Galena Bakehouse 421 S Main Street

Order Again

Popular Items

Macaron Set for Events (Set of 3)
Beef Picadillo Empanada
Spinach & Feta Individual Quiche

THANKSGIVING DESSERTS

Maple Pumpkin Pie

Maple Pumpkin Pie

$32.00

Classic pumpkin pie sweetened with maple syrup in a handcrafted flaky pastry crust. Topped with cardamom maple leaf sugar cookies. Serves 8-10.

Bourbon Pecan Pie

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$36.00

Pecans and maple caramel with a touch of Blaum Bros Bourbon in a flaky pastry crust. Serves 8-10

Maple Pumpkin Pie - Gluten Free

Maple Pumpkin Pie - Gluten Free

$38.00Out of stock

Classic pumpkin pie sweetened with maple syrup in a handcrafted gluten free flaky pastry crust. Topped with cardamom maple leaf sugar cookies. Serves 8-10. Menu item will be made with gluten free ingredients. However, we are not a gluten free facility and cannot guarantee the absence of cross-contamination with gluten containing products.

Bourbon Pecan Pie - Gluten Free

Bourbon Pecan Pie - Gluten Free

$42.00

Pecans and maple caramel with a touch of Blaum Bros Bourbon in a flaky gluten free pastry crust. Serves 8-10. Menu item will be made with gluten free ingredients. However, we are not a gluten free facility and cannot guarantee the absence of cross-contamination with gluten containing products.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Torte

Pumpkin Cheesecake Torte

$60.00

Vanilla bean cheesecake and whipped pumpkin mousse layered on a graham cracker crust. Topped with real whipped cream. Serves 12-16.

Holiday Cookie Platter

Holiday Cookie Platter

$60.00

30 assorted cookies including chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, oatmeal cranberry, macarons, and decorated sugar cookies. A crowd-pleaser!

Box of 12 Housemade Macarons

Box of 12 Housemade Macarons

$24.00

A box of 12 assorted seasonal flavors. Gluten Free. Menu item will be made with gluten free ingredients. However, we are not a gluten free facility and cannot guarantee the absence of cross-contamination with gluten containing products.

THANKSGIVING APPETIZERS

Pastry Wrapped Brie: Cranberry Chutney

Pastry Wrapped Brie: Cranberry Chutney

$28.00

CRANBERRY CHUTNEY: Rich brie cheese wrapped in our buttery Bakehouse pastry dough. This show stopping appetizer comes unbaked with instructions on how to bake to perfection in your home oven. Serve with your favorite cracker, bread, or apple slices.

Pastry Wrapped Brie: Pumpkin Seed Basil Pesto

Pastry Wrapped Brie: Pumpkin Seed Basil Pesto

$28.00

PUMPKIN SEED BASIL PESTO: Rich brie cheese wrapped in our buttery Bakehouse pastry dough. This show stopping appetizer comes unbaked with instructions on how to bake to perfection in your home oven. Serve with your favorite cracker, bread, or apple slices.

HOLIDAY BREAKFAST

Glazed Almond Coffee Cake - Full

Glazed Almond Coffee Cake - Full

$24.00

Naturally gluten free and a crowd pleaser! Spongy flavorful cake topped with toasted almonds and vanilla glaze. Menu item will be made with gluten free ingredients. However, we are not a gluten free facility and cannot guarantee the absence of cross-contamination with gluten containing products.

Full Quiche: Spinach & Feta

Full Quiche: Spinach & Feta

$28.00

Spinach & Feta Cheese in a handmade pastry crust. Serves 8.

Full Quiche: Ham, Gruyere & Mushroom

Full Quiche: Ham, Gruyere & Mushroom

$28.00

Ham, Gruyere & Portobello Mushroom in a handmade pastry crust. Serves 8.

Full Quiche: Gluten Free Spinach & Feta

Full Quiche: Gluten Free Spinach & Feta

$34.00

Spinach & Feta Cheese in a handmade gluten free pastry crust. Serves 8. Menu item will be made with gluten free ingredients. However, we are not a gluten free facility and cannot guarantee the absence of cross-contamination with gluten containing products.

Full Quiche: Gluten Free Ham, Gruyere & Mushroom

Full Quiche: Gluten Free Ham, Gruyere & Mushroom

$34.00

Ham, Gruyere & Portobello Mushroom in a handmade gluten free pastry crust. Serves 8 Menu item will be made with gluten free ingredients. However, we are not a gluten free facility and cannot guarantee the absence of cross-contamination with gluten containing products.

Take & Bake Cinnamon Rolls

Take & Bake Cinnamon Rolls

$24.00

Wake up to our famous Bakehouse Cinnamon Rolls on Thanksgiving morning! Six unbaked jumbo brioche cinnamon rolls with instructions on how to proof and bake to perfection in your home kitchen. Includes a piping bag of our cream cheese frosting. Serves 6

Bakehouse Muffin Assortment

Bakehouse Muffin Assortment

$21.00

Six Pack of Assorted Muffin including mixed berry muffin with streusel topping (vegan), Pumpkin muffin with streusel topping (gluten free), and Chocolate chocolate chip muffin (gluten free).

HOSTESS GIFTS

GBH Granola - 1/2 lb bag

GBH Granola - 1/2 lb bag

$8.00

Housemade Honey Pecan granola with a hint of coconut is a local favorite! Tasty with yogurt, cereal, fruit, or even ice cream!

Locally Roasted Coffee Beans - 12 oz bag

Locally Roasted Coffee Beans - 12 oz bag

$16.00

Exclusively sold at Galena Bakehouse! Locally roasted on Main Street in Galena by Isabella Imports: PERRY STREET. This blend is sold in whole beans and is a medium roast from Colombia and Indonesia. PAIRS PERFECTLY WITH PUMPKIN PIE!

Chandon Brut Sparkling Wine

Chandon Brut Sparkling Wine

$30.00

Crisp, fresh and effortlessly cool, Chandon Brut is your go-to choice bubbly for entertaining, sipping and gifting.

Campo Viejo Brut

Campo Viejo Brut

$19.00

An elegant and well-balanced sparkling wine that is versatile and food-friendly.

Galena Cellars White Reserve

Galena Cellars White Reserve

$24.00

Similar to a Pinot Grigio, this blend of old world and new world grapes achieves a beautiful balance with its bright acidity. On the palate, flavors of lemongrass, green apple and Anjou pear lead to a zesty finish with a hint of oak.

Galena Cellars Mimosa Wine

Galena Cellars Mimosa Wine

$24.00

The perfect brunch wine! Lively and expressive Mimosa, without the fuss. A light white wine blended with freshly squeezed orange juice and spritzed. Gently twirl the bottle before opening it to mix, and you’re ready to watch the Thanksgiving Parade!

Box of 12 Housemade Macarons

Box of 12 Housemade Macarons

$24.00

A box of 12 assorted seasonal flavors.

Quiche

Galena Bakehouse Individual Quiches begin with handmade crust and are filled with fresh ingredients for the perfect breakfast or lunch bite. Make it a meal with two quiches and a fresh fruit cup!

Spinach & Feta Individual Quiche

$7.00

Ham, Gruyere, Mushroom Individual Quiche

$7.00

Individual Quiche Meal

$11.00

One individual quiche with choice of House Salad OR Fruit Cup. Please specify quiche flavors.

Full Quiche: Spinach & Feta

Full Quiche: Spinach & Feta

$28.00

Spinach & Feta Cheese in a handmade pastry crust. Serves 8.

Breakfast Empanada of the Day

Egg White, Tomato, Basil & Parmesan Empanada

$4.75

Egg, Sausage & Cheddar Empanada

$4.75

Ham, Onion & Mozzarella Empanada

$4.75

Breakfast Empanada Meal

$13.00

2 Empanadas + Choice of House Salad OR Fruit Cup. Please specify flavors.

Afternoon Empanada of the Day

Beef Picadillo Empanada

$4.75

Cheesy Spinach & Artichoke Empanada

$4.75

Shredded Buffalo Chicken Empanada

$4.75

Afternoon Empanada - Meal

$13.00

2 Empanadas + Choice of House Salad OR Fruit Cup. Please specify empanada flavors.

Sides

Fresh Fruit Cup

$6.00

So cute! The same salads that we served at Felt Manor: fresh market fruit cut daily and top with fun organic accents.

Chips

$3.00

Sea Salt, Rosemary Garlic, or Honey Sriracha: Please specify.

House Salad

$5.00

Hand marinaded kale with pumpkin seeds, parmesan and a side of creamy cesar dressing.

Snacking Pickles

$3.00

GBH Granola - Small

$1.00
GBH Granola - 1/2 lb bag

GBH Granola - 1/2 lb bag

$8.00

Housemade Honey Pecan granola with a hint of coconut is a local favorite! Tasty with yogurt, cereal, fruit, or even ice cream!

Grain Free Pretzels

$3.50

Gluten free!

Mean Beans Jar

$13.00

Mean Beans are a spicy take on what Rick's Mom in Vermont calls dilly beans. Our version comes with extra heat. These prize-winning crispy beans are pickled with cayenne and fresh dill and have an unusually fresh flavor. They make a great hors d'oeuvre wrapped up in salami. Garnish your Bloody Mary with Mean Beans and add the brine for an extra-potent kick. Use the leftover brine to pickle sliced carrots!

Salad

Kale Caesar Salad Large

$7.00

Hand marinaded kale with pumpkin seeds, parmesan and a side of creamy cesar dressing.

Kale Caesar Salad Small

$5.00

Hand marinaded kale with pumpkin seeds, parmesan and a side of creamy cesar dressing.

Tarragon Chicken Salad Cup

$7.00

So yummy! Shredded chicken, green grapes, toasted almonds and fresh tarragon.

Pastry

Door County Cherry Scones - 6 Slices

Door County Cherry Scones - 6 Slices

$19.50
Bakehouse Muffin Assortment

Bakehouse Muffin Assortment

$21.00

Six Pack of Assorted Muffin including mixed berry muffin with streusel topping (vegan), Pumpkin muffin with streusel topping (gluten free), and Chocolate chocolate chip muffin (gluten free).

Chipas - 6 Cheese Biscuits

Chipas - 6 Cheese Biscuits

$12.00

Dessert

Box of Homemade Macarons (6)

Box of Homemade Macarons (6)

$12.00

Assorted seasonal flavors. Makes a great gift!

Box of Homemade Macarons (12)

Box of Homemade Macarons (12)

$24.00

Oatmeal Cranberry Cookie

$2.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.50
Assorted Jumbo Cookies - Dozen

Assorted Jumbo Cookies - Dozen

$27.00

One Dozen GBH Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle, and Oatmeal Cranberry Jumbo Cookies.

Macaron Set for Events (Set of 3)

Macaron Set for Events (Set of 3)

$7.00

Perfect for wedding favors, family reunions, baby showers, birthday gatherings, etc! 🍾 These are only available for bulk orders & pre-orders. WE REQUEST ONE WEEK NOTICE.

Coffee

Coffee - 12 oz

$2.00

Locally roasted on Main Street in Galena by Isabella Imports. PERRY STREET BLEND is a Medium Roast and is a mixture of Colombian and Indonesian beans.

Coffee - 16 oz

$2.50

Locally roasted on Main Street in Galena by Isabella Imports. PERRY STREET BLEND is a Medium Roast and is a mixture of Colombian and Indonesian beans.

Coffee - 20 oz

$3.00

Locally roasted on Main Street in Galena by Isabella Imports. PERRY STREET BLEND is a Medium Roast and is a mixture of Colombian and Indonesian beans.

Cold Brew - 16 oz

$4.25

Simmered overnight for powerful flavors. Locally roasted on Main Street in Galena by Isabella Imports. Cold brew has less caffeine than drip coffee but is typically stronger in taste.

Cold Brew - 20 oz

$5.00

Simmered overnight for powerful flavors. Locally roasted on Main Street in Galena by Isabella Imports. Cold brew has less caffeine than drip coffee but is typically stronger in taste.

Locally Roasted Coffee Beans - 12 oz bag

Locally Roasted Coffee Beans - 12 oz bag

$16.00

Exclusively sold at Galena Bakehouse! Locally roasted on Main Street in Galena by Isabella Imports: PERRY STREET. This blend is sold in whole beans and is a medium roast from Colombia and Indonesia. PAIRS PERFECTLY WITH PUMPKIN PIE!

Hot Espresso

Americano - 12 oz

$3.00

Americano - 16 oz

$3.00

Americano - 20 oz

$3.50

Latte - 12 oz

$3.50

Latte - 16 oz

$4.00

Latte - 20 oz

$4.50

Cappuccino - 12 oz

$3.50

Cappuccino - 16 oz

$4.00

Cappuccino - 20 oz

$4.50

Mocha - 12 oz

$4.00

Mocha - 16 oz

$4.50

Mocha - 20 oz

$5.00

White Mocha - 12 oz

$4.00

White Mocha - 16 oz

$4.50

White Mocha - 20 oz

$5.00

Caramel Macchiato - 12 oz

$4.00

Caramel Macchiato -16 oz

$4.50

Caramel Macchiato - 20 oz

$5.00

Espresso - SINGLE

$2.50

Espresso - DOUBLE

$3.00

Espresso - TRIPLE

$3.50

Cold Espresso

Iced Americano - 16 oz

$3.00

Iced Americano - 20 oz

$3.50

Iced Latte - 16 oz

$4.00

Iced Latte - 20 oz

$4.50

Iced Mocha - 16 oz

$4.50

Iced Mocha - 20 oz

$5.00

Iced White Mocha - 16 oz

$4.50

Iced White Mocha - 20 oz

$5.00

Iced Caramel Macchiato -16 oz

$4.50

Iced Caramel Macchiato - 20 oz

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate - 12 oz

$3.25

Hot Chocolate - 16 oz

$3.75

Hot Chocolate - 20 oz

$4.25

Bottled Bev

La Croix Sparkling Water

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Body Armour

$3.25

Boxed Water

$2.00

Honest Tea: 1/2 Tea & 1/2 Lemonade

$2.50

Monster

$4.00

Simply Lemonade

$3.25

Smart Water

$3.50

Soda

$2.50

Orange Juice: Tropicana OJ

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate - 12 oz

$3.25

Hot Chocolate - 16 oz

$3.75

Hot Chocolate - 20 oz

$4.25

Tea

Hot Tea - 12 oz

$3.00

Hot Tea - 16 oz

$3.00

Hot Tea - 20 oz

$3.00

Iced Tea - 16 oz

$3.25

Iced Tea - 24 oz

$3.75

Chai Tea Latte - 12 oz

$3.25

Chai Tea Latte - 16 oz

$3.75

Chai Tea Latte - 20 oz

$4.25

Iced Chai - 16 oz

$3.75

Iced Chai - 24 oz

$4.25

Wine & Champagne

Pinot Grigio - Ava Grace Vineyards

$9.00

Red Blend - House Wine

$9.00

Rose Bubbles - House Wine

$9.00

Sauvingnon Blanc - House Wine

$9.00

Sunset Rose - Leelanau Cellars

$9.00

Chenin Blanc - Dry Creek Vineyards

$18.00

Cotes du Rhone Rouge - Charles Thomas Cortes

$18.00

Galena Cellars Red Reserve

$24.00
Rose - Daou Vineyards

Rose - Daou Vineyards

$30.00
Galena Cellars Bunny Blush

Galena Cellars Bunny Blush

$22.00Out of stock
Chandon Brut Champagne

Chandon Brut Champagne

$30.00

It's not a celebration until the champagne bottle is popped open!

Campo Viejo Brut

Campo Viejo Brut

$19.00

An elegant and well-balanced sparkling wine that is versatile and food-friendly.

Aperol - Apéritif Liqueur

$22.00

Beer

Summer Shandy

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Canned Cocktails

White Claw

$7.00

Highball Seltzer - Jim Bean

$7.00

Paloma - Mamitas

$7.00

Tequila Soda & Lime - Mamitas

$7.00

Liquor

Titos Vodka

$26.00

Retail

Beeswax Birthday Candles

$8.00

Blank Card

$6.00

Bright Red Cork Screw

$6.00

Flower Confetti Pop: Biodegradable Flowers

$6.00

French Market Basket

$60.00

Garland for Celebrations

$10.00

Gold Celebration Straws: Paper

$2.00

Gold Dipped Paper Cups (Set of 8)

$3.00

Insulated Tote Bag

$9.00

Mean Beans Jar

$13.00

Mosquito Repellent Incense

$7.00

Napkin Packs: Chevron

$3.00

Paper Plates: Bees (Set of 8)

$4.00

Paper Plates: Blue & White (Set of 8)

$4.00

Paper Plates: Cranberry (Set of 8)

$4.00

Signature Galena Bakehouse Mug

$12.75

Signature Ice Pack

$4.00

Simply Mints

$4.00

Toma Bloody Mary Mixer

$19.00

Turkish Picnic Blanket: Herringbone

$38.00

Wine Gift Tote: Because Life

$10.00

Wine Gift Tote: It's My Birthday You Can Wine If You Want To

$10.00

Reserve a Picnic Basket

CASH ONLY UPON PICKUP. PLEASE SPECIFY PICK UP TIME. 2 person basket: $40 total ($20 refundable upon returning the basket) 4 person basket: $60 total ($30 refundable upon returning the basket) Baskets include cloth napkins, ice pack, plates, cutlery, corkscrew, and wine glasses. Blankets & food are not included. (We recommend an empanada meal of 2 empanadas and a side fruit or kale salad to fill the basket, but the case is always filled with fun treats!)

Picnic Basket Rental- 2 people

CASH ONLY UPON PICKUP. PLEASE SPECIFY PICK UP TIME. 2 person basket: $40 total ($20 refundable upon returning the basket) 4 person basket: $60 total ($30 refundable upon returning the basket) Baskets include cloth napkins, ice pack, plates, cutlery, corkscrew, and wine glasses. Blankets & food are not included. (We recommend an empanada meal of 2 empanadas and a side fruit or kale salad to fill the basket, but the case is always filled with fun treats!)

Picnic Basket Rental- 4 people

CASH ONLY UPON PICKUP. PLEASE SPECIFY PICK UP TIME. 2 person basket: $40 total ($20 refundable upon returning the basket) 4 person basket: $60 total ($30 refundable upon returning the basket) Baskets include cloth napkins, ice pack, plates, cutlery, corkscrew, and wine glasses. Blankets & food are not included. (We recommend an empanada meal of 2 empanadas and a side fruit or kale salad to fill the basket, but the case is always filled with fun treats!)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Galena Bakehouse is a high quality grab and go bakery on one of ‘America’s Best Main Streets’. The menu features gourmet pastries, cupcakes, coffees, empanadas and lunch options using local ingredients, always made from scratch.  By popular demand, the previous innkeepers of the historic Felt Manor, Chef Geoff and Sous-Chef Alex are thrilled to curate treats and picnics for all!

Website

Location

421 S Main Street, Galena, IL 61036

Directions

Gallery
Galena Bakehouse image
Banner pic
Galena Bakehouse image
Galena Bakehouse image

