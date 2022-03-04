Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fernside

473 Reviews

$$

1946 Fern Street

San Diego, CA 92102

Order Again

Popular Items

Fernside Burger
Chicken Wings
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Specials

Not a Philly Cheesesteak

Not a Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

The Fresh Prince of Cheesesteaks. Rooted in Philly but definitely a West Coast thing. Ribeye. Provolone. Caramelized Onions. Bell Peppers. Citrus Jalapeno Aioli.

CUBANO SANDWICH

CUBANO SANDWICH

$14.00

Slow-Roasted Pork. Ham. Provolone. Horseradish Dijonnaise. Pickled Red Onion. B&B Pickles. Toasted Roll. Go for the full Cuban experience and add a Mojito for 6 bucks!

Joey's Sammich Special

$16.00

ONLINE SUPER VALUE MENU

Our Vegan Burger (pictures right) w/ waffle fries and your choice of any Growler we offer, or one of our Specialty Cocktails for an extra 2 bucks. Vegans need love too! And we got it all right here.
Fernside Burger Combo

Fernside Burger Combo

$22.00

The Fernside Burger (pictured center) w/ waffle fries and your choice of any Growler we offer, or one of our Specialty Cocktails for an extra 2 bucks. It’s real, and it’s happening now.

Fried Chicken Sandwich Combo

Fried Chicken Sandwich Combo

$22.00

Our Fried Chicken Sandwich (pictured left) w/ waffle fries and your choice of any Growler we offer, or one of our Specialty Cocktails for an extra 2 bucks. The future is here, and it’s glorious.

Vegan Burger Combo

Vegan Burger Combo

$22.00

Our Vegan Burger (pictured right) w/ waffle fries and your choice of any Growler we offer, or one of our Specialty Cocktails for an extra 2 bucks. Vegans need love too! And we got you!

Snacks

Some Pickles

Some Pickles

$5.00

Pickled vegetables. Made here.

Marinated Olives

$6.00

Olive Mix. Aleppo Pepper. Lemon Peel. Coriander.

Shares

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.00

Rice. Shrimp. Eggs. Carrots. Water Chestnuts. Peas. Siracha Aioli. Sesame Seed. Scallions. Cilantro.

Nacho Fries

Nacho Fries

$12.00

Waffle Wries. Nacho Cheese. Bacon. Salsa Fresca. Avocado Smash. Pickled Red Onion.

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.00

Chili. Nacho Cheeze. Sour Cream. Green Onion.

Crusty Cauliflower

Crusty Cauliflower

$9.00

Lightly Beer-Battered Fried Cauliflower. House Buffalo Sauce. Carrots & Celery.

Party Burgers (3)

Party Burgers (3)

$9.00

Meat. American Cheese. Pickle. Fern Sauce. Hawaiian Roll.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$9.00

Choice of House Buffalo, Spicy Dry Rub or Korean BBQ. Served with house blue cheese, rancho or miso ranch, carrots & celery.

Bowl-o-Chilli

$9.00

A 16oz serving of our serving house spicy chilli! Watch out! It’s got a spicy kick! Served with a dollop of sour cream and green onions

Salads

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Iceberg Lettuce. Marinated Cherry Tomatoes. Brown Sugar Bacon. Red Onion. Blue Cheese Dressing.

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Kale. Iceberg. Chickpeas. Salami. White Cheddar. Carrots. Kalamata Olives. Shaved Radish. Red Wine Vinaigrette.

Chinese Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled Chicken. Mandarin Oranges. Napa Cabbage. Smoked Almonds. Wontons. Sesame Dressing.

Between Bread

Fernside Burger

Fernside Burger

$15.00

Two Smashed Patties. American Cheese. Fern Sauce. Shredded Lettuce. Fresh Onion. Pickle. Brioche bun.

Diet Fernside Burger

$13.00

Same great Fernside flavor with just half the patties! So one. There's one patty. It's a single burger.

Vegan Burger

Vegan Burger

$14.00

Beet & Chickpea Patty. Avo Smash. Vegan Fern Sauce. Lettuce. Tomato. Pickle. PRETZEL BUN! (charcoal sesame bun pictured temporarily unavailable)

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Chicken Breast. B&B Pickles. Grilled Jalapeno. Creamy Slaw. Lemon Aioli. Potato Bun.

"Buffalo" Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Chicken Breast coated in Buffalo Sauce. Blue Cheese Dressing. Shredded Lettuce. Onion. Brioche Bun.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Roasted Pulled Pork Shoulder. Mustard BBQ Sauce. Creamy Coleslaw. Potato Bun.

Veggie Po' Boy!

Veggie Po' Boy!

$16.00

Crispy Cajun Cauliflower. Roasted Oyster Mushroom. Remoulade. Lettuce. Tomato. French Roll.

Fancy Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Gruyere Cheese. Caramelized Onions. Arugula. Levain Bread

Breakfast Sandwich Part Deux

Breakfast Sandwich Part Deux

$12.00

Over-Easy Egg. Bacon. American Cheese. Fried Shallots. Sriracha aioli. Hashbrown Cakes. Cheese Sauce. Who doesn't like Breakfast for Dinner?!

KIDS Burger

$9.00

This burger is for kids under 12. If you're an adult and you order this for yourself, you're a child. Served plain as day (meat, cheese, bun), but you have the option to add stuff. Comes with fries.

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$7.00

This grilled cheese is for kids under 12. If you're an adult and you order this for yourself, you're a child. American cheese and toasted sourdough. Served with fries.

Sides & Adds

Side Waffle Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Cup-o-Chilli

$7.00

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Side Fried Egg

$2.00

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side Burger Patty

$4.00

3-4oz all beef patty. Your dog's favorite human treat!

Side VEGAN Patty

$5.00

Housemade beet and chickpea patty. Your vegan dog's favorite vegan treat.

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Fried Chicken

$6.00

Side of Shrimp

$6.00

Side Griddled Halloumi Cheese

$5.00

Sauces

All sauces are portioned at a healthy 3.25oz. Figure your run of the mill Hidden Valley is 4 bucks for 24oz. Buy 8 sides from us and you're still saving money. Look at you, big saver!
GIANT FERN SAUCE

GIANT FERN SAUCE

$5.00

8oz portion of our Classic Fern Sauce. Goes Great on...EVERYTHING!!!

Side of FERN SAUCE

$0.75

Side of VEGAN FERN SAUCE

$0.75

Side of RANCH

$0.35

Side of BLUE CHZ

$0.50

Side of MISO RANCH

$0.50

Side of MAYO

$0.25

Side of MUSTARD

$0.25

Side of BUFFALO

$0.25

Side of BBQ (MUSTARD)

$0.50

Side of KOREAN BBQ

$0.50

Side of NACHO CHEEZE

$0.50

Side of SRIRACHA AIOLI

$0.50

Side of REMOULADE

$0.75

Side of RED WINE VINAIGRETTE

$0.25

2GO N/A BEV

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00

MENU COCKTAILS

LONG THAILAND TEA SLUSHEE!!!

LONG THAILAND TEA SLUSHEE!!!

$12.00

Mt Gay Rum. Amaro. Thai Iced Tea. Coconut & Condensed Milk.

ZOMBIE SLUSHEE!!!

ZOMBIE SLUSHEE!!!

$11.00

Mt Gay Rum & Jamaican Rums, 151 Rum, Cinnamon, Lime, Grapefruit, Bitters, Absinthe

MEXICAN FIRING SQUAD SLUSHEE!!!

MEXICAN FIRING SQUAD SLUSHEE!!!

$10.00

Tequila. Lime. Hibiscus. Pomegranate. Ango.

APEROL SPRITZ - TO-GO

APEROL SPRITZ - TO-GO

$12.00

Aperol. Sparkling Wine. Coconut LaCroix. 8oz Bottle

COBRA CLUTCH - TO-G0

COBRA CLUTCH - TO-G0

$12.00

Tequila. Mezcal. Lime. Pineapple. Cane. Absinthe. 8oz Bottle

GIN & TONIC - TO-GO

GIN & TONIC - TO-GO

$12.00

Gin. Elderflower. Becherovka. East Imperial Tonic Water. 8oz Bottle

HAPPY LIL HIGHBALL - TO-GO

HAPPY LIL HIGHBALL - TO-GO

$12.00

Westland Single Malt Whisky. Sherry's. Douglas Fir. A&W Cream Soda. 8oz Bottle

MARGARITA - TO-GO

MARGARITA - TO-GO

$11.00

Tequila. Lime. Cane. It's Skinny!!!! 8oz Bottle

MOJITO - TO-GO

MOJITO - TO-GO

$11.00

Rum. Lime. Mint. Sugar. Soda. A Cuban Classic!!!

MOSCOW MULE - TO-GO

MOSCOW MULE - TO-GO

$11.00

Vodka. Lime. Fresh Ginger. Angostura Bitters.

OLD FERNSIDE - TO-GO

OLD FERNSIDE - TO-GO

$12.00

Old Forester Bourbon. Brown Butter. Allspice. Chocolate-Angostura Bitters.

SPICY PALOMA - TO-GO

SPICY PALOMA - TO-GO

$12.00

Jalapeño Tequila. Mezcal. Lime. Squirt. 8oz Bottle

TOKI HIGHBALL - TO-GO

TOKI HIGHBALL - TO-GO

$12.00

Suntory Toki (Japanese Whisky). Peach-Pear LaCroix. 8oz Bottle

WHISKEY SMASH - TO-GO

WHISKEY SMASH - TO-GO

$11.00

Bourbon. Lemon. Mint. Party!!!

Michelada Mix - 32oz

Michelada Mix - 32oz

$18.00

Lime. Hot Sauces. Secrets. Add to your own beer or purchase in a Calidad 6 Pack Combo!

GROWLERS

VESSEL INCLUDED IN PRICE.

Calidad - Calidad GRWLR

$13.00
Cali Day IPA - Tarantula Hill GRWLR

Cali Day IPA - Tarantula Hill GRWLR

$13.00

American IPA - 6.2%

Citra Pale Ale - El Segundo GRWLR

Citra Pale Ale - El Segundo GRWLR

$13.00

Mexican-style Lager (4.9%)

Coachman - Societe GRWLR
$13.00

Coachman - Societe GRWLR

$13.00

Cold IPA - Fremont GRWLR

No Strata Fresh Hop - DeLaHunt GRWLR

$13.00
Guinness GRWLR

Guinness GRWLR

$13.00

Irish Dry Stout (4.2%)

Japanese Lager - Harland GRWLR

$13.00
June Shine - Blood Orange Mint GRWLR

June Shine - Blood Orange Mint GRWLR

$13.00

Hard Kombucha - 6.0%

Maui Wowie - Altamont GRWLR

$13.00
Paulaner Hef - Paulaner GRWLR

Paulaner Hef - Paulaner GRWLR

$13.00

German Hefe-Weizen 5.5%

Plenty For All - Fall Brewing GRWLR

Plenty For All - Fall Brewing GRWLR

$13.00

California Pilsner 4.8%

Sierra Nevada Pale- Sierra Nevada GRWLR

Sierra Nevada Pale- Sierra Nevada GRWLR

$13.00

Hazy IPA 6.7%

Westfalia Red - Fort Point GRWLR

Westfalia Red - Fort Point GRWLR

$13.00

Nuremberg Red Ale - 5.6%

Encinitas Hazy IPA - Resident GRWLR

$13.00Out of stock

WINE BOTTLESHOP

Es Okay is 100% Pinot Grigio from Mendocino. The fun naming idea came from a casual conversation with Mike Lucia (winemaker) how he uses “it’s okay” constantly. It then tuned into Es Okay, with humorous label and fun lines. The idea is to keep this wine light and fresh and 100% Hand harvested.
TXAKOLINA (Unfiltered) - Balea (Spain)

TXAKOLINA (Unfiltered) - Balea (Spain)

$28.00

Unfiltered Txakolina with notes of fresh green apple aroma gives way to lemon peel on the pallet with a saline minerally backbone. Though weightier than the typical Getarian Txakolina, it has a great zippy acidity.

GRÜNER VELTLINER - Früg "LITER" (Austria)

GRÜNER VELTLINER - Früg "LITER" (Austria)

$21.00Out of stock

Frug (pronounced “froog”) is a shake-your-hips kind of dance popular in Austria in the 1960s, lively like good natural wine. This Liter size is great for groups or individuals looking for a great time.

VINHO BRANCO - Lo-Fi Wines (Santa Maria Valley, CA)

VINHO BRANCO - Lo-Fi Wines (Santa Maria Valley, CA)

$22.00

Bright green apple and minerality hit the palate first zipping across your taste buds. Hints of pineapple and white peach bring some fruitiness around to balance out the acidity. Lemon peel and touch of grapefruit on the finish bring out more minerality.

ORANGE - Meinklang "Mulatschak Orange" (Austria)

ORANGE - Meinklang "Mulatschak Orange" (Austria)

$25.00

7 day Skin Contact natural wine made from a blend of biodynamic grapes, Welschriesling, Pinot Gris and Traminer. It's a banger!!!

ORANGE - Field Recordings "Skins" (Central Coast, CA)

ORANGE - Field Recordings "Skins" (Central Coast, CA)

$24.00

Notes of Apricots, Orange and Marzipan. This delicious "orange" wine was rested with skins on for 60 to 90 days and then aged in 100% Acacia barrels for 6 months.

LAMBRUSCO ROSÉ - Lambrusca (Italy)

LAMBRUSCO ROSÉ - Lambrusca (Italy)

$20.00Out of stock

Great Sparkling wine option with tons of bright cherry and red roses. Great acidity with minimal sweetness, perfect crushable summer wine.

PET NAT ROSÉ - Meinklang "Prosa 2020" (Austria)

PET NAT ROSÉ - Meinklang "Prosa 2020" (Austria)

$21.00

Pet Nat of Pinot Noir from Eastern Austria. The only thing easier than drinking it, is opening the bottle (cork top).

PINK WINE - Jumping Juice "Sunset" (Margaret River, AUS)

PINK WINE - Jumping Juice "Sunset" (Margaret River, AUS)

$25.00

31% Syrah, 13% Gewurztraminer, 56% Sauvignon Blanc from Mike Sleggers, a certified-biodynamic grower in Margaret River. Spontaneous fermentation on the skins, all the grapes together, then a short rest on lees in stainless steel tanks. Blended and bottled unfined, unfiltered, with a small amount of SO2.

ROSÉ - The RawSé of Karim (Beaujolais, FR)

ROSÉ - The RawSé of Karim (Beaujolais, FR)

$24.00

Rosé of Gamay from the Beaujolais region in France. Incredibly refreshing and fruit driven rosé with heaps of strawberry, pomegranate and a hint of salty minerality.

SAUVIGNON BLANC - Liwa (Sonoma, CA)

SAUVIGNON BLANC - Liwa (Sonoma, CA)

$21.00

Crushable CA sauvy b with notes of lychee, tropical fruits, grapefruit and honey.

VINHO VERDE - Broadbent (Portugal)

VINHO VERDE - Broadbent (Portugal)

$18.00

It's light and crispy. The official patio pounder. We recommend buying 2 bottles. Just get it and don't look back.

CABERNET FRANC - Lo-Fi Wines (Coquelicot)

CABERNET FRANC - Lo-Fi Wines (Coquelicot)

$28.00

100% Cab Franc with notes of oak and berry (strawberry & raspberry). In our opinion this is what a CA cab should be.

CHILLED RED - Raimones Wines (Catalunya, Spain)

CHILLED RED - Raimones Wines (Catalunya, Spain)

$27.00

Organic, hand harvested grapes that are macerated on the skins with wildly fermented yeast. This unfiltered beast is a super crushable wine that's great with food or just in the afternoon.

BLAUFRÄNKISCH - Meinklang (Austria)

BLAUFRÄNKISCH - Meinklang (Austria)

$21.00

A very expressive wine with lovely red fruit aromatics that is very easy to drink. A fun summer red that will please any Pinot Noir fan.

RED - Jumping Juice "Half Full" (Margaret River, AUS)

RED - Jumping Juice "Half Full" (Margaret River, AUS)

$25.00

45% Cabernet Sauvignon, 45% Shiraz, 10% skin-fermented Sauvignon Blanc from Mike Sleggers, a certified-biodynamic grower in Margaret River. Spontaneous fermentation and short rest on lees in stainless steel tanks. Bottled unfined, with a light filtration and a small amount of SO2.

MALBEC - Bodega Norten (Argentina)
$18.00

MALBEC - Bodega Norten (Argentina)

$18.00

SPIRITS BOTTLESHOP

RARE CHARACTER "Feel The Fern" Single Barrel - 113.92pf

RARE CHARACTER "Feel The Fern" Single Barrel - 113.92pf

$80.00

We partnered with our friends at Rare Character to select this incredible Single Barrel. This Bourbon is roughly 6 years old and its bottled at cask strength 113.92pf. It was fully aged at the Old Taylor Distillery in a rickhouse called "Stone Fence", which is a quarter mile long and its the longest in the world. Anyway, its an incredible bottle and the logo alone is worth picking up a bottle. Cheers!

FORTUNA BOURBON - 102pf

FORTUNA BOURBON - 102pf

$88.00

After 50 years, Fortuna Bourbon Whiskey is back. Founded in the 1880’s by Phillip Hollenbach, Fortuna played an integral role in the early days of the American whiskey industry. While the brand closed it’s doors in the 1960’s, it is now being revitalized for a new generation of bourbon drinkers.

BLACKENED x WILLETT - 109.6pf

BLACKENED x WILLETT - 109.6pf

$150.00

Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey finished in Madeira Casks.

LARCENY "Barrel Proof" - 122.6pf

LARCENY "Barrel Proof" - 122.6pf

$95.00

Batch # C921. Larceny Barrel Proof came on the scene in 2020 and won #1 Whiskey of the Year in Whiskey Advocate. This is a different batch, but equally delicious.

COLONEL E.H. TAYLOR - "Small Batch"

COLONEL E.H. TAYLOR - "Small Batch"

$100.00

Great when it's available!!!

FOUR ROSES "Small Batch Select" - 104pf

FOUR ROSES "Small Batch Select" - 104pf

$58.00

Kentucky Straight Bourbon made from a blend of six different bourbons.

BARDSTOWN "Fusion Series #6" - 97.9pf

BARDSTOWN "Fusion Series #6" - 97.9pf

$60.00

Fusion Series #6 56% 3yr Bardstown Bourbon (75/21/4) 14% 3yr Bardstown Bourbon (75/15/10) 30% 11yr Kentucky Bourbon (75/13/12)

HEAVEN HILL "7yr" - 100pf

HEAVEN HILL "7yr" - 100pf

$65.00

This was Whiskey Advocates #4 whiskey of the year in 2019 and rightfully so.

HENRY MCKENNA 10yr Single Barrel - 100pf

HENRY MCKENNA 10yr Single Barrel - 100pf

$75.00

This won best whiskey at the 2019 SF World Spirits Competition. For a 10yr Bottled in Bond Bourbon, this is an incredible deal!

SMOKE WAGON UNCUT "The Younger" - 114.76pf

SMOKE WAGON UNCUT "The Younger" - 114.76pf

$55.00

One of the newest releases from Smoke Wagon. A must try!

SMOKE WAGON UNCUT UNFILTERED - 115.16pf

SMOKE WAGON UNCUT UNFILTERED - 115.16pf

$75.00

Batch #136 and bottled on March 4, 2022

SMOKE WAGON SMALL BATCH - 100pf

SMOKE WAGON SMALL BATCH - 100pf

$60.00

Great product at a killer price! Limited supply, so get it while you can.

SMOKE WAGON STRAIGHT BOURBON - 92.5pf

SMOKE WAGON STRAIGHT BOURBON - 92.5pf

$40.00

Great Bourbon at a killer price.

NULU - Double Oaked Cask Strength - 120.8pf

NULU - Double Oaked Cask Strength - 120.8pf

$84.00

This was a Single Barrel pick by a distributor and its delicious! The extra 3 months in a new charred oak barrel really round out this Bourbon and give it a very creme brûlée like quality. Great after dinner sipper.

1792 FULL PROOF - 125pf

1792 FULL PROOF - 125pf

$75.00

This high rye Bourbon is between 7-8 years old and its bottled at full strength coming in at 125 proof.

WHISTLE PIG "PiggyBack" - 96.56pf

WHISTLE PIG "PiggyBack" - 96.56pf

$50.00
WHISTLE PIG "Farmstock Rye" - 86pf

WHISTLE PIG "Farmstock Rye" - 86pf

$75.00

Amazing juice coming out of the Whistle Pig farm in Vermont, with estate grown rye and barrels made from Vermont Oak. This is then blended in with 6 and 10 year old 100% rye whiskies from Canada.

MICHTER'S RYE - 84.8 proof

MICHTER'S RYE - 84.8 proof

$48.00

Amazing Single Barrel Rye bottled at 84.8 proof.

MICHTER'S BOURBON Small Batch- 91.4pf

MICHTER'S BOURBON Small Batch- 91.4pf

$50.00
GEORGE REMUS Bourbon - 94pf

GEORGE REMUS Bourbon - 94pf

$45.00

Delicious Non-Chill Filtered bourbon made in Indiana. Solid bourbon at a steal of a price.

FREY RANCH BOURBON - 90pf

FREY RANCH BOURBON - 90pf

$40.00

Delicious 4-grain bourbon that is 100% grain to glass from a farm in Nevada.

FREY RANCH RYE - 100pf

FREY RANCH RYE - 100pf

$60.00

100% winter rye grown on Frey Ranch.

MELLOW CORN - 100pf

MELLOW CORN - 100pf

$22.00

Mellow Corn is a bartender favorite and it has an incredibly good/bad label that we hope never changes.

MEZCAL VAGO ELOTE "Mini" 50ml

MEZCAL VAGO ELOTE "Mini" 50ml

$8.00

This was supposed to be only for the Nomad Hotel, but somehow we got it. It's a must try!

Whistle Piglets 10yr, 12yr & Piggyback - 50ml

Whistle Piglets 10yr, 12yr & Piggyback - 50ml

$27.00
CARPANO ANTICA VERMOUTH "Mini" 50ml

CARPANO ANTICA VERMOUTH "Mini" 50ml

$5.00

The undisputed king of Vermouth in minature form.

RANDOM MERCH

FERNSIDE ICEE Tumbler

FERNSIDE ICEE Tumbler

$25.00

Sure to go fast so get them while they last!

TEES

Shop Tee - Tie Dye

Shop Tee - Tie Dye

$25.00
Slushee Tee

Slushee Tee

$25.00
Cocktails Tee - Black/Gold

Cocktails Tee - Black/Gold

$25.00

Grey Gym Tee

$20.00Out of stock

Ol Razzle Dazzle Tee

$20.00Out of stock

Feel The Fern Tee

$20.00Out of stock

SWEATSHIRTS / JACKETS

College Crewneck

College Crewneck

$45.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bringing back the ol' razzle dazzle!

Website

Location

1946 Fern Street, San Diego, CA 92102

Directions

Gallery
Fernside image
Fernside image
Fernside image

