Forest 735 Forest Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Elevated European-inspired American fare & a diverse wine list in sophisticated, lively surrounds.
Location
735 Forest Avenue, Birmingham, MI 48009
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Birmingham
The Original Pancake House - Birmingham
4.8 • 512
33703 Woodward Ave Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurant