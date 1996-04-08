Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gaslight Brewhouse - Oxford Ohio

3,144 Reviews

$$

325 South College Avenue

Oxford, OH 45056

Appetizers

Hand breaded Panko crusted shrimp tossed in a Sweet & Spicy Bang Bang Sauce.
Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$14.00

Panko crusted shrimp tossed in a Brew Homemade Sweet & Spicy Bang Bang sauce.

Beefy Queso Dip

Beefy Queso Dip

$11.00

White queso and taco beef, topped with Gaslight salsa, sour cream and jalapenos. Served with fresh and crispy tortilla chips.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00

Cream cheese, cheddar cheese & bleu cheeses blended with chicken and buffalo sauce. Served with corn tortilla chips and celery for dipping.

Chips & Salsa App

Chips & Salsa App

$10.00

Fresh corn tortilla chips served with brew homemade Gaslight salsa.

CKCW Dawgs

CKCW Dawgs

$10.00

Mini Corned Dogs cooked golden and served with Atomic mustard sauce.

Gaslight Nachos

Gaslight Nachos

$12.00

Gaslight seasoned kettle chips topped with white queso cheese, pulled pork, jalepenos, red onion, diced tomatoes. Drizzled with BBQ sauce.

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$12.00

Blend of cheeses. Rhinegeist Truth IPA and seasoning. Served with oven baked pretzels.

Spicy Dills

Spicy Dills

$10.00

Spicy dill spears beer battered and cooked golden. Served with ranch or Gaslight horsey sauce.

The Pepe

The Pepe

$11.00

Brew Homemade spinach and artichoke dip blended with cream cheese, atomic hot sauce, parmesan & pepperjack cheese. Served with Tortilla chips for dipping.

Burgers

Atomic Chuck Burger

Atomic Chuck Burger

$13.00

Bison, melted pepper jack cheese, jalapeno, Atomic hot sauce. Served with a full garden and on a split top bun.

BBQ Bacon Burger

BBQ Bacon Burger

$13.00

Cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, Brew homemade BBQ Sauce, topped with fresh onion crisps.

Beer Cheese Pretzel Burger

Beer Cheese Pretzel Burger

$13.00

Topped with RhinegeistTruth IPA beer cheese, seasoned onion crispy's and served on an old world pretzel bun.

Samwich Burger

Samwich Burger

$13.00

Prime chuck burger topped with cheddar and pepperjack cheese, bacon, grilled onions and a Brew Homemade BBQ / Honey Mustard Sauce and served on a pretzel bun, with choice of side.

Frisco Melt

Frisco Melt

$12.50

Super Cheesy with extra cheddar and extra Wisconsin Havarti cheeses, Gaslight sauce on buttery toasted sourdough. Oh yeah!

Gaslight Burger

Gaslight Burger

$12.00

All American burger with melted American cheese, full garden and on a split top bun.

Gaslight Garden Burger

Gaslight Garden Burger

$12.00

Brew-homemade black bean burger, Gaslight guacamole and full garden. Served on a multi-grain thin bun.

Stewart Square Burger

Stewart Square Burger

$13.00

Everyone's favorite macaroni & cheese served on top of a bacon cheeseburger.

The Lobo

The Lobo

$13.00

Fantastic combination of Hatch green chili, breaded jalapeno bottle caps, melted pepper jack cheese, spicy mayo and served on a toasted old world pretzel bun.

The Buzzer Beater

The Buzzer Beater

$13.00

Two 4oz Smash patties, Two slices of American cheese, hardwood smoked bacon, caramelized onions drizzled with JJ Sauce and served with your choice of side.

Gobble Gobble Turkey

Gobble Gobble Turkey

$15.50

6oz.Brew Homemade Turkey burger with lettuce, tomato, havarti cheese, bourbon onions & remoulade sauce.

Condiments

Condiments

Ramekin

Desserts

Vanilla shake, Slime and eyes ooze, whipped cream, Witches fingers and haunted sprinkles.
Mini Cinni

Mini Cinni

$4.00

Chocolate chip cookie rolled in a graham cracker, cinnamon sugar crumble. baked in a mini souffle cup served hot. Topped with vanilla ice cream & a caramel sauce.

Kids Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00

Birthday Sundae

Mile High Mud Pie

Mile High Mud Pie

$9.00

Cookies & Cream & Moose Tracks ice cream mounded high atop an Oreo crumb crust. Served on a bed of hot fudge, topped with whip cream and hot fudge drizzled tableside.

Entrees

12oz Ribeye

12oz Ribeye

$31.00

Certified Angus Ribeye Steak Served with Fresh Onion Crisps, Cajun Black Beans and Choice of Side.

8oz Sirloin

8oz Sirloin

$17.50

Certified Angus Sirloin Steak served with fresh onion crisps, cajun black beans and choice of side.

Chicken Picatta

Chicken Picatta

$14.00

Seasoned chicken in rich buttery and lemony sauce with capers and fresh parsley. Served over Yukon Gold mashed potatoes and with steamed broccoli.

Full Rack Ribs

Full Rack Ribs

$25.00

Slow cooked and beer braised baby back ribs slathered in BBQ Sauce, served with Cajun black beans and your choice of side.

Half Rack Ribs

Half Rack Ribs

$17.00

Slow cooked and beer braised baby back ribs slathered in BBQ Sauce, served with Cajun black beans and your choice of side.

Gaslight Fajitas

Gaslight Fajitas

$14.00

Grilled peppers & onions, shredded lettuce, , tomato, shredded cheddar cheese, Gaslight salsa, sour cream and choice of corn or white flour tortillas. Cajun chicken 12, taco beef 12, cranitas pork 14, cajun steak 14, Cilantro Lime Shrimp 14 Add Gaslight Guacamole 2

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Hand-breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of side and with your favorite brewhouse sauce for dipping.

Rigatoni Bayou Pasta

Rigatoni Bayou Pasta

$16.00

Rigatoni pasta tossed & sauteed with Cajun white queso, grilled chicken, bell peppers and onions, mushrooms & topped with Parmesan cheese and fresh chopped parsley.

Salmon

Salmon

$22.50

Alaskan salmon served with wild rice and choice of side.

Kids

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$5.00

Breaded Chicken tenders served with choice of side and fresh fruit.

Grill Cheese

Grill Cheese

$5.00

American cheese melted in between toasted sourdough. Served with choice of side and fresh fruit.

Ham Cheese Melt

Ham Cheese Melt

$5.00

Ham & American cheese melted in between toasted sourdough. Served with choice of side and fresh fruit.

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.00

Mini cheeseburger served choice of side and fresh fruit.

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Gaslight Mac & Cheese served choice of side and fresh fruit.

Mini CKCW Dawgs

Mini CKCW Dawgs

$5.00

Little corn dogs served with choice of side and fresh fruit.

Turkey Cheese Melt

Turkey Cheese Melt

$5.00

Turkey & Provolone cheese melted in between toasted sourdough. Served with choice of side and fresh fruit.

Kids Shake Vanilla

$1.50

Kids Shake Chocolate

$1.50

Pizza

Gaslight Combo 12"

Gaslight Combo 12"

$18.00

Our supremo pizza and we start off with fresh proofed dough, Brew Homemade pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella, fresh cooked Italian Sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, red onions, green bell peppers and black olives.

Meatza Pizza 12"

Meatza Pizza 12"

$20.00

This one has all your meats. We start off with fresh proofed dough, Brew Homemade pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Fresh cooked Italian Sausage, pepperoni, ham & bacon crumbles.

BBQ Chicken 12"

BBQ Chicken 12"

$18.00

Gaslight Honey BBQ Chicken! We start off with fresh proofed dough, Brew Homemade honey BBG sauce and top it with whole mozzarella, provolone cheese grated parmesan cheese, oven baked chicken, chopped bacon and diced red onions.

Sriracha Honey Chicken 12"

Sriracha Honey Chicken 12"

$18.00

Sriracha Honey Chicken Pizza! We start off with fresh proofed dough, Brew Homemade Pizza sauce and top it with whole mozzarella, grated parmesan cheese, oven baked chicken tossed in Sriracha Honey BBQ, chopped bacon and diced red onions and fresh sliced jalapenos.

BYO 12"

BYO 12"

$14.00

We start with fresh proofed dough, brew homemade pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella. Additional toppings are $1.99 each.

10" Cauliflower Crust Cheese Pizza

$16.00

14" Cauliflower Crust Cheese Pizza

$17.00
Mediterranean Pizza 12"

Mediterranean Pizza 12"

$20.00

Fresh Dough, Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Marinated Chicken, Mushrooms, Kalamatta & Green Olives and baked. Once it comes out of the oven we top with freshly diced tomato & Feta cheese.

Hawaiian Pizza 12"

Hawaiian Pizza 12"

$18.00

Fresh Dough, Brew Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, diced ham, diced pineapple, and crumbled bacon.

Hot Chicken Caesar Pizza 12"

Hot Chicken Caesar Pizza 12"

$20.00

Caesar dressing, mozzarella, baked chicken, crisp romaine, shredded parmesan cheese.

Salad

BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad

BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad

$14.00

Romaine, onions, diced tomatoes, cheddar, tortilla strips, tossed in buttermilk ranch dressing and topped with chicken and drizzled with BBQ sauce.

Black & Bleu Salad

Black & Bleu Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, apple wood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, cajun-seasoned skirt steak & choice of dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Crispy fried chicken, buffalo sauce, mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles, & bleu cheese dressing on the side.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Creamy Caesar dressing, Artisan romaine lettuce, brew homemade croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Artisan romaine, hard boiled egg, tomato, avocado, chicken, apple wood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and choice of dressing.

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$5.00

Smaller Version of our popular Caesar salad. Creamy Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, brew homemade croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Romaine Lettuce, shredded carrots, diced tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg, shredded cheddar, Brew Homemade croutons with choice of dressing served on side.

Fiesta Taco Salad

Fiesta Taco Salad

$15.00

Romaine, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, taco meat, tomato, black beans, corn, red onion, jalapeno, served with gaslight salsa, sour cream and your choice of dressing.

Sandwiches

Black Bean Wrap

Black Bean Wrap

$12.00

Brew Homemade Black Bean Burger wrapped up with shredded lettuce, buttermilk ranch dressing, Cheddar cheese, Brew Homemade Salsa.

Buffalo Chicken Sand

Buffalo Chicken Sand

$12.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and topped with your choice of Gaslight bleu cheese or bleu cheese crumbles.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

crispy chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, buttermilk ranch dressing served in a honey wheat wrap. Try subbing out Atomic hot sauce to take it up a notch.

Cajun Steak Melt

Cajun Steak Melt

$14.00

Steak sauteed with bell peppers, onion, tomatoes and Cajun seasonings, Served on toasted sour dough bread with melted pepper jack cheese.

Cilantro Lime Shrimp Wrap

Cilantro Lime Shrimp Wrap

$14.00

Cilantro Lime marinated shrimp , pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, Brew Homemade spicy ranch dressing served in a honey wheat wrap.

Fat Daddy Mac

Fat Daddy Mac

$13.00

Cheddar and American cheese, BBQ sauce, pulled pork, and creamy mac & cheese on buttered sourdough toast.

Gaslight Philly Steak Sand

Gaslight Philly Steak Sand

$14.00

Thinly sliced Sirloin steak, mushrooms, green bell peppers, onions and melted provolone cheese topped with a Brew Homemade Steaksauce Mayo & served on toasted sourdough bread and with your choice of side.

Honey Mustard Wrap

Honey Mustard Wrap

$12.00

Crispy chicken tossed in Gaslight honey mustard, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, buttermilk ranch and served in a honey wheat wrap.

Spicy Hawaiian Wrap

Spicy Hawaiian Wrap

$12.00

Cajun chicken, pepper jack cheese, and wild rice, pineapple, bell peppers, onions, spicy BBQ sauce, served in a honey wheat wrap.

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$14.00

Ham, turkey, cheddar cheese, Wisconsin Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, apple-wood smoked bacon, garlic mayo.

Turkey Havarti Melt

Turkey Havarti Melt

$14.00

Toasted sour dough, oven roasted turkey, havarti cheese, apple wood smoked bacon, tomato and garlic mayo.

Sides

Broccoli

Broccoli

$4.00
Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$4.00
Cajun Beans

Cajun Beans

$3.00
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.00
Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$3.00
Gaslight Chips

Gaslight Chips

$3.00
Gluten Free Chips

Gluten Free Chips

$3.00Out of stock
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.00
Natty Fries

Natty Fries

$3.00
Tots

Tots

$3.00
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$3.00
Wild Rice

Wild Rice

$3.00
Yukon Gold Mashed Pots

Yukon Gold Mashed Pots

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Soup Cup

$4.00

Soup Bowl

$6.00

Bourbon Baked Beans

$4.00

Wings

1/2 lbs Boneless Wings

1/2 lbs Boneless Wings

$10.00

Tossed in your favorite sauce and served with celery and Gaslight bleu cheese or buttermilk ranch dressing.

1lbs Boneless Wings

1lbs Boneless Wings

$15.00

Tossed in your favorite sauce and served with celery and Gaslight bleu cheese or buttermilk ranch dressing.

Traditional Wings 12 EA

Traditional Wings 12 EA

$16.00

Jumbo breaded wings tossed in your favorite sauce and served with celery and Gaslight bleu cheese or buttermilk ranch dressing.

Cauliflower Wings

Cauliflower Wings

$10.00

Lightly breaded Cauliflower and tossed in your favorite sauce.

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gaslight Brewhouse is a scratch kitchen in Oxford, Ohio. Gaslight offers a place for friends and family to reconnect in a space that weaves urban aesthetics with a blend of industrial and a reclaimed atmosphere. We offer 28 taps of local and seasonal craft beers and a full bar.

Website

Location

325 South College Avenue, Oxford, OH 45056

Directions

