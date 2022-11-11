Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fortuna Inn

review star

No reviews yet

22281 Pontiac Trail

South Lyon, MI 48178

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

#20 General's Tso Chicken
#1 Almond Chicken
Chicken Fried Rice

Curbside Pickup

Curbside Pickup (Add to Cart for Curbside)

Let us know what vehicle you are driving in the special instructions section or call us when you get the notification text that your order is ready. Call us at 248-437-4700 pull up to the curbside in front and we will bring it out to you!

Appetizers

Egg Roll

Egg Roll

$2.00

Filled with bean sprouts, cabbage, green onions, shrimp and BBQ pork. Served with home-made plum sauce.

Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$2.25

Filled with shredded cabbage, chopped celery, spanish onions and rice noodles. Served with home-made sauce.

Dumplings

$6.95

Filled with chicken and vegetables served with our house vinegar sauce.

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$6.95

Filled with imitation crabmeat, fresh scallions and rich cream cheese served with sweet and sour sauce.

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$6.95

Lightly battered jumbo shrimp served with our homemade plum sauce

Coconut shrimp

$7.58Out of stock

6 pieces. With our home-made cocktail sauce.

Scallions Pancakes

Scallions Pancakes

$6.95

Flaky dough with scallions inside lightly pan-fried then served with our home-made vinegary sauce.

Honey BBQ Pork

$8.55

Thinly slices of roasted pork with our special house BBQ sauce

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$9.55

Stir-fried chicken with diced vegetables served with leaves of Roma lettuce.

Pu Pu Platter

$19.50

Our sampler with Crab Rangoons, Fried Shrimp, BBQ Pork, Dumplings and Vegetarian Spring Rolls

Plum Sauce

$0.50+

Hot Mustard

$0.25

Hoisin Sauce

$0.50

Dumpling Sauce

$0.50

Soup

Soup of the Day

$3.50+

Chicken Curry Soup: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday; Chicken Mushroom Soup: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Wonton Soup

$3.75+

Egg Drop Soup

$3.50+

Hot and Sour Soup

$4.50+

Chicken Noodles Soup

$3.50+

Chicken Rice Soup

$3.50+

Chinese Vegetable Soup

$3.50+

Sizzling Rice Soup

$6.75

Soup Noodles

$1.00+

Chicken Entrees served with Steamed Rice

Entrees served with Steamed White Rice
Almond Boneless Chicken

Almond Boneless Chicken

$13.95

Our #1 Seller!!! The most Asian thing on the menu! :-) Lightly battered breast of chicken topped with our homemade chicken gravy!

Broccoli Chicken (GF)

Broccoli Chicken (GF)

$13.55

Stir-fried slices of marinated chicken breast with freshly cut pieces of broccoli, spanish onions, and carrots in a white garlic sauce

Cashew Chicken

Cashew Chicken

$13.95

Marinated slices of chicken breast with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, mushrooms, green peppers, peapods, and spanish onions stir-fried in our homemade Szechuan sauce

Chicken Egg Foo Young

Chicken Egg Foo Young

$13.95

Deep fried Chinese omelette with pieces of chicken breast, scallions and bean sprouts topped with our homemade brown gravy

Chicken with Fresh Mushrooms

$13.55

Stir-fried chicken with fresh mushrooms, carrots and spanish onions in a brown garlic sauce

Chicken with Green Beans (seasonal)

$12.95Out of stock

Stir-fried with fresh green beans, onions and carrots in a sweet brown garlic sauce

Chicken with Peapods (GF)

Chicken with Peapods (GF)

$13.55

Stir-fried chicken sauteed with peapods, onions and mushrooms in a white garlic sauce

Curry Chicken (GF)

Curry Chicken (GF)

$13.55

Stir-fried chicken with spanish onions, green onions and potatoes in a yellow curry sauce

Gai Kow (GF)

Gai Kow (GF)

$13.55

Stir-fired slices of chicken breast with bok choy, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, peapods and water chestnuts in a white garlic sauce

Garlic Chicken

$13.55

Marinated chicken sauteed with spanish onions and green peppers in a heavy garlic sauce

General Tso's Chicken

General Tso's Chicken

$13.95

Lightly battered tender pieces of chicken breast tossed in a tangy spicy ginger sauce garnished with red chilis and green onions

Happy Family

$16.49

Marinated pieces of chicken breast, beef and an assortment of seafood stir-fried with broccoli, peapods, mushrooms, onions, and carrots in a brown garlic sauce.

Honey Chicken

$13.95

Lightly battered tender pieces of chicken breast glazed with a succulent sweet sugary honey glaze

Hong Shui Gai

$13.95

Lightly breaded nuggets of chicken breast then stir-fried with an assortment of Chinese assorted vegetables in a zesty garlic sauce

Hunan Chicken

Hunan Chicken

$13.55

Stir-fried chicken with broccoli, spanish onions and woodears in spicy and tangy Hunan sauce

Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken

$13.55

Stir-fried chicken with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, green peppers, mushrooms, peapods, onions and water chesnuts in our spicy Kung Pao sauce topped with peanuts

Lemon Chicken

$13.95

Lightly battered tender pieces of chicken breast tossed in a zesty sharp vinegary lemon sauce

Mongolian Chicken

$13.55

Stir-fried slices of chicken breast with spanish onions and green onions in our spicy Szechuan sauce

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$13.55

Stir-fried slices of chicken breast with two types of mushrooms along with assorted Chinese vegetables in a light garlic sauce

Moo Shu Chicken

Moo Shu Chicken

$13.55

Marinated pieces of chicken breast with cabbage and bean sprouts, onions, green peppers, carrots, celery, woodears, peapods. Served with thin pancakes and hoisin sauce

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$13.95

Lightly battered tender pieces of chicken breast tossed in a sweet and citrusy sauce

Pepper Chicken

Pepper Chicken

$13.55

Stir-fried pieces of marinated chicken breast with chunks of green peppers and white spanish onions in a tasty black bean garlic sauce

Pineapple Chicken (GF)

Pineapple Chicken (GF)

$13.55

Stir-fried chicken with pineapple, carrots, green peppers and spanish onions in a sweet white garlic sauce

Sesame Chicken

$13.95

Lightly battered tender pieces of chicken breast tossed with a succulent savory sweet sauce topped with toasted sesame seeds

Sweet and Sour Chicken

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$13.95

Lightly breaded chunks of chicken breast topped with our homemade sweet and sour sauce

Szechuan Chicken

Szechuan Chicken

$13.55

Stir-fried pieces of marinated chicken breast with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, green peppers and spanish onions in our spicy and also sweet Szechuan sauce

Szechuan Delight

$15.55

Marinated slices of beef, chicken and pork stir-fried with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, green peppers and onions in our homemade fiery Szechuan sauce

Thai Chicken

$14.55

Stir-fried slices of chicken breast with freshly cut pieces of broccoli and spanish onions in our spicy Thai sauce served on a sizzling hot plate

Seafood Entrees served with Steamed Rice

Entrees served with Steamed White Rice

Broccoli Shrimp (GF)

$14.95

Stir-fried large shrimp with freshly cut pieces of broccoli, chunks of spanish onions, and slices of carrots in a zesty white garlic sauce

Cashew Scallops

$18.75

Cashew Shrimp

$14.95

Stir-fried shrimp sauteed with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, mushrooms, green peppers, peapods and spanish onions in our Szechuan sauce topped with cashews

Curry Shrimp

$14.95

Fried Shrimp (ENTREE)

$13.55

Lightly battered jumbo shrimp served with our homemade plum sauce

Garlic Shrimp

$14.95

General Tso's Shrimp

$17.95

Colossal pieces of shrimp lightly breaded tossed in a tangy spicy gingery glaze

Happy Family

$16.49

Marinated pieces of chicken breast, beef and an assortment of seafood stir-fried with broccoli, peapods, mushrooms, onions, and carrots in a brown garlic sauce.

Harr Kow (GF)

$14.95

Stir-fried pieces of shrimp with bok choy, carrots, fresh mushrooms, peapods, broccoli and water chestnuts with our house seasoning and white garlic sauce

Honey Shrimp

$17.95

Colossal pieces of shrimp lightly breaded tossed in a succulent sweet sugary honey glaze

Kung Pao Shrimp

$14.95

Stir-fried shrimp with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, green peppers, mushrooms, peapods, onions and water chesnuts in our spicy Kung Pao sauce topped with peanuts

Lemon Shrimp

$17.95

Lightly battered colossal pieces of shrimp tossed in a zesty sharp vinegary lemon sauce

Moo Shu Shrimp

$14.95

Orange Shrimp

$17.95

Lightly battered colossal pieces of shrimp tossed in a sweet and citrusy sauce

Salt and Pepper Shrimp

$17.95

Colossal shrimp, lightly breaded then stir-fried with freshly diced vegetables and mixed with housemade salted pepper garlic and finished off with a drizzle of Szechuan oil for some kick

Scallop with Peapods (GF)

$19.75

Stir-fried scallops sauteed with peapods, onions and mushrooms in a white garlic sauce

Seafood War Bar

$16.95

Succulent scallops, shrimp and imitation crab meat with assorted Chinese vegetables in a white garlic sauce served on a sizzling hot plate topped with crispy rice

Sesame Shrimp

$17.95

Lightly battered colossal pieces of shrimp tossed with a succulent savory sweet sauce topped with toasted sesame seeds

Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$14.55

Deep fried Chinese omlette with shrimp, scallions and bean sprouts topped with our homemade brown gravy

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$14.95

Stir-fried shrimp in a tasty black bean garlic sauce lightly complimented with ground pork

Shrimp with Peapods (GF)

$14.95

Stir-fried shrimp sauteed with peapods, onions and mushrooms in a white garlic sauce

Sweet and Sour Shrimp

$14.75

Lightly breaded jumbo shrimp topped with our homemade sweet and sour sauce

Szechuan Seafood

$15.75

Delicious pieces of shrimp, calamaries and imitation crabmeat with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, green peppers and onions in our spicy and sweet Szechuan sauce

Szechuan Shrimp

$14.95

Sauteed shrimp with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, green peppers and spanish onions in our Szechuan sauce

Walnut Shrimp

$16.95Out of stock

Colossal pieces of shrimp fried crispy tossed in a creamy sweet glaze and topped with candied walnuts

Beef Entrees served with Steamed Rice

Entrees served with Steamed White Rice

Beef Egg Foo Young

$14.55

Deep fried Chinese omlette with marinated pieces of beef, scallions and bean sprouts topped with our homemade brown gravy

Beef with Fresh Mushrooms

$14.55

Stir-fried slices of marinated beef with pieces of fresh mushrooms, slices of carrots and chunks of spanish onions in a zesty brown garlic sauce

Beef with Peapods

$14.55

Stir-fried marinated slices of beef with peapods, chunks of spanish onions, and fresh mushrooms in a zesty brown garlic sauce

Broccoli Beef

$14.55

Stir-fried slices of marinated beef with freshly cut pieces of broccoli, spanish onions and carrots in a brown garlic sauce

Cashew Beef

$14.55

Marinated slices of beef with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, mushrooms, green peppers, peapods, and spanish onions stir-fried in our homemade Szechuan sauce

Curry Beef

$14.55

Happy Family

$16.49

Marinated pieces of chicken breast, beef and an assortment of seafood stir-fried with broccoli, peapods, mushrooms, onions, and carrots in a brown garlic sauce.

Hunan Beef

$14.55

Stir-fried beef with fresh broccoli, spanish onions and woodears in a spicy and tangy Hunan sauce

Kung Pao Beef

$14.55

Mongolian Beef

$14.55

Stir-fried beef with chunks of spanish onions and green onions in a spicy and sweet Szechuan sauce

Moo Shui Beef

$14.55

Stir-fried beef with cabbage, bean sprouts, onions, green peppers, carrots, celery, woodears and peapods served with thin pancakes and hoisin sauce

Pepper Beef

$14.55

Stir-fried beef with green peppers and spanish onions in a black bean and garlic sauce

Steak Kow

$14.55

Stir-fried beef with bok choy, carrots, fresh mushrooms, peapods, broccoli and water chestnuts in a brown garlic sauce

Szechuan Beef

$14.55

Stir-fried marinated pieces of beef with cut baby corn and thinly sliced bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, green peppers and spanish onions in our spicy and sweet Szechuan sauce

Szechuan Delight

$15.55

Marinated slices of beef, chicken and pork stir-fried with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, green peppers and onions in our homemade fiery Szechuan sauce

Pork Entrees served with Steamed Rice

Entrees served with Steamed White Rice

BBQ Pork with Broccoli

$12.95

Sliced barbecue pork stir-fried with freshly cut pieces of broccoli, chunks of spanish onions, and carrots in a brown garlic sauce

BBQ Pork with Peapods

$12.95Out of stock

Sliced barbecue pork, peapods, chunks of spanish onions, and fresh mushrooms in a brown garlic sauce

Garlic Pork

$12.95

Thinly sliced pieces of marinated pork sauteed then stir-fried with chunks ofspanish onions and green peppers in a zesty heavy garlic sauce

Moo Shui Pork

$12.95

Stir-fried chicken with cabbage, bean sprouts, onions, green peppers, carrots, celery, woodears and peapods served with thin pancakes and hoisin sauce

Pork Egg Foo Young

$12.95

Sweet and Sour Pork

$13.49

Lightly breaded pieces of pork topped with our homemade sweet and sour sauce

Szechuan Delight

$15.55

Marinated slices of beef, chicken and pork stir-fried with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, green peppers and onions in our homemade fiery Szechuan sauce

Szechuan Pork

$12.95

Stir-fried pork with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, green peppers and spanish onions in our spicy and sweet Szechuan sauce

Vegetarian Entrees served with Steamed Rice

Entrees served with Steamed White Rice

General Tso's Tofu

$12.95

Lightly fried tofu tossed in a tangy spicy ginger sauce garnished with red chilis and green onions

Hong Shui Tofu

$12.95

Lightly fried tofu stir-fried with bok choy, water chestnuts, peapods, broccoli and fresh mushrooms in a light brown garlic sauce

Kung Pao Tofu

$12.95

Moo Shu Vegetables

$12.95

Cabbage and bean sprouts, onions, green peppers, carrots, celery, woodears, peapods stir-fried in our house seasoning and Hunan sauce. Served with thin pancakes and hoisin sauce

Mushroom Egg Foo Young

$12.95

Orange Tofu

$12.95

Lightly fried tofu tossed in a sweet and citrusy sauce

Sautéed Broccoli

$11.49

Freshly cut pieces of broccoli lightly steamed and then stir-fried in our zesty white garlic sauce

Sesame Tofu

$12.95

Lightly fried tofu tossed with a succulent savory sweet sauce topped with toasted sesame seeds

Szechuan Tofu

$12.95

Light fried tofu stir-fried with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, green peppers and spanish onions in our homemade spicy Szechuan sauce

Szechuan Vegetables

$12.49

Assorted fresh vegetables stir-fried in our homemade spicy Szechuan sauce

Vegetable Delight

$11.95

Assorted fresh vegetables stir-fried in our zesty white garlic sauce

Vegetable Egg Foo Young

$12.95

Deep fried Chinese egg omelette with assorted vegetables, bean sprouts and scallions topped with our homemade brown gravy

Combinations

Entrees served with an Egg Roll and Fried Rice

#1 Almond Chicken

$13.95

Our #1 Seller!!! The most Asian thing on the menu! :-) Lightly battered breast of chicken topped with our homemade chicken gravy! Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.

#2 Sweet and Sour Pork

$13.95

Lightly breaded pieces of pork topped with our homemade sweet and sour sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.

#3 Sweet and Sour Chicken

$13.95

Lightly breaded chunks of chicken breast topped with our homemade sweet and sour sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.

#4 Cashew Chicken

$13.95

Marinated slices of chicken breast with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, mushrooms, green peppers, peapods, and spanish onions stir-fried in our homemade Szechuan sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.

#5 Chicken Chop Suey

$12.95

Stir-fried pieces of chicken breast with bean sprouts, celery and bok choy greens served with steamed rice or chow mein noodles. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.

#6 Beef Chop Suey

$13.49

Stir-fried beef with bean sprouts, celery and bok choy greens. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.

#7 Gai Kow

$13.49

Stir-fired slices of chicken breast with bok choy, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, peapods and water chestnuts in a white garlic sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.

#8 Beef with Fresh Mushrooms

$13.95

Stir-fried slices of marinated beef with pieces of fresh mushrooms, slices of carrots and chunks of spanish onions in a zesty brown garlic sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.

#9 Pepper Beef

$13.95

Stir-fried beef with green peppers and spanish onions in a black bean and garlic sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.

#10 Shrimp Subgum Chop Suey

$13.49

Shrimp with bean sprouts, celery, mushrooms, water chestnuts, green peppers, carrots and peapods. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.

#11 Egg Foo Young

$13.49

Deep fried Chinese omelette with your choice of protein, scallions and bean sprouts topped with our homemade brown gravy. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.

#12 Vegetable Delight

$12.95

Assorted fresh vegetables stir-fried in our zesty white garlic sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.

#13 Chicken Subgum Chop Suey

$12.95

Stir-fried slices of chicken breast with bean sprouts, celery, mushrooms, water chestnuts, green peppers, carrots and peapods. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.

#14 Broccoli Chicken

$13.49

Stir-fried slices of marinated chicken breast with freshly cut pieces of broccoli, spanish onions, and carrots in a white garlic sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.

#15 Szechuan Pork

$13.49

Stir-fried pork with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, green peppers and spanish onions in our spicy and sweet Szechuan sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.

#16 Kung Pao Chicken

$13.49

Stir-fried chicken with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, green peppers, mushrooms, peapods, onions and water chesnuts in our spicy Kung Pao sauce topped with peanuts. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.

#17 Sweet and Sour Shrimp

$13.49

Lightly battered jumbo shrimp served with our homemade sweet and sour sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.

#18 Szechuan Beef

$13.95

Stir-fried marinated pieces of beef with cut baby corn and thinly sliced bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, green peppers and spanish onions in our spicy and sweet Szechuan sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.

#19 Sesame Chicken

$13.95

Lightly battered tender pieces of chicken breast tossed with a succulent savory sweet sauce topped with toasted sesame seeds. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.

#20 General's Tso Chicken

$13.95

Lightly battered tender pieces of chicken breast tossed in a tangy spicy ginger sauce garnished with red chilis and green onions. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.

#21 Mongolian Beef

$13.95

Stir-fried beef with chunks of spanish onions and green onions in a spicy and sweet Szechuan sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.

#22 Pineapple Chicken

$13.49

Stir-fried chicken with pineapple, carrots, green peppers and spanish onions in a sweet white garlic sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.

#23 Pepper Chicken

$13.49

Stir-fried pieces of marinated chicken breast with chunks of green peppers and white spanish onions in a tasty black bean garlic sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.

#24 Garlic Chicken

$13.49

Marinated chicken sauteed with spanish onions and green peppers in a heavy garlic sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.

#25 Broccoli Beef

$13.95

Stir-fried slices of marinated beef with freshly cut pieces of broccoli, spanish onions and carrots in a brown garlic sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.

#26 Orange Chicken

$13.95

Lightly battered tender pieces of chicken breast tossed in a sweet and citrusy sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.

#27 Mongolian Chicken

$13.49

Stir-fried slices of chicken breast with spanish onions and green onions in our spicy Szechuan sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.

#28 Hunan Chicken

$13.49

Stir-fried chicken with broccoli, spanish onions and woodears in spicy and tangy Hunan sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.

#29 Szechuan Chicken

$13.49

Stir-fried pieces of marinated chicken breast with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, green peppers and spanish onions in our spicy and also sweet Szechuan sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.

#30 Szechuan Delight

$14.49

Marinated slices of beef, chicken and pork stir-fried with baby corn, bamboo shoots, celery, carrots, green peppers and onions in our homemade fiery Szechuan sauce. Served with Egg Roll and Fried Rice.

Fried Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$7.49+

Stir-fried beef with egg, bean sprouts, scallions and tossed with rice in soy sauce.

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$6.95+

Stir-fried chicken with egg, bean sprouts, scallions and tossed with rice in soy sauce.

Egg Fried Rice

$6.95+

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$6.95+

Stir-fried BBQ pork with egg, bean sprouts, scallions and tossed with rice in soy sauce.

Pork Subgum Fried Rice

$6.95+

Shrimp Fried Rice

$7.49+

Stir-fried shrimp with egg, bean sprouts, scallions and tossed with rice in soy sauce.

Vegetable Fried Rice

$6.95+

Yang Chow Fried Rice

$7.49+

Chicken, BBQ pork and shrimp stir-fried with celery, lettuce, green onion and egg, tossed with rice.

Chop Suey / Chow Mein

Beef Chop Suey

$7.49+

Beef Subgum Chop Suey

$7.49+
Chicken Chop Suey

Chicken Chop Suey

$6.95+

Chicken Subgum Chop Suey

$6.95+

Pork Chop Suey

$6.95+

Pork Subgum Chop Suey

$6.95+

Shrimp Chop Suey

$7.49+

Shrimp Subgum Chop Suey

$7.49+

Vegetable Chop Suey

$6.95+

Vegetable Subgum Chop Suey

$6.95+

Cantonese Chow Mein

Stir-fried with bean sprouts, bok choy greens, celery, fresh mushrooms, peapods and water chestnuts in a lite garlic sauce served on a bed of pan-fried egg noodles

Cantonese Beef Chow Mein

$14.95

Stir-fried pieces of marinated beef with bean sprouts, bok choy greens, celery, fresh mushrooms, peapods and water chestnuts in a lite garlic sauce served on a bed of pan-fried egg noodles

Cantonese Chicken Chow Mein

$13.95

Stir-fried pieces of marinated chicken with bean sprouts, bok choy greens, celery, fresh mushrooms, peapods and water chestnuts in a lite garlic sauce served on a bed of pan-fried egg noodles

Cantonese Fried Tofu Chow Mein

$13.95

Pieces of Fried Tofu stir-fried with bean sprouts, bok choy greens, celery, fresh mushrooms, peapods and water chestnuts in a lite garlic sauce served on a bed of pan-fried egg noodles

Cantonese Pork Chow Mein

$13.95

Stir-fried pieces of marinated pork with bean sprouts, bok choy greens, celery, fresh mushrooms, peapods and water chestnuts in a lite garlic sauce served on a bed of pan-fried egg noodles

Cantonese Scallop Chow Mein

$12.95Out of stock

Stir-fried pieces of scallops with bean sprouts, bok choy greens, celery, fresh mushrooms, peapods and water chestnuts in a lite garlic sauce served on a bed of pan-fried egg noodles

Cantonese Seafood Chow Mein

$14.95Out of stock

Mixture of scallops, shrimp and imitation crab meat stir-fried with bean sprouts, bok choy greens, celery, fresh mushrooms, peapods and water chestnuts in a lite garlic sauce served on a bed of pan-fried egg noodles

Cantonese Shrimp Chow Mein

$14.95

Stir-fried pieces of shrimp with bean sprouts, bok choy greens, celery, fresh mushrooms, peapods and water chestnuts in a lite garlic sauce served on a bed of pan-fried egg noodles

Cantonese Vegetable Chow Mein

$13.95

Assorted fresh vegetables stir-fried with bean sprouts, bok choy greens, celery, fresh mushrooms, peapods and water chestnuts in a lite garlic sauce served on a bed of pan-fried egg noodles

Lo Mein

Our most popular noodle dish...stir-fried with bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, onions and tossed with egg noodles in our Kung Pao sauce

BBQ Pork Lo Mein

$13.95

Pieces of BBQ Pork stir-fried with bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, onions and tossed with egg noodles in our Kung Pao sauce

Beef Lo Mein

$14.95

Marinated slices of beef stir-fried with bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, onions and tossed with egg noodles in our Kung Pao sauce

Chicken Lo Mein

$13.95

Marinated chunks of chicken stir-fried with bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, onions and tossed with egg noodles in our Kung Pao sauce

Deluxe Lo Mein

$14.95

Mixture of Chicken, Shrimp and BBQ Pork stir-fried with bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, onions and tossed with egg noodles in our Kung Pao sauce

Fried Tofu Lo Mein

$13.95

Large pieces of Fried Tofu stir-fried with bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, onions and tossed with egg noodles in our Kung Pao sauce

Plain Lo Mein (Only Noodles with Sauce)

$8.49

Egg Noodles tossed in Lo Mein Sauce - No Protein and No Vegetables

Scallop Lo Mein

$17.25Out of stock

Pieces of Scallops stir-fried with bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, onions and tossed with egg noodles in our Kung Pao sauce

Seafood Lo Mein

$14.95Out of stock

Mixture of Scallops, Shrimp and Imitation Crab Meat stir-fried with bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, onions and tossed with egg noodles in our Kung Pao sauce

Shrimp Lo Mein

$14.95

Pieces of Shrimp stir-fried with bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, onions and tossed with egg noodles in our Kung Pao sauce

Thai Chicken Lo Mein

$13.95

Marinated Pieces of chicken stir-fried with two types onions in a savory spicy Thai sauce.

Vegetarian Lo Mein

$13.95

Assorted fresh vegetables stir-fried with egg noodles in our Kung Pao sauce

Rice Noodles

Stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, spanish onions and tossed with thin rice noodles

BBQ Pork Rice Noodles

$13.49

Sliced pieces of BBQ Pork stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, spanish onions and tossed with thin rice noodles

Beef Rice Noodles

$14.95

Marinated slices of beef stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, spanish onions and tossed with thin rice noodles

Chicken Rice Noodles (GF)

$13.49

Pieces of marinated chicken stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, spanish onions and tossed with thin rice noodles

Fried Tofu Rice Noodles

$13.49

Gently fried tofu stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, spanish onions and tossed with thin rice noodles

Scallop Rice Noodles (GF)

$17.25Out of stock

Pieces of scallops stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, spanish onions and tossed with thin rice noodles

Seafood Rice Noodles

$14.95Out of stock

Mixture of Shrimp, Scallops and Imitation Crab Meat stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, spanish onions and tossed with thin rice noodles

Shrimp Rice Noodles (GF)

$14.95

Pieces of shrimp stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, spanish onions and tossed with thin rice noodles

Singapore Rice Noodles

$14.95

Combination of Chicken, BBQ Pork and Shrimp stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, spanish onions and tossed with thin rice noodles and curry seasoning

Vegetarian Rice Noodles (GF)

$13.49

Assorted Fresh vegetables stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, celery, green peppers, peapods, spanish onions and tossed with thin rice noodles

Pad Thai

Stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, onions, egg and wide rice noodle mixed with our sweet and sour tamarind sauce topped with crushed peanuts

Beef Pad Thai

$15.55

Marinated slices of beef stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, onions, egg and wide rice noodle mixed with our sweet and sour tamarind sauce topped with crushed peanuts

Chicken Pad Thai (GF)

$14.55

Marinated pieces of chicken stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, onions, egg and wide rice noodle mixed with our sweet and sour tamarind sauce topped with crushed peanuts

Fried Tofu Pad Thai

$14.55

Pieces of Fried Tofu stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, onions, egg and wide rice noodle mixed with our sweet and sour tamarind sauce topped with crushed peanuts

Pork Pad Thai

$14.55

Slices of marinated pork stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, onions, egg and wide rice noodle mixed with our sweet and sour tamarind sauce topped with crushed peanuts

Scallop Pad Thai (GF)

$17.95Out of stock

Pieces of scallops stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, onions, egg and wide rice noodle mixed with our sweet and sour tamarind sauce topped with crushed peanuts

Seafood Pad Thai

$15.55Out of stock

Mixture of Scallops, Shrimp and Imitation Crab Meat stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, onions, egg and wide rice noodle mixed with our sweet and sour tamarind sauce topped with crushed peanuts

Shrimp Pad Thai (GF)

$15.55

Pieces of Shrimp stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, onions, egg and wide rice noodle mixed with our sweet and sour tamarind sauce topped with crushed peanuts

Vegetable Pad Thai (GF)

$14.55

Assorted Fresh Vegetables stir-fried with bean sprouts, carrots, onions, egg and wide rice noodle mixed with our sweet and sour tamarind sauce topped with crushed peanuts

Side Items

ABC Gravy ***

$1.50+

EFY Gravy ***

$1.50+

Steamed White Rice ***

$1.80+

Steamed Brown Rice ***

$2.00+

Soup Noodles ***

$1.00+

Pan Fried Noodles (PLAIN) ***

$3.50+

Fortune Cookies ***

$2.00+

Almond Cookies ***

$2.50+

Dinner Rolls (2) ***

$1.60Out of stock

Chicken and Chips ***

$5.75

French Fries ***

$2.75

Rice Noodles (PLAIN)***

$3.50+
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

22281 Pontiac Trail, South Lyon, MI 48178

Directions

Gallery
Fortuna image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Witch's Hat Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 156
601 S Lafayette St South Lyon, MI 48178
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - New Hudson
orange starNo Reviews
30438 MILFORD RD NEW HUDSON, MI 48165
View restaurantnext
New Hudson Inn - 56870 Grand River
orange starNo Reviews
56870 Grand River New Hudson, MI 48165
View restaurantnext
Becker's Bar & Grill featuring Cottage Inn Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
30751 Milford Road New Hudson, MI 48165
View restaurantnext
Pita Way - New Hudson
orange starNo Reviews
30428 Milford Rd New Hudson, MI 48165
View restaurantnext
Captain Joe's Grill
orange starNo Reviews
9901 NORTH MAIN ST WHITMORE LAKE, MI 48189
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in South Lyon

Witch's Hat Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 156
601 S Lafayette St South Lyon, MI 48178
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near South Lyon
Northville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Novi
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Walled Lake
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston