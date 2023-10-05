Salad
Freshbox McDowell Mountain
123 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
We offer the healthiest food in a quick serve environment and we cater to any lifestyle.
10101 E Bell RD, Suite 114, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
