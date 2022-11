Hearts of Palm 'Crab' Cake

$22.00

Hearts of palm is a versatile and delicious vegetable harvested from the inner core and growing bud of certain palm trees. We pair it with red bell peppers and scallions and form it into patties seasoned with Old Bay spice for an authentic "crab cake" without the crab. Served with dill remoulade on a bed of napa cabbage coleslaw and a side of chef's choice potatoes.