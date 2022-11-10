Fitzgerald's Restaurant
5033 Front Street
Eagle River, MI 49950
Popular Items
Featured Items
Banh Mi
Smoked pork in a ginger and garlic marinade, topped with cilantro, jalapeno, pickled carrot and radish. Served with fries.
Falafel - Take Out
Vegetarian. Spiced mashed chickpeas, roasted beet hummus, tabouli and pita bread.
Dragon's Milk Triple Mash
Huge malt bomb aged for a full year in bourbon barrels. 17.3% ABV.
Una Lou Rose
Takeout Starters
Pickled Veg Take Out
Poutine
Fries in a rich beer gravy with cheese curds and pearl onions.
Risotto Fritter
Served with lemon dill aioli.
Brussels Sprouts Salad
Romaine, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon and garlic cream dressing.
Rib Tips
Served with barbecue sauce and pickles. Ready at 3 PM, so please do not order for a time slot that's earlier than that.
Takeout Meals
Nashville Style Hot Chicken Take Out
Double fried and tossed in our hot oil and topped with a blend of hot spices. Please note that this is actually spicy, and we cannot make it NOT be hot. Served with pickles, onion and white bread.
Smashburger
Two ground beef patties topped with iceberg lettuce, cheese and our basil burger sauce. Served with a side of fries.
Takeout BBQ
Outdoor Dining Drinks
Bottled Beer A-M
51K IPA
The flagship IPA from Black Rocks is pleasantly citrusy and bitter, with just a bit of malt for balance. 7% ABV.
Anti Hero 19.2oz
Flagship IPA from Revolution Brewing in Chicago. 6.7% ABV.
B.A. Barbaric Yawp
Big, malt forward scotch ale aged in a mixture of bourbon, rye and rum barrels and then blended together. 11% ABV.
Boss Tweed
Double New England style IPA with a massive amount of juicy hop flavor. 9.3% ABV.
Caractere Rouge
Flanders red ale aged with cherries, cranberries and raspberries. Tart, funky, and with plenty of berry character. 7% ABV.
Destihl Flanders Red
Medium bodied sour brown ale. 5.9% ABV.
Deth's Tar
Bourbon barrel aged imperial stout. 14.8% ABV.
Devastation 16oz
Belgian style double IPA aged in bourbon barrels from Brewery Vivant. 9.2% ABV
Double Two Hearted
The big double IPA brother to Two Hearted. 11% ABV.
Erdinger Wheat 16oz
Easy drinking German wheat beer. 5.3% ABV.
Flamingo Fruit Fight-Lemon Lime
Light sour ale with lemon and lime added. 4.8% ABV.
Hazy Hero 19.2oz
Citrusy New England style IPA from Revolution Brewing. 7.3% ABV.
KBS Cinnamon Vanilla
Barrel aged imperial stout with cinnamon, vanilla and cocoa nibs added. 12% ABV.
Michigander 16oz
Funky barrel aged sour ale with all Michigan ingredients. 7.8% ABV.
Blackrocks Oktoberfest
Bottled Beer N-Z
Nemesis
Earthy, moderately bitter and quite malty barleywine. 11.2% ABV.
Petit
Light, sessionable saison from Barrel + Beam in Marquette. 5% ABV.
Pineapple Boss Tweed
Double New England Style IPA with pineapple added. 9.3% ABV.
Presque Ale
Lightly hopped pale ale that's a staple in the Blackrocks portfolio. 5.5% ABV.
Rodenbach Grand Cru
Rye Hipster Brunch
BA stout with maple and bacon added. 11% ABV.
Straight Jacket Barleywine
Barrel aged English style barleywine. 15% ABV.
Super Space Machine
Juicy New England style double IPA with tangerine added. 9% ABV
Tart
Light mix of a farmhouse wheat and a sour wheat ale, carbonated with Michigan beet sugar. 5% ABV.
Two Hearted 19.2
Classic Midwestern IPA in a big ol' can. 7% ABV.
Verdun
Belgian style biere de garde that's very malt forward, with flavors of Belgian yeast and white grape. 7.7% ABV.
Zombie Dust 19.2
Legendary pale ale that's a great balance of bitter hop and subtle malt backbone. 6.2% ABV.
Ciders/Seltzers
Dancing Fatman Cider 16oz Can
Light and effervescent, with a nice balance between tart apple and natural sweetness. Made by Gitche Gumee Ciderworks in Hancock. 6.5% ABV.
Dude's Rug 12oz Can
Chai spiced cider. 5.9% ABV.
Mango Sorbet Mead
Bright, fruity and with a hint of black pepper. 6% ABV.
Odd Side Fruit Punch Seltzer
Odd Side Fuzzy Navel Seltzer
Odd Side Pina Colada Seltzer
Odd Side Red White and Boom Seltzer
Pulsar 12oz can
Semi dry cider. 6.4% ABV.
Razzputin
Tart raspberry mead. 6% ABV.
Virtue Pear
XR Cyser
Mixture of mead and cider with cinnamon added. 6% ABV.
Zombie Killer 12oz can
Cherry cyser.
Wine
Clothing
Join us on the shores of Lake Superior for fresh wood fired barbecue, great drinks and an eclectic mix of other offerings!
5033 Front Street, Eagle River, MI 49950