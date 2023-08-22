Custom Formosan Milk Tea 客製島嶼茶

Formosan Custom Milk Tea

$6.25

Formosan Teaspresso 島嶼茶香

Four Season Mountain Tea 高山四季春

$5.75

Jinxuan Mountain Tea 阿里山金萱

$5.75

Pouchong Green Tea 文山包種茶

$5.75

Jasmine Green Tea 茉香綠茶

$5.75

Biluochun Green Tea 三峽碧螺春

$5.75

Ruby Black Tea 紅玉紅茶

$5.75

Assam Black Tea 阿薩姆紅茶

$5.75

Earl Grey Black Tea 伯爵紅茶

$5.75

Golden Pheonix Oolong 金鳳烏龍

$5.75

Iron Buddha Oolong 鐵觀音

$5.75

Oriental Beauty Oolong 東方美人茶

$5.75

Rooibos Tea 南非國寶茶 (No Caffeine)

$5.75

Hibiscus Tea 洛神花茶 (No Caffeine)

$5.75

Formosan Fruit Tea 島嶼果香

Grapefruit Orange Green Tea 鮮橙紅柚

$6.50

White Peach Iced Tea 白桃冰茶

$6.50

Mango Passion Fruit Green Tea 芒果百香

$6.50

Pink Lady Apple Black Tea 紅粉佳人蘋果紅茶

$6.50

Pineapple Jasmine Green Tea 茉香鳳梨

$6.50

Passion Fruit Mountain Tea 百香四季春

$6.50

Jasmine Orange Green Tea 鮮橙茉莉

$6.50

Cranberry Mountain Tea 蔓越莓金萱

$6.50

Lychee Assam Black Tea 阿薩姆荔枝紅

$6.50

Uji Matcha Limenade 宇治抹茶青檸露

$6.50

Basil Seed Wintermelon Calamansi 山粉圓冬瓜金桔

$6.50

Aiyu Jelly Calamansi Limenade 愛玉金桔檸檬

$6.50

Winter Melon Limenade 冬瓜青檸

$6.50

Calamansi Green Tea 包種金桔

$6.50

Mango Pomelo Sago 楊枝甘露

$7.00

Sugar Cane Mountain Tea 甘蔗四季春

$6.50

Sugar Cane Passion Fruit Green Tea 甘蔗百香

$6.50

Formosan Milk Tea 島嶼奶香

Formosa Brown Sugar Boba Milk 島嶼黑糖波霸鮮奶

$6.50

Formosa Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea 島嶼黑糖波霸奶茶

$7.00

Creme Brulee Brown Sugar Boba Milk 焦糖布蕾黑糖波霸鮮奶

$7.00

Caramel Pudding Milk Tea 布丁奶茶

$7.00

Matcha Pudding Milk Tea 抹茶布丁奶茶

$7.50

Ube Taro Puree Milk 紫薯芋泥鮮奶

$7.00

Osmanthus Milk Tea 桂花釀奶茶

$6.50

Osmanthus Rice Ferment Milk Tea 桂花酒釀奶茶

$6.75

Grass Jelly Pearl Milk Tea 仙草球奶茶

$7.00

Winter Melon Milk 冬瓜鮮奶

$5.75

Taro Ball Winter Melon Milk 三色小芋圓冬瓜鮮奶

$7.00

Volcano Ovaltine 火山阿華田

$5.75

Creme Brulee Milk Tea 焦糖布蕾奶茶

$7.50

Dalgona Ube Latte 紫薯咖啡

$6.25

Azuki Matcha Latte 宇治抹茶紅豆鮮奶

$7.00

Black Sweet Rice Red Bean Coconut Latte 黑糯米紅豆椰奶

$7.00

Formosan Typhoon 島嶼颱風

Matcha Typhoon Slush 島嶼抹茶颱風

$7.00

Ube Typhoon Slush 島嶼紫薯颱風

$7.00

Sesame Typhoon Slush 島嶼芝麻颱風

$7.00

Cocoa Typhoon Slush 島嶼可可颱風

$7.00

Grape Typhoon Slush 島嶼葡萄颱風

$7.00

Peach Typhoon Slush 島嶼白桃颱風

$7.00

Formosan Specialty 島嶼特調

Formosa Ocean (Blue Citrus) 島嶼的海洋

$7.00

Formosa Aurora (Green Apple) 島嶼的極光

$7.00

Formosa Moonlight (Grape) 島嶼的月光

$7.00

Formosan Yogurt 島嶼多多

Strawberry Banana Yogurt Smoothie 草莓香蕉酸奶冰沙

$6.50

Mango Yogurt Sago Smoothie 芒果酸奶西米冰沙

$6.50

Strawberry Yogurt Sago Smoothie 草莓酸奶西米冰沙

$6.50

Black Sweet Rice Yogurt Smoothie 黑糯米酸奶冰沙

$6.50

Matcha Black Sweet Rice Yogurt Smoothie 抹茶黑糯米酸奶冰沙

$6.50

Jasmine Yakult Green Tea 茉香多多

$7.00

Pink Guava Yakult Green Tea 梅香芭樂多多

$7.00

Pineapple Yakult Green Tea 鳳梨多多

$7.00

Passion Fruit Yakult Green Tea 百香多多

$7.00

White Peach Yakult Green Tea 白桃多多

$7.00

Formosan Cream Foam 島嶼奶蓋

Sea Salt Cheese Foam Iced Tea 海鹽芝士奶蓋島嶼冰茶

$6.50

Sea Salt Cheese Foam Milk Tea 海鹽芝士奶蓋島嶼奶茶

$7.00

Sesame Cream Foam Iced Tea 芝麻奶蓋島嶼冰茶

$6.50

Sesame Cream Foam Milk Tea 芝麻奶蓋島嶼奶茶

$7.00

Rose Cream Foam Iced Tea 玫瑰奶蓋島嶼冰茶

$6.50

Rose Cream Foam Milk Tea 玫瑰奶蓋島嶼奶茶

$7.00

Creme Brulee Iced Tea 焦糖布蕾島嶼純茶

$6.50

Oreo Cream Foam Iced Tea 奧利奧奶蓋島嶼冰茶

$6.50

Oreo Cream Foam Milk Tea 奧利奧奶蓋島嶼奶茶

$7.00

Dalgona Coffee Mousse Latte 咖啡慕斯拿鐵

$6.25