Whitehall restaurants you'll love
Whitehall's top cuisines
Must-try Whitehall restaurants
More about Pekadill's
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Pekadill's
503 S Mears Ave, Whitehall
|Popular items
|Italian
Hot ham, capicola, pepperoni, and melted provolone cheese on toasted white French loaf with lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, and creamy Italian dressing.
|Whole #27 Turkey Club Wrap
|$12.95
Turkey and bacon with cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato on a white wrap.
|6" #2 Turkey
Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
More about Mylan's Waterfront Grille
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mylan's Waterfront Grille
115 N Mears Ave, Whitehall