Barbeque
Sandwiches
Dr. Rolf's Barbeque
592 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
477 W Western Ave, Muskegon, MI 49440
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Greek Tony's Pizza and Sub Shop - Ferrysburg
4.5 • 226
17621 174th Ave Spring Lake, MI 49456
View restaurant
Dr. Rolf's Barbeque - Grand Haven - 17 South 2nd Street
No Reviews
17 South 2nd Street Grand Haven, MI 49456
View restaurant