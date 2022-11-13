Restaurant header imageView gallery

Weirdough Pizza Co. Flagship Commons at Westroads Mall

review star

No reviews yet

10000 California Street

Omaha, NE 68114

Popular Items

Popular Items

House Salad
Rustica [Pie]
2 Slice Combo

Weirdough Slices

2 Slice Combo

2 Slice Combo

$10.50

Your choice of 2 slices of pizza. Comes with a fountain drink

Slice & Salad Combo

Slice & Salad Combo

$10.50

Your choice of House Salad or Caesar Salad, and 1 slice of pizza. Comes with a fountain drink.

Margherita [SLICE]

Margherita [SLICE]

$5.00

tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella, grana padano

Pepperoni [SLICE]

Pepperoni [SLICE]

$5.50

tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, grana padano

Rustica [SLICE]

Rustica [SLICE]

$5.00

tomato sauce, italian sausage, mushroom, black olive, red bell pepper, red onion, mozzarella, grana padano

Sausage [SLICE]

Sausage [SLICE]

$5.50

tomato sauce, sausage, mozzarella, grana padano

The Butcher [SLICE]

The Butcher [SLICE]

$6.00

tomato sauce, pepperoni, hamburger, italian sausage, mozzarella, grana padano

Hamburger [SLICE]

Hamburger [SLICE]

$5.50

tomato sauce, hamburger, mozzarella, grana padano

Kids Cheese [SLICE]

Kids Cheese [SLICE]

$3.50

Tomato sauce, mozzarella. For kids 12 & under

Weirdough Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$4.50

garbanzo beans, grape tomato, red onion, romaine lettuce, sherry dijon vinaigrette

Caesar Salad [Weirdough]

Caesar Salad [Weirdough]

$5.00

parmesan cheese, garlicky croutons, romaine, creamy caesar dressing

Weirdough Pies

Margherita [Pie]

Margherita [Pie]

$21.00

tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella, grana padano

Cheese [Pie]

Cheese [Pie]

$21.00
Pepperoni [Pie]

Pepperoni [Pie]

$24.50

tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, grana padano

Rustica [Pie]

Rustica [Pie]

$24.50

tomato sauce, italian sausage, mushroom, black olive, red bell pepper, red onion, mozzarella, grana padano

Sausage [Pie]

Sausage [Pie]

$24.50

tomato sauce, sausage, mozzarella, grana padano

The Butcher [Pie]

The Butcher [Pie]

$26.50

tomato sauce, pepperoni, hamburger, italian sausage, mozzarella, grana padano

Hamburger [Pie]

Hamburger [Pie]

$24.50

tomato sauce, hamburger, mozzarella, grana padano

Weirdough Drinks

FC Fountain Drink [TO-GO]

FC Fountain Drink [TO-GO]

$3.00
Evian Water Bottle

Evian Water Bottle

$3.50

Izzy - Cherry Lime

$3.50
Izzy - Clementine

Izzy - Clementine

$3.50
Kids - Apple Juice

Kids - Apple Juice

$2.50
Kids - Chocolate Milk

Kids - Chocolate Milk

$2.50
Kids - Milk

Kids - Milk

$2.50
FC - Kids Fountain Drink [To-Go]

FC - Kids Fountain Drink [To-Go]

$2.00
Beer Peroni Bottle

Beer Peroni Bottle

$5.00
Wine D'avolo Glass

Wine D'avolo Glass

$6.00
Wine Sassi Glass

Wine Sassi Glass

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
PIZZA, UNLIKE ANY OTHER IN THE U.S. Roman-style, square-cut pizza, made by hand daily in our custom oven. Crispy on the bottom and chewy in the middle with fresh cheeses, crisp veggies, and salty meats. In Italy they call it pizza al taglio, here we call it pizza by the slice. WEIRD IS IN THE DETAILS.

