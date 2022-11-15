Gerald's Donuts & Burgers imageView gallery
Bagels
Burgers

Gerald's Donuts & Burgers Arabi

3,726 Reviews

$

6901 St Claude Ave

Arabi, LA 70032

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

1 dozen glaze donuts^
1 Dozen Mixed^
2 EGG PLATTER^

Milk

White whole 1/2 pint SMALL

$1.49

White whole Pint LARGE

$2.59

White half gallon

$4.69

White whole gallon

$7.99

Strawberry pint

$2.69

Chocolate 1/2 pint SMALL

$1.49

Chocolate Whole Pint LARGE

$2.59

Chocolate half gallon

$4.69

DRINKS^

Fountain Drinks^

Coffee

$3.25+
Milk^

Milk^

Juices^

Juices^

$2.69
Frappe’s & Iced coffee

Frappe’s & Iced coffee

DONUTS.

1 DOZEN HOLES^

1 DOZEN HOLES^

$2.79
1 GLAZE DONUT^

1 GLAZE DONUT^

$1.29
1/2 dozen glaze^

1/2 dozen glaze^

$6.99
1 dozen glaze donuts^

1 dozen glaze donuts^

$10.99
1 TOPPING/FILLED DONUT^

1 TOPPING/FILLED DONUT^

$1.69

1/2 dozen mix donuts^

$7.99

1 Dozen Mixed^

$13.99

BISCUIT SANDWICH^

BISCUIT^

BISCUIT^

$2.09

BACON BISCUIT^

$3.49

SAUSAGE BISCUIT

$3.49

HAM BISCUIT^

$3.49

TURKEY BACON BISCUIT^

$4.49

TURKEY SAUSAGE BISCUIT^

$4.49

HOT SAUSAGE BISCUIT^

$6.49

CROISSANT SANDWICH^

CROISSANT^

$3.79

BACON CROISSANT ^

$6.49

SAUSAGE PATTY CROISSANT^

$6.49

HAM CROISSANT^

$7.49

TURKEY SAUSAGE CROISSANT^

$7.49

HOT SAUSAGE CROISSANT^

$8.49

TURKEY BACON CROISSANT^

$7.49

TOAST SANDWICH^

Plain Toast^

$1.99

BACON ON TOAST^

$4.09

SAUSAGE PATTY ON TOAST^

$4.09

HAM ON TOAST^

$6.49

TURKEY SAUSAGE ON TOAST^

$5.49

HOT SAUSAGE ON TOAST^

$7.49

TURKEY BACON ON TOAST^

$5.49

BREAKFAST PLATTERS^

1 EGG PLATTER^

$7.99
2 EGG PLATTER^

2 EGG PLATTER^

$9.99

3 EGG PLATTER ^

$10.99

STEAK & EGG PLATTER ^

$20.99

GERALDS DELUXE ^

$18.99

DOWN THE ROAD PLATTER ^

$14.99

OMELETS.

Single Meat Omelet ^

$13.99

Meat Lovers Omelet ^

$15.99

Big 'G' Omelet^

$14.99

Cheese Lovers ^

$11.99

Shrimp Omelet ^

$15.99

Rajun Cajun Omelet ^

$15.99

Western Omelet ^

$13.99

Good 'Ole' Potato Omelet ^

$13.99

Pancakes, Waffles & French Toast^

Pancake Platter^

$12.99

1 Large Pancake ^

$5.99

3 Large Pancakes ^

$9.99

3 Mini Pancakes^

$5.99

1 Waffle^

$5.99

2 Waffles^

$8.99

Plain French Toast^

$8.99
Up The Road French Toast^

Up The Road French Toast^

$10.99

3 slices of Texas toast dipped in our homemade batter, grilled til golden and sprinkled with powder sugar. Fruit and sauces are additional coats.

Chicken & Waffles^

$14.99

Appetizers.

Large Fry^

$5.49

Large Onion Rings^

$8.99

Large Fried Pickles^

$7.99

(6) Mozzarella Sticks^

$7.99

Boudin Rolls (3)^

$10.99

Extreme Fries^

$11.99

Smothered Fries^

$9.99

Trio Sampler^

$12.99

Salads.

Garden Salad/

$9.99

Chicken Salad/

$13.99

shrimp salad/

$13.99

Burgers.

MADI PATTY^

$11.99
BIG G^

BIG G^

$12.99

Fresh 8oz patty stuffed with bell peppers, onions & mix of favorable seasonings. Dressed with lettuce, tomato & pickles. Choice of seaded or brioche bun and a side.

ZESTY BURGER^

$13.99

8oz fresh ground beef seasoned and stuffed with bacon, jalapenos, bell peppers, & onions

SQUEALER BURGER^

$13.99

Juicy seasoned 8oz burger topped with crispy bacon

BACKYARD BURGER^

$13.99

Nothing like a BBQ burger perfectly seasoned & stuffed with mix cheese, bell peppers & onions topped with Baby Rays BBQ Sauce.

THE BATTLE BURGER^

THE BATTLE BURGER^

$15.99

A little bit of spice 🔥 , whole lot of flavor 10oz of seasoned beef & Patton hot sausage,topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato & Mayo on brioche bun

Sandwiches on Toast/Bun.

blt sandwich^

$8.99

catfish sandwich^

$11.99

Gerald's Kickin Chicken^

$11.99

chicken sandwich^

$11.99

club sandwich^

$14.99

ham sandwich^

$10.99

potato & gravy sandwich^

$9.99

hot sausage sandwich^

$12.99

shrimp sandwich^

$12.99

turkey sandwich^

$10.99

grilled cheese sandwich^

$6.99

Chicken Tenders.

chicken bites^

$8.99

3 Tenders^

$10.99

6 Tenders^

$16.99

Wings.

6 wings^

$15.99

12 wings^

$25.99

Mini Sandwiches.

Gerald's all time favorites, Mini burgers! dressed with mustard, onions & pickles

3 mini burgers^

$6.49

6 mini burgers^

$8.99

12 mini burgers^

$14.99

3 hot shots

$6.19

6 hot shots

$8.79

12 hot shots

$15.09
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:02 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:02 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Gerald's famous donuts and burgers where everything is made fresh! We are your locally owned and operated family business

Location

6901 St Claude Ave, Arabi, LA 70032

Directions

Gallery
Gerald's Donuts & Burgers image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brewster's
orange star4.3 • 652
8751 W Judge Perez Dr Chalmette, LA 70043
View restaurantnext
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Oakwood Center - Oakwood Center
orange star4.3 • 725
197 Westbank Expy Gretna, LA 70053
View restaurantnext
Gerald's Donuts & Burgers
orange star4.1 • 675
2101 E Judge Perez Dr Chalmette, LA 70043
View restaurantnext
Joe's Cafe - # 5 Terrytown
orange starNo Reviews
857 Terry Pkwy Terrytown, LA 70056
View restaurantnext
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Uptown - Uptown
orange starNo Reviews
4141 St. Charles Avenue New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Harvey
orange starNo Reviews
2515 Manhattan Blvd. Harvey, LA 70058
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston