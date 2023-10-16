Fellow Mountain Cafe 7883 Main Street
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Friendly neighborhood cafe serving fresh coffee and baked goods, elevated egg sandwiches, a curated selection of locally sourced grocery items, and a regional selection of craft beers and ciders.
Location
7883 Main Street, Hunter, NY 12442
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
