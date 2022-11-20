Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
American
Pizza

Foundry Kitchen & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

525 Broad St.

Elyria, OH 44035

Plain Jane
Meatloaf
SouthWest Salad

To Start

Chips & Dip

Chips & Dip

$8.75

house made chips - sour cream & onion dip

Chips, Guac & Salsa

Chips, Guac & Salsa

$9.50
Foundry Pickles

Foundry Pickles

$9.00

Beer battered to order - ranch & garlic aioli dipping sauces

Fresh Pretzels

Fresh Pretzels

$9.25

Buttered & salted. Honey mustard and pub mustard sauces

Short Rib Poutine

$13.00
Tuna Wontons

Tuna Wontons

$11.00

Yellowfin tuna - gorgonzola napa slaw- cilantro - wasabi - sesame

Wasabi Deviled Eggs

Wasabi Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Saki marinade - pancetta - crispy wontons - sriracha - chives

Wings- Boneless 10 ct

Wings- Boneless 10 ct

$12.00
Wings- Boneless 5 ct

Wings- Boneless 5 ct

$6.50
Wings- Traditional 1lb

Wings- Traditional 1lb

$14.00

Brined for 24 hours. Slow blanched to ensure crispy skin with juicy meat!

Salads & Soups

1/2 Grilled Romaine BLT

1/2 Grilled Romaine BLT

$8.00

Grilled romaine hearts - cherrywood bacon - roasted tomato - red onion - parmesan cheese - croutons - balsamic vinegar dressing

Grilled Romaine BLT

$12.50

Grilled romaine hearts - cherrywood bacon - roasted tomato - red onion - parmesan cheese - croutons - balsamic vinegar dressing

1/2 Foundry Greens

$8.00

Mixed greens - tomatoes - zucchini - squash - carrot - cucumbers - croutons

Foundry Greens

Foundry Greens

$12.50

Mixed greens - tomatoes - zucchini - squash - carrot - cucumbers - croutons

1/2 Wedge

1/2 Wedge

$8.00

Iceberg lettuce - bacon - red onion - tomato - blue cheese crumbles - croutons - blue cheese dressing

Wedge

$12.50

Iceberg lettuce - bacon - red onion - tomato - blue cheese crumbles - croutons - blue cheese dressing

1/2 Asian Tuna Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens - seared tuna - sesame seeds - mandarin orange - rice noodle - almonds - tamari (G/F soy sauce) - wasabi - oriental dressing

Asian Tuna Salad

Asian Tuna Salad

$13.50

Mixed greens - seared tuna - sesame seeds - mandarin orange - rice noodle - almonds - tamari (G/F soy sauce) - wasabi - oriental dressing

1/2 Caesar

$8.00

Romaine - parmesan cheese - croutons - Caesar dressing

Caesar

Caesar

$12.50

Romaine - parmesan cheese - croutons - Caesar dressing

SouthWest Salad

SouthWest Salad

$13.00

Romaine - mixed greens - black bean & corn salsa - pico de gallo - 3 cheese blend - tortilla strips - chipotle ranch dressing - salsa - sour cream - guacamole

Tomato Bisque

$5.25+

Chili

$5.50+

Soup du jour

$5.50+

Sandwiches

Big Bird

Big Bird

$12.00

Seasoned chicken breast - aged cheddar - lettuce - tomato - spicy avocado mayo - brioche bun

BLT Sandwich

$11.00
Califorian Wrap

Califorian Wrap

$14.00

Masa dusted shrimp - guacamole - cucumber - spring mix - cilantro ranch - cilantro lime rice - flour tortilla

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken - pepperjack cheese - cherrywood bacon - lettuce - tomato - ranch - flour tortilla

Elyrian

Elyrian

$13.50

shaved steak - sautéed peppers, mushrooms & onions - provolone - horseradish aioli - French bread

Loaded Grill Cheese - Chips

Loaded Grill Cheese - Chips

$9.50

Aged cheddar - provolone - muenster - bacon - tomato - texas toast

Loaded Grill Cheese - Tom. Bisque Soup

Loaded Grill Cheese - Tom. Bisque Soup

$11.50

Aged cheddar - provolone - muenster - bacon - tomato - texas toast - house made tomato bisque soup

The Portobello

The Portobello

$11.00

Marinated & grilled portobello - roasted red pepper - caramelised onion - sautéed spinach - roasted garlic aioli - ciabatta bread

Korean BBQ

$13.00

Burgers

B & B

B & B

$13.00

Cherrywood smoked bacon - aged cheddar - house made BBQ

Black Bean

Black Bean

$11.00

House made - caramelized onions - chipotle aioli

In Bacon We Trust

In Bacon We Trust

$14.00

50% bacon/ 50% ground beef - cherrywood smoked bacon - muenster cheese - bacon aioli

Plain Jane

Plain Jane

$11.00
The T.J.

The T.J.

$14.00

50% chirizo sausage / 50% ground beef - roasted red pepper- guacamole - pepperjack cheese - chipotle aioli

FKB Slammin' Salmon Burger

$14.00

fresh ground salmon - fresh spinach - roasted garlic aioli - brioche bun

Let's Get Basted

Let's Get Basted

$14.00

Ground turkey patty w/ fresh herbs and spices - fried cheesy mashed potato patty - topped w/ gravy + a little on the side - brioche bun

Entrees & Pasta

8oz NY Strip

$29.00
Bacon Mac

Bacon Mac

$15.00

aged cheddar - seasoned panko - cherrywood smoked bacon - cavatappi pasta

Buffalo Chicken Mac

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$16.00

Aged cheddar - blue cheese - grilled chicken - buffalo sauce - cavatappi pasta

Chicken Bacon Pasta

Chicken Bacon Pasta

$15.00

Fire roasted tomato & artichoke - white wine reduction - smoked bacon - spaghetti noodle - grilled chicken breast - parmesan - basil

Herbed Chicken

$17.00

marinated & pan seared - brown rice - bacon wrapped asparagus

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$16.00

Beef - chirizo - bacon - roasted garlic smashed yukons - demi glaze - pancetta brussel sprouts

Pan Seared Salmon

Pan Seared Salmon

$21.00

Sweet thai chili sauce - rice noodles - scallion - carrot - crimini mushroom - snow peas - peppers - sesame finish

Pork Chop

$19.00

two (2) - 6oz center cut - bacon balsamic onions - bacon wrapped asparagus - brown rice

Vegan Fajitas

Vegan Fajitas

$14.00

(4) flour or corn tortillas - portobello mushroom - red & green peppers - overnight tomato - red onion - black bean & corn salsa - cilantro lime rice - guacamole -salsa

Chicken Finger Platter

$13.00
Blackened Chicken Gnocchi

Blackened Chicken Gnocchi

$18.00

Pan seared Blackened Chicken- overnight tomatoes - fresh spinach - seared gnocchi tossed in a red pepper cream sauce - cilantro

Pizza

9inch Blanco

9inch Blanco

$10.00

White sauce - mozzarella - spinach - tomato

9inch Buffalo Chicken

9inch Buffalo Chicken

$11.00

Buffalo sauce - grilled chicken - tomato - blue cheese - red onion - 3 cheese blend

9inch Carnivore

9inch Carnivore

$12.00

Marinara - pepperoni - sausage - ham - bacon - mozzarella

9inch Cheese

$8.50
9inch Chicken & Waffle

9inch Chicken & Waffle

$12.00

Waffle batter - fried chicken - mozzarella - bacon - maple sriracha syrup - powdered sugar

9inch Chicken Bruschetta

9inch Chicken Bruschetta

$11.00

Blanco sauce, bruschetta mix (tomato, onion, garlic, balsamic, spices), grilled chicken, balsamic redux, basil, mozzarella cheese

9inch Margherita

9inch Margherita

$11.00

Roasted garlic oil - shredded & fresh mozzarella - overnight tomato - basil - balsamic redux

9inch Veggie

9inch Veggie

$10.00

Roasted garlic oil - mushrooms - bell peppers - red onion - tomato - spinach - black olives - mozzarella

9inch What the Dill

$11.00

16inch Blanco

$16.00

White sauce - mozzarella - spinach - tomato

16inch Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

Buffalo sauce - grilled chicken - tomato - blue cheese - red onion - 3 cheese blend

16inch Carnivore

$20.00

Marinara - pepperoni - sausage - ham - bacon - mozzarella

16inch Cheese

16inch Cheese

$14.00

16inch Chicken & Waffle

$19.00

Waffle batter - fried chicken - mozzarella - bacon - maple sriracha syrup - powdered sugar

16inch Chicken Bruschetta

16inch Chicken Bruschetta

$19.00

Blanco sauce, bruschetta mix (tomato, onion, garlic, balsamic, spices), grilled chicken, balsamic redux, basil, mozzarella cheese

16inch Margherita

$19.00

Roasted garlic oil - shredded & fresh mozzarella - overnight tomato - basil - balsamic redux

16inch Veggie

$17.00

Roasted garlic oil - mushrooms - bell peppers - red onion - tomato - spinach - black olives - mozzarella

16" What the Dill

$19.00

Desserts

Chocolate Lucifer Cake

Chocolate Lucifer Cake

$8.00

Devils food cake with chocolate buttercream. decorated with chocolate buttercream, chocolate shavings, raspberry & chocolate drizzle

White Chocolate Rasp Cheesecake

White Chocolate Rasp Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

White chocolate batter with raspberries and chunks of white chocolate, decorated with pink buttercream, raspberry sauce and white chocolate ganache with raspberry drizzle

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Carrot cake with pineapple, walnuts and coconut. cream cheese filling inside and on top, decorated with buttercream carrots, apricot glaze and almonds with a caramel drizzle

Sides

Sauce/Dips

Side Ranch

$0.59

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Smashed Yukons

$4.00

Fresh Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Veggie of the day

$4.00

Applesauce

$3.00

Panchetta Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Brown Rice

$3.50

Side Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

side pickles

$0.25

6oz chx

$4.00

side salmon

$7.00

Side Japs

$0.50

Side Chips

$4.00

Side Rice

$4.00

side pico

$0.50

side Fresh Fruit

$4.50

2oz cheese sauce

$0.75

4oz cheese sauce

$1.50

Texas Toast (2)

$2.00

8oz Salmon

$14.00

Side Demi

$0.75

Side 8oz chip dip

$6.25

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Kids

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Kid Pizza

$7.00

Kid Quesadilla

$7.00

Kid Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Kid Hamburger

$7.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kid Chicken Tendies

$7.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

G/F Apps

Chips, Guac & Salsa

Chips, Guac & Salsa

$9.50

G/F Wasabi Eggs

$9.50

G/F Chips & Dip

$8.75

G/F Short Rib Poutine

$13.00

G/F Salads

G/F 1/2 Wedge

$8.00

G/F Wedge

$12.50

G/F 1/2 Foundry Greens

$8.00

G/F Foundry Greens

$12.50

G/F 1/2 Romaine BLT

$8.00

G/F Romaine BLT

$12.50

G/F 1/2 Asian Tuna

$10.00

G/F Asian Tuna

$13.50

G/F Southwest Salad

$12.00

G/F 1/2 Caesar

$7.00

G/F Caesar

$11.50

G/F Soup

Tomato Bisque

$5.25+

Chili

$5.50+

G/F Sandwiches

G/F Portobello

$12.00

G/F Loaded Grill Cheese - G/F Chips

$10.00

G/F Loaded Grill Cheese - Tom Bisque

$13.00

G/F Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.00

G/F Big Bird

$13.00

G/F California

$15.00

G/F Elyria Wrap

$14.50

G/F Burgers

G/F Plain Jane

$12.00

G/F B&B

$14.00

G/F In Bacon We Trust

$15.00

G/F T.J.

$15.00

G/F Entrees's

G/F Chicken Bacon Pasta

$15.50
Pan Seared Salmon

Pan Seared Salmon

$21.00

Sweet thai chili sauce - rice noodles - scallion - carrot - crimini mushroom - snow peas - peppers - sesame finish

G/F Vegan Fajitas

$14.00

8oz NY Strip

$29.00

Herbed Chicken

$17.00

G/F Pork Chop

$19.00

G/F Bacon Mac

$17.00

G/F Buffalo Chicken Mac

$18.00

G/F Pizza

G/F Cheese

$11.00

G/F Veggie

$13.50

Roasted garlic oil - mushrooms - bell peppers - red onion - tomato - spinach - black olives - mozzarella

G/F Chicken Bruschetta

$14.50

Blanco sauce, bruschetta mix (tomato, onion, garlic, balsamic, spices), grilled chicken, balsamic redux, basil, mozzarella cheese

G/F Carnivore

$16.00

Marinara - pepperoni - sausage - ham - bacon - mozzarella

G/F Buffalo Chicken

$14.25

Buffalo sauce - grilled chicken - tomato - blue cheese - red onion - 3 cheese blend

G/F Blanco

$13.00

White sauce - mozzarella - spinach - tomato

G/F Margherita

$14.50

Roasted garlic oil - shredded & fresh mozzarella - overnight tomato - basil - balsamic redux

G/F What the Dill

$14.50

NA Beverages

Beverages

$3.00

Hot Tea | Harney & Sons

$3.00

Caruso's Coffee

$3.00

S.Pellegrino

$3.59

Abita Soda

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Soda Water

$1.99

OJ

$2.99

Tomato Juice

$2.89

Pineapple juice

$2.89

Cranberry Juice

$2.89

Bloody Mary Juice

$2.99

Adult Milk

$2.99

Water

Bottle Water PATIO

$1.50

6oz Apple Cider

$4.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

DELIVERY FRIDAY & SATURDAY ONLY!

Website

Location

525 Broad St., Elyria, OH 44035

Directions

