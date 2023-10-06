FMWL Specials

Ja Pack

$22.00

Memphis Grizzlies Superstar does it all! JA always delivers, points, assist, steals, whatever is needed, CALL 12!! This special is packed with everything & delivers just as JA does - 12 pc H Wing, Fries, Roll, Veggies, Drink

Beale Street Combo

$17.00

Welcome to Beale Street! One of the most Iconic Streets in the World! Fill yourself up, while strolling down Beale St w 2 Whole Wings, 2 Legs, Fried Okra, Roll, Veggies & Drink

You Hungry Ain't It

$30.00

You should share this... if not, YOU HUNGRY AINT IT? 8pc Whole Wings with Fries, 2 Rolls, Veggies & Drink

FMWL Food Menu

Wings

3pc Whole

$8.50

Whole Wings

5pc Whole

$13.50

Whole Wings

10pc Whole

$25.00

Whole Wings

20pc Whole

$49.00

Whole Wings

6pc Half

$8.00

Half Wings

10pc Half

$13.00

Half Wings

15pc Half

$18.00

Half Wings

30pc Half

$35.00

Half Wings

100pc Half

$115.00

Half Wings

Things

Although we specialize Hot Wings, we offer other delicious "Things" Chicken Stripes, Drumsticks, Ole Smokey's, Burgers, Etc...

2pc Leg

$2.75

Chicken Leg (Drumstick)

4pc Leg

$5.00

Chicken Leg (Drumstick)

3pc Chicken Strips

$8.00

Strips

5pc Chicken Strips

$14.00

Strips

Hamburger

$5.00Out of stock

Burger

Ole Smokey

$3.00

Chicken & Pork Sausgae dipped in BBQ Sauce

Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Spinach Salad, Pickles, Shredded Cheese

Sides Junts

French Fries

$3.50
Fried Okra

$3.50

Southern fried okra takes you back to nana's house. Fried to perfection, golden crisp coated okra, perfect as a side. Have Some!?!

Rolls

$1.00

One Roll

Carrots & Celery

$2.00

Carrots Only

$2.00

Celery Only

$2.00

French Fries - Large

$6.00

Fried Okra Large

$6.00

FMWL Drink Menu

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Homemade Sweet Tea

Kool Aid

$3.50

Kool Aid -Red

Lemonade

$3.50

Homemade Lemonade

Can Soda

$3.00

Water Bottled

$2.50

FMWL Sauces - Explained

Sauces Explained

Mild

Our Mild Sauce, Buffalo Flavored

Reg. Hot

Our Signature Wing Sauce, and number one selling Hot Wing Sauce, if you want a regular hot wing buffalo flavor, this is your choice

Flaming Hot

Hot Hot Hot! This is dedicated for those who loves extra spicy foods and flavors

Memphis Gold - Mild

Welcome to Memphis! A golden tantalizing delicious flavor. If you haven't had this on your food before you are missing out! A sweet tangy BBQ/Honey Mustard taste. Mild enough a baby can eat

Memphis Gold - Hot

Our overall #1 Selling Sauce. It can go on any and everything! A golden tantalizing delicious flavor. If you haven't had this on your food before you are missing out! A sweet tangy BBQ/Honey Mustard taste. Not hotter than any hot sauce

Smokey BBQ

Our Original BBQ Wing Sauce, Savory, Rich, Thick & Sweet BBQ Sauce

Cajun Season - Dry

Ole School Country Cajun Seasoning Sprinkled

Cajun Season - Wet

Ole School Country Cajun Seasoning Sprinkled - Tossed in our "Wet" mouth watering recipe

Lemon Pepper Seasoning - Dry

Citrusy, zesty lemon flavored seasoning

Lemon Pepper Seasoning -Wet

Citrusy, zesty lemon flavored seasoning - Tossed in our "Wet" mouth watering recipe

Jerk Seasoning - Dry

Caribbean Jerk Seasoning - Earthy, Sweet, Spicy Blend

Jerk Seasoning - Wet

Caribbean Jerk Seasoning - Earthy, Sweet, Spicy Blend - Tossed in our "Wet" mouth watering recipe

Lemon & Jerk Seasoning Mixed - Dry

Like the taste of both, have them both sprinkled at the same dang time! Lemon Pepper & Jerk together!

Lemon & Jerk Seasoning Mixed - Wet

Like the taste of both, have them both sprinkled at the same dang time! Lemon Pepper & Jerk together! - Tossed in our "Wet" mouth watering recipe

Honey Rub Seasoning - Dry

Unique blend of spices and honey. With a touch of honey sweetness, this seasoning is sure to be a favorite

Honey Rub Seasoning - Wet

Unique blend of spices and honey. With a touch of honey sweetness, this seasoning is sure to be a favorite - Tossed in our "Wet" mouth watering recipe

Reg. Hot with Honey Rub Sprinkled

Our #1 wing sauce mixed with our Honey Rub Sprinkled on top, is a taste you are going to absolutely love, don't be scared! & try something different

Reg. Hot with Lemon Pepper Sprinkled

Our #1 wing sauce mixed with Lemon Pepper Sprinkled on top. If you love Lemon Pepper seasoning & want to combine it with wing sauce, this is the one for you

Reg. Hot with Jerk Sprinkled

Our #1 wing sauce mixed with Jerk seasoning. Love the Jerk Season but want to spice it up? Mixed these two!

Memphis Gold - Hot W Jerk Sprinkled

Feeling Exotic? Memphis Gold with Jerk will sure give you something different but amazing. This exotic mixture is sure to be a favorite

Memphis Gold - Hot with Lemon Pepper Sprinkled

Memphis Gold With Lemon Pepper Sprinkled, mixes up the sweet tangy Gold sauce with the Zesty Lemon Pepper seasoning