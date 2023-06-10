Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad

Pekadill's

1,658 Reviews

$

503 S Mears Ave

Whitehall, MI 49461

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

8" #2 Turkey

$10.95

Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.95

Grilled chicken breast on romaine with black beans, corn, tomatoes, and roasted peppers and onions. Topped with cheddar and pepperjack cheese, served with our our homemade salsa ranch.

Whole #27 Turkey Club Wrap

Whole #27 Turkey Club Wrap

$12.95

Turkey and bacon with cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato on a white wrap.

SANDWICHES

Deli-Style Sandwiches

4" #1 Roast Beef

$8.95

Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.

4" #2 Turkey

$8.95

Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.

4" #3 Corned Beef

$8.95

Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.

4" #4 Ham

$8.95

Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.

4" #5 Tuna Salad

$8.95

Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.

4" #6 Chicken Salad

$8.95

Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.

6" #1 Roast Beef

$9.95

Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

6" #2 Turkey

$9.95

Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

6" #3 Corned Beef

$9.95

Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

6" #4 Ham

$9.95

Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

6" #5 Tuna Salad

$9.95

Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

6" #6 Chicken Salad

$9.95

Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

8" #1 Roast Beef

$10.95

Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

8" #2 Turkey

$10.95

Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

8" #3 Corned Beef

$10.95

Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

8" #4 Ham

$10.95

Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

8" #5 Tuna Salad

$10.95

Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

8" #6 Chicken Salad

$10.95

Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Combination Sandwiches

Half #7 Hambirder

$9.95

Ham, turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, and mayonnaise on thinly sliced light rye.

Whole #7 Hambirder

$12.95

Ham, turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, and mayonnaise on thinly sliced light rye.

Half #8 Gourmet

$9.95

Ham, corned beef, swiss cheese, lettuce, onion, and mustard on thinly sliced light rye.

Whole #8 Gourmet

$12.95

Ham, corned beef, swiss cheese, lettuce, onion, and mustard on thinly sliced light rye.

Half #9 Beef and Bird

$9.95

Roast beef, turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on thinly sliced white bread.

Whole #9 Beef and Bird

$12.95

Roast beef, turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on thinly sliced white bread.

Half #10 Very Veggie

$9.95

Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayonnaise on thinly sliced light rye.

Whole #10 Very Veggie

$12.95

Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayonnaise on thinly sliced light rye.

Half #11 Veggie Pocket

$9.95

Swiss and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, sunflower seeds, and ranch dressing in a pita pocket.

Whole #11 Veggie Pocket

$12.95

Swiss and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, sunflower seeds, and ranch dressing in a pita pocket.

4" French Dip

$9.95

Hot roast beef, melted swiss cheese on white French loaf with au jus.

6" French Dip

$11.45

Hot roast beef, melted swiss cheese on white French loaf with au jus.

8" French Dip

$12.95

Hot roast beef, melted swiss cheese on white French loaf with au jus.

Half #13 Peka Deli

$9.95

Roast beef, turkey, ham, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on thinly sliced white.

Whole #13 Peka Deli

$12.95

Roast beef, turkey, ham, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on thinly sliced white.

Half #14 The Pocket

$9.95

Turkey, jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Thousand Island dressing in a pita pocket.

Whole #14 The Pocket

$12.95

Turkey, jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Thousand Island dressing in a pita pocket.

Half #15 T.B.J.

$9.95

Turkey, bacon, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Thousand Island on thinly sliced rye bread.

Whole #15 T.B.J.

Whole #15 T.B.J.

$12.95

Turkey, bacon, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Thousand Island on thinly sliced rye bread.

Half #16 B.L.T.

$9.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on toasted white.

Whole #16 B.L.T.

$12.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on toasted white.

4" Sueben

4" Sueben

$9.95

Thinly sliced corned beef with Thousand Island dressing, melted swiss cheese, and our homemade coleslaw on rye French loaf. Hot!

6" Sueben

$11.45

Thinly sliced corned beef with Thousand Island dressing, melted swiss cheese, and our homemade coleslaw on rye French loaf. Hot!

8" Sueben

$12.95

Thinly sliced corned beef with Thousand Island dressing, melted swiss cheese, and our homemade coleslaw on rye French loaf. Hot!

Croissant Sandwiches

#17 Chicken Salad Croissant

$12.95

Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise.

#18 Veggie Croissant

$12.95

Swiss cheese, avocado, sunflower seeds, tomato, onion, cucumber, lettuce, and ranch dressing.

#19 Tuna Salad Croissant

$12.95

Tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

#20 Turkey & Jack Croissant

$12.95

Turkey, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and Thousand Island Dressing.

#21 Ham and Swiss Croissant

$12.95

Ham, swiss cheese, lettuce, onion, and mustard.

#22 Roast Beef and Cheddar Croissant

#22 Roast Beef and Cheddar Croissant

$12.95

Roast beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayonnaise.

English Muffin Sandwiches

#23 Tuna & Cheddar English Muffin

$9.95

Tuna, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

#24 Turkey & Cheddar English Muffin

$9.95

Turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

#25 Ham & Swiss English Muffin

$9.95

Ham, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

#26 Roast Beef & Jack English Muffin

#26 Roast Beef & Jack English Muffin

$9.95

Roast beef, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

Wraps

Half #27 Turkey Club Wrap

$9.95

Turkey and bacon with cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato on a white wrap.

Whole #27 Turkey Club Wrap

Whole #27 Turkey Club Wrap

$12.95

Turkey and bacon with cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato on a white wrap.

Half #28 Roast Beef, Turkey, & Jack Wrap

$9.95

Roast beef, turkey, jack cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato, and onion in a honey wheat wrap.

Whole #28 Roast Beef, Turkey, & Jack Wrap

$12.95

Roast beef, turkey, jack cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato, and onion in a honey wheat wrap.

Half #29 Ham Wrap

$9.95

Ham and swiss cheese with sweet and spicy mustard, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a white wrap.

Whole #29 Ham Wrap

$12.95

Ham and swiss cheese with sweet and spicy mustard, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a white wrap.

Half #30 Veggie Wrap

$9.95

Herbed cream cheese dressing with avocado, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a honey wheat wrap.

Whole #30 Veggie Wrap

$12.95

Herbed cream cheese dressing with avocado, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a honey wheat wrap.

Half #31 Turkey Wrap

$9.95

Turkey and jack cheese with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and a pickle spear on a honey wheat wrap.

Whole #31 Turkey Wrap

$12.95

Turkey and jack cheese with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and a pickle spear on a honey wheat wrap.

Half #32 Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.95

Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and a pickle spear on a honey wheat wrap.

Whole #32 Chicken Salad Wrap

$12.95

Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and a pickle spear on a honey wheat wrap.

Half #33 Southwest Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Honey wheat wrap filled with marinated white chicken, roasted peppers and onions, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing.

Whole #33 Southwest Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Honey wheat wrap filled with marinated white chicken, roasted peppers and onions, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing.

Half #34 Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.95

White wrap with marinated chicken breast, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.

Whole #34 Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

White wrap with marinated chicken breast, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.

Chicken Breast Sandwiches

#35 Chicken Breast Croissant

$13.95

A marinated chicken breast topped with melted jack cheese, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayonnaise.

#36 Chicken Club

$13.95

A marinated chicken breast topped with bacon, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on your choice of white, wheat or rye French loaf.

#37 Marinated Chicken Breast

$13.95

A marinated chicken breast with roasted peppers and onions, melted jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing on white French loaf.

Specials Gone Regular

Italian

Italian

$13.95

Hot ham, capicola, pepperoni, and melted provolone cheese on toasted white French loaf with lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, and creamy Italian dressing.

Jack's Wrap

$13.95

Chicken breast melted provolone cheese, sweet chili sauce, sliced almonds, lettuce, tomato, and wontons on a white wrap.

Pulled Pork BBQ

$13.95

Pulled pork BBQ with melted cheddar cheese on white French loaf.

Kid's Items and Hot Dogs

Hot Dog Regular

$3.50

Chili Dog

$4.50

Kid's Hot Dog Meal

$5.50

Mac and Cheese

$6.95

Includes a side and a small drink.

Mac and Cheese Deluxe

$7.45

Served with a cut up hot dog mixed in. Includes a side and a small drink.

Half Toasted Cheese

$6.45

Whole Toasted Cheese

$7.95

Half Toasted Cheese with Ham

$6.95

Whole Toasted Cheese with Ham

$8.95

Half Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.95

Whole Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.95

Half Ham Fingers

$6.95

Whole Ham Fingers

$7.95

Beverages

Fountain Beverage

$2.75

SALADS & SIDES

Salads

Tossed Salad

$5.95

Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, and shredded cheddar cheese.

Caesar Salad

$5.95

Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, and croutons.

Club Salad

$8.95

Mixed greens topped with swiss and cheddar cheese, turkey, cucumber, tomatoes, and sunflower seeds.

Super Salad

$10.95

Same as a club salad but bigger!

Chicken Salad

$12.95

Chicken breast on mixed greens with jack and cheddar cheese, cucumber, and tomato.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.95

Romaine lettuce with chicken breast, croutons, shredded Parmesan, and Caesar dressing.

Oriental Chicken Salad

$13.95

Chicken breast on mixed greens, shredded cabbage, chopped carrots, toasted almonds, fried wonton strips, and our homemade oriental dressing.

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.95

Grilled chicken breast on romaine with black beans, corn, tomatoes, and roasted peppers and onions. Topped with cheddar and pepperjack cheese, served with our our homemade salsa ranch.

Sides

Extra Side

Pickle

$1.50

Fountain beverage

$2.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Online orders will be available for pick-up at the scheduled time on the front steps!

Website

Location

503 S Mears Ave, Whitehall, MI 49461

Directions

Gallery
Pekadill's image
Pekadill's image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Northside Pub
orange star4.5 • 1,101
2353 Holton Rd Muskegon, MI 49445
View restaurantnext
Dr. Rolf's Barbeque
orange star4.5 • 592
477 W Western Ave Muskegon, MI 49440
View restaurantnext
Toast 'N Jams
orange star4.5 • 645
211 Seaway Drive Norton Shores, MI 49444
View restaurantnext
The Lunch Pail
orange star4.7 • 276
14 W Main St Fremont, MI 49412
View restaurantnext
Greek Tony's Pizza and Sub Shop - Ferrysburg
orange star4.5 • 226
17621 174th Ave Spring Lake, MI 49456
View restaurantnext
The Toasted Pickle - Grand Haven
orange star4.3 • 451
112 Washington Ave. Grand Haven, MI 49417
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Whitehall

Mylan's Waterfront Grille
orange star4.0 • 356
115 N Mears Ave Whitehall, MI 49461
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Whitehall
Muskegon
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Grand Haven
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Ludington
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
review star
Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston