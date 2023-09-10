FIVE 81º NE 581 Lafayette rd
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
An Isaan restaurant is a type of Thai restaurant that specializes in cuisine from the northeastern region of Thailand called Isaan. Isaan food is known for its bold and vibrant flavors, incorporating a variety of herbs, spices, and fermented ingredients. The cuisine often features dishes like som tam (green papaya salad), larb (a minced meat salad), grilled meats and fish, and sticky rice. Isaan restaurants provide an authentic taste of the region, offering a unique culinary experience for those seeking to explore the diverse flavors of Thai cuisine.
Location
581 Lafayette rd, Portsmouth, NH 03801
Gallery
