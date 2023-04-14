  • Home
Field House Restaurant 911 North Pike Road

No reviews yet

911 North Pike Road

Cabot, PA 16023

Lunch

Appetizers

Banana Peppers

$9.95

Hungarian hot peppers stuffed with a mixture of sweet sausage, ground beef and Italian cheeses | topped with marinara and melted provolone

Basket of Chips

$4.95

House potato chips | served with ranch dressing

Boneless Wings

$10.95

Breaded boneless wings tossed with choice of sauce | served with ranch or bleu cheese

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.95

Hand breaded fried mushrooms | served with marinara or ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.95

Served with tortilla chips

Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Lightly breaded chicken tenders | served with your choice of dipping sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.95

Flour tortilla, melted cheddar jack cheese, Cajun chicken, grilled pepper & grilled onion | served with salsa and sour cream

Chips & Salsa

$4.25

Celery And Ranch

$2.00

Fried Pretzel

$6.95

Jalapeño cheese stuffed pretzel | served with honey mustard dressing

Full Count Fries

$9.95

Hand cut fries with melted Cheddar jack cheese and bacon | served with ranch dressing

Nachos Grande

$10.95

Tortilla chips loaded with taco meat, refried beans, tomato, lettuce, jalapeño, black olive & queso cheese | served with salsa & sour cream

Potato Skins

$6.95

Deep fried potato skins with melted Cheddar Jack cheese & bacon | served with sour cream or ranch dressing

Provolone Sticks

$7.95

Hand breaded provolone sticks | served with marinara sauce

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.95

Baked artichoke dip | served with tortilla chips

Wings (14pc)

$16.95

Jumbo cut wings with choice of sauce or seasoning: hot, sweet 'n hot, mild, garlic ranch, hot garlic ranch, BBQ, garlic butter, seasoned salt, buffalo lemon pepper, orange gochugaru chile seasoning. Served with choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Wings (7pc)

$9.95

Jumbo cut wings with choice of sauce or seasoning: hot, sweet 'n hot, mild, garlic ranch, hot garlic ranch, BBQ, garlic butter, seasoned salt, buffalo lemon pepper, orange gochugaru chile seasoning. Served with choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Soups

French Onion

$5.95

French onion soup with seasoned croutons and melted provolone cheese

Soup of the Day

$4.25+

Sub French Onion

$3.00

Salads

Lunch Cajun Salad

$9.95

Lunch Field House Salad

$7.95

Side Salad

$5.95

Mixed greens topped with tomato, olive, onion, cucumber, and crouton

Soup and Salad

$8.95

A cup of our house made soup and a side salad

Taco Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens topped with taco meat, refried beans, tomato, olive and jalapeño. Served in a taco shell and topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream and salsa

Spinach Salad

$9.95

Baby spinach with grape tomato, crumbled bacon, and bleu cheese. Served with hot bacon dressing

Salad Dressing Quart

$9.95

Sandwiches

Baked Italian

$11.95

Ham, capicola, salami, and pepperoni toasted and topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, Italian dressing | served on a toasted hoagie roll

B. L . T.

$8.95

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Tender breaded chicken fillet fried golden brown and topped with buffalo hot wing sauce, lettuce and tomato | served on toasted brioche

Cabot Grill

$12.50

Chicken Bacon Swiss

$12.95

Boneless marinated chicken breast topped with bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion | served on a toasted brioche bun

Crab Cake Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled crab cake with lettuce and tomato | served on toasted brioche with Russian dressing

Fish Sandwich

$12.95

Hand breaded cod fried golden brown | served on a toasted hoagie roll with tartar sauce

French Dip

$12.95

Shaved prime rib topped with provolone cheese | served on a toasted hoagie roll with au jus

Gyro

$11.95

Grilled lamb on toasted pita with lettuce, tomato and onion | served with tzatziki sauce

Hot Sausage

$9.95

Spicy Italian sausage with sautéed onion, pepper, provolone and marinara sauce | served on a toasted hoagie roll

Meatball Hoagie

$10.95

Italian meatballs topped with marinara and melted provolone | served on a toasted hoagie roll

Prime Timer

$12.95

Shaved prime rib topped with sautéed onion, pepper, mushroom and Cheddar jack cheese | served on a toasted hoagie roll

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$13.95

Hardwood smoked pork, cheddar jack and American cheese on griddled Italian bread with caramelized onion

Rachel Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled turkey breast with melted Swiss, coleslaw and Russian dressing | served on grilled marble rye

Reuben Sandwich

$11.95

Corned beef with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing | served on grilled marble rye

Adult Grilled Cheese

$10.95

Burgers

Bison Burger

$15.95

Char grilled bison burger topped with ghost pepper cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato | bun

Field House Burger

$13.95

Eight ounces of fresh black angus beef grilled to your desired doneness | served with lettuce, tomato, and two additional toppings on a toasted brioche bun

Jammin' Burger

$13.95

Char grilled angus burger topped with raspberry jalapeño jam, bacon, lettuce, tomato and pepper jack cheese | served on a toasted brioche bun

Lunch Burger

$10.95

Five-ounce fresh black angus beef patty grilled to desired doneness | served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce and tomato

Sunny Side Burger

$14.95

Fresh grilled black angus burger topped with grilled ham, American cheese and an over easy egg | served on a toasted brioche bun

The Impossible Burger

$14.95

Impossible patty topped with lettuce and tomato, and choice of two additional toppings | served on a toasted brioche bun

Entrées

Lunch Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.95

Creamy garlic alfredo sauce tossed with imported fettuccini | served with choice of soup or salad

Lunch Spaghetti

$10.95

Imported spaghetti tossed with our house made meat sauce with pork, beef and veal | served with choice of soup or salad

Ribeye Steak

$28.95

USDA choice ribeye steak | served with choice of side and soup or salad

Two Chicken Breast Dinner w/ Side

$12.95

Side Choices

Apple Sauce

$2.95

Baked Potato

$2.95

Celery & Blue Cheese

$2.50

Celery & Ranch

$2.50

Coleslaw

$2.95

Cottage Cheese

$2.95

Hand Cut Fries

$2.95

Chips

$2.95

Mashed Potato

$2.95

Onion Rings

$4.25

Side Queso Cheese

$2.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Tater Tots

$4.95

Vegetable

$2.95

Onion Rings

$2.95

Add Cheese/ Bacon To Fries

$3.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.95

Kids Menu

Kid Cheese Burger

$7.50

Kid Chicken Fingers

$5.95

Kid Grilled Cheese and Fries

$4.95

Kid Burger and Fries

$6.50

Kids Pasta

$6.95

Desserts

Apple Pie

$6.95

Carrot Cake

$6.95

Cheesecake

$6.65

Fried Ice Cream

$6.95

Ho Ho Cake

$6.95

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.95

Pecan Ball

$6.95

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$2.00

Dinner

Appetizers

Banana Peppers

$9.95

Hungarian hot peppers stuffed with a mixture of sweet sausage, ground beef and Italian cheeses | topped with marinara and melted provolone

Boneless Wings

$10.95

Breaded boneless wings tossed with choice of sauce | served with ranch or bleu cheese

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.95

Hand breaded fried mushrooms | served with marinara or ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.95

Served with tortilla chips

Celery And Ranch

$2.00

Celery And Blue Cheese

$2.00

Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Lightly breaded chicken tenders | served with your choice of dipping sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.95

Flour tortilla, melted cheddar jack cheese, Cajun chicken, grilled pepper & grilled onion | served with salsa and sour cream

Wings (14pc)

$16.95

Jumbo cut wings with choice of sauce or seasoning: hot, sweet 'n hot, mild, garlic ranch, hot garlic ranch, BBQ, garlic butter, seasoned salt, buffalo lemon pepper, orange gochugaru chile seasoning. Served with choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Fried Pretzel

$6.95

Jalapeño cheese stuffed pretzel | served with honey mustard dressing

Full Count Fries

$9.95

Hand cut fries with melted Cheddar jack cheese and bacon | served with ranch dressing

Nachos Grande

$10.95

Tortilla chips loaded with taco meat, refried beans, tomato, lettuce, jalapeño, black olive & queso cheese | served with salsa & sour cream

Onion Rings

$4.95

Basket of Chips

$4.95

House potato chips | served with ranch dressing

Potato Skins

$6.95

Deep fried potato skins with melted Cheddar Jack cheese & bacon | served with sour cream or ranch dressing

Provolone Sticks

$7.95

Hand breaded provolone sticks | served with marinara sauce

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.95

Baked artichoke dip | served with tortilla chips

Wings (7pc)

$9.95

Jumbo cut wings with choice of sauce or seasoning: hot, sweet 'n hot, mild, garlic ranch, hot garlic ranch, BBQ, garlic butter, seasoned salt, buffalo lemon pepper, orange gochugaru chile seasoning. Served with choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Soups

French Onion

$5.95

French onion soup with seasoned croutons and melted provolone cheese

Soup of the Day

$4.25+

Sub French Onion

$3.00

Salads

Cajun Salad

$8.95

Cajun grilled chicken | served over mixed greens with grilled pepper and onion, cucumber and tomato in a fried tortilla bowl. Topped with cheddar jack cheese

Field House Salad

$8.95

Mixed greens topped with French fries, onion, olive, cucumber, tomato, and shredded Cheddar Jack cheese

Grilled Romaine Hearts

$12.95

Romaine hearts brushed with balsamic and char-grilled | topped with bacon, bleu cheese, pickled onion crouton and lemon wedge

Side Salad

$5.95

Mixed greens topped with tomato, olive, onion, cucumber, and crouton

Soup and Salad

$8.95

A cup of our house made soup and a side salad

Spinach Salad

$9.95

Baby spinach with grape tomato, crumbled bacon, and bleu cheese. Served with hot bacon dressing

Taco Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens topped with taco meat, refried beans, tomato, olive and jalapeño. Served in a taco shell and topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream and salsa

Greek Salad

$13.50

Salad Dressing Quart

$9.95

Sandwiches

Adult Grilled Cheese

$10.95

Baked Italian

$11.95

Ham, capicola, salami, and pepperoni toasted and topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, Italian dressing | served on a toasted hoagie roll

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Tender breaded chicken fillet fried golden brown and topped with buffalo hot wing sauce, lettuce and tomato | served on toasted brioche

Chicken Bacon Swiss

$12.95

Boneless marinated chicken breast topped with bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion | served on a toasted brioche bun

Crab Cake Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled crab cake with lettuce and tomato | served on toasted brioche with Russian dressing

Fish Sandwich

$12.95

Hand breaded cod fried golden brown | served on a toasted hoagie roll with tartar sauce

French Dip

$12.95

Shaved prime rib topped with provolone cheese | served on a toasted hoagie roll with au jus

Gyro

$11.95

Grilled lamb on toasted pita with lettuce, tomato and onion | served with tzatziki sauce

Hot Sausage

$9.95

Spicy Italian sausage with sautéed onion, pepper, provolone and marinara sauce | served on a toasted hoagie roll

Meatball Hoagie

$10.95

Italian meatballs topped with marinara and melted provolone | served on a toasted hoagie roll

Prime Timer

$12.95

Shaved prime rib topped with sautéed onion, pepper, mushroom and Cheddar jack cheese | served on a toasted hoagie roll

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$13.95

Hardwood smoked pork, cheddar jack and American cheese on griddled Italian bread with caramelized onion

Rachel Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled turkey breast with melted Swiss, coleslaw and Russian dressing | served on grilled marble rye

Reuben Sandwich

$11.95

Corned beef with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing | served on grilled marble rye

B. L. T.

Burgers

Bison Burger

$15.95

Char grilled bison burger topped with ghost pepper cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato | bun

Field House Burger

$13.95

Eight ounces of fresh black angus beef grilled to your desired doneness | served with lettuce, tomato, and two additional toppings on a toasted brioche bun

Jammin' Burger

$13.95

Char grilled angus burger topped with raspberry jalapeño jam, bacon, lettuce, tomato and pepper jack cheese | served on a toasted brioche bun

Sunny Side Burger

$14.95

Fresh grilled black angus burger topped with grilled ham, American cheese and an over easy egg | served on a toasted brioche bun

The Impossible Burger

$14.95

Impossible patty topped with lettuce and tomato, and choice of two additional toppings | served on a toasted brioche bun

Lunch Burger

$10.95

Five-ounce fresh black angus beef patty grilled to desired doneness | served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce and tomato

Entrées

Chicken Bruschetta

$15.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with tomato bruschetta and Romano cheese | served with choice of side and soup or salad

Chicken Parmesan

$15.95

Italian breaded chicken breast fried and topped with marinara and provolone | served over spaghetti with marinara sauce and choice of soup or salad

Crab Cakes

$21.95

Two grilled jumbo lump crab cakes. Served with horseradish remoulade sauce | served with choice of side and soup or salad

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.95

Creamy garlic alfredo sauce tossed with imported fettuccine | served with choice of soup or salad

Fried Fish Dinner

$15.95

Hand breaded north Atlantic cod | served with tartar sauce and choice of side and soup or salad

Fried Shrimp

$19.95

Panko breaded shrimp, fried golden brown | served with cocktail sauce and choice of side and soup or salad

Pasta Genovese

$15.95

Cheese stuffed tortellini tossed in a tomato cream sauce with sambuca, basil and pecorino Romano cheese. Served with choice of soup or salad

Pecan Crusted Salmon

$21.95

Wild caught salmon glazed with teriyaki and crusted with pecans | served with choice of side and soup or salad

Ribeye Steak

$28.95

USDA choice ribeye steak | served with choice of side and soup or salad

Sausage and Peppers

$16.95

Imported farfalle pasta tossed with hot Italian sausage, kalamata olives, pepperoni, banana pepper, fire roasted red pepper, red wine, brandy and onion | served with choice of soup or salad

Seafood Tortellini Alfredo

$20.95

Cheese tortellini, spinach and tomato tossed with shrimp and scallops in a creamy alfredo sauce | served with choice of soup or salad

Spaghetti

$16.95

Imported spaghetti tossed in our house made old world style meat sauce with pork, beef and veal and two meatballs | served with choice of soup or salad

Two Chicken Breast Dinner w/ Side

$12.95

Side Choices

Apple Sauce

$2.95

Baked Potato

$2.95

Chips

$2.95

Coleslaw

$2.95

Cottage Cheese

$2.95

Hand Cut Fries

$2.95

French Onion

$2.95

Mashed Potato

$2.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Tater Tots

$4.95

Vegetable

$2.95

Onion Rings

$2.95

Mac N Cheese

Kids Menu

Kid Cheese Burger

$7.50

Kid Chicken Fingers

$5.95

Kid Grilled Cheese and Fries

$4.95

Kid Burger and Fries

$6.50

Kids Pasta

$6.95

Desserts

Apple Pie

$6.95

Carrot Cake

$6.95

Cheesecake

$6.65

Fried Ice Cream

$6.95

Ho Ho Cake

$6.95

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.95

Pecan Ball

$6.95

Bar

Draft Beer

Black and Tan 16oz

$6.50

Blue Moon 16oz

$6.00

Brew Dog 16 oz

$7.00

Coors Light 16oz

$4.50

Dancing Gnome Lustra 16oz.

$7.50

Dark Side of the Moon 16oz

$7.50

Fat Head Head Hunter 16oz

$7.50

Guinness Draft 16oz

$6.00

Hell or High Watermelon 16oz

$6.00

IC Light 16 oz

$4.00

Ithaca Every Day Haze 16oz

$7.00

Kostritzer Black Draft 16oz

$7.00

Labatt 16oz

$4.00

Miller Light Draft 16oz

$4.00

Ohio Blueberry Tea Beer

$6.50

Rivertown Suburban 16oz

$6.00

Yuengling Draft 16oz TUESDAY

$2.50

Yuengling Draft 16oz

$4.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light BTL

$4.00

Budweiser BTL

$4.00

Busch BTL

$4.00

Busch Light BTL

$4.00

Coors Light BTL

$4.00

Coors Original BTL

$4.00

IC Light BTL

$4.00

Iron City BTL

$4.00

Michelob Ultra BTL

$4.00

Miller Light BTL

$4.00

Straub Lager BTL

$4.00

Corona BTL

$5.00

Angry Orchard BTL

$5.50

Blue Moon BTL

$5.00

Corona Light BTL

$5.00

Dog Fish 60 BTL

$5.50

Dog Fish 90 BTL

$5.50

Heineken BTL

$5.00

Heineken N/A BTL

$4.50

Kalibur N/A BTL

$4.50

Kentucky Tangerine BTL

$6.50

Kentucky Vanilla BTL

$6.50

Kentucky Bourbon BTL

$6.50

Kentucky Milk Stout BTL

$6.50

Labatt BTL

$4.00

Labatt Light BTL

$4.00

Labatt Non-Alcoholic

$4.50

Leinenkugel Peach

$5.00

McKenzie Black Cherry BTL

$5.50

Mckenzies Blueberry Blast

$5.50

Mad Vlad

$3.00

McKenzies Pineapple

$5.00

MGD BTL

$4.00

Miller High Life BTL

$4.00

MGD 64 BTL

$4.50

Mikes Black Cherry BTL

$4.50

Mikes Lemonade BTL

$4.50

Modelo BTL

$6.00

Pabst Blue BTL

$3.50

Red's Apple BTL

$5.00

Sam Adams BTL

$5.50

Sierra Nevada BTL

$6.00

Southern Tier 2x BTL

$6.00

Stella Artois BTL

$6.00

Straub Amber BTL

$4.00

Straub Light BTL

$4.00

Twisted Tea BTL

$5.00

Yuengling Light BTL

$4.00

Yuengling BTL

$4.00

Canned Beer

Bud Light Can

$3.50

Bud Light Can

$3.50

Miller Light Can

$3.50

IC'd Tea

$3.50

1911 Cider Can

$5.00

Mad Vlad Can

$3.00

Partake N/A Can

$6.00

Press Can

$5.50

Vizzy Can

$5.50

White Claw Can

$5.50

Wild Ohio Can

$4.00

Al Ca Chino

$6.00

Hard Rock Seltzer

$5.50

Hard Rock Long Island

$5.50

Stewarts Rootbeer

$6.00

Stewarts Orange

$6.00

6 Packs

6 Pk Bud Light Cans

$12.00

6 Pk Miller Lite Cans

$12.00

6 Pk Budweiser Cans

$12.00

6 Pk Bud Light

$12.00

6 Pk Angry Orchard

$18.00

6 Pk Blue Moon

$15.00

6 Pk Busch

$12.00

6 Pk Budweiser

$12.00

6 Pk Busch Light

$12.00

6 Pk Coors Light

$12.00

6 Pk Coors Banquet

$12.00

6 Pk Corona

$17.00

6 Pk Corona Light

$17.00

6 Pk Dogfish 60

$16.00

6 Pk Dogfish 90

$16.00

6 Pk Al Ca Chino

$18.00

6 Pk Heineken

$15.00

6 Pk Iron City

$12.00

6 Pk IC Light

$12.00

6 Pk Kalibur

$16.00

6 Pk Kentucky

$18.00

6 Pk Labatt

$12.00

6 Pk Labatt Light

$12.00

6 Pk McKenzie Blueberry

$18.00

6 Pk McKenzie Pineapple

$18.00

6 Pk MGD 64

$12.00

6 Pk MGD

$12.00

6 Pk Michelob Ultra

$16.00

6 Pk Mikes Blackcherry

$15.00

6 Pk Mikes Lemonade

$16.00

6 Pk Miller High Life

$12.00

6 Pk Miller Lite

$12.00

6 Pk Modelo

$16.00

6 Pk PBR

$12.00

6 Pk Press

$18.00

6 Pk Reds Apple Ale

$15.00

6 Pk Southern Tier 2X

$16.00

6 Pk Sam Adams

$18.00

6 Pk Sierra Nevada

$18.00

6 Pk Stella

$18.00

6 Pk Straub

$12.00

6 Pk Straub Light

$12.00

6 Pk Straub Amber

$12.00

6 Pk Twisted Tea

$16.00

6 Pk White Claw

$18.00

6 Pk White Claw

$15.00

6 Pk Wild Ohio

$15.00

6 Pk Yuengling

$12.00

6 Pk Yuengling Light

$12.00

6 Pk Yuengling Flight

$12.00

HH Draft Beer

Coors Light 16oz

$4.50

Miller Light Draft 16oz

$4.00

Yuengling Draft 16oz TUESDAY

$2.50

Specials Menu

Appetizers

Fried Artichoke Hearts

$11.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.95

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.95

Handhelds

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.95

Patty Melt

$13.95

Pork Steak Sandwich

$9.95

Chorizo Taco

$15.95

Entrees

English Prime Rib

$23.95

Queen Prime Rib

$27.95

King Prime Rib

$36.95

1/2 Rack Ribs

$18.95Out of stock

Full Rack Ribs

$28.95Out of stock

BBQ Chicken Leg

$12.95

Bruschetta Salad

$12.95

Chicken & Waffles

$15.95

Mile High Meatloaf

NY Strip Steak

$31.95

Portabella Mushroom Pasta

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

White Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Red Bull Can

$4.25

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Canned Soda

$1.50

Shirley Temple

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

911 North Pike Road, Cabot, PA 16023

Directions

