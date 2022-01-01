Garrison House imageView gallery

Garrison House

6 Harvard Square

Brookline, MA 02445

Order Again

Brunch

Biscuits & Gravy

$16.00

Two eggs, house biscuit, sausage gravy.

Breakfast Poutine

Breakfast Poutine

$15.00

French fries, sausage gravy, cheese curd, poached egg.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$16.00

Smoked bacon, egg, arugula, tomato-bacon jam, garlic herb aioli, potato roll, breakfast potato.

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$16.00

(2) Chorizo scramble, black bean salsa, cheese, chipotle aioli, corn tortillas, breakfast potato.

Classic Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Poached eggs, ham, English muffin, house hollandaise, breakfast potato.

Garrison Breakfast

$16.00

Two eggs, bacon, breakfast potato, biscuit, honey butter.

Greens, Eggs, & Ham Pizza

$17.00+

Spinach, ham, caramelized onion, cheddar, mozzarella, slow-cooked eggs, hollandaise.

Power Bowl

$15.00

Farro, baby kale, shaved beets, sweet potato, green goddess dressing, almonds, sunny egg.

Vegetarian Eggs Benedict

Vegetarian Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Poached eggs, melted tomato, spinach, house hollandaise, English muffin, breakfast potato.

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Short Rib Hash

$19.00

Donut Holes

$5.00

Brunch Lunch

Burrata Salad

Burrata Salad

$19.00

Poached pear, arugula, toasted pistachio, lemon, balsamic

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Double breaded fried chicken, house bread & brown butter pickles, garlic herb aioli, butter lettuce, potato roll

Classic Cheese Pizza

Classic Cheese Pizza

$16.00+

mozzarella, red sauce

Spanish Chorizo Pizza

Spanish Chorizo Pizza

$19.00+

Manchego, mozzarella, chorizo, arugula, honey

Confit Chicken Wings

Confit Chicken Wings

$16.00+

Crispy confit chicken wings, mixed berry barbecue sauce, herb ranch dipping sauce, shaved celery

Haus Pretzel Bites

Haus Pretzel Bites

$11.00

House made pretzel bites, cheese sauce, maple mustard

House Nachos

House Nachos

$18.00

Blue corn tortillas, Monterey Jack cheese sauce, chili roasted corn, hot pepper relish, black beans, chipotle aioli, cilantro

Hummus

$15.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$19.00

Radiatore pasta, gruyere and white cheddar cheese, toasted bread crumbs

The Burger

The Burger

$22.00

Grass fed beef burger, French Onion Pub Cheese, Arugula, Potato Crisps

Black Bean Burger

$17.00

Black bean burger, French onion pub cheese, arugula, crunch potato crisps

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Mesclun, cucumber, feta, miso ginger vinaigrette, sunflower seeds.

Hummus Wrap

$19.00

Harissa-quinoa tabbouleh, greens, cucumbers, feta.

Dessert

Cookie Skillet

$7.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Garrison House

Location

6 Harvard Square, Brookline, MA 02445

Directions

