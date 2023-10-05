Popular Items

Spicy Buffalo Chicken

$13.13

Cage-Free Chicken, Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Shaved Carrots, Sliced Celery, House Made Spicy Croutons, Blue Cheese | 28g Protein | 320 Calories

Bacon Caesar

$13.13

Cage-Free Chicken, Romaine, Red Onion, Parmesan, House Made Croutons, Bacon, Locally Sourced Egg | Caesar Dressing | 45g Protein | 420 Calories

Large Drink

$3.75

Choose Unsweetened Cold Brew Tea (Black, Green or Herbal) or House Made Lemonade (Original, Basil or Strawberry and sweetened with organic Stevia extract) | 32oz


Food

Bacon Caesar

$13.13

Cage-Free Chicken, Romaine, Red Onion, Parmesan, House Made Croutons, Bacon, Locally Sourced Egg | Caesar Dressing | 45g Protein | 420 Calories

Herban Cowboy

$13.13

Cage-Free BBQ Chicken, Organic Spring Mix, Purple Cabbage, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Black Beans, Raw Sweet Corn, Sunflower Seeds, Cheddar Cheese | Creamy Avocado Dressing | 27g Protein | 370 Calories

Park Ave Cobb

$13.13

Cage-Free Chicken, Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Locally Sourced Egg, Avocado, Crispy Bacon, Blue Cheese | 28g Protein | 370 Calories

The Pho

$13.13

Cage-Free Chicken, Organic Spinach, Rice Noodles, Purple Cabbage, Charred Broccoli, Mung Bean Sprouts, Fresh Jalapenos | Miso Sesame Vinaigrette | 27g Protein | 470 Calories

Primal Warrior

$13.13

Cage-Free Chicken, Organic Kale, Organic Spinach, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Raw Red Beets, Grape Tomatoes, Sunflower Seeds, Avocado | Turmeric Ginger Vinaigrette | 27g Protein | 410 Calories

Prime Thyme

$16.19

100% Grass-Fed Steak, Organic Spring Mix, Roasted Mushrooms, Grape Tomatoes, Raw Sweet Corn, Pickled Onions, Blue Cheese | Thyme Vinaigrette | 34g Protein | 350 Calories

Seoul Food

$16.19

100% Grass-Fed Steak, Organic Spinach, Rice Noodles, Purple Cabbage, Charred Broccoli, Mung Bean Sprouts, Pickled Cabbage, Locally Sourced Egg, Sesame Seeds | Coconut Chili Vinaigrette | 39g Protein | 540 Calories

Spicy Buffalo Chicken

$13.13

Cage-Free Chicken, Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Shaved Carrots, Sliced Celery, House Made Spicy Croutons, Blue Cheese | 28g Protein | 320 Calories

Sumac Daddy

$13.13

Cage-Free Sumac Chicken, Romaine, Purple Cabbage, Organic Quinoa, Turmeric Cauliflower, Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes, Feta Cheese | Turmeric Ginger Vinaigrette | 27g Protein | 290 Calories

Wholey Moley

$13.13

Cage-Free Guac Chicken, Organic Spring Mix, Purple Cabbage, Grape Tomatoes, Organic Quinoa, Black Beans, Roasted Poblano Peppers, Sunflower Seeds | Cilantro Lemon Vinaigrette | 32g Protein | 440 Calories

Custom Salad/Wrap

$7.81
Quesadilla

$6.19

Smoothies

Amazon Warrior

$10.44

Almond Milk, Acai, Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Seed Blend | 4g Protein | 250 Calories

Blueberry Oats

$10.31

Almond Milk, Banana, Rolled Oats, Blueberries, Honey | 8g Protein | 360 Calories

Damage Control

$10.44

Coconut Milk, Banana, Pineapple, Ginger, Collagen, Turmeric, Black Pepper | 13g Protein | 280 Calories

Fruit Patch

$9.94

Coconut Milk, Banana, Strawberries, Pineapple | 14g Protein | 310 Calories

Gogo Greens

$10.44

Coconut Milk, Kale, Spinach, Avocado, Banana, Pure Organic Stevia Extract | 8g Protein | 310 Calories

Honey Colada

$9.94

Coconut Milk, Pineapple, Honey | 6g Protein | 280 Calories

Jolt

$9.94

Almond Milk, Organic Coffee, Banana, Organic Peanut Butter, Orgain Vegan Chocolate Protein | 17g Protein | 290 Calories

Matcha Man

$10.06

Almond Milk, Banana, Honey, Matcha Tea, Cinnamon | 4g Protein | 260 Calories

Miracle Glow

$10.44

Almond Milk, Cacao, Banana, Collagen, Almond Butter, Broccoli, Strawberries, Stevia | 16g Protein | 330 Calories

Love Potion

$10.44

Coconut Milk, Mango, Honey, Chia Seeds, Maca Powder | 2g Protein | 210 Calories

Power Plant

$10.44

Coconut Milk, Beets, Strawberries, Banana, Honey, Lemon | 3g Protein | 290 Calories

Strawberry Banana

$9.94

Orange Juice, Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberries, Honey | 4g Protein | 270 Calories

Super Charge

$9.94

Almond Milk, Sweet Potatoes, Honey, Orgain Vegan Vanilla Protein | 16g Protein | 330 Calories

Drinks

Small Drink

$2.50

Choose Unsweetened Cold Brew Tea (Black, Green or Herbal) or House Made Lemonade (Original, Basil or Strawberry and sweetened with organic Stevia extract) | 16oz

Large Drink

$3.75

Choose Unsweetened Cold Brew Tea (Black, Green or Herbal) or House Made Lemonade (Original, Basil or Strawberry and sweetened with organic Stevia extract) | 32oz

Water Bottle

$3.13

Waiakea Water | 16.9oz

Pellegrino

$3.44

16.9oz

Kombucha

$8.69

All About the 'Booch | Locally Made | 16oz

Topo Chico

$3.44

16.9oz

Snacks

BoBos Coconut Bar

$4.56

Freshbite Cranberry

$5.31

Freshbites Almond

$6.19

Freshbites Jolt

$5.31
Grandpa’s Cheesecake

$5.63

Acai Bowls

Original Bowl

$11.19

Blend: Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Acai topped with Banana, Granola and Honey

Peanut Butter Bowl

$11.19

Blend: Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberries, Peanut Butter, Acai topped with Banana, Granola and Honey

Caleb Bowl

$15.31

Blend: Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Collagen, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Acai, Topped with Banana, Granola and Almond Butter

Merchandise

Freshbox Original Shirt

$24.94
Freshbox Weapons Shirt

$24.94
Freshbox Give Peas Shirt

$24.94
Freshbox Tumbler 24oz

$13.13
Freshbox Big Beets Shirt

$24.94
Freshbox Brusselin Shirt

$24.94
Let's Get Smashed!

$24.94