aoili drizzle

Soups, Salads, & Bowls

Seafood Chowder

$6.95+

Cream based chowder with Salmon, Cod and Clams

Seasonal Soup

$6.95+

Seasonal Soup

Garden Salad

$6.95+

Spring Greens, Shredded Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and a Crouton Slice

Farmers Salad

$9.95+

Field greens, Feta cheese, toasted Pepitas, roasted Heirloom Carrots, Apple, fresh Herbs, Housemade Farmers Vinaigerette

Caesar Salad

$9.95+

Hearts of Romaine, Parmesean Cheese, Lemon, Slice of Croustini, classic caesar dressing

Autumn Salad

$9.95+

Arcadian Lettuce, Arugula, roasted Butternut Squash, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Cranberries, Chai Spiced Vinaigerette

Classic Wedge Salad

$12.95

Iceburg Lettuce Wedge, tomatoes, bacon crumbles, bleu cheese crumbles, Housemade Bleu Cheese dressing

Salmon Farro Bowl

$20.95

Pan Seared salmon on top of chilled farro grains, snap peas, radish slices, avocado, clintro, sweet peppers, pistaschios and lemon herb vinaigerette

Grain Bowl

$13.95

Job's Tears, figs, broccoli, kohlrabi, brussel sprouts, kale, radicchio, rainbow carrots, housemade Farmers Vinaigerette

Burgers & Sandwiches

Farmstead Ham Sandwich

$17.95

Slice ham, arugula, apple slices, Tillamook White Cheddar, dijonnaise, housemade Focaccia

Chef's BLT

$17.95

Honey Cured Bacon, baby Chard greens, Marinated green tomato, mayo, on Montana Wheat Sourdough

Patty Melt

$19.95

1/2 llb beef patty, swiss cheese, carmelized onions, housemade 1000 island, Montana Wheat Sourdough

Farm 12 Beef Burger

$18.95

1/2 beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli, on a housemade bun

Harvest Burger

$18.95

Plant based patty. Smoked onion and apple jam, arugula, on housemade focaccia

Western Farm Burger

$19.95

lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, bacon, crispy fried onions, your choice of cheese, housemade BBQ sauce, garlic aioli on a housemade bun

Chicken Cordon Bleu Burger

$19.95

choice of protein, sliced ham, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dijonaise on a housemade bun

Entrees

Linguine Salsa Di Noci

$19.95

Linguine in a walnut cream sauce, topped with parmesean cheese and a roasted walnut oil drizzle

Sharp Cheddar Mac and Cheese

$21.95

Cavatappi Pasta, crispy pork belly pieces, Tillamook extra sharp white cheddar cheese sauce. Mama Lil's peppers, topped with crispy fried onions

Steak and Frites

$19.95

8 oz Season and grilled tri-tip on top a housemade aji verde sauce, served with fries

Beer Battered Fish Fry

Wild cod fried in a housmade light beer batter, served with fries, coleslaw and housemade tarter sauce

Harvest Yam Dinner

$23.95

Garnet yams, lentils, walnuts, spinach, goats cheese, pipian verde sauce

Braised Pork Belly

$29.95

Crispy Pork Belly with a brown sugar glaze, braised collard greens, white bean puree, pickled mustard seeds, with a braising jus

Hearty Ham Dinner

$20.95

12oz Ham Steak, herb infused mashed potatoes, red-eye gravy, seasonal vegetables

Sirlion Bavette Steak

$33.95

12 oz hand cut marinated sirlion bavette, seasonal veggetables, polenta fries, and green chille aioli

3/4 lb Ribeye Steak

$39.95

Handcut Grilled Ribeye. Herb infused mashed potatoes, red wine demi-glaze, seasonal veggetables

Lemon Herb Salmon

$30.95

Pan Seared Salmon, herb infused mashed potatoes, seasonal veggetables, lemon buerre blanc and a drizzle of chive oil

Pan Seared Chicken Breast

$28.95

Mary's free range airline chicken breast, braised collard greens, herb infused mashed potatoes, checken demi-glaze

Desserts & Pastries

Carrot Cake

$11.00Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$11.00Out of stock
White Chocolate Mocha Cake

White Chocolate Mocha Cake

$11.00Out of stock

White Chocolate Mocha Cake, White Chocolate Buttercream, White Chocolate Ganache, Milk Chocolate Covered Coffee Beans

Kid's Menu

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$9.00

PB & J

$6.00

Kid's Ham Sandwich

$7.00

Little Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Kid's Burger

$7.00

Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Sides

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Handcut Fries

$4.45

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.45

Side Coleslaw

$2.50

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.45

Side White Bean Puree

$4.45

Side Collard Greens

$4.45

Side Seasonal Vegg

$5.45

Side Sauce/Gravy

$3.00

Side Dressing/Sauces

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where place meets purpose.

Website

Location

3303 8th Avenue Southeast #B, Puyallup, WA 98372

Directions

