Gaslight Brewhouse - Oxford Ohio
3,144 Reviews
$$
325 South College Avenue
Oxford, OH 45056
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bang Bang Shrimp
Panko crusted shrimp tossed in a Brew Homemade Sweet & Spicy Bang Bang sauce.
Beefy Queso Dip
White queso and taco beef, topped with Gaslight salsa, sour cream and jalapenos. Served with fresh and crispy tortilla chips.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Cream cheese, cheddar cheese & bleu cheeses blended with chicken and buffalo sauce. Served with corn tortilla chips and celery for dipping.
Chips & Salsa App
Fresh corn tortilla chips served with brew homemade Gaslight salsa.
CKCW Dawgs
Mini Corned Dogs cooked golden and served with Atomic mustard sauce.
Gaslight Nachos
Gaslight seasoned kettle chips topped with white queso cheese, pulled pork, jalepenos, red onion, diced tomatoes. Drizzled with BBQ sauce.
Pretzels & Beer Cheese
Blend of cheeses. Rhinegeist Truth IPA and seasoning. Served with oven baked pretzels.
Spicy Dills
Spicy dill spears beer battered and cooked golden. Served with ranch or Gaslight horsey sauce.
The Pepe
Brew Homemade spinach and artichoke dip blended with cream cheese, atomic hot sauce, parmesan & pepperjack cheese. Served with Tortilla chips for dipping.
Burgers
Atomic Chuck Burger
Bison, melted pepper jack cheese, jalapeno, Atomic hot sauce. Served with a full garden and on a split top bun.
BBQ Bacon Burger
Cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, Brew homemade BBQ Sauce, topped with fresh onion crisps.
Beer Cheese Pretzel Burger
Topped with RhinegeistTruth IPA beer cheese, seasoned onion crispy's and served on an old world pretzel bun.
Samwich Burger
Prime chuck burger topped with cheddar and pepperjack cheese, bacon, grilled onions and a Brew Homemade BBQ / Honey Mustard Sauce and served on a pretzel bun, with choice of side.
Frisco Melt
Super Cheesy with extra cheddar and extra Wisconsin Havarti cheeses, Gaslight sauce on buttery toasted sourdough. Oh yeah!
Gaslight Burger
All American burger with melted American cheese, full garden and on a split top bun.
Gaslight Garden Burger
Brew-homemade black bean burger, Gaslight guacamole and full garden. Served on a multi-grain thin bun.
Stewart Square Burger
Everyone's favorite macaroni & cheese served on top of a bacon cheeseburger.
The Lobo
Fantastic combination of Hatch green chili, breaded jalapeno bottle caps, melted pepper jack cheese, spicy mayo and served on a toasted old world pretzel bun.
The Buzzer Beater
Two 4oz Smash patties, Two slices of American cheese, hardwood smoked bacon, caramelized onions drizzled with JJ Sauce and served with your choice of side.
Gobble Gobble Turkey
6oz.Brew Homemade Turkey burger with lettuce, tomato, havarti cheese, bourbon onions & remoulade sauce.
Condiments
Desserts
Mini Cinni
Chocolate chip cookie rolled in a graham cracker, cinnamon sugar crumble. baked in a mini souffle cup served hot. Topped with vanilla ice cream & a caramel sauce.
Kids Scoop of Ice Cream
Birthday Sundae
Mile High Mud Pie
Cookies & Cream & Moose Tracks ice cream mounded high atop an Oreo crumb crust. Served on a bed of hot fudge, topped with whip cream and hot fudge drizzled tableside.
Entrees
12oz Ribeye
Certified Angus Ribeye Steak Served with Fresh Onion Crisps, Cajun Black Beans and Choice of Side.
8oz Sirloin
Certified Angus Sirloin Steak served with fresh onion crisps, cajun black beans and choice of side.
Chicken Picatta
Seasoned chicken in rich buttery and lemony sauce with capers and fresh parsley. Served over Yukon Gold mashed potatoes and with steamed broccoli.
Full Rack Ribs
Slow cooked and beer braised baby back ribs slathered in BBQ Sauce, served with Cajun black beans and your choice of side.
Half Rack Ribs
Slow cooked and beer braised baby back ribs slathered in BBQ Sauce, served with Cajun black beans and your choice of side.
Gaslight Fajitas
Grilled peppers & onions, shredded lettuce, , tomato, shredded cheddar cheese, Gaslight salsa, sour cream and choice of corn or white flour tortillas. Cajun chicken 12, taco beef 12, cranitas pork 14, cajun steak 14, Cilantro Lime Shrimp 14 Add Gaslight Guacamole 2
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders
Hand-breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of side and with your favorite brewhouse sauce for dipping.
Rigatoni Bayou Pasta
Rigatoni pasta tossed & sauteed with Cajun white queso, grilled chicken, bell peppers and onions, mushrooms & topped with Parmesan cheese and fresh chopped parsley.
Salmon
Alaskan salmon served with wild rice and choice of side.
Kids
Chicken Strips
Breaded Chicken tenders served with choice of side and fresh fruit.
Grill Cheese
American cheese melted in between toasted sourdough. Served with choice of side and fresh fruit.
Ham Cheese Melt
Ham & American cheese melted in between toasted sourdough. Served with choice of side and fresh fruit.
Kids Cheeseburger
Mini cheeseburger served choice of side and fresh fruit.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Gaslight Mac & Cheese served choice of side and fresh fruit.
Mini CKCW Dawgs
Little corn dogs served with choice of side and fresh fruit.
Turkey Cheese Melt
Turkey & Provolone cheese melted in between toasted sourdough. Served with choice of side and fresh fruit.
Kids Shake Vanilla
Kids Shake Chocolate
Pizza
Gaslight Combo 12"
Our supremo pizza and we start off with fresh proofed dough, Brew Homemade pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella, fresh cooked Italian Sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, red onions, green bell peppers and black olives.
Meatza Pizza 12"
This one has all your meats. We start off with fresh proofed dough, Brew Homemade pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Fresh cooked Italian Sausage, pepperoni, ham & bacon crumbles.
BBQ Chicken 12"
Gaslight Honey BBQ Chicken! We start off with fresh proofed dough, Brew Homemade honey BBG sauce and top it with whole mozzarella, provolone cheese grated parmesan cheese, oven baked chicken, chopped bacon and diced red onions.
Sriracha Honey Chicken 12"
Sriracha Honey Chicken Pizza! We start off with fresh proofed dough, Brew Homemade Pizza sauce and top it with whole mozzarella, grated parmesan cheese, oven baked chicken tossed in Sriracha Honey BBQ, chopped bacon and diced red onions and fresh sliced jalapenos.
BYO 12"
We start with fresh proofed dough, brew homemade pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella. Additional toppings are $1.99 each.
10" Cauliflower Crust Cheese Pizza
14" Cauliflower Crust Cheese Pizza
Mediterranean Pizza 12"
Fresh Dough, Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Marinated Chicken, Mushrooms, Kalamatta & Green Olives and baked. Once it comes out of the oven we top with freshly diced tomato & Feta cheese.
Hawaiian Pizza 12"
Fresh Dough, Brew Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, diced ham, diced pineapple, and crumbled bacon.
Hot Chicken Caesar Pizza 12"
Caesar dressing, mozzarella, baked chicken, crisp romaine, shredded parmesan cheese.
Salad
BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad
Romaine, onions, diced tomatoes, cheddar, tortilla strips, tossed in buttermilk ranch dressing and topped with chicken and drizzled with BBQ sauce.
Black & Bleu Salad
Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, apple wood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, cajun-seasoned skirt steak & choice of dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy fried chicken, buffalo sauce, mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles, & bleu cheese dressing on the side.
Caesar Salad
Creamy Caesar dressing, Artisan romaine lettuce, brew homemade croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese.
Cobb Salad
Artisan romaine, hard boiled egg, tomato, avocado, chicken, apple wood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and choice of dressing.
Side Caesar
Smaller Version of our popular Caesar salad. Creamy Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, brew homemade croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese.
Side Salad
Romaine Lettuce, shredded carrots, diced tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg, shredded cheddar, Brew Homemade croutons with choice of dressing served on side.
Fiesta Taco Salad
Romaine, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, taco meat, tomato, black beans, corn, red onion, jalapeno, served with gaslight salsa, sour cream and your choice of dressing.
Sandwiches
Black Bean Wrap
Brew Homemade Black Bean Burger wrapped up with shredded lettuce, buttermilk ranch dressing, Cheddar cheese, Brew Homemade Salsa.
Buffalo Chicken Sand
Hand breaded chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and topped with your choice of Gaslight bleu cheese or bleu cheese crumbles.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
crispy chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, buttermilk ranch dressing served in a honey wheat wrap. Try subbing out Atomic hot sauce to take it up a notch.
Cajun Steak Melt
Steak sauteed with bell peppers, onion, tomatoes and Cajun seasonings, Served on toasted sour dough bread with melted pepper jack cheese.
Cilantro Lime Shrimp Wrap
Cilantro Lime marinated shrimp , pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, Brew Homemade spicy ranch dressing served in a honey wheat wrap.
Fat Daddy Mac
Cheddar and American cheese, BBQ sauce, pulled pork, and creamy mac & cheese on buttered sourdough toast.
Gaslight Philly Steak Sand
Thinly sliced Sirloin steak, mushrooms, green bell peppers, onions and melted provolone cheese topped with a Brew Homemade Steaksauce Mayo & served on toasted sourdough bread and with your choice of side.
Honey Mustard Wrap
Crispy chicken tossed in Gaslight honey mustard, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, buttermilk ranch and served in a honey wheat wrap.
Spicy Hawaiian Wrap
Cajun chicken, pepper jack cheese, and wild rice, pineapple, bell peppers, onions, spicy BBQ sauce, served in a honey wheat wrap.
Turkey Club
Ham, turkey, cheddar cheese, Wisconsin Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, apple-wood smoked bacon, garlic mayo.
Turkey Havarti Melt
Toasted sour dough, oven roasted turkey, havarti cheese, apple wood smoked bacon, tomato and garlic mayo.
Sides
Broccoli
Brussel Sprouts
Cajun Beans
Chips & Salsa
Coleslaw
Fresh Fruit
Gaslight Chips
Gluten Free Chips
Mac & Cheese
Natty Fries
Tots
Waffle Fries
Wild Rice
Yukon Gold Mashed Pots
Side Salad
Side Caesar
Soup Cup
Soup Bowl
Bourbon Baked Beans
Wings
1/2 lbs Boneless Wings
Tossed in your favorite sauce and served with celery and Gaslight bleu cheese or buttermilk ranch dressing.
1lbs Boneless Wings
Tossed in your favorite sauce and served with celery and Gaslight bleu cheese or buttermilk ranch dressing.
Traditional Wings 12 EA
Jumbo breaded wings tossed in your favorite sauce and served with celery and Gaslight bleu cheese or buttermilk ranch dressing.
Cauliflower Wings
Lightly breaded Cauliflower and tossed in your favorite sauce.
Done icy Chili Burger
Smash-style seasoned chuck patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, raspberry bacon jam, creamy Peanut butter, and most importantly served on a glazed donut from The Oxford Donut Shop. Served with choice of side.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Gaslight Brewhouse is a scratch kitchen in Oxford, Ohio. Gaslight offers a place for friends and family to reconnect in a space that weaves urban aesthetics with a blend of industrial and a reclaimed atmosphere. We offer 28 taps of local and seasonal craft beers and a full bar.
325 South College Avenue, Oxford, OH 45056