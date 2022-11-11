- Home
- /
- South Lyon
- /
- Fortuna Inn
Fortuna Inn
No reviews yet
22281 Pontiac Trail
South Lyon, MI 48178
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Curbside Pickup
Appetizers
Egg Roll
Filled with bean sprouts, cabbage, green onions, shrimp and BBQ pork. Served with home-made plum sauce.
Spring Roll
Filled with shredded cabbage, chopped celery, spanish onions and rice noodles. Served with home-made sauce.
Dumplings
Filled with chicken and vegetables served with our house vinegar sauce.
Crab Rangoon
Filled with imitation crabmeat, fresh scallions and rich cream cheese served with sweet and sour sauce.
Fried Shrimp
Lightly battered jumbo shrimp served with our homemade plum sauce
Coconut shrimp
6 pieces. With our home-made cocktail sauce.
Scallions Pancakes
Flaky dough with scallions inside lightly pan-fried then served with our home-made vinegary sauce.
Honey BBQ Pork
Thinly slices of roasted pork with our special house BBQ sauce
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Stir-fried chicken with diced vegetables served with leaves of Roma lettuce.
Pu Pu Platter
Our sampler with Crab Rangoons, Fried Shrimp, BBQ Pork, Dumplings and Vegetarian Spring Rolls
Plum Sauce
Hot Mustard
Hoisin Sauce
Dumpling Sauce
Soup
Soup of the Day
Chicken Curry Soup: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday; Chicken Mushroom Soup: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Wonton Soup
Egg Drop Soup
Hot and Sour Soup
Chicken Noodles Soup
Chicken Rice Soup
Chinese Vegetable Soup
Sizzling Rice Soup
Soup Noodles
Chicken Entrees served with Steamed Rice
Almond Boneless Chicken
Our #1 Seller!!! The most Asian thing on the menu! :-) Lightly battered breast of chicken topped with our homemade chicken gravy!
Broccoli Chicken (GF)
Stir-fried slices of marinated chicken breast with freshly cut pieces of broccoli, spanish onions, and carrots in a white garlic sauce
Cashew Chicken
Marinated slices of chicken breast with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, mushrooms, green peppers, peapods, and spanish onions stir-fried in our homemade Szechuan sauce
Chicken Egg Foo Young
Deep fried Chinese omelette with pieces of chicken breast, scallions and bean sprouts topped with our homemade brown gravy
Chicken with Fresh Mushrooms
Stir-fried chicken with fresh mushrooms, carrots and spanish onions in a brown garlic sauce
Chicken with Green Beans (seasonal)
Stir-fried with fresh green beans, onions and carrots in a sweet brown garlic sauce
Chicken with Peapods (GF)
Stir-fried chicken sauteed with peapods, onions and mushrooms in a white garlic sauce
Curry Chicken (GF)
Stir-fried chicken with spanish onions, green onions and potatoes in a yellow curry sauce
Gai Kow (GF)
Stir-fired slices of chicken breast with bok choy, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, peapods and water chestnuts in a white garlic sauce
Garlic Chicken
Marinated chicken sauteed with spanish onions and green peppers in a heavy garlic sauce
General Tso's Chicken
Lightly battered tender pieces of chicken breast tossed in a tangy spicy ginger sauce garnished with red chilis and green onions
Happy Family
Marinated pieces of chicken breast, beef and an assortment of seafood stir-fried with broccoli, peapods, mushrooms, onions, and carrots in a brown garlic sauce.
Honey Chicken
Lightly battered tender pieces of chicken breast glazed with a succulent sweet sugary honey glaze
Hong Shui Gai
Lightly breaded nuggets of chicken breast then stir-fried with an assortment of Chinese assorted vegetables in a zesty garlic sauce
Hunan Chicken
Stir-fried chicken with broccoli, spanish onions and woodears in spicy and tangy Hunan sauce
Kung Pao Chicken
Stir-fried chicken with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, green peppers, mushrooms, peapods, onions and water chesnuts in our spicy Kung Pao sauce topped with peanuts
Lemon Chicken
Lightly battered tender pieces of chicken breast tossed in a zesty sharp vinegary lemon sauce
Mongolian Chicken
Stir-fried slices of chicken breast with spanish onions and green onions in our spicy Szechuan sauce
Moo Goo Gai Pan
Stir-fried slices of chicken breast with two types of mushrooms along with assorted Chinese vegetables in a light garlic sauce
Moo Shu Chicken
Marinated pieces of chicken breast with cabbage and bean sprouts, onions, green peppers, carrots, celery, woodears, peapods. Served with thin pancakes and hoisin sauce
Orange Chicken
Lightly battered tender pieces of chicken breast tossed in a sweet and citrusy sauce
Pepper Chicken
Stir-fried pieces of marinated chicken breast with chunks of green peppers and white spanish onions in a tasty black bean garlic sauce
Pineapple Chicken (GF)
Stir-fried chicken with pineapple, carrots, green peppers and spanish onions in a sweet white garlic sauce
Sesame Chicken
Lightly battered tender pieces of chicken breast tossed with a succulent savory sweet sauce topped with toasted sesame seeds
Sweet and Sour Chicken
Lightly breaded chunks of chicken breast topped with our homemade sweet and sour sauce
Szechuan Chicken
Stir-fried pieces of marinated chicken breast with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, green peppers and spanish onions in our spicy and also sweet Szechuan sauce
Szechuan Delight
Marinated slices of beef, chicken and pork stir-fried with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, green peppers and onions in our homemade fiery Szechuan sauce
Thai Chicken
Stir-fried slices of chicken breast with freshly cut pieces of broccoli and spanish onions in our spicy Thai sauce served on a sizzling hot plate
Seafood Entrees served with Steamed Rice
Broccoli Shrimp (GF)
Stir-fried large shrimp with freshly cut pieces of broccoli, chunks of spanish onions, and slices of carrots in a zesty white garlic sauce
Cashew Scallops
Cashew Shrimp
Stir-fried shrimp sauteed with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, mushrooms, green peppers, peapods and spanish onions in our Szechuan sauce topped with cashews
Curry Shrimp
Fried Shrimp (ENTREE)
Lightly battered jumbo shrimp served with our homemade plum sauce
Garlic Shrimp
General Tso's Shrimp
Colossal pieces of shrimp lightly breaded tossed in a tangy spicy gingery glaze
Happy Family
Marinated pieces of chicken breast, beef and an assortment of seafood stir-fried with broccoli, peapods, mushrooms, onions, and carrots in a brown garlic sauce.
Harr Kow (GF)
Stir-fried pieces of shrimp with bok choy, carrots, fresh mushrooms, peapods, broccoli and water chestnuts with our house seasoning and white garlic sauce
Honey Shrimp
Colossal pieces of shrimp lightly breaded tossed in a succulent sweet sugary honey glaze
Kung Pao Shrimp
Stir-fried shrimp with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, green peppers, mushrooms, peapods, onions and water chesnuts in our spicy Kung Pao sauce topped with peanuts
Lemon Shrimp
Lightly battered colossal pieces of shrimp tossed in a zesty sharp vinegary lemon sauce
Moo Shu Shrimp
Orange Shrimp
Lightly battered colossal pieces of shrimp tossed in a sweet and citrusy sauce
Salt and Pepper Shrimp
Colossal shrimp, lightly breaded then stir-fried with freshly diced vegetables and mixed with housemade salted pepper garlic and finished off with a drizzle of Szechuan oil for some kick
Scallop with Peapods (GF)
Stir-fried scallops sauteed with peapods, onions and mushrooms in a white garlic sauce
Seafood War Bar
Succulent scallops, shrimp and imitation crab meat with assorted Chinese vegetables in a white garlic sauce served on a sizzling hot plate topped with crispy rice
Sesame Shrimp
Lightly battered colossal pieces of shrimp tossed with a succulent savory sweet sauce topped with toasted sesame seeds
Shrimp Egg Foo Young
Deep fried Chinese omlette with shrimp, scallions and bean sprouts topped with our homemade brown gravy
Shrimp with Lobster Sauce
Stir-fried shrimp in a tasty black bean garlic sauce lightly complimented with ground pork
Shrimp with Peapods (GF)
Stir-fried shrimp sauteed with peapods, onions and mushrooms in a white garlic sauce
Sweet and Sour Shrimp
Lightly breaded jumbo shrimp topped with our homemade sweet and sour sauce
Szechuan Seafood
Delicious pieces of shrimp, calamaries and imitation crabmeat with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, green peppers and onions in our spicy and sweet Szechuan sauce
Szechuan Shrimp
Sauteed shrimp with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, green peppers and spanish onions in our Szechuan sauce
Walnut Shrimp
Colossal pieces of shrimp fried crispy tossed in a creamy sweet glaze and topped with candied walnuts
Beef Entrees served with Steamed Rice
Beef Egg Foo Young
Deep fried Chinese omlette with marinated pieces of beef, scallions and bean sprouts topped with our homemade brown gravy
Beef with Fresh Mushrooms
Stir-fried slices of marinated beef with pieces of fresh mushrooms, slices of carrots and chunks of spanish onions in a zesty brown garlic sauce
Beef with Peapods
Stir-fried marinated slices of beef with peapods, chunks of spanish onions, and fresh mushrooms in a zesty brown garlic sauce
Broccoli Beef
Stir-fried slices of marinated beef with freshly cut pieces of broccoli, spanish onions and carrots in a brown garlic sauce
Cashew Beef
Marinated slices of beef with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, mushrooms, green peppers, peapods, and spanish onions stir-fried in our homemade Szechuan sauce
Curry Beef
Happy Family
Marinated pieces of chicken breast, beef and an assortment of seafood stir-fried with broccoli, peapods, mushrooms, onions, and carrots in a brown garlic sauce.
Hunan Beef
Stir-fried beef with fresh broccoli, spanish onions and woodears in a spicy and tangy Hunan sauce
Kung Pao Beef
Mongolian Beef
Stir-fried beef with chunks of spanish onions and green onions in a spicy and sweet Szechuan sauce
Moo Shui Beef
Stir-fried beef with cabbage, bean sprouts, onions, green peppers, carrots, celery, woodears and peapods served with thin pancakes and hoisin sauce
Pepper Beef
Stir-fried beef with green peppers and spanish onions in a black bean and garlic sauce
Steak Kow
Stir-fried beef with bok choy, carrots, fresh mushrooms, peapods, broccoli and water chestnuts in a brown garlic sauce
Szechuan Beef
Stir-fried marinated pieces of beef with cut baby corn and thinly sliced bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, green peppers and spanish onions in our spicy and sweet Szechuan sauce
Szechuan Delight
Marinated slices of beef, chicken and pork stir-fried with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, green peppers and onions in our homemade fiery Szechuan sauce
Pork Entrees served with Steamed Rice
BBQ Pork with Broccoli
Sliced barbecue pork stir-fried with freshly cut pieces of broccoli, chunks of spanish onions, and carrots in a brown garlic sauce
BBQ Pork with Peapods
Sliced barbecue pork, peapods, chunks of spanish onions, and fresh mushrooms in a brown garlic sauce
Garlic Pork
Thinly sliced pieces of marinated pork sauteed then stir-fried with chunks ofspanish onions and green peppers in a zesty heavy garlic sauce
Moo Shui Pork
Stir-fried chicken with cabbage, bean sprouts, onions, green peppers, carrots, celery, woodears and peapods served with thin pancakes and hoisin sauce
Pork Egg Foo Young
Sweet and Sour Pork
Lightly breaded pieces of pork topped with our homemade sweet and sour sauce
Szechuan Delight
Marinated slices of beef, chicken and pork stir-fried with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, green peppers and onions in our homemade fiery Szechuan sauce
Szechuan Pork
Stir-fried pork with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, green peppers and spanish onions in our spicy and sweet Szechuan sauce
Vegetarian Entrees served with Steamed Rice
General Tso's Tofu
Lightly fried tofu tossed in a tangy spicy ginger sauce garnished with red chilis and green onions
Hong Shui Tofu
Lightly fried tofu stir-fried with bok choy, water chestnuts, peapods, broccoli and fresh mushrooms in a light brown garlic sauce
Kung Pao Tofu
Moo Shu Vegetables
Cabbage and bean sprouts, onions, green peppers, carrots, celery, woodears, peapods stir-fried in our house seasoning and Hunan sauce. Served with thin pancakes and hoisin sauce
Mushroom Egg Foo Young
Orange Tofu
Lightly fried tofu tossed in a sweet and citrusy sauce
Sautéed Broccoli
Freshly cut pieces of broccoli lightly steamed and then stir-fried in our zesty white garlic sauce
Sesame Tofu
Lightly fried tofu tossed with a succulent savory sweet sauce topped with toasted sesame seeds
Szechuan Tofu
Light fried tofu stir-fried with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, green peppers and spanish onions in our homemade spicy Szechuan sauce
Szechuan Vegetables
Assorted fresh vegetables stir-fried in our homemade spicy Szechuan sauce
Vegetable Delight
Assorted fresh vegetables stir-fried in our zesty white garlic sauce
Vegetable Egg Foo Young
Deep fried Chinese egg omelette with assorted vegetables, bean sprouts and scallions topped with our homemade brown gravy
Combinations
#1 Almond Chicken
Our #1 Seller!!! The most Asian thing on the menu! :-) Lightly battered breast of chicken topped with our homemade chicken gravy! Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.
#2 Sweet and Sour Pork
Lightly breaded pieces of pork topped with our homemade sweet and sour sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.
#3 Sweet and Sour Chicken
Lightly breaded chunks of chicken breast topped with our homemade sweet and sour sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.
#4 Cashew Chicken
Marinated slices of chicken breast with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, mushrooms, green peppers, peapods, and spanish onions stir-fried in our homemade Szechuan sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.
#5 Chicken Chop Suey
Stir-fried pieces of chicken breast with bean sprouts, celery and bok choy greens served with steamed rice or chow mein noodles. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.
#6 Beef Chop Suey
Stir-fried beef with bean sprouts, celery and bok choy greens. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.
#7 Gai Kow
Stir-fired slices of chicken breast with bok choy, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, peapods and water chestnuts in a white garlic sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.
#8 Beef with Fresh Mushrooms
Stir-fried slices of marinated beef with pieces of fresh mushrooms, slices of carrots and chunks of spanish onions in a zesty brown garlic sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.
#9 Pepper Beef
Stir-fried beef with green peppers and spanish onions in a black bean and garlic sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.
#10 Shrimp Subgum Chop Suey
Shrimp with bean sprouts, celery, mushrooms, water chestnuts, green peppers, carrots and peapods. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.
#11 Egg Foo Young
Deep fried Chinese omelette with your choice of protein, scallions and bean sprouts topped with our homemade brown gravy. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.
#12 Vegetable Delight
Assorted fresh vegetables stir-fried in our zesty white garlic sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.
#13 Chicken Subgum Chop Suey
Stir-fried slices of chicken breast with bean sprouts, celery, mushrooms, water chestnuts, green peppers, carrots and peapods. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.
#14 Broccoli Chicken
Stir-fried slices of marinated chicken breast with freshly cut pieces of broccoli, spanish onions, and carrots in a white garlic sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.
#15 Szechuan Pork
Stir-fried pork with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, green peppers and spanish onions in our spicy and sweet Szechuan sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.
#16 Kung Pao Chicken
Stir-fried chicken with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, green peppers, mushrooms, peapods, onions and water chesnuts in our spicy Kung Pao sauce topped with peanuts. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.
#17 Sweet and Sour Shrimp
Lightly battered jumbo shrimp served with our homemade sweet and sour sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.
#18 Szechuan Beef
Stir-fried marinated pieces of beef with cut baby corn and thinly sliced bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, green peppers and spanish onions in our spicy and sweet Szechuan sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.
#19 Sesame Chicken
Lightly battered tender pieces of chicken breast tossed with a succulent savory sweet sauce topped with toasted sesame seeds. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.
#20 General's Tso Chicken
Lightly battered tender pieces of chicken breast tossed in a tangy spicy ginger sauce garnished with red chilis and green onions. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.
#21 Mongolian Beef
Stir-fried beef with chunks of spanish onions and green onions in a spicy and sweet Szechuan sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.
#22 Pineapple Chicken
Stir-fried chicken with pineapple, carrots, green peppers and spanish onions in a sweet white garlic sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.
#23 Pepper Chicken
Stir-fried pieces of marinated chicken breast with chunks of green peppers and white spanish onions in a tasty black bean garlic sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.
#24 Garlic Chicken
Marinated chicken sauteed with spanish onions and green peppers in a heavy garlic sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.
#25 Broccoli Beef
Stir-fried slices of marinated beef with freshly cut pieces of broccoli, spanish onions and carrots in a brown garlic sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.
#26 Orange Chicken
Lightly battered tender pieces of chicken breast tossed in a sweet and citrusy sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.
#27 Mongolian Chicken
Stir-fried slices of chicken breast with spanish onions and green onions in our spicy Szechuan sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.
#28 Hunan Chicken
Stir-fried chicken with broccoli, spanish onions and woodears in spicy and tangy Hunan sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.
#29 Szechuan Chicken
Stir-fried pieces of marinated chicken breast with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, green peppers and spanish onions in our spicy and also sweet Szechuan sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.
#30 Szechuan Delight
Marinated slices of beef, chicken and pork stir-fried with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, green peppers and onions in our homemade fiery Szechuan sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.
Fried Rice
Beef Fried Rice
Stir-fried beef with egg, bean sprouts, scallions and tossed with rice in soy sauce.
Chicken Fried Rice
Stir-fried chicken with egg, bean sprouts, scallions and tossed with rice in soy sauce.
Egg Fried Rice
BBQ Pork Fried Rice
Stir-fried BBQ pork with egg, bean sprouts, scallions and tossed with rice in soy sauce.
Pork Subgum Fried Rice
Shrimp Fried Rice
Stir-fried shrimp with egg, bean sprouts, scallions and tossed with rice in soy sauce.
Vegetable Fried Rice
Yang Chow Fried Rice
Chicken, BBQ pork and shrimp stir-fried with celery, lettuce, green onion and egg, tossed with rice.
Chop Suey / Chow Mein
Cantonese Chow Mein
Cantonese Beef Chow Mein
Stir-fried pieces of marinated beef with bean sprouts, bok choy greens, celery, fresh mushrooms, peapods and water chestnuts in a lite garlic sauce served on a bed of pan-fried egg noodles
Cantonese Chicken Chow Mein
Stir-fried pieces of marinated chicken with bean sprouts, bok choy greens, celery, fresh mushrooms, peapods and water chestnuts in a lite garlic sauce served on a bed of pan-fried egg noodles
Cantonese Fried Tofu Chow Mein
Pieces of Fried Tofu stir-fried with bean sprouts, bok choy greens, celery, fresh mushrooms, peapods and water chestnuts in a lite garlic sauce served on a bed of pan-fried egg noodles
Cantonese Pork Chow Mein
Stir-fried pieces of marinated pork with bean sprouts, bok choy greens, celery, fresh mushrooms, peapods and water chestnuts in a lite garlic sauce served on a bed of pan-fried egg noodles
Cantonese Scallop Chow Mein
Stir-fried pieces of scallops with bean sprouts, bok choy greens, celery, fresh mushrooms, peapods and water chestnuts in a lite garlic sauce served on a bed of pan-fried egg noodles
Cantonese Seafood Chow Mein
Mixture of scallops, shrimp and imitation crab meat stir-fried with bean sprouts, bok choy greens, celery, fresh mushrooms, peapods and water chestnuts in a lite garlic sauce served on a bed of pan-fried egg noodles
Cantonese Shrimp Chow Mein
Stir-fried pieces of shrimp with bean sprouts, bok choy greens, celery, fresh mushrooms, peapods and water chestnuts in a lite garlic sauce served on a bed of pan-fried egg noodles
Cantonese Vegetable Chow Mein
Assorted fresh vegetables stir-fried with bean sprouts, bok choy greens, celery, fresh mushrooms, peapods and water chestnuts in a lite garlic sauce served on a bed of pan-fried egg noodles
Lo Mein
BBQ Pork Lo Mein
Pieces of BBQ Pork stir-fried with bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, onions and tossed with egg noodles in our Kung Pao sauce
Beef Lo Mein
Marinated slices of beef stir-fried with bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, onions and tossed with egg noodles in our Kung Pao sauce
Chicken Lo Mein
Marinated chunks of chicken stir-fried with bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, onions and tossed with egg noodles in our Kung Pao sauce
Deluxe Lo Mein
Mixture of Chicken, Shrimp and BBQ Pork stir-fried with bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, onions and tossed with egg noodles in our Kung Pao sauce
Fried Tofu Lo Mein
Large pieces of Fried Tofu stir-fried with bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, onions and tossed with egg noodles in our Kung Pao sauce
Plain Lo Mein (Only Noodles with Sauce)
Egg Noodles tossed in Lo Mein Sauce - No Protein and No Vegetables
Scallop Lo Mein
Pieces of Scallops stir-fried with bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, onions and tossed with egg noodles in our Kung Pao sauce
Seafood Lo Mein
Mixture of Scallops, Shrimp and Imitation Crab Meat stir-fried with bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, onions and tossed with egg noodles in our Kung Pao sauce
Shrimp Lo Mein
Pieces of Shrimp stir-fried with bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, onions and tossed with egg noodles in our Kung Pao sauce
Thai Chicken Lo Mein
Marinated Pieces of chicken stir-fried with two types onions in a savory spicy Thai sauce.
Vegetarian Lo Mein
Assorted fresh vegetables stir-fried with egg noodles in our Kung Pao sauce
Rice Noodles
BBQ Pork Rice Noodles
Sliced pieces of BBQ Pork stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, spanish onions and tossed with thin rice noodles
Beef Rice Noodles
Marinated slices of beef stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, spanish onions and tossed with thin rice noodles
Chicken Rice Noodles (GF)
Pieces of marinated chicken stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, spanish onions and tossed with thin rice noodles
Fried Tofu Rice Noodles
Gently fried tofu stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, spanish onions and tossed with thin rice noodles
Scallop Rice Noodles (GF)
Pieces of scallops stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, spanish onions and tossed with thin rice noodles
Seafood Rice Noodles
Mixture of Shrimp, Scallops and Imitation Crab Meat stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, spanish onions and tossed with thin rice noodles
Shrimp Rice Noodles (GF)
Pieces of shrimp stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, spanish onions and tossed with thin rice noodles
Singapore Rice Noodles
Combination of Chicken, BBQ Pork and Shrimp stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, spanish onions and tossed with thin rice noodles and curry seasoning
Vegetarian Rice Noodles (GF)
Assorted Fresh vegetables stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, spanish onions and tossed with thin rice noodles
Pad Thai
Beef Pad Thai
Marinated slices of beef stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, onions, egg and wide rice noodle mixed with our sweet and sour tamarind sauce topped with crushed peanuts
Chicken Pad Thai (GF)
Marinated pieces of chicken stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, onions, egg and wide rice noodle mixed with our sweet and sour tamarind sauce topped with crushed peanuts
Fried Tofu Pad Thai
Pieces of Fried Tofu stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, onions, egg and wide rice noodle mixed with our sweet and sour tamarind sauce topped with crushed peanuts
Pork Pad Thai
Slices of marinated pork stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, onions, egg and wide rice noodle mixed with our sweet and sour tamarind sauce topped with crushed peanuts
Scallop Pad Thai (GF)
Pieces of scallops stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, onions, egg and wide rice noodle mixed with our sweet and sour tamarind sauce topped with crushed peanuts
Seafood Pad Thai
Mixture of Scallops, Shrimp and Imitation Crab Meat stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, onions, egg and wide rice noodle mixed with our sweet and sour tamarind sauce topped with crushed peanuts
Shrimp Pad Thai (GF)
Pieces of Shrimp stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, onions, egg and wide rice noodle mixed with our sweet and sour tamarind sauce topped with crushed peanuts
Vegetable Pad Thai (GF)
Assorted Fresh Vegetables stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, onions, egg and wide rice noodle mixed with our sweet and sour tamarind sauce topped with crushed peanuts
Side Items
ABC Gravy ***
EFY Gravy ***
Steamed White Rice ***
Steamed Brown Rice ***
Soup Noodles ***
Pan Fried Noodles (PLAIN) ***
Fortune Cookies ***
Almond Cookies ***
Dinner Rolls (2) ***
Chicken and Chips ***
French Fries ***
Rice Noodles (PLAIN)***
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
22281 Pontiac Trail, South Lyon, MI 48178