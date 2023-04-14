Field House Restaurant 911 North Pike Road
911 North Pike Road
Cabot, PA 16023
Lunch
Appetizers
Banana Peppers
Hungarian hot peppers stuffed with a mixture of sweet sausage, ground beef and Italian cheeses | topped with marinara and melted provolone
Basket of Chips
House potato chips | served with ranch dressing
Boneless Wings
Breaded boneless wings tossed with choice of sauce | served with ranch or bleu cheese
Breaded Mushrooms
Hand breaded fried mushrooms | served with marinara or ranch dressing
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Served with tortilla chips
Chicken Fingers
Lightly breaded chicken tenders | served with your choice of dipping sauce
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, melted cheddar jack cheese, Cajun chicken, grilled pepper & grilled onion | served with salsa and sour cream
Celery And Ranch
Fried Pretzel
Jalapeño cheese stuffed pretzel | served with honey mustard dressing
Full Count Fries
Hand cut fries with melted Cheddar jack cheese and bacon | served with ranch dressing
Nachos Grande
Tortilla chips loaded with taco meat, refried beans, tomato, lettuce, jalapeño, black olive & queso cheese | served with salsa & sour cream
Potato Skins
Deep fried potato skins with melted Cheddar Jack cheese & bacon | served with sour cream or ranch dressing
Provolone Sticks
Hand breaded provolone sticks | served with marinara sauce
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Baked artichoke dip | served with tortilla chips
Wings (14pc)
Jumbo cut wings with choice of sauce or seasoning: hot, sweet 'n hot, mild, garlic ranch, hot garlic ranch, BBQ, garlic butter, seasoned salt, buffalo lemon pepper, orange gochugaru chile seasoning. Served with choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Wings (7pc)
Jumbo cut wings with choice of sauce or seasoning: hot, sweet 'n hot, mild, garlic ranch, hot garlic ranch, BBQ, garlic butter, seasoned salt, buffalo lemon pepper, orange gochugaru chile seasoning. Served with choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Soups
Salads
Lunch Cajun Salad
Lunch Field House Salad
Side Salad
Mixed greens topped with tomato, olive, onion, cucumber, and crouton
Soup and Salad
A cup of our house made soup and a side salad
Taco Salad
Mixed greens topped with taco meat, refried beans, tomato, olive and jalapeño. Served in a taco shell and topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream and salsa
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach with grape tomato, crumbled bacon, and bleu cheese. Served with hot bacon dressing
Salad Dressing Quart
Sandwiches
Baked Italian
Ham, capicola, salami, and pepperoni toasted and topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, Italian dressing | served on a toasted hoagie roll
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Tender breaded chicken fillet fried golden brown and topped with buffalo hot wing sauce, lettuce and tomato | served on toasted brioche
Chicken Bacon Swiss
Boneless marinated chicken breast topped with bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion | served on a toasted brioche bun
Crab Cake Sandwich
Grilled crab cake with lettuce and tomato | served on toasted brioche with Russian dressing
Fish Sandwich
Hand breaded cod fried golden brown | served on a toasted hoagie roll with tartar sauce
French Dip
Shaved prime rib topped with provolone cheese | served on a toasted hoagie roll with au jus
Gyro
Grilled lamb on toasted pita with lettuce, tomato and onion | served with tzatziki sauce
Hot Sausage
Spicy Italian sausage with sautéed onion, pepper, provolone and marinara sauce | served on a toasted hoagie roll
Meatball Hoagie
Italian meatballs topped with marinara and melted provolone | served on a toasted hoagie roll
Prime Timer
Shaved prime rib topped with sautéed onion, pepper, mushroom and Cheddar jack cheese | served on a toasted hoagie roll
Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese
Hardwood smoked pork, cheddar jack and American cheese on griddled Italian bread with caramelized onion
Rachel Sandwich
Grilled turkey breast with melted Swiss, coleslaw and Russian dressing | served on grilled marble rye
Reuben Sandwich
Corned beef with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing | served on grilled marble rye
Adult Grilled Cheese
Burgers
Bison Burger
Char grilled bison burger topped with ghost pepper cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato | bun
Field House Burger
Eight ounces of fresh black angus beef grilled to your desired doneness | served with lettuce, tomato, and two additional toppings on a toasted brioche bun
Jammin' Burger
Char grilled angus burger topped with raspberry jalapeño jam, bacon, lettuce, tomato and pepper jack cheese | served on a toasted brioche bun
Lunch Burger
Five-ounce fresh black angus beef patty grilled to desired doneness | served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce and tomato
Sunny Side Burger
Fresh grilled black angus burger topped with grilled ham, American cheese and an over easy egg | served on a toasted brioche bun
The Impossible Burger
Impossible patty topped with lettuce and tomato, and choice of two additional toppings | served on a toasted brioche bun
Entrées
Lunch Fettuccine Alfredo
Creamy garlic alfredo sauce tossed with imported fettuccini | served with choice of soup or salad
Lunch Spaghetti
Imported spaghetti tossed with our house made meat sauce with pork, beef and veal | served with choice of soup or salad
Ribeye Steak
USDA choice ribeye steak | served with choice of side and soup or salad
Two Chicken Breast Dinner w/ Side
Side Choices
Apple Sauce
Baked Potato
Celery & Blue Cheese
Celery & Ranch
Coleslaw
Cottage Cheese
Hand Cut Fries
Chips
Mashed Potato
Onion Rings
Side Queso Cheese
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
Vegetable
Onion Rings
Add Cheese/ Bacon To Fries
Grilled Chicken Breast
Kids Menu
Desserts
Dinner
Soups
Salads
Cajun Salad
Cajun grilled chicken | served over mixed greens with grilled pepper and onion, cucumber and tomato in a fried tortilla bowl. Topped with cheddar jack cheese
Field House Salad
Mixed greens topped with French fries, onion, olive, cucumber, tomato, and shredded Cheddar Jack cheese
Grilled Romaine Hearts
Romaine hearts brushed with balsamic and char-grilled | topped with bacon, bleu cheese, pickled onion crouton and lemon wedge
Side Salad
Mixed greens topped with tomato, olive, onion, cucumber, and crouton
Soup and Salad
A cup of our house made soup and a side salad
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach with grape tomato, crumbled bacon, and bleu cheese. Served with hot bacon dressing
Taco Salad
Mixed greens topped with taco meat, refried beans, tomato, olive and jalapeño. Served in a taco shell and topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream and salsa
Greek Salad
Salad Dressing Quart
Entrées
Chicken Bruschetta
Grilled chicken breast topped with tomato bruschetta and Romano cheese | served with choice of side and soup or salad
Chicken Parmesan
Italian breaded chicken breast fried and topped with marinara and provolone | served over spaghetti with marinara sauce and choice of soup or salad
Crab Cakes
Two grilled jumbo lump crab cakes. Served with horseradish remoulade sauce | served with choice of side and soup or salad
Fettuccine Alfredo
Creamy garlic alfredo sauce tossed with imported fettuccine | served with choice of soup or salad
Fried Fish Dinner
Hand breaded north Atlantic cod | served with tartar sauce and choice of side and soup or salad
Fried Shrimp
Panko breaded shrimp, fried golden brown | served with cocktail sauce and choice of side and soup or salad
Pasta Genovese
Cheese stuffed tortellini tossed in a tomato cream sauce with sambuca, basil and pecorino Romano cheese. Served with choice of soup or salad
Pecan Crusted Salmon
Wild caught salmon glazed with teriyaki and crusted with pecans | served with choice of side and soup or salad
Ribeye Steak
USDA choice ribeye steak | served with choice of side and soup or salad
Sausage and Peppers
Imported farfalle pasta tossed with hot Italian sausage, kalamata olives, pepperoni, banana pepper, fire roasted red pepper, red wine, brandy and onion | served with choice of soup or salad
Seafood Tortellini Alfredo
Cheese tortellini, spinach and tomato tossed with shrimp and scallops in a creamy alfredo sauce | served with choice of soup or salad
Spaghetti
Imported spaghetti tossed in our house made old world style meat sauce with pork, beef and veal and two meatballs | served with choice of soup or salad
Two Chicken Breast Dinner w/ Side
Side Choices
Kids Menu
Desserts
Bar
Draft Beer
Black and Tan 16oz
Blue Moon 16oz
Brew Dog 16 oz
Coors Light 16oz
Dancing Gnome Lustra 16oz.
Dark Side of the Moon 16oz
Fat Head Head Hunter 16oz
Guinness Draft 16oz
Hell or High Watermelon 16oz
IC Light 16 oz
Ithaca Every Day Haze 16oz
Kostritzer Black Draft 16oz
Labatt 16oz
Miller Light Draft 16oz
Ohio Blueberry Tea Beer
Rivertown Suburban 16oz
Yuengling Draft 16oz TUESDAY
Yuengling Draft 16oz
Bottled Beer
Bud Light BTL
Budweiser BTL
Busch BTL
Busch Light BTL
Coors Light BTL
Coors Original BTL
IC Light BTL
Iron City BTL
Michelob Ultra BTL
Miller Light BTL
Straub Lager BTL
Corona BTL
Angry Orchard BTL
Blue Moon BTL
Corona Light BTL
Dog Fish 60 BTL
Dog Fish 90 BTL
Heineken BTL
Heineken N/A BTL
Kalibur N/A BTL
Kentucky Tangerine BTL
Kentucky Vanilla BTL
Kentucky Bourbon BTL
Kentucky Milk Stout BTL
Labatt BTL
Labatt Light BTL
Labatt Non-Alcoholic
Leinenkugel Peach
McKenzie Black Cherry BTL
Mckenzies Blueberry Blast
Mad Vlad
McKenzies Pineapple
MGD BTL
Miller High Life BTL
MGD 64 BTL
Mikes Black Cherry BTL
Mikes Lemonade BTL
Modelo BTL
Pabst Blue BTL
Red's Apple BTL
Sam Adams BTL
Sierra Nevada BTL
Southern Tier 2x BTL
Stella Artois BTL
Straub Amber BTL
Straub Light BTL
Twisted Tea BTL
Yuengling Light BTL
Yuengling BTL
Canned Beer
6 Packs
6 Pk Bud Light Cans
6 Pk Miller Lite Cans
6 Pk Budweiser Cans
6 Pk Bud Light
6 Pk Angry Orchard
6 Pk Blue Moon
6 Pk Busch
6 Pk Budweiser
6 Pk Busch Light
6 Pk Coors Light
6 Pk Coors Banquet
6 Pk Corona
6 Pk Corona Light
6 Pk Dogfish 60
6 Pk Dogfish 90
6 Pk Al Ca Chino
6 Pk Heineken
6 Pk Iron City
6 Pk IC Light
6 Pk Kalibur
6 Pk Kentucky
6 Pk Labatt
6 Pk Labatt Light
6 Pk McKenzie Blueberry
6 Pk McKenzie Pineapple
6 Pk MGD 64
6 Pk MGD
6 Pk Michelob Ultra
6 Pk Mikes Blackcherry
6 Pk Mikes Lemonade
6 Pk Miller High Life
6 Pk Miller Lite
6 Pk Modelo
6 Pk PBR
6 Pk Press
6 Pk Reds Apple Ale
6 Pk Southern Tier 2X
6 Pk Sam Adams
6 Pk Sierra Nevada
6 Pk Stella
6 Pk Straub
6 Pk Straub Light
6 Pk Straub Amber
6 Pk Twisted Tea
6 Pk White Claw
6 Pk Wild Ohio
6 Pk Yuengling
6 Pk Yuengling Light
6 Pk Yuengling Flight
Specials Menu
Entrees
Fountain Drinks
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Ginger Ale
Raspberry Tea
Root Beer
Lemonade
Mt. Dew
Starry
Iced Tea
Sweet Tea
Tonic Water
Arnold Palmer
Club Soda
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Chocolate Milk
White Milk
Coffee
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Red Bull Can
Pineapple Juice
Canned Soda
Shirley Temple
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
911 North Pike Road, Cabot, PA 16023