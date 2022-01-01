Chicken salad in Whitehall

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Pekadill's

503 S Mears Ave, Whitehall

Avg 4.8 (1658 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$12.95
Chicken breast on mixed greens with jack and cheddar cheese, cucumber, and tomato.
Half #32 Chicken Salad Wrap$9.95
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and a pickle spear on a honey wheat wrap.
Whole #32 Chicken Salad Wrap$12.95
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and a pickle spear on a honey wheat wrap.
More about Pekadill's
Consumer pic

 

Colby's Cafe & Brew

3311 E Colby St, Ste A, Whitehall

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$7.00
Chicken salad made in a house atop a buttery croissant with romaine lettuce
More about Colby's Cafe & Brew

