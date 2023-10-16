Popular Items

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00
Tree Juice Maple Syrup

Tree Juice Maple Syrup

$12.50+

Arkville, NY

Griddled Pumpkin Bread

Griddled Pumpkin Bread

$10.00

whipped maple cream cheese, toasted pumpkin seeds

BAKERY

Bakery

Almond Cake (GF)

Almond Cake (GF)

$5.50

w/ plums

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.75Out of stock
Cookie

Cookie

$3.50

Salted Chocolate Chip

Granola Bar

Granola Bar

$4.00Out of stock

V/GF (contains nuts)

Muffin

Muffin

$3.75

Apple Walnut Crumb

Scallion Cheddar Biscuit

Scallion Cheddar Biscuit

$4.00Out of stock
Scone

Scone

$4.50

Lemon Rosemary

Tahini Brownie

Tahini Brownie

$4.00

GF

Bread

Baguette

Baguette

$5.00
Brioche Rolls

Brioche Rolls

Sourdough

Sourdough

$6.00

BREAKFAST

Mains

Egg & Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$7.00
Lentil Bowl

Lentil Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

roasted sweet potato, pea shoots, turmeric-tahini sauce, soft egg

Lockwood

Lockwood

$12.00

two over medium eggs, cheddar, braised greens, chili aioli, sourdough

Oat Porridge

Oat Porridge

$10.00Out of stock

roasted plums, toasted coconut, cardamom (v/gf)

Griddled Pumpkin Bread

Griddled Pumpkin Bread

$10.00

whipped maple cream cheese, toasted pumpkin seeds

Sourdough Toast

Sourdough Toast

$4.50

soft butter & red currant jam

Trout Tartine

Trout Tartine

$12.00

radish, pickled red onion, pea shoots, dill, sourdough

Sides

Side of Bacon

Side of Bacon

$4.00
Side of Pork Sausage

Side of Pork Sausage

$4.00

LUNCH

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$14.00

celery, herb-caper aioli, lettuce, brioche (served w/ chips)

French Dip

French Dip

$16.00

roast beef, caramelized onions, gruyere, jus

Roasted Beet

Roasted Beet

$12.00

pickled fennel, sprouts, hummus, za'atar, sourdough

Soppressata

Soppressata

$14.00

pecorino, arugula, mayo, vinaigrette, rosemary-olive focaccia

Soup + Salad

Autumn Market Salad

Autumn Market Salad

$10.00

roasted carrots, farro, cider-soaked raisins, mixed greens, lemon vinaigrette

Butternut Squash

$10.00

red lentils, cumin, aleppo (v)

PREPARED FOODS

Grab & Go

Baba

Baba

$6.00Out of stock
Chickpea Salad

Chickpea Salad

$5.00
Hummus

Hummus

$5.00Out of stock
Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$6.00
Roast Chicken Salad (8 oz)

Roast Chicken Salad (8 oz)

$8.50
Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

PANTRY

Beverage

Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$3.25
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.00
Mountain Valley Spring Water

Mountain Valley Spring Water

$2.75+

Still, Sparkling

Natalie's Carrot Juice

Natalie's Carrot Juice

$5.00
Natalie's Orange Juice

Natalie's Orange Juice

$3.50
Olipop

Olipop

$3.50+
Pressed Juice

Pressed Juice

$6.00+
Recess

Recess

$4.50+

hemp-infused sparkling water

Sparkling Apple Cider

Sparkling Apple Cider

$3.75
Sparkling Botanicals

Sparkling Botanicals

$3.50+
Sparkling Lemon

Sparkling Lemon

$3.00
Spindrift

Spindrift

$2.00+
Sunraysia Juice

Sunraysia Juice

$4.50+
Yesfolk Kombucha

Yesfolk Kombucha

$3.50+

Pantry

Alaya Tea

Alaya Tea

$14.00
Bacon

Bacon

$15.50
Brin's Jam

Brin's Jam

$8.00+
Catskills Candle

Catskills Candle

$30.00
Clark's Milk

Clark's Milk

$2.50+

Delhi, NY

Crackers

Crackers

$6.50

olive oil + sea salt

Eggs

Eggs

$7.50
Fishwife

Fishwife

$12.00+

Trout, Tuna (3.5 oz)

Fruition Chocolate

Fruition Chocolate

$9.50+

Colombia Tumaco Dark (85%); Brown Butter Milk (43%); Marcona Almonds w/ Rosemary + Honey

Housemade Granola (12 oz)

Housemade Granola (12 oz)

$8.00

rolled oats, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, coconut, maple syrup, sea salt

La Salumina

La Salumina

$12.50+

Hurleyville, NY

Maldon Sea Salt

Maldon Sea Salt

$8.00
McGrath Cheese

McGrath Cheese

$12.00

farmhouse cheddar, aged 3-5 months (Hudson, NY)

Nat's Nuts

Nat's Nuts

$6.00
North Country Havarti

North Country Havarti

$9.50
Oat Milk

Oat Milk

$5.00

Califia Farms (32 oz)

Peaks Coffee Beans

Peaks Coffee Beans

$18.00+

Roasted in Syracuse, NY

Seed & Mill Tahini

Seed & Mill Tahini

$12.50
Tree Juice Maple Syrup

Tree Juice Maple Syrup

$12.50+

Arkville, NY

Truffle Honey

Truffle Honey

$12.50
Unsalted Butter

Unsalted Butter

$5.50
Van Smokey

Van Smokey

$10.00+

Beef jerky, smoked hot sauce (Livingston Manor, NY)

Wildsam Guide

Wildsam Guide

$20.00

MERCH

Beanie

Beanie

$20.00
Crewneck

Crewneck

$40.00+
Hat

Hat

$25.00
Kids Hoodie

Kids Hoodie

$35.00+
Mug

Mug

$20.00
T-Shirt - Black

T-Shirt - Black

$25.00+
T-Shirt - Yellow

T-Shirt - Yellow

$25.00+
Tote

Tote

$25.00
Tumbler

Tumbler

$28.00