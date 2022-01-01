Go
Lowboy

1540 Sunset Blvd

Popular Items

Diet Coke$3.00
Impossible Lowburger$10.00
Impossible veggie smash patty, 2000 island, american cheese, griddled onions, red pepper jam, on a Martin's potato roll.
Fresh Burger$10.00
Beef chuck smash patty, garlic mayo, American cheese, crisp iceburg lettuce, sliced tomato, shaved onion, house made pickles, on a toasted Martin's potato roll.
Double Fresh Burger$14.00
Two beef patties, same fixins.
Side of Griddled Onions$1.00
Double Lowburger$13.00
Two beef patties, same fixins.
Double Impossible Lowburger$14.00
Two impossible veggie patties, same fixins.
Lowburger$9.00
Beef chuck smash patty, 2000 island, american cheese, griddled onions, red pepper jam, on a Martin's potato roll.
Grilled Cheese$10.00
Crispy Jack Cheese, Melted American, a hint of garlic, on butter griddled Texas Toast, and a side of house pickles.
Pink Marg$12.00
Tequila, Naranja Licor, Citrus, Agave, Hibiscus Salt.
1540 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
