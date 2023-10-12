FOOD

Curry

Green Curry

Massaman Curry

Pa Nang Curry

Spicy Red Curry

Yellow Curry

Soups

Bowl - Coconut Soup

$15.00

Bowl - Egg Drop Soup

$10.00

Bowl - Hot and Sour Soup

$10.00

Bowl - Tom Yum

$16.00

Bowl - Wonton Soup

$10.00

Cup - Egg Drop Soup

$5.00

Cup - Hot and Sour Soup

$5.00

Cup - Vegetable Soup

$5.00

Cup - Wonton Soup

$5.00

Noodle Soups

Chicken Curry Noodles

$13.00

Chicken Pho

$13.00

Pho

$13.00

Wontons Seafood Egg Noodles Soup

$15.00

Specialties

Beef & Potatoes

$15.00

Chicken & Potatoes

$14.00

General Tsao's Chicken

$14.00

Mongolian Beef

$15.00

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$14.00

Orange Chicken

$14.00

Pecan Shrimp

$16.00

Pepper Steak

$15.00

Seafood Delight

$18.00

Sesame Chicken

$14.00

Spicy Seafood

$18.00

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$14.00

Triple Delight

$16.00

Vietnamese Salad W/ Beef

$15.00

Vietnamese Salad W/ Chicken

$14.00

Vietnamese Salad W/ Egg Roll

$12.00

Vietnamese Salad W/ Shrimp

$16.00

Vietnamese Salad w/Tofu

$12.00

Stir Fries

Broccoli Stir Fry

Cashew Stir Fry

Chow Mein

Egg Foo Young

Garlic Sauce

Ginger Stir Fry

Hunan Stir Fry

Kung Pao Stir Fry

Lemon Grass Stir Fry

Mixed Veggies

Spicy Basil Stir Fry

Szechuan Stir Fry

Thai Peanut Sauce Stir Fry

Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

Curry Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

Sriracha Fried Rice

Thai Prik Pao Fried Rice

Noodles

Drunken Noodles

Fat Noodle (rad na)

Fat Noodle (rad na) Seafood

$18.00

Lo Mein Noodles

Lo Mein Plain

$12.00

Oudon Noodles

Pad Thai Noodles

Singapore Noodles

Combo

Combo Curry Fried Rice

$18.00

Combo Drunken Noodles

$18.00

Combo Fat Noodles

$18.00

Combo House Fried Rice

$18.00

Combo Lo Mein

$18.00

Combo Oudon Noodles

$18.00

Combo Pad Thai

$18.00

Combo Singapore Noodles

$18.00

APPS

Appetizers

Appetizer Platter

$12.50

Chicken Satay (6)

$8.00

Chicken Wings (6) Dry

$8.50

Chicken Wings (6) Sauced

$9.50

Egg Rolls (2)

$6.00

Extra White Rice

$2.00

Lettuce Wraps

$9.50

Plain Fried Rice

$3.00

Pot Stickers (6)

$7.00

Spring Rolls (2)

$7.00

Szechuan Dumpling (6)

$9.00

Wontons (6) Cranberry

$7.00

Wontons (6) Plain

$6.00

DRINKS

NA Beverages

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mello Yellow

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Thai Ice Tea

$4.00

LUNCH COMBOS

L1. Sweet & Sour Chicken

$12.00

L2. Sesame Chicken

$12.00

L3. Orange Chicken

$12.00

L4. General Tsao Chicken

$12.00

L5. Chicken Spicy Basil

$12.00

L6. Chicken Thai Peanut

$12.00

L7. Chicken Broccoli

$12.00

L8. Cashew Chicken

$12.00

L9. Mongolian Beef

$12.00

L10. Chicken Red Curry

$12.00

L11. Chicken Pad Thai

$12.00

L11. Tofu Pad Thai

$12.00

L12. Beef Lo Mein

$12.00

L11. Beef Pad Thai

$12.00

L12. Chicken Lo Mein

$12.00

L13. Chicken W/Garlic Sauce

$12.00

L14. Chicken Kung Pao

$12.00

EXTRA/SIDE ITEMS

Crispy Chow Mein Noodles

$1.00

Extra White Rice

$2.00

Fish Sauce (entree)

$0.50

Fish Sauce (lunch)

$0.25

Peanut Sauce (entree)

$4.00

Peanut Sauce (lunch)

$2.00

Plain Fried Rice

$3.00

Pot Sticker Sauce (entree)

$0.50

Pot Sticker Sauce (lunch)

$0.25

Side of Lo Mein Noodles

$3.00

Sweet & Sour Sauce (entree)

$0.50

Sweet & Sour Sauce (lunch)

$0.25

Extra Noodles

$3.00

Extra Pho Beef

$3.00

Extra Meatball

$3.00

CATERING

Large Chicken Satay

$130.00

Large Orange Chicken

$130.00

Large Tray Chicken Egg Rolls

$110.00

Large Tray Chicken Fried Rice

$100.00

Large Tray Spring Rolls

$125.00

Large Tray Spring Rolls

$130.00

Large Tray Tofu Fat Noodles

$125.00

Large Veggie Pad Thai

$100.00

Small Tray App Platter

$50.00

Small Tray Beef Lo Mein

$55.00

Small Tray Beef Pad Thai

$50.00

Small Tray Beef Stir Fry

$60.00

Small Tray Chicken Stir Fry

$55.00

Small Tray Chicken Fried Rice

$45.00

Small Tray Chicken Lo Mein

$50.00

Small Tray Chicken Pad Thai

$50.00

Small Tray Chicken Wings

$45.00

Small Tray Cream Cheese Wontons

$45.00

Small Tray Egg Rolls

$50.00

Small Tray General Team Chicken

$55.00

Small Tray Orange Chicken

$55.00

Small Tray Red Curry

$50.00

Small Tray Sesame Chicken

$45.00

Small Tray Sweet & Sour Chicken

$45.00

Small Tray Veggie Fried Rice

$45.00

Small Tray Veggie Lo Mein

$45.00

SPECIAL

SPECIALS

Crab Rangoon (6)

$8.00

Fancy Pot Stickers (6)

$8.00

Fish Wrap

$12.00

Mango Sticky Rice

$8.00

Salmon Spring Rolls (2)

$7.00

Salmon Vietnamese Salad

$16.00

Salmon w/Black Bean Sauce

$16.00

Salmon w/Red Curry Sauce

$16.00

Salt & Pepper Wings

$9.50

Shrimp Egg Rolls (3)

$5.00

Spicy Seafood Salad

$16.00

Tilapia w/Black Bean Sauce

$16.00

Tilapia w/Sweet Chili Sauce

$16.00

Veggie Egg Rolls (3)

$6.00