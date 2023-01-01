Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Whitehall

Whitehall restaurants
Whitehall restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Pekadill's

503 S Mears Ave, Whitehall

Avg 4.8 (1658 reviews)
Takeout
4 Fish Tacos$15.45
Beer battered cod topped with lime crema sauce and crunchy slaw on a flour shell, served with a side of salsa
3 Fish Tacos$14.45
Beer battered cod topped with lime crema sauce and crunchy slaw on a flour shell, served with a side of salsa
2 Fish Tacos$13.45
Beer battered cod topped with lime crema sauce and crunchy slaw on a flour shell, served with a side of salsa
More about Pekadill's
Mylan's Waterfront Grille image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mylan's Waterfront Grille

115 N Mears Ave, Whitehall

Avg 4 (356 reviews)
Takeout
Burnt End Tacos$16.95
More about Mylan's Waterfront Grille

