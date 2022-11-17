Galena Bakehouse 421 S Main Street

Mean Beans Jar

$13.00

Mean Beans are a spicy take on what Rick's Mom in Vermont calls dilly beans. Our version comes with extra heat. These prize-winning crispy beans are pickled with cayenne and fresh dill and have an unusually fresh flavor. They make a great hors d'oeuvre wrapped up in salami. Garnish your Bloody Mary with Mean Beans and add the brine for an extra-potent kick. Use the leftover brine to pickle sliced carrots!