Fernside
473 Reviews
$$
1946 Fern Street
San Diego, CA 92102
Order Again
Popular Items
Specials
Not a Philly Cheesesteak
The Fresh Prince of Cheesesteaks. Rooted in Philly but definitely a West Coast thing. Ribeye. Provolone. Caramelized Onions. Bell Peppers. Citrus Jalapeno Aioli.
CUBANO SANDWICH
Slow-Roasted Pork. Ham. Provolone. Horseradish Dijonnaise. Pickled Red Onion. B&B Pickles. Toasted Roll. Go for the full Cuban experience and add a Mojito for 6 bucks!
Joey's Sammich Special
ONLINE SUPER VALUE MENU
Fernside Burger Combo
The Fernside Burger (pictured center) w/ waffle fries and your choice of any Growler we offer, or one of our Specialty Cocktails for an extra 2 bucks. It’s real, and it’s happening now.
Fried Chicken Sandwich Combo
Our Fried Chicken Sandwich (pictured left) w/ waffle fries and your choice of any Growler we offer, or one of our Specialty Cocktails for an extra 2 bucks. The future is here, and it’s glorious.
Vegan Burger Combo
Our Vegan Burger (pictured right) w/ waffle fries and your choice of any Growler we offer, or one of our Specialty Cocktails for an extra 2 bucks. Vegans need love too! And we got you!
Snacks
Shares
Shrimp Fried Rice
Rice. Shrimp. Eggs. Carrots. Water Chestnuts. Peas. Siracha Aioli. Sesame Seed. Scallions. Cilantro.
Nacho Fries
Waffle Wries. Nacho Cheese. Bacon. Salsa Fresca. Avocado Smash. Pickled Red Onion.
Chili Cheese Fries
Chili. Nacho Cheeze. Sour Cream. Green Onion.
Crusty Cauliflower
Lightly Beer-Battered Fried Cauliflower. House Buffalo Sauce. Carrots & Celery.
Party Burgers (3)
Meat. American Cheese. Pickle. Fern Sauce. Hawaiian Roll.
Chicken Wings
Choice of House Buffalo, Spicy Dry Rub or Korean BBQ. Served with house blue cheese, rancho or miso ranch, carrots & celery.
Bowl-o-Chilli
A 16oz serving of our serving house spicy chilli! Watch out! It’s got a spicy kick! Served with a dollop of sour cream and green onions
Salads
Wedge Salad
Iceberg Lettuce. Marinated Cherry Tomatoes. Brown Sugar Bacon. Red Onion. Blue Cheese Dressing.
Chopped Salad
Kale. Iceberg. Chickpeas. Salami. White Cheddar. Carrots. Kalamata Olives. Shaved Radish. Red Wine Vinaigrette.
Chinese Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken. Mandarin Oranges. Napa Cabbage. Smoked Almonds. Wontons. Sesame Dressing.
Between Bread
Fernside Burger
Two Smashed Patties. American Cheese. Fern Sauce. Shredded Lettuce. Fresh Onion. Pickle. Brioche bun.
Diet Fernside Burger
Same great Fernside flavor with just half the patties! So one. There's one patty. It's a single burger.
Vegan Burger
Beet & Chickpea Patty. Avo Smash. Vegan Fern Sauce. Lettuce. Tomato. Pickle. PRETZEL BUN! (charcoal sesame bun pictured temporarily unavailable)
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast. B&B Pickles. Grilled Jalapeno. Creamy Slaw. Lemon Aioli. Potato Bun.
"Buffalo" Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast coated in Buffalo Sauce. Blue Cheese Dressing. Shredded Lettuce. Onion. Brioche Bun.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Roasted Pulled Pork Shoulder. Mustard BBQ Sauce. Creamy Coleslaw. Potato Bun.
Veggie Po' Boy!
Crispy Cajun Cauliflower. Roasted Oyster Mushroom. Remoulade. Lettuce. Tomato. French Roll.
Fancy Grilled Cheese
Gruyere Cheese. Caramelized Onions. Arugula. Levain Bread
Breakfast Sandwich Part Deux
Over-Easy Egg. Bacon. American Cheese. Fried Shallots. Sriracha aioli. Hashbrown Cakes. Cheese Sauce. Who doesn't like Breakfast for Dinner?!
KIDS Burger
This burger is for kids under 12. If you're an adult and you order this for yourself, you're a child. Served plain as day (meat, cheese, bun), but you have the option to add stuff. Comes with fries.
KIDS Grilled Cheese
This grilled cheese is for kids under 12. If you're an adult and you order this for yourself, you're a child. American cheese and toasted sourdough. Served with fries.
Sides & Adds
Side Waffle Fries
Side Salad
Side Cup-o-Chilli
Side of Avocado
Side Fried Egg
Side of Bacon
Side Burger Patty
3-4oz all beef patty. Your dog's favorite human treat!
Side VEGAN Patty
Housemade beet and chickpea patty. Your vegan dog's favorite vegan treat.
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Fried Chicken
Side of Shrimp
Side Griddled Halloumi Cheese
Sauces
GIANT FERN SAUCE
8oz portion of our Classic Fern Sauce. Goes Great on...EVERYTHING!!!
Side of FERN SAUCE
Side of VEGAN FERN SAUCE
Side of RANCH
Side of BLUE CHZ
Side of MISO RANCH
Side of MAYO
Side of MUSTARD
Side of BUFFALO
Side of BBQ (MUSTARD)
Side of KOREAN BBQ
Side of NACHO CHEEZE
Side of SRIRACHA AIOLI
Side of REMOULADE
Side of RED WINE VINAIGRETTE
2GO N/A BEV
MENU COCKTAILS
LONG THAILAND TEA SLUSHEE!!!
Mt Gay Rum. Amaro. Thai Iced Tea. Coconut & Condensed Milk.
ZOMBIE SLUSHEE!!!
Mt Gay Rum & Jamaican Rums, 151 Rum, Cinnamon, Lime, Grapefruit, Bitters, Absinthe
MEXICAN FIRING SQUAD SLUSHEE!!!
Tequila. Lime. Hibiscus. Pomegranate. Ango.
APEROL SPRITZ - TO-GO
Aperol. Sparkling Wine. Coconut LaCroix. 8oz Bottle
COBRA CLUTCH - TO-G0
Tequila. Mezcal. Lime. Pineapple. Cane. Absinthe. 8oz Bottle
GIN & TONIC - TO-GO
Gin. Elderflower. Becherovka. East Imperial Tonic Water. 8oz Bottle
HAPPY LIL HIGHBALL - TO-GO
Westland Single Malt Whisky. Sherry's. Douglas Fir. A&W Cream Soda. 8oz Bottle
MARGARITA - TO-GO
Tequila. Lime. Cane. It's Skinny!!!! 8oz Bottle
MOJITO - TO-GO
Rum. Lime. Mint. Sugar. Soda. A Cuban Classic!!!
MOSCOW MULE - TO-GO
Vodka. Lime. Fresh Ginger. Angostura Bitters.
OLD FERNSIDE - TO-GO
Old Forester Bourbon. Brown Butter. Allspice. Chocolate-Angostura Bitters.
SPICY PALOMA - TO-GO
Jalapeño Tequila. Mezcal. Lime. Squirt. 8oz Bottle
TOKI HIGHBALL - TO-GO
Suntory Toki (Japanese Whisky). Peach-Pear LaCroix. 8oz Bottle
WHISKEY SMASH - TO-GO
Bourbon. Lemon. Mint. Party!!!
Michelada Mix - 32oz
Lime. Hot Sauces. Secrets. Add to your own beer or purchase in a Calidad 6 Pack Combo!
GROWLERS
Calidad - Calidad GRWLR
Cali Day IPA - Tarantula Hill GRWLR
American IPA - 6.2%
Citra Pale Ale - El Segundo GRWLR
Mexican-style Lager (4.9%)
Coachman - Societe GRWLR
Cold IPA - Fremont GRWLR
No Strata Fresh Hop - DeLaHunt GRWLR
Guinness GRWLR
Irish Dry Stout (4.2%)
Japanese Lager - Harland GRWLR
June Shine - Blood Orange Mint GRWLR
Hard Kombucha - 6.0%
Maui Wowie - Altamont GRWLR
Paulaner Hef - Paulaner GRWLR
German Hefe-Weizen 5.5%
Plenty For All - Fall Brewing GRWLR
California Pilsner 4.8%
Sierra Nevada Pale- Sierra Nevada GRWLR
Hazy IPA 6.7%
Westfalia Red - Fort Point GRWLR
Nuremberg Red Ale - 5.6%
Encinitas Hazy IPA - Resident GRWLR
WINE BOTTLESHOP
TXAKOLINA (Unfiltered) - Balea (Spain)
Unfiltered Txakolina with notes of fresh green apple aroma gives way to lemon peel on the pallet with a saline minerally backbone. Though weightier than the typical Getarian Txakolina, it has a great zippy acidity.
GRÜNER VELTLINER - Früg "LITER" (Austria)
Frug (pronounced “froog”) is a shake-your-hips kind of dance popular in Austria in the 1960s, lively like good natural wine. This Liter size is great for groups or individuals looking for a great time.
VINHO BRANCO - Lo-Fi Wines (Santa Maria Valley, CA)
Bright green apple and minerality hit the palate first zipping across your taste buds. Hints of pineapple and white peach bring some fruitiness around to balance out the acidity. Lemon peel and touch of grapefruit on the finish bring out more minerality.
ORANGE - Meinklang "Mulatschak Orange" (Austria)
7 day Skin Contact natural wine made from a blend of biodynamic grapes, Welschriesling, Pinot Gris and Traminer. It's a banger!!!
ORANGE - Field Recordings "Skins" (Central Coast, CA)
Notes of Apricots, Orange and Marzipan. This delicious "orange" wine was rested with skins on for 60 to 90 days and then aged in 100% Acacia barrels for 6 months.
LAMBRUSCO ROSÉ - Lambrusca (Italy)
Great Sparkling wine option with tons of bright cherry and red roses. Great acidity with minimal sweetness, perfect crushable summer wine.
PET NAT ROSÉ - Meinklang "Prosa 2020" (Austria)
Pet Nat of Pinot Noir from Eastern Austria. The only thing easier than drinking it, is opening the bottle (cork top).
PINK WINE - Jumping Juice "Sunset" (Margaret River, AUS)
31% Syrah, 13% Gewurztraminer, 56% Sauvignon Blanc from Mike Sleggers, a certified-biodynamic grower in Margaret River. Spontaneous fermentation on the skins, all the grapes together, then a short rest on lees in stainless steel tanks. Blended and bottled unfined, unfiltered, with a small amount of SO2.
ROSÉ - The RawSé of Karim (Beaujolais, FR)
Rosé of Gamay from the Beaujolais region in France. Incredibly refreshing and fruit driven rosé with heaps of strawberry, pomegranate and a hint of salty minerality.
SAUVIGNON BLANC - Liwa (Sonoma, CA)
Crushable CA sauvy b with notes of lychee, tropical fruits, grapefruit and honey.
VINHO VERDE - Broadbent (Portugal)
It's light and crispy. The official patio pounder. We recommend buying 2 bottles. Just get it and don't look back.
CABERNET FRANC - Lo-Fi Wines (Coquelicot)
100% Cab Franc with notes of oak and berry (strawberry & raspberry). In our opinion this is what a CA cab should be.
CHILLED RED - Raimones Wines (Catalunya, Spain)
Organic, hand harvested grapes that are macerated on the skins with wildly fermented yeast. This unfiltered beast is a super crushable wine that's great with food or just in the afternoon.
BLAUFRÄNKISCH - Meinklang (Austria)
A very expressive wine with lovely red fruit aromatics that is very easy to drink. A fun summer red that will please any Pinot Noir fan.
RED - Jumping Juice "Half Full" (Margaret River, AUS)
45% Cabernet Sauvignon, 45% Shiraz, 10% skin-fermented Sauvignon Blanc from Mike Sleggers, a certified-biodynamic grower in Margaret River. Spontaneous fermentation and short rest on lees in stainless steel tanks. Bottled unfined, with a light filtration and a small amount of SO2.
MALBEC - Bodega Norten (Argentina)
SPIRITS BOTTLESHOP
RARE CHARACTER "Feel The Fern" Single Barrel - 113.92pf
We partnered with our friends at Rare Character to select this incredible Single Barrel. This Bourbon is roughly 6 years old and its bottled at cask strength 113.92pf. It was fully aged at the Old Taylor Distillery in a rickhouse called "Stone Fence", which is a quarter mile long and its the longest in the world. Anyway, its an incredible bottle and the logo alone is worth picking up a bottle. Cheers!
FORTUNA BOURBON - 102pf
After 50 years, Fortuna Bourbon Whiskey is back. Founded in the 1880’s by Phillip Hollenbach, Fortuna played an integral role in the early days of the American whiskey industry. While the brand closed it’s doors in the 1960’s, it is now being revitalized for a new generation of bourbon drinkers.
BLACKENED x WILLETT - 109.6pf
Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey finished in Madeira Casks.
LARCENY "Barrel Proof" - 122.6pf
Batch # C921. Larceny Barrel Proof came on the scene in 2020 and won #1 Whiskey of the Year in Whiskey Advocate. This is a different batch, but equally delicious.
COLONEL E.H. TAYLOR - "Small Batch"
Great when it's available!!!
FOUR ROSES "Small Batch Select" - 104pf
Kentucky Straight Bourbon made from a blend of six different bourbons.
BARDSTOWN "Fusion Series #6" - 97.9pf
Fusion Series #6 56% 3yr Bardstown Bourbon (75/21/4) 14% 3yr Bardstown Bourbon (75/15/10) 30% 11yr Kentucky Bourbon (75/13/12)
HEAVEN HILL "7yr" - 100pf
This was Whiskey Advocates #4 whiskey of the year in 2019 and rightfully so.
HENRY MCKENNA 10yr Single Barrel - 100pf
This won best whiskey at the 2019 SF World Spirits Competition. For a 10yr Bottled in Bond Bourbon, this is an incredible deal!
SMOKE WAGON UNCUT "The Younger" - 114.76pf
One of the newest releases from Smoke Wagon. A must try!
SMOKE WAGON UNCUT UNFILTERED - 115.16pf
Batch #136 and bottled on March 4, 2022
SMOKE WAGON SMALL BATCH - 100pf
Great product at a killer price! Limited supply, so get it while you can.
SMOKE WAGON STRAIGHT BOURBON - 92.5pf
Great Bourbon at a killer price.
NULU - Double Oaked Cask Strength - 120.8pf
This was a Single Barrel pick by a distributor and its delicious! The extra 3 months in a new charred oak barrel really round out this Bourbon and give it a very creme brûlée like quality. Great after dinner sipper.
1792 FULL PROOF - 125pf
This high rye Bourbon is between 7-8 years old and its bottled at full strength coming in at 125 proof.
WHISTLE PIG "PiggyBack" - 96.56pf
WHISTLE PIG "Farmstock Rye" - 86pf
Amazing juice coming out of the Whistle Pig farm in Vermont, with estate grown rye and barrels made from Vermont Oak. This is then blended in with 6 and 10 year old 100% rye whiskies from Canada.
MICHTER'S RYE - 84.8 proof
Amazing Single Barrel Rye bottled at 84.8 proof.
MICHTER'S BOURBON Small Batch- 91.4pf
GEORGE REMUS Bourbon - 94pf
Delicious Non-Chill Filtered bourbon made in Indiana. Solid bourbon at a steal of a price.
FREY RANCH BOURBON - 90pf
Delicious 4-grain bourbon that is 100% grain to glass from a farm in Nevada.
FREY RANCH RYE - 100pf
100% winter rye grown on Frey Ranch.
MELLOW CORN - 100pf
Mellow Corn is a bartender favorite and it has an incredibly good/bad label that we hope never changes.
MEZCAL VAGO ELOTE "Mini" 50ml
This was supposed to be only for the Nomad Hotel, but somehow we got it. It's a must try!
Whistle Piglets 10yr, 12yr & Piggyback - 50ml
CARPANO ANTICA VERMOUTH "Mini" 50ml
The undisputed king of Vermouth in minature form.
TEES
SWEATSHIRTS / JACKETS
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
1946 Fern Street, San Diego, CA 92102