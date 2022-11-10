Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Barbeque
Sandwiches

Fitzgerald's Restaurant

5033 Front Street

Eagle River, MI 49950

Popular Items

12oz Mac and Cheese
1/2 Pound Brisket
Poutine

Featured Items

Banh Mi

$15.00

Smoked pork in a ginger and garlic marinade, topped with cilantro, jalapeno, pickled carrot and radish. Served with fries.

Falafel - Take Out

$15.00

Vegetarian. Spiced mashed chickpeas, roasted beet hummus, tabouli and pita bread.

Dragon's Milk Triple Mash

$11.00

Huge malt bomb aged for a full year in bourbon barrels. 17.3% ABV.

Una Lou Rose

$12.00

Takeout Starters

Pickled Veg Take Out

$7.00Out of stock
Poutine

$12.00

Fries in a rich beer gravy with cheese curds and pearl onions.

Risotto Fritter

$12.00

Served with lemon dill aioli.

Brussels Sprouts Salad

$12.00

Romaine, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon and garlic cream dressing.

Rib Tips

$9.00Out of stock

Served with barbecue sauce and pickles. Ready at 3 PM, so please do not order for a time slot that's earlier than that.

Takeout Meals

Nashville Style Hot Chicken Take Out

$13.50

Double fried and tossed in our hot oil and topped with a blend of hot spices. Please note that this is actually spicy, and we cannot make it NOT be hot. Served with pickles, onion and white bread.

Smashburger

$12.95

Two ground beef patties topped with iceberg lettuce, cheese and our basil burger sauce. Served with a side of fries.

Takeout BBQ

1/2 Pound Brisket

$16.00

Freshly smoked beef brisket, served with pickles and barbecue sauce.

1/2 Pound Pork

$14.00

Freshly smoked pork, served with pickles and barbecue sauce.

Bun

$0.25

One fresh bun to go along with your barbecue!

Sides

12oz Mac and Cheese

$6.00

12oz Coleslaw

$6.00

12oz Baked Beans

$6.00

Outdoor Dining Drinks

Cocktails to enjoy on our deck.

Manhattan

$10.00

Rye, Carpano Antica vermouth and bitters.

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Bourbon, sugar and bitters.

Tom Collins

$10.00

Ironfish Gin, lemon juice, sugar.

Daiquiri

$11.00

Rum, lime and sugar.

Iron Fish G & T

$6.50

Iron Fish gin and Jack Rudy tonic syrup.

Soda

Cherry Cola

$2.50

Lacroix

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.50

16oz Diet Coke

$2.50

Cream Soda

$2.50Out of stock

Bottled Beer A-M

51K IPA

$5.00Out of stock

The flagship IPA from Black Rocks is pleasantly citrusy and bitter, with just a bit of malt for balance. 7% ABV.

Anti Hero 19.2oz

$7.00Out of stock

Flagship IPA from Revolution Brewing in Chicago. 6.7% ABV.

B.A. Barbaric Yawp

$7.00

Big, malt forward scotch ale aged in a mixture of bourbon, rye and rum barrels and then blended together. 11% ABV.

Boss Tweed

$7.00Out of stock

Double New England style IPA with a massive amount of juicy hop flavor. 9.3% ABV.

Caractere Rouge

$22.00

Flanders red ale aged with cherries, cranberries and raspberries. Tart, funky, and with plenty of berry character. 7% ABV.

Destihl Flanders Red

$6.00

Medium bodied sour brown ale. 5.9% ABV.

Deth's Tar

$10.00

Bourbon barrel aged imperial stout. 14.8% ABV.

Devastation 16oz

$7.00

Belgian style double IPA aged in bourbon barrels from Brewery Vivant. 9.2% ABV

Double Two Hearted

$7.00

The big double IPA brother to Two Hearted. 11% ABV.

Dragon's Milk Triple Mash

$11.00

Huge malt bomb aged for a full year in bourbon barrels. 17.3% ABV.

Erdinger Wheat 16oz

$6.00Out of stock

Easy drinking German wheat beer. 5.3% ABV.

Flamingo Fruit Fight-Lemon Lime

$5.00Out of stock

Light sour ale with lemon and lime added. 4.8% ABV.

Hazy Hero 19.2oz

$7.00Out of stock

Citrusy New England style IPA from Revolution Brewing. 7.3% ABV.

KBS Cinnamon Vanilla

$9.00Out of stock

Barrel aged imperial stout with cinnamon, vanilla and cocoa nibs added. 12% ABV.

Michigander 16oz

$6.00Out of stock

Funky barrel aged sour ale with all Michigan ingredients. 7.8% ABV.

Blackrocks Oktoberfest

$5.00Out of stock

Bottled Beer N-Z

Nemesis

$8.00

Earthy, moderately bitter and quite malty barleywine. 11.2% ABV.

Petit

$6.00Out of stock

Light, sessionable saison from Barrel + Beam in Marquette. 5% ABV.

Pineapple Boss Tweed

$7.00Out of stock

Double New England Style IPA with pineapple added. 9.3% ABV.

Presque Ale

$5.00

Lightly hopped pale ale that's a staple in the Blackrocks portfolio. 5.5% ABV.

Rodenbach Grand Cru

$7.00

Rye Hipster Brunch

$10.00

BA stout with maple and bacon added. 11% ABV.

Straight Jacket Barleywine

$10.00

Barrel aged English style barleywine. 15% ABV.

Super Space Machine

$7.00Out of stock

Juicy New England style double IPA with tangerine added. 9% ABV

Tart

$6.00

Light mix of a farmhouse wheat and a sour wheat ale, carbonated with Michigan beet sugar. 5% ABV.

Two Hearted 19.2

$6.00

Classic Midwestern IPA in a big ol' can. 7% ABV.

Verdun

$7.00

Belgian style biere de garde that's very malt forward, with flavors of Belgian yeast and white grape. 7.7% ABV.

Zombie Dust 19.2

$7.00Out of stock

Legendary pale ale that's a great balance of bitter hop and subtle malt backbone. 6.2% ABV.

Ciders/Seltzers

Dancing Fatman Cider 16oz Can

$5.00

Light and effervescent, with a nice balance between tart apple and natural sweetness. Made by Gitche Gumee Ciderworks in Hancock. 6.5% ABV.

Dude's Rug 12oz Can

$7.00

Chai spiced cider. 5.9% ABV.

Mango Sorbet Mead

$7.00

Bright, fruity and with a hint of black pepper. 6% ABV.

Odd Side Fruit Punch Seltzer

$5.00
Odd Side Fuzzy Navel Seltzer

$5.00

Odd Side Pina Colada Seltzer

$5.00

Odd Side Red White and Boom Seltzer

$5.00
Pulsar 12oz can

$5.00Out of stock

Semi dry cider. 6.4% ABV.

Razzputin

$7.00

Tart raspberry mead. 6% ABV.

Virtue Pear

$5.00
XR Cyser

$7.00

Mixture of mead and cider with cinnamon added. 6% ABV.

Zombie Killer 12oz can

$7.00Out of stock

Cherry cyser.

Wine

Glass Ancient Peaks Cab

$10.00

Glass CGT Dry Riesling

$7.00
Avinyo Cava Brut Reserva

$26.00
Una Lou Rose

$12.00
Birichino Pet Nat Grenache Rose

$42.00
Domaine de Chateamar Cotes du Rhone

$29.00
Hopler Gruner Veltiner

$32.00
Ancient Peaks Cab Bottle

$36.00
Chateau Grand Traverse Dry Riesling

$28.00

Clothing

Trucker-Leather Patch

$24.00

Beanie-Leather Patch

$29.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$35.00

Crewneck Sweatshirt

$55.00

Glassware

Ceramic Mug

$12.00

Craft Master Bowl

$12.00

Snifter

$12.00

Kolsch Glass

$12.00

Pub Glass

$8.00

Other Merch

Koozie

$12.00
Wine Key

$20.00

Keychain

$18.00
Fitz Flask

$35.00

Magnet

$3.00

Rock Bag

$9.00
Join us on the shores of Lake Superior for fresh wood fired barbecue, great drinks and an eclectic mix of other offerings!

5033 Front Street, Eagle River, MI 49950

