- Home
- /
- Whitehall
- /
- Sandwiches
- /
- Pekadill's
Pekadill's
1,658 Reviews
$
503 S Mears Ave
Whitehall, MI 49461
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
8" #2 Turkey
Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast on romaine with black beans, corn, tomatoes, and roasted peppers and onions. Topped with cheddar and pepperjack cheese, served with our our homemade salsa ranch.
Whole #27 Turkey Club Wrap
Turkey and bacon with cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato on a white wrap.
SANDWICHES
Deli-Style Sandwiches
4" #1 Roast Beef
Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
4" #2 Turkey
Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
4" #3 Corned Beef
Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
4" #4 Ham
Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
4" #5 Tuna Salad
Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
4" #6 Chicken Salad
Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
6" #1 Roast Beef
Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
6" #2 Turkey
Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
6" #3 Corned Beef
Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
6" #4 Ham
Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
6" #5 Tuna Salad
Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
6" #6 Chicken Salad
Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
8" #1 Roast Beef
Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
8" #2 Turkey
Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
8" #3 Corned Beef
Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
8" #4 Ham
Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
8" #5 Tuna Salad
Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
8" #6 Chicken Salad
Prepared with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Combination Sandwiches
Half #7 Hambirder
Ham, turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, and mayonnaise on thinly sliced light rye.
Whole #7 Hambirder
Ham, turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, and mayonnaise on thinly sliced light rye.
Half #8 Gourmet
Ham, corned beef, swiss cheese, lettuce, onion, and mustard on thinly sliced light rye.
Whole #8 Gourmet
Ham, corned beef, swiss cheese, lettuce, onion, and mustard on thinly sliced light rye.
Half #9 Beef and Bird
Roast beef, turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on thinly sliced white bread.
Whole #9 Beef and Bird
Roast beef, turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on thinly sliced white bread.
Half #10 Very Veggie
Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayonnaise on thinly sliced light rye.
Whole #10 Very Veggie
Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayonnaise on thinly sliced light rye.
Half #11 Veggie Pocket
Swiss and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, sunflower seeds, and ranch dressing in a pita pocket.
Whole #11 Veggie Pocket
Swiss and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, sunflower seeds, and ranch dressing in a pita pocket.
4" French Dip
Hot roast beef, melted swiss cheese on white French loaf with au jus.
6" French Dip
Hot roast beef, melted swiss cheese on white French loaf with au jus.
8" French Dip
Hot roast beef, melted swiss cheese on white French loaf with au jus.
Half #13 Peka Deli
Roast beef, turkey, ham, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on thinly sliced white.
Whole #13 Peka Deli
Roast beef, turkey, ham, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on thinly sliced white.
Half #14 The Pocket
Turkey, jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Thousand Island dressing in a pita pocket.
Whole #14 The Pocket
Turkey, jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Thousand Island dressing in a pita pocket.
Half #15 T.B.J.
Turkey, bacon, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Thousand Island on thinly sliced rye bread.
Whole #15 T.B.J.
Turkey, bacon, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Thousand Island on thinly sliced rye bread.
Half #16 B.L.T.
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on toasted white.
Whole #16 B.L.T.
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on toasted white.
4" Sueben
Thinly sliced corned beef with Thousand Island dressing, melted swiss cheese, and our homemade coleslaw on rye French loaf. Hot!
6" Sueben
Thinly sliced corned beef with Thousand Island dressing, melted swiss cheese, and our homemade coleslaw on rye French loaf. Hot!
8" Sueben
Thinly sliced corned beef with Thousand Island dressing, melted swiss cheese, and our homemade coleslaw on rye French loaf. Hot!
Croissant Sandwiches
#17 Chicken Salad Croissant
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise.
#18 Veggie Croissant
Swiss cheese, avocado, sunflower seeds, tomato, onion, cucumber, lettuce, and ranch dressing.
#19 Tuna Salad Croissant
Tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
#20 Turkey & Jack Croissant
Turkey, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and Thousand Island Dressing.
#21 Ham and Swiss Croissant
Ham, swiss cheese, lettuce, onion, and mustard.
#22 Roast Beef and Cheddar Croissant
Roast beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayonnaise.
English Muffin Sandwiches
#23 Tuna & Cheddar English Muffin
Tuna, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
#24 Turkey & Cheddar English Muffin
Turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
#25 Ham & Swiss English Muffin
Ham, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
#26 Roast Beef & Jack English Muffin
Roast beef, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
Wraps
Half #27 Turkey Club Wrap
Turkey and bacon with cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato on a white wrap.
Whole #27 Turkey Club Wrap
Turkey and bacon with cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato on a white wrap.
Half #28 Roast Beef, Turkey, & Jack Wrap
Roast beef, turkey, jack cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato, and onion in a honey wheat wrap.
Whole #28 Roast Beef, Turkey, & Jack Wrap
Roast beef, turkey, jack cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato, and onion in a honey wheat wrap.
Half #29 Ham Wrap
Ham and swiss cheese with sweet and spicy mustard, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a white wrap.
Whole #29 Ham Wrap
Ham and swiss cheese with sweet and spicy mustard, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a white wrap.
Half #30 Veggie Wrap
Herbed cream cheese dressing with avocado, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a honey wheat wrap.
Whole #30 Veggie Wrap
Herbed cream cheese dressing with avocado, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a honey wheat wrap.
Half #31 Turkey Wrap
Turkey and jack cheese with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and a pickle spear on a honey wheat wrap.
Whole #31 Turkey Wrap
Turkey and jack cheese with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and a pickle spear on a honey wheat wrap.
Half #32 Chicken Salad Wrap
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and a pickle spear on a honey wheat wrap.
Whole #32 Chicken Salad Wrap
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and a pickle spear on a honey wheat wrap.
Half #33 Southwest Chicken Wrap
Honey wheat wrap filled with marinated white chicken, roasted peppers and onions, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing.
Whole #33 Southwest Chicken Wrap
Honey wheat wrap filled with marinated white chicken, roasted peppers and onions, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing.
Half #34 Chicken Caesar Wrap
White wrap with marinated chicken breast, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.
Whole #34 Chicken Caesar Wrap
White wrap with marinated chicken breast, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.
Chicken Breast Sandwiches
#35 Chicken Breast Croissant
A marinated chicken breast topped with melted jack cheese, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayonnaise.
#36 Chicken Club
A marinated chicken breast topped with bacon, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on your choice of white, wheat or rye French loaf.
#37 Marinated Chicken Breast
A marinated chicken breast with roasted peppers and onions, melted jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing on white French loaf.
Specials Gone Regular
Italian
Hot ham, capicola, pepperoni, and melted provolone cheese on toasted white French loaf with lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, and creamy Italian dressing.
Jack's Wrap
Chicken breast melted provolone cheese, sweet chili sauce, sliced almonds, lettuce, tomato, and wontons on a white wrap.
Pulled Pork BBQ
Pulled pork BBQ with melted cheddar cheese on white French loaf.
Kid's Items and Hot Dogs
Hot Dog Regular
Chili Dog
Kid's Hot Dog Meal
Mac and Cheese
Includes a side and a small drink.
Mac and Cheese Deluxe
Served with a cut up hot dog mixed in. Includes a side and a small drink.
Half Toasted Cheese
Whole Toasted Cheese
Half Toasted Cheese with Ham
Whole Toasted Cheese with Ham
Half Peanut Butter & Jelly
Whole Peanut Butter & Jelly
Half Ham Fingers
Whole Ham Fingers
Beverages
SALADS & SIDES
Salads
Tossed Salad
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, and shredded cheddar cheese.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, and croutons.
Club Salad
Mixed greens topped with swiss and cheddar cheese, turkey, cucumber, tomatoes, and sunflower seeds.
Super Salad
Same as a club salad but bigger!
Chicken Salad
Chicken breast on mixed greens with jack and cheddar cheese, cucumber, and tomato.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with chicken breast, croutons, shredded Parmesan, and Caesar dressing.
Oriental Chicken Salad
Chicken breast on mixed greens, shredded cabbage, chopped carrots, toasted almonds, fried wonton strips, and our homemade oriental dressing.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast on romaine with black beans, corn, tomatoes, and roasted peppers and onions. Topped with cheddar and pepperjack cheese, served with our our homemade salsa ranch.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Online orders will be available for pick-up at the scheduled time on the front steps!
503 S Mears Ave, Whitehall, MI 49461