Weirdough Pizza Co. Flagship Commons at Westroads Mall
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
PIZZA, UNLIKE ANY OTHER IN THE U.S. Roman-style, square-cut pizza, made by hand daily in our custom oven. Crispy on the bottom and chewy in the middle with fresh cheeses, crisp veggies, and salty meats. In Italy they call it pizza al taglio, here we call it pizza by the slice. WEIRD IS IN THE DETAILS.
Location
10000 California Street, Omaha, NE 68114
Gallery
