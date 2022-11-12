Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Fresh & Co

204 Reviews

$$

1 Bayview Landing

Camden, ME 04843

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger
Rigatoni
Cheesecake

APPETIZER

Mussels

Mussels

$17.00

Marshall Cove mussels, herbs, butter, white wine, garlic, bread Vegetarian. Leave the bread out - GF.

House Dip

$12.00

Liutenitsa roasted red pepper dip, served with pita or crudité. Please add a note. Vegan. GF option.

Pita

$2.50
Wings

Wings

$16.00

Korean BBQ, cilantro coconut ranch, pickled celery

Bread Service

$5.00

Served with smoked sea salt plain butter

Pickles

$4.00Out of stock

Cauliflower, carrots, celery, red peppers, herbs. GF, Vegan

Cod App

Cod App

$15.00

Beer battered cod, pickled fennel, lemon, house tartar

Truffle Fries

$8.00

FF

$6.00
Rockerfeller

Rockerfeller

$18.00

4 roasted Pemaquids, spinach, cream, bacon, parmesan, fennel GF

1\2 Bread

$2.00

Lobster Stew

$17.00

Maine lobster, cream, sherry, butter GF

SALADS

Farmer Salad

Farmer Salad

$15.00

Fine Line Farm mesclun greens, Hope Orchard honey crisp apples, bacon, roasted delicata squash, blue cheese, cider mustard vinaigrette GF

MAIN

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$38.00

Fresh Maine lobster stuffed ravioli, sweet and spicy glaze, black garlic, ricotta, scallions.

Burger

Burger

$24.00

Smash patty, iceberg lettuce, poblano relish, American cheese, special sauce, truffle parmesan fries.

Fillet

$40.00

Potato puree, battered onion rings, demi-glace, whole grain mustard

Side Truffle Fries

$8.00
Stuffed Eggplant

Stuffed Eggplant

$27.00

Roasted eggplant, braised lentils, herbed tahini, tomato. Vegan GF

Moqueca

Moqueca

$32.00

Brazilian stew, salmon, littleneck clams, mussels, cilantro, tomato, lime, coconut milk, jasmin GF

Rigatoni

Rigatoni

$27.00

Local fennel sausage, pink sauce, spinach, tomato, parmesan

Lamb Shank

$36.00

red wine & tomato braised shank, potato puree, broccolini GF

Vegetarian Ramen

$25.00Out of stock

mushroom, kombu, corn, bok choy, pickles, egg, wheat noodles

Lobster risotto

$34.00

Maine lobster meat, asparagus, parmesan, butter, garlic, herbs GF

DESSERT

1 scoop ice cream

$4.00

Cheesecake

$11.00

pumpkin spiced latte, ginger crumble

Tiramisu

$11.00Out of stock

Affogato

$6.00

KIDS

Fish & Chips

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken tenders & Fries

$12.00

Pasta + Butter+Cheese

$12.00

Pasta + Butter

$12.00

Pasta + Red Sauce

$12.00

Hamburger + Fries

$12.00

Kids Steamed Veg

$8.00

BEER

Utica Club

$4.00

Allagash White CAN 16 oz

$7.00

Dragon's Milk

$8.00

Athletic NA IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Upside Dawn NA

$6.00

Peanut Butter Stout

$6.00

Dasch Seltzer Blue

$7.00

Dasch Seltzer Cran

$7.00

Bellflower IPA Can

$7.00

Mast Landing Sour

$7.00

Pumpking Ale

$8.00

Warlock Stout

$8.00

NA Stout

$6.00

WINE

BTL Zuccardi Q

$42.00

BTL Marselan

$36.00

BTL Penley

$46.00

BTL Pinot Noir Ponzi

$106.00

BTL Inscription PN

$48.00

BTL Belle Glos PN

$78.00

BTL CDP Famille Perrin

$96.00

BTL Cabernet Stuhlmuller

$95.00

BTL Grand Cru

$90.00

BTL Barolo

$170.00

BTL Aglianico

$76.00

BTL Faust

$128.00

BTL Girard Cab

$86.00

BTL Veronese

$48.00

BTL Gravillas Blend

$36.00

BTL Laguzelle

$42.00

BTL LA Grivelier

$42.00

BTL Ridge Zin

$67.00

BTL Grenache

$55.00

Carafe Orange Pig SB

$24.00

BTL 187ml Cava

$10.00

BTL Vouvray Marcel D

$36.00

BTL The Calling Chard

$48.00

BTL Masi Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL Chard Girard

$48.00

BTL Sancerre Blondeau

$58.00

BTL Comanderie de LA Bargemone

$52.00

BTL Rhulmann

$44.00

BTL Carricante Etna Bianco

$92.00

BTL Louis Latour

$50.00

BTL Tokaji 500ml

$58.00

BTL Champagne Andre J.

$90.00

BTL Keush Brut

$38.00

BTL Gosset champagne

$120.00

BTL CDP Blanc

$180.00

BTL Viognier Jamelles

$34.00

BTL Brokenwood

$42.00Out of stock

BTL VRAC Rosé

$40.00

BTL Bisol Rosé

$34.00

BTL Boen Chard

$46.00

BTL Bisol Prosecco

$34.00

BTL King Estate Brut

$90.00

BTL Hugel

$70.00

Portal White Tawny

$14.00

Warre's Ruby

$12.00

Otima 10 Tawny

$13.00

Fine White Port

$12.00

NA BEVERAGES

N/A Cape & Tonic

$12.00

N/A Caramel Apple Spritz

$10.00

N/A Nightcap

$14.00

N/A Stout

$6.00

Sober Sangria

$12.00

Plant Soda

$14.00

Athletic Brewing N/A IPA

$6.00

N/A Upside Dawn

$6.00

Soda

$2.00

Draft Cola

$4.00

Draft Ginger Beer

$4.00

Draft Lemon-Lime

$4.00

Soda Refill

Tonic

$4.00

Iced tea

$4.00

Iced Tea Refill

Tea

$3.00

St Pellegrino

$10.00

Saratoga

$10.00

Kids Shirley temple

$2.50

Large Shirley temple

$4.00

Kids Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Kids Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Kids Cran Juice

$2.50

Glass Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Glass grapefruit juice

$3.50

Glass Cranberry Juice

$3.50

1\2 Lemonaid Tea

$4.00

Kids OJ

$2.50

Espresso Single

$4.00

Espresso Double

$6.00

Latte

$7.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Draft Diet Cola

$4.00

KITCHEN ROUND

$10.00

N/A Livener

$14.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Globally inspired cuisine prepared with local ingredients in a casual yet sophisticated atmosphere

Location

1 Bayview Landing, Camden, ME 04843

