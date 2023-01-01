FOOD

SMALL PLATES

TOMATO SALAD

$14.00

BLACK RICE

$18.00

Sesame, Roasted Nori, Cobia

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$14.00

Bulgarian Feta, Golden Raisins

FARM EGG

$14.00

Madeira Sabayon, Mushrooms

CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

Ceoutons, Parmesan Cheese

HALF CAESAR

$6.50

MIXED GREEN

$14.00

Pistachio, Apple, Avacado

HALF MIXED GREEN

$7.00

SNAPPER CRUDO

$18.00

Edamame, Lemon, Chive

SCALLOP

$21.00

Fava Bean Horseradish Vinaigrette

ADD SCALLOP

$6.00

DUCK CONFIT

$18.00

GAZPACHO

$9.00

Soup de Jour

HOME FRIES

$10.00

Garlic Aioli

BROCCOLINI

$10.00

Crispy Capers, Preserved Lemon

GREEN BEANS

$12.00

Hazelnut, Carmelized Yogurt, Chive

RICE CAKE

$17.00

Mozzarella, Cauliflower, Garlic

TUNA

$17.00

PASTA

BOLOGNESE

$32.00

Traditional Meat Sauce

RIGATONI

$30.00

Mushroom Marsala, Chicken Meatballs

BUCATINI

$32.00

SHORT RIB CANNELLONI

$32.00

w/ Braised Leeks

DUMPLING

$32.00

CRESTE DI GALLI

$30.00

AGNOLOTTI

$30.00

TRUFFLE PASTA

$70.00

Spaghetti Carbanaro, Shaved Truffle

SQUASH BOLOGNESE

$32.00

VEGAN PASTA

$29.00

VEGETARIAN PASTA

$30.00

1/2 BOLOGNESE

$16.00

Traditional Meat Sauce

1/2 BUCATINI

$16.00

1/2 RIGATONI

$15.00

Mushroom Marsala, Chicken Meatballs

1/2 SHORT RIB CANNELLONI

$16.00

w/ Braised Leeks

1/2 DUMPLING

$16.00

1/2 CRESTE DI GALLI

$15.00

1/2 AGNOLOTTI

$15.00

1/2 TRUFFLE PASTA

$40.00

Spaghetti Carbanaro, Shaved Truffle

1/2 SQUASH BOLOGNESE

$16.00

1/2 VEGAN PASTA

$14.00

1/2 VEGETARIAN PASTA

$15.00

KID PASTA

$10.00

ENTREES

ONO SPECIAL

$36.00

BRANZINO

$52.00

Quinoa Medley, Pomegranate, Pumkin Seed, Pickled Shallot

DOVER SOLE

$55.00

Swiss Chard, Fingerling Potato, Beurre Blanc

SALMON

$32.00

Bok Choy, Rutabaga, Lemon

VEAL CUTLET

$46.00

Arugala, Tomato, Sofrito

CHICKEN

$29.00

Sweet Potato, Fried Leeks

DUCK

$38.00

Daikon, Rhubarb

NEW YORK STRIP

$65.00

Home Fries, Bordelaise

TOMAHAWK

$150.00

32 oz prime Ribeye served w/ 2 sides

VEGETARIAN ENTREE

$31.00

VEGAN ENTREE

$28.00

TASTING MENU

$150.00

DESSERT

BARB'S CHEESECAKE

$12.00

Kumquat Marmalade

CHOCOLATE BAR

$16.00

Chocolate Budino, Chocolate Custard, Hazelnut

BANANA EVOO CAKE

$13.00

Miso Caramel, Cocoa Nibs

BAKED ALASKA

$13.00

Flourless Cake, Semifredo, Meringue

DAILY SPUN ICE CREAM

$6.00

Daily Spun Ice Cream

SORBET

$8.00

CELEBRATION BAKED

CELEBRATION

FAR NIENTE LATE HARVEST

$25.00

CHATEAU DOISY DAENE SAUTERNES

$21.00

PAUL MARIE ET FILS PINEAU DES CHARENTES BLANC

$15.00

PEDRO XIMENEZ

$15.00

CARDENAL MENDOZA

$19.00

GRAHAM'S 10 YEAR TAWNY

$25.00

GRAHAM'S 30 YEAR TAWNY

$45.00

RARE WINE COMPANY BALTIMORE

$19.00

RARE WINE COMPANY NEW YORK

$19.00

RARE WINE COMPANY BOSTON

$19.00

Bonal Gentiane-Quina

$6.00

Byrrh Grand Quinquina

$7.00

Cardamaro Vino Amaro

$6.00

Fernet Vallet

$8.00

Lazzaroni Amaro

$7.00

Lazzaroni Fernet

$7.00

Meletti Amaro

$7.00

Montenegro Amaro

$9.00

Nonino Amaro

$9.00

Rabarbaro Zucca Amaro

$6.00

COCKTAILS

HOUSE COCKTAILS

RIVIERA COOLER

$16.00

KISS OF LIFE

$15.00

THE GOLDEN AGE

$16.00

UH-HUH HONEY

$17.00

JALAP-IN-YOUR BUSINESS

$15.00

STRAWBERRY NEGRONI

$17.00

N/A BEVERAGES

GENERAL

ACQUA PANNA

$6.00+

PELLEGRINO

$6.00+

SODA

$5.00

TONIC

$5.00

COKE

$5.00

DIET COKE

$5.00

SPRITE

$5.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$5.00

ICED TEA

$5.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$7.00

LEMONADE

$7.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$5.00

GINGER ALE

$5.00

GINGER BEER

$5.00

REGULAR COFFEE

$6.00

DECAF COFFEE

$6.00

AMERICANO

$6.00

CAPPUCCINO

$7.00

ESPRESSO

$5.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$7.00

LATTE

$6.00

MACCHIATO

$8.00

HOT TEA

$6.00

N/A COCKTAILS

BITTER ME UP

$14.00

LOVE POTION

$15.00

BLUE DREAM

$14.00