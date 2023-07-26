Fortunati Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1623 Genessee Street, Kansas City, MO 64102
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Stockyards Brewing Co. - West Bottoms - 1600 Gennessee St #100
No Reviews
1600 Gennessee St #100 Kansas City, MO 64102
View restaurant