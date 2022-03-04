RARE CHARACTER "Feel The Fern" Single Barrel - 113.92pf

$80.00

We partnered with our friends at Rare Character to select this incredible Single Barrel. This Bourbon is roughly 6 years old and its bottled at cask strength 113.92pf. It was fully aged at the Old Taylor Distillery in a rickhouse called "Stone Fence", which is a quarter mile long and its the longest in the world. Anyway, its an incredible bottle and the logo alone is worth picking up a bottle. Cheers!