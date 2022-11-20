- Home
Foundry Kitchen & Bar
525 Broad St.
Elyria, OH 44035
Popular Items
To Start
Chips & Dip
house made chips - sour cream & onion dip
Chips, Guac & Salsa
Foundry Pickles
Beer battered to order - ranch & garlic aioli dipping sauces
Fresh Pretzels
Buttered & salted. Honey mustard and pub mustard sauces
Short Rib Poutine
Tuna Wontons
Yellowfin tuna - gorgonzola napa slaw- cilantro - wasabi - sesame
Wasabi Deviled Eggs
Saki marinade - pancetta - crispy wontons - sriracha - chives
Wings- Boneless 10 ct
Wings- Boneless 5 ct
Wings- Traditional 1lb
Brined for 24 hours. Slow blanched to ensure crispy skin with juicy meat!
Salads & Soups
1/2 Grilled Romaine BLT
Grilled romaine hearts - cherrywood bacon - roasted tomato - red onion - parmesan cheese - croutons - balsamic vinegar dressing
Grilled Romaine BLT
Grilled romaine hearts - cherrywood bacon - roasted tomato - red onion - parmesan cheese - croutons - balsamic vinegar dressing
1/2 Foundry Greens
Mixed greens - tomatoes - zucchini - squash - carrot - cucumbers - croutons
Foundry Greens
Mixed greens - tomatoes - zucchini - squash - carrot - cucumbers - croutons
1/2 Wedge
Iceberg lettuce - bacon - red onion - tomato - blue cheese crumbles - croutons - blue cheese dressing
Wedge
Iceberg lettuce - bacon - red onion - tomato - blue cheese crumbles - croutons - blue cheese dressing
1/2 Asian Tuna Salad
Mixed greens - seared tuna - sesame seeds - mandarin orange - rice noodle - almonds - tamari (G/F soy sauce) - wasabi - oriental dressing
Asian Tuna Salad
Mixed greens - seared tuna - sesame seeds - mandarin orange - rice noodle - almonds - tamari (G/F soy sauce) - wasabi - oriental dressing
1/2 Caesar
Romaine - parmesan cheese - croutons - Caesar dressing
Caesar
Romaine - parmesan cheese - croutons - Caesar dressing
SouthWest Salad
Romaine - mixed greens - black bean & corn salsa - pico de gallo - 3 cheese blend - tortilla strips - chipotle ranch dressing - salsa - sour cream - guacamole
Tomato Bisque
Chili
Soup du jour
Sandwiches
Big Bird
Seasoned chicken breast - aged cheddar - lettuce - tomato - spicy avocado mayo - brioche bun
BLT Sandwich
Califorian Wrap
Masa dusted shrimp - guacamole - cucumber - spring mix - cilantro ranch - cilantro lime rice - flour tortilla
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken - pepperjack cheese - cherrywood bacon - lettuce - tomato - ranch - flour tortilla
Elyrian
shaved steak - sautéed peppers, mushrooms & onions - provolone - horseradish aioli - French bread
Loaded Grill Cheese - Chips
Aged cheddar - provolone - muenster - bacon - tomato - texas toast
Loaded Grill Cheese - Tom. Bisque Soup
Aged cheddar - provolone - muenster - bacon - tomato - texas toast - house made tomato bisque soup
The Portobello
Marinated & grilled portobello - roasted red pepper - caramelised onion - sautéed spinach - roasted garlic aioli - ciabatta bread
Korean BBQ
Burgers
B & B
Cherrywood smoked bacon - aged cheddar - house made BBQ
Black Bean
House made - caramelized onions - chipotle aioli
In Bacon We Trust
50% bacon/ 50% ground beef - cherrywood smoked bacon - muenster cheese - bacon aioli
Plain Jane
The T.J.
50% chirizo sausage / 50% ground beef - roasted red pepper- guacamole - pepperjack cheese - chipotle aioli
FKB Slammin' Salmon Burger
fresh ground salmon - fresh spinach - roasted garlic aioli - brioche bun
Let's Get Basted
Ground turkey patty w/ fresh herbs and spices - fried cheesy mashed potato patty - topped w/ gravy + a little on the side - brioche bun
Entrees & Pasta
8oz NY Strip
Bacon Mac
aged cheddar - seasoned panko - cherrywood smoked bacon - cavatappi pasta
Buffalo Chicken Mac
Aged cheddar - blue cheese - grilled chicken - buffalo sauce - cavatappi pasta
Chicken Bacon Pasta
Fire roasted tomato & artichoke - white wine reduction - smoked bacon - spaghetti noodle - grilled chicken breast - parmesan - basil
Herbed Chicken
marinated & pan seared - brown rice - bacon wrapped asparagus
Meatloaf
Beef - chirizo - bacon - roasted garlic smashed yukons - demi glaze - pancetta brussel sprouts
Pan Seared Salmon
Sweet thai chili sauce - rice noodles - scallion - carrot - crimini mushroom - snow peas - peppers - sesame finish
Pork Chop
two (2) - 6oz center cut - bacon balsamic onions - bacon wrapped asparagus - brown rice
Vegan Fajitas
(4) flour or corn tortillas - portobello mushroom - red & green peppers - overnight tomato - red onion - black bean & corn salsa - cilantro lime rice - guacamole -salsa
Chicken Finger Platter
Blackened Chicken Gnocchi
Pan seared Blackened Chicken- overnight tomatoes - fresh spinach - seared gnocchi tossed in a red pepper cream sauce - cilantro
Pizza
9inch Blanco
White sauce - mozzarella - spinach - tomato
9inch Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce - grilled chicken - tomato - blue cheese - red onion - 3 cheese blend
9inch Carnivore
Marinara - pepperoni - sausage - ham - bacon - mozzarella
9inch Cheese
9inch Chicken & Waffle
Waffle batter - fried chicken - mozzarella - bacon - maple sriracha syrup - powdered sugar
9inch Chicken Bruschetta
Blanco sauce, bruschetta mix (tomato, onion, garlic, balsamic, spices), grilled chicken, balsamic redux, basil, mozzarella cheese
9inch Margherita
Roasted garlic oil - shredded & fresh mozzarella - overnight tomato - basil - balsamic redux
9inch Veggie
Roasted garlic oil - mushrooms - bell peppers - red onion - tomato - spinach - black olives - mozzarella
9inch What the Dill
16inch Blanco
White sauce - mozzarella - spinach - tomato
16inch Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce - grilled chicken - tomato - blue cheese - red onion - 3 cheese blend
16inch Carnivore
Marinara - pepperoni - sausage - ham - bacon - mozzarella
16inch Cheese
16inch Chicken & Waffle
Waffle batter - fried chicken - mozzarella - bacon - maple sriracha syrup - powdered sugar
16inch Chicken Bruschetta
Blanco sauce, bruschetta mix (tomato, onion, garlic, balsamic, spices), grilled chicken, balsamic redux, basil, mozzarella cheese
16inch Margherita
Roasted garlic oil - shredded & fresh mozzarella - overnight tomato - basil - balsamic redux
16inch Veggie
Roasted garlic oil - mushrooms - bell peppers - red onion - tomato - spinach - black olives - mozzarella
16" What the Dill
Desserts
Chocolate Lucifer Cake
Devils food cake with chocolate buttercream. decorated with chocolate buttercream, chocolate shavings, raspberry & chocolate drizzle
White Chocolate Rasp Cheesecake
White chocolate batter with raspberries and chunks of white chocolate, decorated with pink buttercream, raspberry sauce and white chocolate ganache with raspberry drizzle
Carrot Cake
Carrot cake with pineapple, walnuts and coconut. cream cheese filling inside and on top, decorated with buttercream carrots, apricot glaze and almonds with a caramel drizzle
Sides
Sauce/Dips
Side Ranch
Mac & Cheese
Smashed Yukons
Fresh Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Cole Slaw
Veggie of the day
Applesauce
Panchetta Brussel Sprouts
Bacon Wrapped Asparagus
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Rice
Side Sauteed Spinach
side pickles
6oz chx
side salmon
Side Japs
Side Chips
Side Rice
side pico
side Fresh Fruit
2oz cheese sauce
4oz cheese sauce
Texas Toast (2)
8oz Salmon
Side Demi
Side 8oz chip dip
Garlic Bread
Kids
G/F Salads
G/F Soup
G/F Sandwiches
G/F Entrees's
G/F Pizza
G/F Cheese
G/F Veggie
Roasted garlic oil - mushrooms - bell peppers - red onion - tomato - spinach - black olives - mozzarella
G/F Chicken Bruschetta
Blanco sauce, bruschetta mix (tomato, onion, garlic, balsamic, spices), grilled chicken, balsamic redux, basil, mozzarella cheese
G/F Carnivore
Marinara - pepperoni - sausage - ham - bacon - mozzarella
G/F Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce - grilled chicken - tomato - blue cheese - red onion - 3 cheese blend
G/F Blanco
White sauce - mozzarella - spinach - tomato
G/F Margherita
Roasted garlic oil - shredded & fresh mozzarella - overnight tomato - basil - balsamic redux
G/F What the Dill
Silverware/Napkins/Condiments
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
DELIVERY FRIDAY & SATURDAY ONLY!
525 Broad St., Elyria, OH 44035