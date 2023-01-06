Gary's Restaurant & The Chamber Bar
906 E Colby St
Whitehall, MI 49461
Eggs & Things
All American
Two eggs any style with homemade hash browns and choice of ham, bacon, or sausage. Served with toast.
Eggs & Meat
Two grade AA large eggs with choice of ham, bacon, or sausage. Served with toast.
Corned Beef Hash
Two grade AA large eggs with corned beef hash and choice of toast.
2 Eggs & Toast
Two grade AA large eggs with choice of toast
Eggs & Potatoes
Two eggs with our homemade hash browns and choice of toast
Steak & Eggs
Two grade AA large eggs with a tender grilled 6 oz sirloin and choice of toast
Omelettes
House Specialty
Hot off the Griddle
Lighter Appetites
Side Orders
Breakfast Specials
Appetizers
Sandwiches
Knife & Pork
House pulled pork with BBQ sauce, slaw, and cheddar cheese
Dagwood
Prime Rib Dip
Slow-roasted prime rib with Swiss, housemade horseradish cream sauce, and au jus for dipping
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken breast with Swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch
Grilled Chix Sand
PBQ - old school
Turkey Club
Chicken Parm Sand
Reuben
Po' Boy
Grilled jumbo shrimp with lettuce, onion, pickles, tomatoes and our Cajun remoulade on French loaf
Fried Bologna Sandwich
This ain't yo mama's phony bologna...a thick slab of bologna sandwiched with American & cheddar, pickles, mustard, and horseradish cream
Burgers
Greens
Chef Salad
house-shaved ham and turkey on romaine with red onion, tomato, cucumber, egg, cheddar, and housemade croutons
Gr Chix Salad
Grilled chicken breast on romaine with red onion, tomato, cucumber, egg, cheddar, and housemade croutons
Southwest Chix Salad
Cajun grilled chicken, corn, red pepper, cheddar, housemade tortilla strips, and Southwest ranch on romaine
Caesar Salad
Romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, and housemade croutons
Cajun Shrimp
Steak Salad
Double Tossed
Mini Chef
Mini Gr Chix Salad
Mini Caesar Salad
Staples
Mac Attack
Kids Lunch
Sides
Desserts
Dinner Appetizers
Smoked Whitefish Dip
Smoked whitefish blended with cream cheese, capers, and celery. Served with naan bread
Pretzel Bites
Salted bite-sized pretzel balls with our housemade cheese sauce
Cheese Balls
Pepper-Jack cheese bites breaded and fried. Served with ranch
Back Yard Nachos
Housemade chips with pulled pork, scallions, tomatoes, cheddar, BBQ, and our housemade cheese sauce
Shrimp Cocktail
Chilled jumbo shrimp with housemade cocktail sauce
12 wings
Handhelds
Greens
Mac Attack
Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi noodles with our legen...wait for it...dairy cheese sauce
Mac CBR
Homemade mac with grilled chicken, crumbled bacon and ranch
Pick-Yer-Chick Mac
Homemade mac, chicken (grilled or crispy) and choice of BBQ, buffalo, or bourbon sauce
Pulled Pork Mac
House pulled pork with BBQ on our homemade mac n' cheese
Bologna Mac
Mac 'n cheese? More like mac 'n please...homemade mac with thiccc bologna bites
Shrimp Mac
A tiny portion of our homemade mac...psych! This mac is topped with jumbo shrimp and it's a huge win
Dinner Entrée
Catch of the Day
Our finned flavor of the week is Fried Catfish! Dusted with cornmeal and fried golden brown, our catfish dinner comes with coleslaw and fries.
Prime Rib
Slow-roasted prime rib served with baked potato and chef's choice of vegetables. Available Friday & Saturday while supplies last
Chicken Strips
Breaded chicken tenders with ranch, honey mustard, or BBQ for dipping
Tacos
Two white corn tortillas, crispy cabbage, avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro, and spicy garlic lime crema. Served with housemade tortilla chips and salsa
Pizza
Joint
pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, mozzarella, signature sauce
Meat Dragon
pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, mozzarella, signature sauce
CBR Pizza
chicken, bacon, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar, ranch
Veggie Pizza
Hawaiian Houseboat
ham, bacon, pineapple, jalapeno, BBQ base, mozzarella
ChzBurger Pizza
Pepperoni
pepperoni, signature sauce, mozzarella
Cheese
signature sauce & mozzarella cheese
Kids Dinner
Kid CB
Kid Pizza
Kid Ham & Chz
Kid Queso
Kid Grillers
Grilled chicken breast sliced into bite-sized strips. Served with applesauce
Kid Mac & Chz
Kraft macaroni and cheese served with a side of applesauce
Kid Strips
Kid-sized portion of tender chicken strips, served with fries
Kid Grilled Chz
A classic grilled cheese, served with applesauce
Sides
Desserts
Bottles
Angry Orchard
Bell's Two Hearted
Bud Light
Bud Light Lime
Budweiser
Busch Light
Coors Light
Founder's All Day IPA
Michelob Ultra
Mike's Hard Lemonade
Miller Lite
O'Douls NA
Oberon
PBR
Redbridge
Redd's Apple Ale
Truly
White Claw
Corona
Labatt
Wines BTG
Cabernet
Chardonnay
Merlot
Moscato
Light straw yellow with greenish hues. Delicate and perfumed bouquet with subtle floral notes. The palate is soft and well-balanced with hints of mineral and golden apple flavors. The Frizzante style provides a lively and lingering finish.
Pinot Grigio
Red Blend
White Zin
Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Calypso
Chamber Coffee
Conan O'Brien
Daiquiri (mango)
Daiquiri (strawberry)
Dark 'N Stormy
Lemon Drop Shot
Long Island Iced Tea
Lunch Box
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini - Apple
Martini - Chocolate
Martini - Classic
Martini - Cosmo
Martini - Eliottt
Martini - Lemon Drop
Martini - Pineapple
Mudslide
Mule - Berry
Mule - Blue
Mule - Bourbon
Mule - Mango
Mule - Moscow
Old Fashioned
Pina Colada
Screwdriver
Sidecar
TC Old Fashioned
Tequila Sunrise
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Vodka
Well Vodka
18th Amendment
Absolut
Absolut Citron
New Holland Vodka
Stoli
Stoli Raz
Stoli Vanil
Tito's
Ugly Dog Bacon Vodka
Well Vodka DBL
18th Amendment DBL
Absolut Citron DBL
Absolut DBL
New Holland Vodka DBL
Stoli DBL
Stoli Raz DBL
Stoli Vanil DBL
Tito's DBL
Ugly Dog Bacon Vodka DBL
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Well Whiskey SGL
Angels Envy SGL
Basil Hayden SGL
Bulliet Rye SGL
Canadian Mist SGL
Crown Apple SGL
Crown Peach SGL
Crown Royal SGL
Dewars SGL
Fireball SGL
Jack Daniels SGL
Jameson SGL
Jim Beam Rye SGL
Jim Beam SGL
MacCallan SGL
Maker's Mark SGL
NH Beer Barrel BBN SGL
NH Zeppelin SGL
Red Stag SGL
Screwball PB SGL
Seagram's 7 SGL
Southern Comfort SGL
TC Cherry SGL
Wild Turkey Honey SGL
Well Whiskey DBL
Angels Envy DBL
Basil Hayden DBL
Bulliet Rye DBL
Jack Daniels DBL
Jim Beam DBL
Crown Royal DBL
Crown Apple DBL
Crown Peach DBL
Fireball DBL
TC Cherry DBL
Southern Comfort DBL
Jameson DBL
Maker's Mark DBL
Canadian Mist DBL
NH Beer Barrel BBN DBL
NH Zeppelin DBL
Red Stag DBL
Jim Beam Rye DBL
Seagram's 7 DBL
Wild Turkey Honey DBL
MacCallan DBL
Screwball PB DBL
Dewars DBL
Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Carolan's
Chateau Monet
Cointreau
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Jackson Morgan
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Licor 43
Amaretto Di Saronno DBL
Carolan's DBL
Chateau Monet DBL
Cointreau DBL
Frangelico DBL
Godiva Chocolate DBL
Grand Marnier DBL
Jackson Morgan DBL
Jagermeister DBL
Kahlua DBL
Licor 43 DBL
Shots
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Easygoing, family-friendly stop for breakfast-to-lunch comfort classics in casual environs.
906 E Colby St, Whitehall, MI 49461