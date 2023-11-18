Forc 65 1214 Lindsey Rd
65 1214 Lindsey Rd
Kamuela, HI 96743
Main Menu
Starters
- Fresh Baked Portuguese Bread$9.00
- Ali'i Mushroom Poke$16.00
Local shiitake and ali'i mushrooms, inamona, ogo, green onion, shoyu housemade Hawaiian chili salt
- Fresh Fish Poke$22.00
Changes weekly, served with pickled ogo salad
- Goat Tacos$16.00
House favorites. Korean braised goat, daikon apple salsa, moo shu pancake
- Starter Peppercorn Clams$20.00
Fresh tomato cooked in red wine garlic broth, housemade garlic sausage link, fresh bread
- Full Peppercorn Clams$40.00
- Creamy Pumpkin Soup with Pepper Relish$8.00
Fresh tomato cooked in red wine garlic broth, housemade garlic sausage link, fresh bread
- Chilled Somen Salad$16.00
Housemade yuzu dashi, cucumber namasu, tobiko, fresh Island poke
- Maluhia Farms Butterleaf$20.00
Roasted pineapple brown butter dressing, candied macnuts, goat cheese, cucumber, radish
- Roasted Waimea Beet Salad$18.00
Served cold, cucumbers, radish, cherry tomatoes, Li Hing Mui with white balsamic, goat cheese
Seafood Entrées
- Miso Ahi Fish$39.00
Served with roasted sweet potato, garlic broccoli, chili tomato dressing, tempura crunch
- Poke Salad Bowl$34.00
Tossed with kekela farms greens, sweet potato, cucumber, radish, tomato, namasu finished with drizzle of wasabi soy dressing
- Shellfish Bowl$44.00
1# clams, 1# mussels, cooked in stewed tomatoes, Spanish red wine, served with link garlic sausage & fresh bread
- Adult Fish & Rice$34.00
Fresh caught fish served with white rice and vegetable
Grass-Fed Beef
- F.O.R.C Loco Moco Style Steak$46.00
14 oz. grass fed. Roasted N.Y. Strip, served with garlic fried rice, truffle egg, preserved spicy tomatoes, demi gravy
- 6oz Filet Mignon Prime Grade$66.00Out of stock
6 oz. grain fed. Served with truffle mushroom cream, mashed and grilled hudge farms broccolini
- 14oz Filipino New York$45.00
14 oz. grass fed. Grilled and tossed in spicy vinegar marinade served with tomato salad, mashed and grilled hudge farms broccolini
- 14oz Korean Ribeye$46.00
14 oz. grass fed. Grilled with spicy ginger soy, topped with roasted sesame inamona and green onions, roasted sweet potato and grilled hudge farms broccolini
- 14oz Coffee Rub Ribeye$44.00
14 oz. grass fed. Carmelized coffee crust, finished with red wine peppercorn demi, mashed and grilled hudge farms broccolini
- 32oz Tomahawk$145.00Out of stock
32 oz. grain fed
Local Favorite
- Chef's Hawaiian Meal$38.00
Homemade laulau served with F.O.R.C. Poi, fern shoot salad, housemade Hawaiian chili pepper
- Herb Braised Lamb Leg$42.00
Cooked in vinho verde, finished with fresh basil, garlic, and shiso served with gnocchi, Parmesan in shiitake ginger broth
- Korean Short Rib Entree$44.00Out of stock
Sides
- Garlic Fried Rice$12.00
Cilantro, garlic, fish sauce
- Charred Sweet Potato$9.00
Finished with garlic butter and sea salt
- Grilled Hudge Farms Broccolini$14.00
Tomato dressing, garlic butter
- Waimea Roasted Beets$14.00
Served warm with goat cheese and candied macnuts
- Bone Marrow (Topped with Truffle Unagi, Bonito Flakes)$9.00
- Side White Rice$5.00
- Side Hot Mushrooms$9.00
- Side Mash Potatoes$9.00
- Hoi'o Salad$8.00Out of stock
- Waipi'o Poi$9.00
More Sides
- Side Mash Potatoes$9.00
- Side White Rice$5.00
- Side Hot Mushrooms$9.00
- Side Grilled Asparagus$12.00
- Side Fish Ala Carte$18.00
- Side Demi Glaze$6.00
- Side Clam Bread$4.50
- Chorizo Butter$4.00
- Side Goat Cheese$4.00
- Goat Cheese Olives$2.00
- Side Avocado$3.00
- 1 Pound “Mai Bacon”$18.00
- Truffle Egg$6.00
- Corkage Fee$35.00
Keiki Menu
- K Steak and Mash$18.00
Big island grass-fed beef served vegetable
- K Fish and Rice$18.00
Fresh caught fish served with white rice and vegetable
- K Mac N Cheese$16.00
- K Three Course Keiki Meal$28.00
Small salad: cucumber, tomatoes, candied macnuts and roasted pineapple brown butter dressing. Entrée: choice of fish, steak, or mac and cheese. Dessert: scoop of seasonal ice cream or sorbet
Dessert
- Coconut Eclair$18.00
Pastry cream and whipped cream folded together, finished with vanilla pineapple chutney
- Chocolate Creme Brûlée$16.00
Classic recipe served with coco nib biscotti
- Seasonal Ice Cream$9.00
Topped with spiced coconut oat crumble
- Taylor Fladgate 10 Yr$12.00
- Taylor Fladgate 20 Yr$18.00
- Bin 27 Port$12.00
- Davidoff VSOP$14.00
NA Beverages
- coke$4.50
- Diet Coke$4.50
- 7 Up$4.50
- Gingerale$4.50
- Gingerbeer$5.50
- Club Soda$4.00
- Tonic$4.00
- Shirley Temples$5.50
- Roy Rodger’s$5.50
- Ice Tea$4.00
- Arnold Palmer Ice Tea$5.00
- Lemonade$5.00
- Plantation Ice Tea$5.00
- Lilikoi Ice Tea$5.00
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Pineapple Juice$5.00
- POG Juice$5.00
- Cranberry Juice$5.00
- Grapefruit Juice$5.00
- Hot Tea$4.00
- Red Bull$5.00
- Milk$3.00
- Aqua Panna$8.00
- Pellegrino$7.00
- Seltzer$7.00
- Heineken 0.0$5.50
- Virgin Drink$8.00
- Spicy Guava Nojito Non-Alcoholic$10.00
Guava juice, jalapeño, mint, fresh lime juice, club soda
- Hot Chocolate$5.00
- French Press 100% Kau Coffee$9.00
Happy Hour
HH Wine
HH Cocktails
HH Beers
HH Grindz
Beer & Wine Glasses
Beer
Wine Glasses - White
- Champs De Provence Rosé, France$12.00
- Dr. Thanisch Riesling "Dry", Germany$12.00
- Broadbent Vinho Verde, Portugal$11.00
- Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc-Viognier$10.00
- Round Pond Sauvignon Blanc, Napa$11.00
- Chehalem Pinot Gris, OR$12.00
- R Collection Chardonnay, Napa$12.00
- Frank Family Chardonnay, Carneros$18.00
- Rombauer Chardonnay, Napa$20.00
Wine Glasses - Red
- Sean Minor Pinot Noir, CA$13.00
- Crossbarn Pinot Noir, Sonoma$19.00
- Barbera D'Asti Michele Chiarlo, Italy$13.00
- Famille Perin Cotes Du Rhone, France$12.00
- Catena Visa Flores Malbec, Aregentina$13.00
- Barone Ricasoli Chianti, Italy$11.00
- Edna Valley Merlot, CA$12.00
- Angelina Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve, CA$10.00
- Obsidian Ridge Vineyard "Volcanic Estate" CA$20.00
Wine Glasses - Sake / Sparkling
Cocktails & Spirits
Specialty Cocktails
- Spicy Jalapeño Margarita$14.00
House infused jalapeño tequila, triple sec, fresh lime juice, calamansi simple and spicy ninja sauce
- Kamuela Ranch Water$15.00
House favorites. Querido mango tequila, fresh lime, passion simple and soda water
- Smoked Kapahi Old Fashion$16.00
Mesquite smoked kapahi bourbon, pamplemousse combier, grapefruit, simple and aromatic bitters
- Mezcal Negroni$16.00
El silencio mezcal, carpano antica, campari
- Li Hing Lemon Peel Spritz$15.00
Kapu local gin, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, Li Hing Mui, orgeat, lemon peel syrup & 7up
- Ube Lemon Drop Martini$14.00
House favorites. . Vodka, fresh lemon, ube simple, edible glitter
- Kamuela Caipirinha Mule$15.00
Leblon cachaça, fresh lime, local cane sugar & Maui ginger beer
- Forc Mai Tai$14.00
House favorites. Silver rum, orgeat, triple sec, muddled pineapple, pineapple juice, orange juice & dark rum float
More Cocktails
- $12 Special Cocktail$12.00
- $14 Special Cocktail$14.00
- $16 Special Cocktail$16.00
- $18 Special Cocktail$18.00
- Jalapeño Margarita$12.00
- Pineapple Martini$12.00
- Butterscotch Loaded Coffee$13.00
- Lychee Martini$13.00
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
- Moscow Mule$14.00
- Cosmopolitan$14.00
- Appletini$14.00
- Black Russian$14.00
- White Russian$14.00
- Irish Coffee$12.00
- Pina Colada$14.00
- Long Island Ice Tea$14.00
- Classic Negroni$14.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Old Fashion$15.00
- Egg White Whiskey Sour$14.00
- Mezcal Margarita$14.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Martini$15.00
- Manhattan$15.00
- Cadillac Margarita$14.00
- Ube Lemon Drop Shot$10.00
- Lemon Drop Shot$10.00
- Kamakazi Shot$10.00
- Scoobie Snack Shot$10.00
- B52$10.00
- Jager Bomb$10.00
- Green Tea Shot$10.00
- White Tea Shot$10.00
- Red Snapper Shot$10.00
Shots
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Japanese Whiskey
Whiskey & Bourbon
Mezcal
Tequila
- Conciere Tequila$10.00
- Patrón Silver$12.00
- Don Julio Reposado$15.00
- Don Julio 1942$29.00
- Casamigo Silver$13.00
- Casamigo Reposado$14.00
- Casamigo Añejo$16.00
- Casa Dragones Blanco$14.00
- Casa Dragones Reposado$24.00
- Casa Dragones Anejo$30.00
- Casa Dragones "Joven"$45.00
- Komos Reposado Rosa$15.00
- Komos Extra Añejo$62.00
- Clase Azul Plata$32.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$34.00
- Clase Azul Añejo$60.00
Cordials
Wine Bottles
Wine Bottles - Pinot Noir
Wine Bottles - Cabernet/Blends
- Angelina Vineyards RSV Cab Sauv 2020$46.00
- Obsidian "Volcanic Estate", Lake County, CA 2021$80.00
- Beaulieu Vineyard, Napa, CA 2019$71.00
- Beaulieu Vineyard "Geroge De Latour" Private Reserve, Napa, CA 2019$220.00
100 points - James Suckling
- Chateau Montelena, Napa, CA 2019$140.00
- PlumpJack, Napa, CA 2018$240.00
- Araujo "Eisele Vineyard" Napa, CA 2012$800.00
- Spottswoode, Napa, CA 2018$400.00
100 points - Robert Parker
- Heitz Cellars "Martha's Vineyard" 2014$470.00
- Jarvis Estate Reserve, Vaca Mtns, Napa, Ca 2012$425.00
- Beringer Knights Valley, Napa, CA 2020$72.00
- Penfolds Bin 704, Napa, CA 2018$85.00
- Cru 29, Napa, CA 2019$135.00
- Clos Cantenac, Saint-Emilion, France 2019$75.00
- Chateau De Janicon, Graves, France 2020$70.00
Wine Bottles - Merlot
Wine Bottles - Other Reds
- Pahlmeyer, CA 2018$350.00
- Hedges Red Mountain Syrah, Yakima Valley, WA 2016$85.00
- Barbera D'Asti Michele Chiarlo, Italy 2019$42.00
- Famille Perin Cotes Du Rhone, France 2019$41.00
- Malbec Catena Vista Flores 2019$50.00
- Barolo Baroli, Italy 2016$150.00
- Chateauneuf Beaucastel Chateauneuf-du-Pape, Rhone 2006$440.00
- Turley Zinfandel, CA 2020$96.00
- Barone Ricasoli Chianti, Italy 2021$48.00
Port/Cognac
Wine Bottles - Sparkling/Champagne
Wine Bottles - Sauvignon Blanc
Wine Bottles - Pinot Gris
Wine Bottles - Chardonnay
- Raymond, R/Collection, CA 2021$40.00
- Far Niente, Napa, CA 2021$125.00
- Rombauer, Napa, CA 2021$80.00
- Frank Family, Carneros 2021$85.00
- Dumol "Wester Reach", CA 2020$125.00
- Talley, Central Coast, CA 2020$75.00
- Frogs Leap, Napa, CA 2020$60.00
- Grgich Hills, Napa, CA 2020$105.00
- Chablis "Premier Cru" 2019$105.00
- Jean Marc Brocard, Burgundy, France 2019$130.00
- Corton Charlemagne, Rand Cru, Burgundy, France 2021$350.00
Wine Bottles - Other White
Wine Bottles - Half Bottles
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a small family owned and opperated farm to table restaurant that serves local fushion cuisine to showcase our islands products.
65 1214 Lindsey Rd, Kamuela, HI 96743