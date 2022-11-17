Galena Bakehouse 421 S Main Street
421 S Main Street
Galena, IL 61036
THANKSGIVING DESSERTS
Maple Pumpkin Pie
Classic pumpkin pie sweetened with maple syrup in a handcrafted flaky pastry crust. Topped with cardamom maple leaf sugar cookies. Serves 8-10.
Bourbon Pecan Pie
Pecans and maple caramel with a touch of Blaum Bros Bourbon in a flaky pastry crust. Serves 8-10
Maple Pumpkin Pie - Gluten Free
Classic pumpkin pie sweetened with maple syrup in a handcrafted gluten free flaky pastry crust. Topped with cardamom maple leaf sugar cookies. Serves 8-10. Menu item will be made with gluten free ingredients. However, we are not a gluten free facility and cannot guarantee the absence of cross-contamination with gluten containing products.
Bourbon Pecan Pie - Gluten Free
Pecans and maple caramel with a touch of Blaum Bros Bourbon in a flaky gluten free pastry crust. Serves 8-10. Menu item will be made with gluten free ingredients. However, we are not a gluten free facility and cannot guarantee the absence of cross-contamination with gluten containing products.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Torte
Vanilla bean cheesecake and whipped pumpkin mousse layered on a graham cracker crust. Topped with real whipped cream. Serves 12-16.
Holiday Cookie Platter
30 assorted cookies including chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, oatmeal cranberry, macarons, and decorated sugar cookies. A crowd-pleaser!
Box of 12 Housemade Macarons
A box of 12 assorted seasonal flavors. Gluten Free. Menu item will be made with gluten free ingredients. However, we are not a gluten free facility and cannot guarantee the absence of cross-contamination with gluten containing products.
THANKSGIVING APPETIZERS
Pastry Wrapped Brie: Cranberry Chutney
CRANBERRY CHUTNEY: Rich brie cheese wrapped in our buttery Bakehouse pastry dough. This show stopping appetizer comes unbaked with instructions on how to bake to perfection in your home oven. Serve with your favorite cracker, bread, or apple slices.
Pastry Wrapped Brie: Pumpkin Seed Basil Pesto
PUMPKIN SEED BASIL PESTO: Rich brie cheese wrapped in our buttery Bakehouse pastry dough. This show stopping appetizer comes unbaked with instructions on how to bake to perfection in your home oven. Serve with your favorite cracker, bread, or apple slices.
HOLIDAY BREAKFAST
Glazed Almond Coffee Cake - Full
Naturally gluten free and a crowd pleaser! Spongy flavorful cake topped with toasted almonds and vanilla glaze. Menu item will be made with gluten free ingredients. However, we are not a gluten free facility and cannot guarantee the absence of cross-contamination with gluten containing products.
Full Quiche: Spinach & Feta
Spinach & Feta Cheese in a handmade pastry crust. Serves 8.
Full Quiche: Ham, Gruyere & Mushroom
Ham, Gruyere & Portobello Mushroom in a handmade pastry crust. Serves 8.
Full Quiche: Gluten Free Spinach & Feta
Spinach & Feta Cheese in a handmade gluten free pastry crust. Serves 8. Menu item will be made with gluten free ingredients. However, we are not a gluten free facility and cannot guarantee the absence of cross-contamination with gluten containing products.
Full Quiche: Gluten Free Ham, Gruyere & Mushroom
Ham, Gruyere & Portobello Mushroom in a handmade gluten free pastry crust. Serves 8 Menu item will be made with gluten free ingredients. However, we are not a gluten free facility and cannot guarantee the absence of cross-contamination with gluten containing products.
Take & Bake Cinnamon Rolls
Wake up to our famous Bakehouse Cinnamon Rolls on Thanksgiving morning! Six unbaked jumbo brioche cinnamon rolls with instructions on how to proof and bake to perfection in your home kitchen. Includes a piping bag of our cream cheese frosting. Serves 6
Bakehouse Muffin Assortment
Six Pack of Assorted Muffin including mixed berry muffin with streusel topping (vegan), Pumpkin muffin with streusel topping (gluten free), and Chocolate chocolate chip muffin (gluten free).
HOSTESS GIFTS
GBH Granola - 1/2 lb bag
Housemade Honey Pecan granola with a hint of coconut is a local favorite! Tasty with yogurt, cereal, fruit, or even ice cream!
Locally Roasted Coffee Beans - 12 oz bag
Exclusively sold at Galena Bakehouse! Locally roasted on Main Street in Galena by Isabella Imports: PERRY STREET. This blend is sold in whole beans and is a medium roast from Colombia and Indonesia. PAIRS PERFECTLY WITH PUMPKIN PIE!
Chandon Brut Sparkling Wine
Crisp, fresh and effortlessly cool, Chandon Brut is your go-to choice bubbly for entertaining, sipping and gifting.
Campo Viejo Brut
An elegant and well-balanced sparkling wine that is versatile and food-friendly.
Galena Cellars White Reserve
Similar to a Pinot Grigio, this blend of old world and new world grapes achieves a beautiful balance with its bright acidity. On the palate, flavors of lemongrass, green apple and Anjou pear lead to a zesty finish with a hint of oak.
Galena Cellars Mimosa Wine
The perfect brunch wine! Lively and expressive Mimosa, without the fuss. A light white wine blended with freshly squeezed orange juice and spritzed. Gently twirl the bottle before opening it to mix, and you’re ready to watch the Thanksgiving Parade!
Quiche
Breakfast Empanada of the Day
Afternoon Empanada of the Day
Sides
Fresh Fruit Cup
So cute! The same salads that we served at Felt Manor: fresh market fruit cut daily and top with fun organic accents.
Chips
Sea Salt, Rosemary Garlic, or Honey Sriracha: Please specify.
House Salad
Hand marinaded kale with pumpkin seeds, parmesan and a side of creamy cesar dressing.
Snacking Pickles
GBH Granola - Small
Grain Free Pretzels
Gluten free!
Mean Beans Jar
Mean Beans are a spicy take on what Rick's Mom in Vermont calls dilly beans. Our version comes with extra heat. These prize-winning crispy beans are pickled with cayenne and fresh dill and have an unusually fresh flavor. They make a great hors d'oeuvre wrapped up in salami. Garnish your Bloody Mary with Mean Beans and add the brine for an extra-potent kick. Use the leftover brine to pickle sliced carrots!
Salad
Kale Caesar Salad Large
Hand marinaded kale with pumpkin seeds, parmesan and a side of creamy cesar dressing.
Kale Caesar Salad Small
Hand marinaded kale with pumpkin seeds, parmesan and a side of creamy cesar dressing.
Tarragon Chicken Salad Cup
So yummy! Shredded chicken, green grapes, toasted almonds and fresh tarragon.
Pastry
Dessert
Box of Homemade Macarons (6)
Assorted seasonal flavors. Makes a great gift!
Box of Homemade Macarons (12)
Oatmeal Cranberry Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Assorted Jumbo Cookies - Dozen
One Dozen GBH Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle, and Oatmeal Cranberry Jumbo Cookies.
Macaron Set for Events (Set of 3)
Perfect for wedding favors, family reunions, baby showers, birthday gatherings, etc! 🍾 These are only available for bulk orders & pre-orders. WE REQUEST ONE WEEK NOTICE.
Coffee
Coffee - 12 oz
Locally roasted on Main Street in Galena by Isabella Imports. PERRY STREET BLEND is a Medium Roast and is a mixture of Colombian and Indonesian beans.
Coffee - 16 oz
Locally roasted on Main Street in Galena by Isabella Imports. PERRY STREET BLEND is a Medium Roast and is a mixture of Colombian and Indonesian beans.
Coffee - 20 oz
Locally roasted on Main Street in Galena by Isabella Imports. PERRY STREET BLEND is a Medium Roast and is a mixture of Colombian and Indonesian beans.
Cold Brew - 16 oz
Simmered overnight for powerful flavors. Locally roasted on Main Street in Galena by Isabella Imports. Cold brew has less caffeine than drip coffee but is typically stronger in taste.
Cold Brew - 20 oz
Simmered overnight for powerful flavors. Locally roasted on Main Street in Galena by Isabella Imports. Cold brew has less caffeine than drip coffee but is typically stronger in taste.
Hot Espresso
Americano - 12 oz
Americano - 16 oz
Americano - 20 oz
Latte - 12 oz
Latte - 16 oz
Latte - 20 oz
Cappuccino - 12 oz
Cappuccino - 16 oz
Cappuccino - 20 oz
Mocha - 12 oz
Mocha - 16 oz
Mocha - 20 oz
White Mocha - 12 oz
White Mocha - 16 oz
White Mocha - 20 oz
Caramel Macchiato - 12 oz
Caramel Macchiato -16 oz
Caramel Macchiato - 20 oz
Espresso - SINGLE
Espresso - DOUBLE
Espresso - TRIPLE
Cold Espresso
Bottled Bev
Tea
Wine & Champagne
Pinot Grigio - Ava Grace Vineyards
Red Blend - House Wine
Rose Bubbles - House Wine
Sauvingnon Blanc - House Wine
Sunset Rose - Leelanau Cellars
Chenin Blanc - Dry Creek Vineyards
Cotes du Rhone Rouge - Charles Thomas Cortes
Galena Cellars Red Reserve
Rose - Daou Vineyards
Galena Cellars Bunny Blush
Aperol - Apéritif Liqueur
Canned Cocktails
Liquor
Retail
Beeswax Birthday Candles
Blank Card
Bright Red Cork Screw
Flower Confetti Pop: Biodegradable Flowers
French Market Basket
Garland for Celebrations
Gold Celebration Straws: Paper
Gold Dipped Paper Cups (Set of 8)
Insulated Tote Bag
Mosquito Repellent Incense
Napkin Packs: Chevron
Paper Plates: Bees (Set of 8)
Paper Plates: Blue & White (Set of 8)
Paper Plates: Cranberry (Set of 8)
Signature Galena Bakehouse Mug
Signature Ice Pack
Simply Mints
Toma Bloody Mary Mixer
Turkish Picnic Blanket: Herringbone
Wine Gift Tote: Because Life
Wine Gift Tote: It's My Birthday You Can Wine If You Want To
Reserve a Picnic Basket
Picnic Basket Rental- 2 people
CASH ONLY UPON PICKUP. PLEASE SPECIFY PICK UP TIME. 2 person basket: $40 total ($20 refundable upon returning the basket) 4 person basket: $60 total ($30 refundable upon returning the basket) Baskets include cloth napkins, ice pack, plates, cutlery, corkscrew, and wine glasses. Blankets & food are not included. (We recommend an empanada meal of 2 empanadas and a side fruit or kale salad to fill the basket, but the case is always filled with fun treats!)
Picnic Basket Rental- 4 people
CASH ONLY UPON PICKUP. PLEASE SPECIFY PICK UP TIME. 2 person basket: $40 total ($20 refundable upon returning the basket) 4 person basket: $60 total ($30 refundable upon returning the basket) Baskets include cloth napkins, ice pack, plates, cutlery, corkscrew, and wine glasses. Blankets & food are not included. (We recommend an empanada meal of 2 empanadas and a side fruit or kale salad to fill the basket, but the case is always filled with fun treats!)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Galena Bakehouse is a high quality grab and go bakery on one of ‘America’s Best Main Streets’. The menu features gourmet pastries, cupcakes, coffees, empanadas and lunch options using local ingredients, always made from scratch. By popular demand, the previous innkeepers of the historic Felt Manor, Chef Geoff and Sous-Chef Alex are thrilled to curate treats and picnics for all!
421 S Main Street, Galena, IL 61036