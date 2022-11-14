Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flores Corte Madera

review star

No reviews yet

301 Corte Madera Town Center

Corte Madera, CA 94925

Popular Items

GUACAMOLE
TOTOPOS
POLLO BOWL

APPETIZERS

GUACAMOLE

GUACAMOLE

$13.00

tomato, red onion, cilantro, cotija, tortilla chips

TOTOPOS

TOTOPOS

$4.00

chips and molcajete salsa

SOPES DE FRIJOL

SOPES DE FRIJOL

$12.00

masa dumplings, black bean, gem lettuce, red onion, queso fresco, avocado

PLATANO MACHO

PLATANO MACHO

$10.00

fried ripe plantains, spicy crema, cotija

TAQUITOS

$10.00

L TAMAL

$10.00

CEVICHE

$18.00

BOWLS

VEGGIE BOWL

VEGGIE BOWL

$16.00

mushrooms, onions & kale with rice, beans, avocado, queso fresco, greens and pico de gallo

CARNITAS BOWL

CARNITAS BOWL

$15.00

slow-roasted citrus pork with rice, beans, avocado, queso fresco, greens and pico de gallo

COLORADO BOWL

COLORADO BOWL

$16.00

chili braised beef with rice, beans, avocado, queso fresco, greens and pico de gallo

POLLO BOWL

POLLO BOWL

$15.00

marinated grilled chicken with rice, beans, avocado, queso fresco, greens and pico de gallo

BURRITOS

CARNITAS BURRITO

CARNITAS BURRITO

$12.00

slow roasted pork, rice, beans, pico de gallo

POLLO BURRITO

POLLO BURRITO

$12.00

braised & shredded chicken, rice, beans, pico de gallo

COLORADO BURRITO

COLORADO BURRITO

$13.00

chili-braised beef, rice, beans, pico de gallo

VEGGIE BURRITO

VEGGIE BURRITO

$12.00

crimini mushrooms, onions, spinach, rice, beans, pico de gallo

VEGANOS

SIKIL P'AK

$10.00

CEVICHE HONGOS

$14.00

TOSTADAS DE BETABEL

$12.00

TACO PLATE

$18.00

QUESADILLA VEGAN

$17.00
VEGGIE BOWL

VEGGIE BOWL

$16.00

mushrooms, onions & kale with rice, beans, avocado, queso fresco, greens and pico de gallo

VEGAN RELLENO

$22.00

PLATOS

QUESADILLA QUESO

QUESADILLA QUESO

$10.00
QUESADILLA HONGOS

QUESADILLA HONGOS

$16.00
RELLENO

RELLENO

$22.00
CARNITAS

CARNITAS

$23.00

ENCHILADAS

$16.00

CARNE ASADA

$26.00

CHILE COLORADO

$24.00

MOLE ROJO

$23.00

SALADS & SOUP

ENSALADA VERDE

ENSALADA VERDE

$16.00

gem lettuce, avocado, jicama, cucumber, radish, lime-jalapeno dressing

QUINOA SALAD

QUINOA SALAD

$16.00
PORK POZOLE

PORK POZOLE

$15.00

CHICKEN PZOLE

$14.00

TACOS

1 TACOS

1 TACOS

$6.25
2 TACOS

2 TACOS

$12.50
3 TACOS

3 TACOS

$18.00
4 TACOS

4 TACOS

$25.00
6 TACOS

6 TACOS

$35.00

SIDES

ARROZ

ARROZ

$3.00
WHOLE BEANS

WHOLE BEANS

$4.00

REFRITOS

$4.00
ESQUITE

ESQUITE

$9.00
AHUMADOS

AHUMADOS

$8.00

SD CHEESE

$1.00

SD GUACAMOLE

$4.00

SD CREMA

$1.00

SD PICO

$2.00

SD AVOCADO

$3.00

KIDS

KID'S QUESADILLA

$7.00

KID'S BURRITO

$7.00

KID'S BOWL

$7.00

DESSERTS

TIRAMISU

$10.00

TRES LECHES

$10.00
Panna cotta

Panna cotta

$10.00

caramel custard, cookie

CHURROS

CHURROS

$10.00

house-made fritters, caramel dipping sauce

Platanos Dulces

$10.00

ICECREAM

$5.00

SORBET

$5.00

NA BEV

$5.00

AGUA FRESCA

$5.00

KIDS

$5.00
$5.00

COKE

$5.00
$5.00

DIET COKE

$5.00
$5.00

JARRITOS

$5.00
$5.00

SPRITE

$5.00

ICE TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$5.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00

COFFEE

$4.00

HOT TEA

$5.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$6.00

GUADALUPE

$6.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$5.00

ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$5.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.00

GINGER BEER

$5.00

PELLEGRINO SPARKLING

$5.00

COCKTAILS

CLASSICA MARGARITA

$12.00

DE FLORES MARGARITA

$13.00

HIBISCUS

$13.00

PALOMA

$13.00

CAZUELA

$22.00

CLASSICA w MEZCAL

$13.00

TAMARINDO

$14.00

COCORICA

$14.00

PITCHER CLASSICA

$44.00

PITCHER FLORES

$46.00

PITCHER MANGO

$46.00

PITCHER HIBISCUS

$46.00

PITCHER PALOMA

$46.00

PITCHER TAMARINDO

$46.00

PITCHER COCORICA

$46.00

COQUETA

$14.00

COCOLADA

$14.00

JALAPENO SPRITZ

$13.00

SAYULITA

$14.00

MEXICAN HOT COFFEE

$12.00

MEXICAN ICED COFFEE

$12.00

MARIA PICANTE

$11.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

OAXACAN OLD FASHIONED

$14.00

Sandia

$11.00

HABANERO SPRITZ

$11.00

BEER

MODELO ESPECIAL

$7.00

VICTORIA

$8.00

BOHEMIA

$8.00

CORONA

$8.00

XX

$8.00

IP N/A

$8.00

PACIFICO

$7.00

NEGRA MODELO

$7.00

HAZY WONDER

$8.00

DRAKE'S

$8.00

MICHELADA (Copy)

$9.00

WINE GLASS

MEXICAN SANGRIA

$10.00

ALMA NEGRA

$12.00

CAVA

$10.00

SAUV BLANC

$11.00

ROSE'

$11.00

ALVARINHO

$13.00

CHARDONNAY

$16.00

PINOT NOIR

$11.00

TEMPRANILLO

$14.00

CAB FRANC

$12.00

CAB SAUVIGNON

$16.00

Zinfandel

$13.00

Pitcher mexican sangria

$35.00

WINE BOTTLES

ALMA NEGRA BTTL

$60.00

CAVA BTTL

$50.00

ARCA NOVA BTTL

$52.00

BISTUE BTTL

$64.00

SERBAL BTTL

$36.00

CARMEL ROAD BTTL

$64.00

PELTIER BTTL

$52.00

JAYSON BBTL

$140.00

CHAPPELLET BTTL

$68.00

AZARI BTTL

$130.00

SOLAR FORTUNA BTTL

$75.00

DUTTON GOLDFIELD BTTL

$120.00

CAPTURE BTTL

$160.00

Embocadero Tempra

$56.00

Saddle Back Chard BTL

$64.00

Peltier Zinfandel

$52.00

Wine Corkage

$20.00
All hours
Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

301 Corte Madera Town Center, Corte Madera, CA 94925

Directions

