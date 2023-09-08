Popular Items

Food

PORK

PORK SM TIP

$15.98

1/2 lb tips

PORK LG TIP

$18.38

1 lb tips

PORK SM LINK

$13.78

2 links

PORK LG LINK

$21.83

4 links

BBQ PULLED PORK TACO

$3.00

CHICKEN WINGS/TENDERS

4 WINGS

$10.33

8 WINGS

$13.78

12 WINGS

$18.38

Chinken Tender 3

$8.03

6 Chicken Tenders

$11.40

9 Chicken Tenders

$16.08

PORK BUCKET

PORK TIP BUCKET

$32.18

PORK HOT LINK BUCKET

$44.83

PORK TIP & LINK BUCKET

$45.98

TURKEY BUCKET

TURKEY TIP BUCKET

$42.53

TURKEY LINK BUCKET

$42.53

TURKEY TIP & LINK BUCKET

$50.58

STEAK PLATE

SINGLE BURGER

$11.40

DOUBLE BURGER

$16.08

SALAD

CHICKEN TENDER SALAD

$13.78

GRILLED SALMON SALAD

$16.08

FRIED SHRIMP

4 Pcs Shrimp

$9.18

8 Pcs Shrimp

$14.93

12 Pcs Shrimp

$20.68

SIDES

SM FRY

$2.87

LG FRY

$5.17

FRIED CORN (3)

$3.43

SM COLE SLAW

$2.87

LG COLE SLAW

$6.32

SM POTATO SALAD

$4.88

LG POTATO SALAD

$9.77

WHITE BREAD (2)

$1.00

DESSERTS

CAKE SLICE

$5.99

COOKIES

$4.99

TAFFY GRAPES

$5.99

Drinks

CAN POP

KOOL-AID

$2.00

MYSTIC

$1.60

WATER

$1.25

Combo

PORK COMBO

TIP & LINK PORK

$18.99

TIP & WING PORK

$14.99

WING & LINK PORK

$13.99

Wing Tip Shrimp PORK

$21.99

TIP & LINK PORK (LARGE)

$21.99

TIP & WING (LG)

$17.99

LINK & WING (LG)

$15.99

Tip & Shrimp

$18.99

TURKEY COMBO

TIP & LINK TURKEY

$21.99

TIP & WING TURKEY

$17.99

WING & LINK TURKEY

$15.99

Turk-tip Wing Shrimp

$23.99

Shrimp & Turkey Tip

$20.99

GOOD GOOD COMBO

GOOD-GOOD COMBO PORK

$28.99

GOOD-GOOD COMBO TURKEY

$28.99

COMBO

SHRIMP & TIP COMBO

$18.99

WING, LINK & TIP COMBO

$21.99

6 Shrimp 6wing

$17.99

3 Shimp 3 Wing

$10.99

Shrimp & Tip

$18.99

3 WINGS 3 Shrimp &Tips

Wing Tip Shrimp PORK

$21.99

Wing Tip Shrimp TURKEY

$21.99

Lunch Specials

Mini Pork Tip

$9.99

Mini Tip /Link

$10.75

Mini Pork/Wing

$10.50

Mini Turky-Tip

$10.99

Mini Turk-Tip /Wing

$11.49

Mini Turk-Tip / Link

$11.99

Add Ons

Extra Sauce

2 Small Cups

$1.00

16oz Sauce

$3.00

32oz Sauce

$5.00

Catering

Tips

TURKEY TIPS SMALL

$78.00

TURKEY TIPS LARGE

$135.00

PORK TIPS SMALL

$67.00

PORK TIPS LARGE

$120.00

Links

PORK LINK SMALL

$73.00

PORK LINK LARGE

$140.00

TURKEY LINK SMALL

$78.00

TURKEY LINK LARGE

$145.00

SIDES

COLE SLAW 5 LB BUCKET

$23.40

