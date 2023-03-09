Restaurant header imageView gallery

Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant

No reviews yet

8236 Kirby Drive

suite 190

Houston, TX 77054

Bakery

Bread

$7.49+

Bulla

$5.19
Bun and Cheese

Bun and Cheese

$6.99Out of stock

A slice of cheddar cheese between two slices of our spiced bun with raisins makes a delicious snack or dessert.

Coco Bread

Coco Bread

$1.99+

Try your favorite Jamaican patty wrapped into a soft, buttery coco bread.

Spiced Bun

Spiced Bun

$10.39+

This soft, dark, sweet bread boasts a mix of fruits and raisins. Pairs perfectly with your favorite cheese.

Sugar Bun

Sugar Bun

$3.69

A rich, cinnamon-swirled pastry coated in warm butter and brown sugar.

Rainbow Cake

Rainbow Cake

$3.69Out of stock

A multi-coloured blend of moist sponge layers of cake.

Banana Cake

Banana Cake

$3.69Out of stock

Fluffy, moist, and full of flavor. This light-textured cake has just enough sweetness to satisfy your dessert or snack craving.

Coconut Cake

Coconut Cake

$3.69Out of stock

This delicious combination of grated coconut accompanied by a medley of vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$3.69Out of stock

Loaded with freshly grated carrots, accompanied by the aroma of cinnamon, vanilla, nutmeg, and brown sugar.

Round Bun

$2.99

Lunch and Dinner

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$14.99+Out of stock

Tender chicken marinated in savory BBQ sauce and baked to perfection.

BBQ Wings

BBQ Wings

$14.99+Out of stock

Tender pieces of chicken wings marinated in savory BBQ sauce and baked to perfection.

Braised Oxtail

Braised Oxtail

$27.99+Out of stock

Succulent, slow-cooked, tender braised oxtail in a rich gravy that will make your rice and peas rejoice.

Brown Stewed Chicken

Brown Stewed Chicken

$14.99+

Tender brown stewed chicken drenched in a rich and thick gravy.

Curried Chicken

Curried Chicken

$14.99+

Tender chunks of curry-clad chicken cooked to the bone. Includes potatoes and carrots for a hearty anytime meal.

Curried Goat

Curried Goat

$16.89+

Tender chunks of curry-clad goat cooked to the bone. Includes potatoes and carrots for a hearty anytime meal.

Curried Shrimp

Curried Shrimp

$19.49+Out of stock

Shrimp sautéed in curry, Jamaican spices and mixed vegetables.

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$14.99+

Golden brown, crunchy outside and tender inside. Fried in a well-seasoned batter with a hint of spice.

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$15.59+

Savoury and spicy, slow-cooked jerk chicken with a kick. Seasoned in our signature Golden Krust Jamaican jerk seasoning.

Jerk Pork

Jerk Pork

$15.59+Out of stock

Tender and spicy, this slow-cooked juicy Jamaican classic will leave you licking your fingers and asking for more.

Jerk Wings

Jerk Wings

$14.99+

Savory flavor with a spicy kick, marinated in our rich Golden Krust Jamaican jerk seasoning.

Snapper

Snapper

$19.49+

This perfectly fried red snapper comes marinated in a zesty sauce of vinegar, spices, onions, carrots, and peppers.

Lunch/Dinner Sides

Fried Plantain

Fried Plantain

$3.49

These sweet ripe plantains are sliced and fried to perfection, leaving them crisp on the outside and soft on the inside.

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$7.79+

Savoury and spicy, slow-cooked jerk chicken with a kick. Seasoned in our signature Golden Krust Jamaican jerk seasoning.

Jerk Pork

$7.29+Out of stock

Tender and spicy, this slow-cooked juicy Jamaican classic will leave you licking your fingers and asking for more.

Macaroni and Cheese

Macaroni and Cheese

$6.29

Macaroni pasta blended with cheese, baked to perfection.

Rice & Peas

Rice & Peas

$5.99+

Seasoned with thyme, garlic, and a blend of spices, this pairs perfectly with our stews, oxtail and jerk dishes.

Wings

$10.49
Steamed Vegetables

Steamed Vegetables

$4.59+

A medley of cabbage, carrots, corn, and peppers steamed perfectly.

Spinach Rice

Spinach Rice

$5.99+

Nutritious, flavorful and versatile, this healthier option goes well with every item on our menu.

Vegetable Rice

Vegetable Rice

$5.99+

Delicious yellow rice with a mix of corn, carrots, and green beans.

Family Feast Jerk Chicken

Family Feast Jerk Chicken

$39.99

Savory, slow-roasted Jerk Chicken (with authentic Jamaican Jerk sauce to match), Rice and Peas, Steamed Veggies (a medley of cabbage, carrots, and sweet papers steamed to perfection), Sweet Fried Plantains, and Coconut Rock Cake (4 pieces)

Family Feast Stew Chicken

Family Feast Stew Chicken

$34.99

Tender, flavorful Brown Stew Chicken (with gravy - we've got your rice covered), Rice and Peas, Steamed Veggies, Sweet Fried Plantains, Coconut Rock Cake (4 pieces)

White Rice

White Rice

$3.29+

Gravy's best friend.

Patties

Beef Patty

Beef Patty

$3.99

Savory, flavorful mild or spicy ground beef wrapped in flaky layers of our signature golden crust. A Jamaican classic.

Beyond Meat Plant-Based Patty

Beyond Meat Plant-Based Patty

$6.79

Flavorful Jamaican plant-based patty. Available in Mild and Spicy.

Chee-Zee Beef Patty

Chee-Zee Beef Patty

$4.19

We added cheddar and parmesan cheese to our signature flaky beef patty for one flavorful combination.

Curried Chicken Patty

Curried Chicken Patty

$3.99

Chunks of boneless curry-covered chicken, wrapped in our signature flaky golden crust.

Jerk Chicken Patty

Jerk Chicken Patty

$4.19

Chunks of boneless chicken marinated in authentic smoky Jamaican jerk seasoning wrapped in layers of our signature flaky crust.

Blazin' Peppered Shrimp Patty

Blazin' Peppered Shrimp Patty

$5.19

Tender chunks of peppered shrimp wrapped in flaky layers of our signature golden crust.

Spinach Patty

Spinach Patty

$3.99

Seasoned steamed spinach wrapped in a spinach-speckled whole wheat flaky crust.

Vegetable Patty

Vegetable Patty

$3.99

Flaky whole wheat pastry filled with tender steamed cabbage, broccoli, corn, carrots.

Beef Cocktail Patty

Beef Cocktail Patty

$16.89

The miniature version of our beef patties are perfect appetizers for events. Pre-order in advance.

Chicken Cocktail Patty - One Dozen

Chicken Cocktail Patty - One Dozen

$16.89

The miniature version of our curried chicken patties are perfect appetizers for events. Pre-order in advance.

Soups

Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$7.79+
Red Peas Soup

Red Peas Soup

$7.79+Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
