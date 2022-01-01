Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Frontier

1,564 Reviews

$$

1072 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago, IL 60642

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich
Mac & Chz
Empanadas

Small Plates

Smokey Wings

$15.00

Pimento Cheese

$14.00

Empanadas

$14.00

Bread Service

$9.00Out of stock

Crispy Caulflower

$13.00Out of stock

Char Grilled Oysters

$24.00

Veggies & Salads

Corn Ribs

$14.00

Kale Salad

$13.00

Buttered Cabbage

$8.00

Cauliflower Gratin

$12.00Out of stock

Bibb Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Carrot Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Add Fried Chicken Thigh

$7.00

Sandwiches

Frontier Burger

$15.00

Pulled Lamb Sandwich

$17.00

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Venison Cheese Steak

$19.00

Salmon Burger

$18.00

Meat & Seafood

BBQ COD PLATTER

$42.00

BBQ Cod SMALL

$22.00

BOURBON CHICKEN PLATTER

$42.00

Bourbon Chicken SMALL

$22.00

Elk Shank SMALL

$36.00Out of stock

FLAT IRON STEAK PLATTER

$58.00

Flat Iron Steak SMALL

$30.00

GATOR PARM PLATTER

$50.00Out of stock

Gator Parm SMALL

$26.00Out of stock

LAMB SKEWER PLATTER

$50.00

Lamb Skewer SMALL

$26.00

MUSSELS PLATTER

$38.00Out of stock

Mussels SMALL

$20.00Out of stock

Wagyu Ribs SMALL

$31.00

Sides

Duck & Rabbit Rice

$10.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$10.00

Herb Frites

$7.00

Burnt Ends Mac

$13.50Out of stock

Mac & Chz

$10.00

Whipped Potatoes

$9.00

Field Peas

$8.00Out of stock

Extra Pita $$

$5.00

Extra Grilled Bread $$

$5.00

Crackers $$

$3.00

Desserts

Choco Toffee Cake Jar

$12.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cake Jar

$12.00

Peach PIe Jar

$12.00

Oreo Smore Jar

$12.00Out of stock

To Go Jar Charge

$2.00

Sauces $$

Side 1000 island $

$0.25

Side Aioli $

$0.50

Side Bacon Jam $

$3.00

Side Buffalo $

$0.50

Side Carolina BBQ $

$0.75

Side House BBQ $

$0.50

Side Maple Syrup $

$0.50

Side Mayo $

$0.25

Side Nashville Sauce $

$0.50

Side Ranch $

$0.50

Side Steak Sauce $

$0.50Out of stock

Food

Blcknd Shrimp PoBoy

$17.00

CHICKEN WINGS & CHIPS

$15.00Out of stock

3pc Chicken wings served with fries.

Fried Shrimp PoBoy

$17.00

Gator Sausage PoBoy

$17.00

Gumbo

$12.00

Mac & Chz

$10.00

Red Beans/Rice

$10.00

SAINTS Chix Sandwich

$15.00

Zapps Chips

$3.00

Breakfast Po'Boy

$12.00Out of stock

Saints Shrimp & Grits

$15.00Out of stock

Fries

$6.00

Drinks

Abita Amber Bottle Special

$6.00

Abita Bucket Amber

$25.00

Abita Bucket Mixed

$25.00

Abita Bucket Purple

$25.00

Jim Beam Who Dat Punch

$6.00

Miller Lite Bucket

$25.00

Modelo Bucket

$25.00

Purple Haze Special

$6.00

Saints Basil Hayden's Old Fashioned

$10.00

Saints Bloody Mary

$7.00

Saints Bushmill's Shot

$5.00

Saints Courvoisier French 75

$10.00

Saints Hurricane

$8.00

Saints Maker's 46 Sour

$10.00

Saints Maker's Mk & Ginger

$9.00

Saints Mimosa

$7.00

Saints Tres Gen Margarita

$10.00

Drinks

F1 High Noon Grapefruit

$5.00

F1 High Noon Passion

$5.00

F1 High Noon Peach

$5.00

F1 High Noon Pineapple

$5.00

F1 High Noon Watermelon

$5.00

F1 JWalker Old Fashioned

$8.00

F1 Rumhaven Pinaconada

$7.00

F1 Seipp's Pilsner

$5.00

F1 Tanteo Jala Pinarita

$8.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Our menu, by James Beard Award semifinalist chef Brian Jupiter, pays tribute to what those adventurers ate and hunted on the trail as we invite you to savor the modern day interpretations of their fare. Our food is best enjoyed in communal settings.

Website

Location

1072 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60642

Directions

Gallery
Frontier image
Frontier image
Frontier image

