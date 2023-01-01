Tacos in Whitehall
Pekadill's
503 S Mears Ave, Whitehall
4 Fish Tacos
$15.45
Beer battered cod topped with lime crema sauce and crunchy slaw on a flour shell, served with a side of salsa
3 Fish Tacos
$14.45
Beer battered cod topped with lime crema sauce and crunchy slaw on a flour shell, served with a side of salsa
2 Fish Tacos
$13.45
Beer battered cod topped with lime crema sauce and crunchy slaw on a flour shell, served with a side of salsa