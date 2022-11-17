Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Sandwiches

Dr. Rolf's Barbeque

592 Reviews

$$

477 W Western Ave

Muskegon, MI 49440

Popular Items

2 MEATS + 2 SIDES
PULLED PORK SANDWICH
DIRTY TOTS

Appetizer

Our signature brisket, cubed, reseasoned and double smoked
PORK SLIDERS

PORK SLIDERS

$12.30

Smokey pulled pork topped with mango salsa & Dr. Rolf's Coleslaw on a sweet hawaiian roll. (3 sliders)

DIRTY TOTS

DIRTY TOTS

$9.00

Poblano peppers, cilantro & white cheddar queso on top of heaping helping of tater tots. Add your choice of meat and or extra toppings.

CHICKEN THINGS

CHICKEN THINGS

$12.30

Dr. Rolfs take on chicken wings - marinated grilled chicken thighs smothered in buffalo sauce, served with blue cheese dressing & celery. (offered naked as well)

NACHOS

NACHOS

$12.30

Corn chips heaped high with black beans, corn, avocado, sweet onions, red bell & poblano peppers, pickled jalepeno & topped with white cheddar queso & queso fresco cheese. Add your choice of meat.

TWELVE WINGS

$23.00

SIX WINGS

$12.75

BURNT ENDS

$15.00

BRISKET SLIDERS

$15.00

CHIPS AND MANGO SALSA SINGLE

$6.50

CHIPS AND MANGO SALSA SHARE

$12.50

CHIPS AND QUESO SINGLE

$6.50

CHIPS AND QUESO SHARE

$12.50

Salads

SOUTHWESTERN SALAD

SOUTHWESTERN SALAD

$12.50

Mixed greens, black beans, corn, avacodo, sweet onions, red bell & poblano peppers dressed with southwest ranch or habanero vinaigrette.

BEET SALAD

BEET SALAD

$12.50

Beets & blue cheese tossed with toasted walnuts & teriyaki vinaigrette on a bed of arugula.

HALF SOUTHWEST

$6.50

HALF BEET

$6.50

APPLE CHERRY SALAD

$14.00

APPLE CHERRY HALF

$7.25

Handhelds

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$13.00

Smokey pulled pork & Dr. Rolf's coleslaw on a brioche bun. Served w/chips + sweet heat pickles or sub tater tots.

BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH

BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH

$16.25

Low & slow smoked sliced beef brisket & Dr. Rolf's coleslaw on a brioche bun. Served w/chips + sweet heat pickles or sub tater tots.

BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH

BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.25

Smoked chicken breast, bbq aoili, bacon, avocado, arugula & tomato on a brioche bun. Served w/chips + sweet heat pickles or sub tater tots.

SMOKED SWEET POTATO VEGETARIAN QUESADILLA

SMOKED SWEET POTATO VEGETARIAN QUESADILLA

$14.75

Smoked sweet potatoes, black beans & corn salad, Mexican cheese, served with southwest ranch dressing & mango salsa. Served w/chips + sweet heat pickles or sub tater tots.

CHICKEN THINGS WRAP

CHICKEN THINGS WRAP

$13.00

Buffalo chicken things, chopped celery, blue cheese, all wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served w/chips + sweet heat pickles or sub tater tots.

NAKED CHICKEN THINGS WRAP

NAKED CHICKEN THINGS WRAP

$13.00

Buffalo chicken things, chopped celery, blue cheese, all wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served w/chips + sweet heat pickles or sub tater tots.

Brisket Tacos (3) Platter

Brisket Tacos (3) Platter

$15.00

3 Brisket street tacos, topped with pickled onions, radishes, srirachi sour cream, queso fresco cheese &cilantro, paired with a side of mango salsa & corn chips.

Chicken Tacos (3) Platter

$14.25

Pulled Pork Tacos (3) Platter

$14.25

3 TACO'S

$13.00

SINGLE TACO

$4.75

Meat Platters

1 Meat + 2 Sides

$15.25
2 MEATS + 2 SIDES

2 MEATS + 2 SIDES

$20.50

Your choice of two smoked meats and two homemade sides. Served w/ a cornbread waffle + sweet heat pickles.

3 MEATS + 2 SIDES

3 MEATS + 2 SIDES

$25.75

Your choice of three smoked meats and two homemade sides. Served w/ a cornbread waffle + sweet heat pickles.

Meat/Lb

BABY BACK PORK RIBS/LB

BABY BACK PORK RIBS/LB

$16.50

Smoked pork ribs (6-8 bones/Lb)

BRISKET/LB

BRISKET/LB

$24.00

Slow and low smoked brisket

CHICKEN THINGS/LB

CHICKEN THINGS/LB

$17.00

Buffalo chicken things

PULLED PORK/LB

PULLED PORK/LB

$16.50

Smokey Pulled Pork

SAUSAGE

SAUSAGE

$4.40

3 different styles of smoked sausages (Currently out of Pork Polish Sausage)

SMOKED CHICKEN BREAST/LB

SMOKED CHICKEN BREAST/LB

$14.00

Smoked chicken breast

SMOKED WHOLE CHICKENS

SMOKED WHOLE CHICKENS

$16.00Out of stock

Smoked whole chickens

Sides

SEASONED GREEN BEANS

SEASONED GREEN BEANS

$4.30

Green beans, smoked bacon, sweet onions.

DR. ROLF'S COLESLAW

DR. ROLF'S COLESLAW

$4.20

Southern slaw with a fresh twist.

BUTTER BEANS

BUTTER BEANS

$4.80

Sweet, peppery, buttery beans & bacon.

CORNBREAD WAFFLES

CORNBREAD WAFFLES

$4.40

Sweet & Crunchy.

COLLARD GREENS

COLLARD GREENS

$4.80Out of stock

Traditional soul food

FRIED APPLES

FRIED APPLES

$4.30

Apple pie without the crust.

SWEET POTATO MASH

SWEET POTATO MASH

$4.10

Butter, maple syrup & pecans.

TATER TOTS

TATER TOTS

$4.20

Add queso + $2

MAC-N-CHEESE

MAC-N-CHEESE

$6.00

Pasta smothered in house-made cheese sauce.

MAC-N-CHEESE MEAL

$14.75

Pasta smothered in house-made cheese sauce. Add your choice of meat.

POTATO SALAD

$4.20

Cup of Chili

$6.00

Smokehouse Chili

CUP OF CHILI

CUP OF CHILI

$6.00

Your choice of our award winning white, green or red smokehouse chili served with a cornbread waffle on the side.

BOWL OF CHILI

BOWL OF CHILI

$10.75

Your choice of our award winning white, green or red smokehouse chili served with a cornbread waffle on the side.

FLIGHT OF CHILI

FLIGHT OF CHILI

$15.20

Try all three of our award winning chilis served with a cornbread waffle on the side.

Just For Kids

KIDS PULLED PORK SLIDERS (2) & TATER TOTS

KIDS PULLED PORK SLIDERS (2) & TATER TOTS

$7.10

KIDS CHICKEN SLIDERS & TATER TOTS

$7.10
HOT DOG & TATER TOTS

HOT DOG & TATER TOTS

$7.10
KIDS MAC

KIDS MAC

$7.10
ROOT BEER FLOAT

ROOT BEER FLOAT

$4.00

Catering

CATER GREEN BEANS

$32.25

Our seasoned green beans packaged in a foil catering pan. Serves 12.

CATER DR. ROLF"S COLESLAW

$21.00

Dr. Rolf's Slaw for 8. Served in a quart deli container.

CATER BUTTER BEANS

$41.75

Buttery, peppery beans and bacon. Served in a foil pan. Serves 12.

CATER COLLARD GREENS

$41.75Out of stock

Collard greens cooked up with bacon and molasses. Served in a foil pan. Serves 12.

CATER SWEET POTATO MASH

$32.25

Smoked sweet potatoes, hand mashed with butter, brown sugar and maple syrup. Served in a foil pan. Serves 12.

CATER FRIED APPLES

$30.00

Warm, fried apples, served in a foil pan. Serves 12.

CATER MAC-N-CHEESE

$54.25

Super cheesy, homemade Mac n Cheese. Served in foil pan. Serves 12.

CATER TATER TOTS

$20.40

Our crispy tots. Served in a foil pan. Serves 12.

CATER CORNBREAD PAN

$15.00

Our same great waffle batter used for our cornbread waffles baked in a pan. Serves up to 16. PLEASE ORDER AHEAD, AS 45 MINUTES BAKING TIME IS REQUIRED.

CATER SWEET HEAT PICKLES

$5.00

Our sweet heat pickles for up to 20 people. Served in a 16 oz deli container.

12 BRIOCHE BUNS

$6.00

Brioche buns for making delicious sandwiches. 12 to a pack.

12 HAWAIIAN BUNS

$5.00

Small slider buns - perfect for small sandwiches. Package of 12 buns.

QUART OF CHILI

$18.75

Choose from our three great chili choices. Served in quart container. Serves 4.

HONEY BUTTER - INDIVIDUAL

$0.25

Get some sweet honey butter for that cornbread. Comes in 1 oz individual sized servings.

CATER POTATO SALAD

$21.00

Dr. Rolf's jazzed up potato salad. Sure to please! Served in quart deli container. Serves 8.

NA Beverages

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Minute Maid Light Lemonade

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

COFFEE - FRENCH PRESS

$4.50

Ice Water

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$3.00

Fresh Brewed Sweet Tea

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.20

Milk

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Hot Apple Cider

$4.00

Cans To Go

New Holland Brewing Rum Punch

$8.00

New Holland Brewing Blackberry Bramble

$8.00

Moscow Mule 2.0

$8.00

Frisky Whisky Lemonade

$8.00

Single Serve Cabernet

$5.00

Single Serve Chardonnay

$5.00

Strawberry Lemon Basil Vodka- Two Chicks

$9.75

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.00

Blueberry Gin Lemonade- New Holland

$8.00

White Claw Raspberry

$4.00

Mas Agave- Lime

$6.00

Mas Agave- Strawberry

$8.00Out of stock

Mas Agave- Watermelon

$8.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.00

High Noon Mango

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$6.00

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00

Single Serve Pinot Grigio (White)

$7.50

Single Serve Moscato

$7.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

477 W Western Ave, Muskegon, MI 49440

Directions

Gallery
Dr. Rolf's Barbeque image
Banner pic
Dr. Rolf's Barbeque image

Map
