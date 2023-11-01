Fasta Pasta 1191 Lamy Ln
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Italian Food, FAST! Our signature sauces are made fresh daily and ready to serve. We are best known for our "Craft Your Own" option where you can create your own pasta based on your own unique taste. Choose your pasta, your sauce, your meat, and any toppings you would like and enjoy a hot pasta exactly how you like it!
Location
1191 Lamy Ln, Monroe, LA 71201
Gallery
