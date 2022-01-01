Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fishack Vero Beach

review star

No reviews yet

1931 Old Dixie Hwy

Vero Beach, FL 32960

Order Again

Soft Drink

Iced Tea

$3.29

Coke

$3.29

Diet Coke

$3.29

Sprite

$3.29

Ginger Ale

$3.29

Pink Lemonade

$3.29

Root Beer

$3.29

Arnold Palmer

$3.29

Club Soda

$3.29

Tonic

$3.29

Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$3.95

Decaf Coffee

$3.95

Hot Tea

$2.50

Kids Drink

$1.95

Kids Milk

$2.50

Appetizers

Cup Clam Chowder

$6.00

Bowl Clam Chowder

$8.00

Cup Conch Chowder

$6.00

Spicy

Bowl Conch Chowder

$8.00

Spicy

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$10.95

½ lb. chilled, cocktail sauce

Shack Smack Fish Dip

$12.95

Red onions, jalapeno

Angel Hair Onion Rings

$9.95

Thinly sliced, scallions, Boom Boom sauce

Fried Oysters App

$10.95

Hand breaded, tartar sauce

Conch Fritters

$12.95

Fresh ground conch mixed into a special batter & fried into a spicy fritter, Boom Boom sauce

Calamari

$11.95

Lightly breaded, banana peppers, Boom Boom sauce

Pan Seared Scallops

$15.95

Field greens, bacon, beurre blanc $ MP

Coconut Shrimp

$13.95

Hand breaded, fried, tiger sauce

Cup Half & Half Chowder

$6.00

Bowl Half & Half Chowder

$8.00

Shack Shooter

$6.95

Shrimp Mac Cheese

$15.95

Salads

House Salad

$4.95

Mixed greens, tomato, onion, cukes, shredded cheese & croutons

Caesar Salad

$6.95

Romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese

Greek Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens, tomato, onion, cukes, kalamata olives, feta cheese, banana peppers, oregano, lemon juice, olive oil

Lobstah BLT Salad

$34.95

Chunks of lobster tossed with celery & mayo, over mixed greens, tomato, bacon, cukes

Buffalo Salad with Chicken

$14.95

Mixed greens, Tomatoes, cukes, onion, gorgonzola cheese, black bean and corn salsa, choice of chicken or shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce

Buffalo Salad with Shrimp

$16.95

Sub House Salad

$3.00

Sub Caesar

$4.00

House Salad Chicken

$10.95

House Salad Shrimp

$13.95

House Salad Cod

$16.95

Caesar Salad Chicken

$12.95

Caesar Salad Shrimp

$15.95

Caesar Salad Cod

$18.95

Greek Salad Chicken

$17.95

Greek Salad Shrimp

$20.95

Greek Salad Cod

$21.95

Tacos - Quesa

2 tacos stuffed with cabbage, tomato, cheese, cilantro & onion salsa, seasoned fries

Fish Taco

$13.95

Blackened Mahi

Shrimp Taco

$13.95

Blackened

Tuna Taco

$14.95

Blackened, rare

Chicken Taco

$11.95

Blackened

Blackened Shrimp & Cheese Quesadilla

$12.95

Blackened Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$10.95

Sand - Wraps - Po Boys

Served w/seasoned fries & Housemade slaw

The Shack-Which Fish Sandwich

$13.95

Served blackened, fried or grilled, on a toasted bun

Shacktastic Sandwich

$14.95

Fried fish, melted american cheese topped with coleslaw and french fries, piled all under one roof, toasted bun

New England Lobstah Roll

$34.95

Lobster salad, toasted hot dog bun

Shack - Burrito

$13.95

Blackened fish wrapped up in a tortilla with slaw, lettuce, tomato, black bean & corn salsa, shredded cheese

Blackened Mahi BLT Wrap

$13.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese

Greek Chick Wrap

$13.95

Mixed greens, tomato, cukes, onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, banana peppers, oregano, lemon juice, olive oil

Greek Tuna Wrap

$19.95

Cheeseburger

$12.95

8 oz. burger, american cheese, toasted bun

Gorgonzola Burger

$13.95

8oz. burger, bacon, toasted bun

Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Chicken breast served blackened, fried, grilled, with american cheese, toasted bun or make it buffalo style with gorgonzola cheese

Crabcake Sandwich

$20.95

Pan fried, american cheese, toasted bun

Shrimp Po-Boy

$16.95

Oyster Po-Boy

$15.95

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Caesar Chick Wrap

$12.95

Caesar Shrimp Wrap

$15.95

House Specialties

Grilled Salmon

$22.95

Drizzled with citrus teriyaki glaze, rice & veggies

Fish & Chips

$18.95

Beer battered to order, fries & slaw

Seafood Stew

$32.95

Shrimp, scallop, crabmeat, spinach, mushrooms, tossed in a creole spiced lobster sauce served on a bed of rice

Shackaterranean Mahi

$27.95

Pan seared, spinach, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, lemon, oregano, mint, rice & veggies

*Sesame Crusted Seared Tuna

$27.95

Topped with a teriyaki glaze, ginger wasabi aioli, rice & veggies **SERVED RAW

Crab Cakes

$32.95

Pan seared topped with citrus beurre blanc, rice & veggies

Blackened Shrimp & Cheesy Grits

$23.95

Sautéed spinach, scallions

Crusted Sea Scallops

$32.95

pan seared, Topped with crispy scampi bread crumbs, citrus beurre blanc, rice & veggies

Blackened Chicken

$18.95

Topped with spinach, mushrooms, melted cheddar cheese, rice & veggies

Baked Trio

$31.95

Baskets

All baskets served with seasoned fries & housemade slaw

Fisherman's Basket

$29.95

Fried Shrimp Basket

$19.95

Fried Oysters Basket

$19.95

Fried Fish Basket

$17.95

Fried Scallops Basket

$25.95

Fried Shrimp & Scallops Basket

$25.95

Fried Chicken Fingers Basket

$14.95

Combination Basket

$25.95

Coconut Shrimp Basket

$21.95

Fried Clam Basket

$32.95

Catch

Cod Catch

$24.95

Flounder Catch

$25.95

Grouper Catch

$33.95

Haddock Catch

$28.95

Mahi Catch

$27.95

Salmon Catch

$23.95

Snapper Catch

$28.95

Swordfish Catch

$25.95

Tuna Catch

$28.95

Wahoo Catch

$31.95

Grouper Cheeks Catch

$30.95

Pompano Catch

$35.95

Specials

Fish Fry

$18.95

Maine Lobster

$34.95Out of stock

Lobster out of shell

$37.95

Baked Stuffed Lobster

$39.95

1 1/2 lb. Lobster

$39.95Out of stock

Lunch Menu

Grilled Salmon Lunch

$16.95

Drizzled with citrus teriyaki glaze, rice & veggies

Seafood Stew Lunch

$21.95

Shrimp, scallop, crabmeat, spinach, mushrooms, tossed in a creole spiced lobster sauce served on a bed of rice

Shackaterranean Mahi Lunch

$16.95

Pan seared, spinach, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, lemon, oregano, mint, rice & veggies

Fish & Chips Lunch

$13.95

Beer battered to order, fries & slaw

Blackened Shrimp & Cheesy Grits Lunch

$17.95

Sautéed spinach, scallions

Blackened Chicken Lunch

$13.95

Topped with spinach, mushrooms, melted cheddar cheese, rice & veggies

Crab Cake Lunch

$19.95

Pan seared topped with citrus beurre blanc, rice & veggies

Lunch Gumbo

$19.95

Sides

Fries

$3.95

Cole Slaw

$2.95

Tater Tots

$4.95

Veggies

$5.95

Rice

$4.95

Spinach

$5.95

Plain Fries

$3.95

Side Chz Grits

$5.95

Desserts

All Desserts Made on Premise

Peanut Butter Ice Cream Pie

$8.95

“Fintastic” Housemade, Graham Cracker Crust, Peanut Butter Ice Cream, Peanut Butter Cups, Chopped Peanuts, Whipped Cream, Drizzled With Chocolate And Caramel Syrup

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae

$8.95

Housemade Chocolate Chip Cookie Wedge Topped With Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Chocolate & Caramel Syrup

Key Lime Pie

$6.95

Housemade Authentic Key West Key Lime Pie

Whole Key Lime Pie

$30.00

Whole Peanut Butter Pie

$42.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Chef Mitchell Weiss and his family have been successful local restaurateurs for over two decades, and in 2011, they decided to realize their dream of bringing a taste of the sea to Vero Beach. At Fishack, we serve fresh, flavorful seafood alongside a full bar and an incredible margarita list. And to match the flavor on our plates, we keep our space colorful, fun, and casual, from our breezy outdoor patio to our relaxed dining room. If you're looking to grab some serious seafood in a laid-back atmosphere, steer your ship toward Fishack.

