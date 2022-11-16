  • Home
  • Laconia
  • GoodNatured Juice and Smoothie Bar - Laconia - 569 Main St
GoodNatured Juice and Smoothie Bar - Laconia 569 Main St

No reviews yet

569 Main St

Laconia, NH 03246

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

PB & C
PB Cup
Coco Coffee

Soup of the week

Vegan Chili W/ Black Oyster Mushrooms

$7.20

Juices

Green Juice

$8.75

A delicious blend of our Fresh Pressed Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Apple, and Lemon Juices!

Blue Skies

$9.00

A delicious blend of our Fresh Pressed Pineapple, Blueberry, and Lemon Juices!

Strawberry Fields

$8.75

A delicious blend of our Fresh Pressed Strawberry, Apple, and Grapefruit Juices!

Golden Sunshine

$8.50

A delicious blend of our Fresh Pressed Pineapple, Apple, Orange, and Lemon Juices for that Tropical Vibe!

Strictly Orange

$8.25

valencia orange

Lazy Laker

$8.75

orange, apple, strawberry, grapefruit

Apple Cranberry Orange

$9.00

A delicious blend of our Fresh Pressed Cranberry, Apple, and Ginger Juices!

Wheatgrass Shot

$5.00

2oz shot of Wheatgrass to energize your day!

Ginger Lemon Shot

$5.00

Need an immunity boost? Feel a cold coming on? Grab a Ginger Lemon Shot and get back to feeling yourself!

Celery

$8.25Out of stock

A delicious blend of Celery, Orange and Lemon Juice

Mango Tango

$8.75Out of stock

A delicious blend of our Fresh Pressed Mango, Orange, and Apple Juices!

Weekly Special (Cucumber, Ginger, Blood Orange, Grapefruit, Raspberry)

$7.75

Lemonades, Iced Teas, Iced Coffee

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.75

house made lemonade w/ maple syrup mixed with our strawberry and sage puree

Mango Pineapple Lemonade

$4.75

Tropical and refreshing! This hits the summer time feels and will make you do a happy dance!

Matcha ReFresher

$4.99

organic matcha powder, agave, coconut water, oat milk, lemon

Dragonfruit ReFresher

$4.60

organic dragonfruit powder, agave nectar, coconut water, lemon,

Acai ReFresher

$4.60

organic acai powder, agave nectar, coconut water, lemon,

Mental Clarity Coffee

$5.25

reishi, lions mane, cocoa powder, agave nectar, wayfarer cold brew and your choice of milk

1/2 & 1/2

$4.75

Our housemade lemonade mixed with your choice of iced black tea, hibiscus berry, honey white or butterfly pea flower tea.

Iced Tea

$4.75

loose leaf tea brewed and iced, jazz them up with popping boba

Smoothies

Strawnana

$8.00

Strawberries, Bananas, Agave Nectar, and Almond Milk

Mango Go

$8.50

Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Almond milk, and Coconut Water

Matcha Mama

$9.00

Matcha Powder, Banana, Pineapple, Almond Milk, Spinach, Honey, Vanilla, and Hemp Hearts

Berry Berry

$9.00

Blueberries, Raspberries, Blackberries, Agave Nectar, Strawberries, Coconut Water, Almond Milk, and Pomegranate Juice

Coco Coffee

$9.00

Our top seller made with Cold Brew Coffee! Coconut, Cocoa nibs, Bananas, Dates, Vanilla, Agave Nectar, Peanut Butter, Coffee Beans, Almond Milk, and Wayfarer's Cold Brew

The Green Nectar

$8.50

Mango, Avocado, Cucumber, Lemon Juice, Kale, Almond Milk, Spinach, and Sunflower Farm's Microgreens

Cocoa Comfort

$9.00

Blueberries, Strawberries, Blackberries, Raspberries, Spinach, Bananas, Coco Nibs, Coco Powder, Almond Milk, and Coconut Water

Detox Smoothie

$9.00

Pineapple, Blueberries, Kale, Coconut Charcoal, Lions Mane powder, Agave Nectar, and Almond Milk

Heart Health

$8.50

Blueberries, Beets, Kale, Raspberries, Coconut Water, Almond Milk, Cocoa Powder

Blue Bernie

$8.50

blueberry, mango, banana, almond milk

PB Cup

$9.00

peanut butter, cocoa nibs, cacao nibs, dates, banana, almond milk

Apple Pie

$8.50

apple, banana, agave, almond milk, pumpkin spice, vanilla

CranAppleOrange

$8.50

cranberry, apple, orange, almond milk

Elderberry Boost

$9.00

Blackberry, Blueberry, Spinach, Turmeric, Elderberry Powder, coconut water, almond milk, agave

Smoothie Bowls

Classic Berry

$11.75

Base: Blueberries, Raspberries, Blackberries, Strawberries, Banana, Pom Juice Toppings: blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, almonds, honey drizzle and your choice of granola

PB & C

$11.75

Base: Peanut Butter, Almond Milk, Dates, Banana, Cocoa Powder, Vanilla Extract, Ice Toppings: Cocoa Nibs, Peanut Butter Drizzle, Coconut, Banana, Mocha Chip Granola

Acai Bowl (small)

$6.25

Base: pineapple, banana, organic acai powder, agave and almond milk Toppings: raspberries, goji berries, chia seeds, agave drizzle

Oatmeal and Yogurt

Build-Your-Own Yogurt Bowl

$5.50

A bowl of our Greek Yogurt, topped with your choice of Fruit, Granola, and Drizzle!

Build Your Own Oatmeal

$5.60

The Morning Berry Hot Oatmeal

$6.65

hot oatmeal, blueberries, raspberries, chia seeds, agave nectar

Toasts and Bagels

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.50

Toasted GF Bagels (Everything, Plain, Garlic) w/ your choice of cream cheese

Avo-Evo Toast

$6.25

Sliced Avocados, topped with an Oil Blend, Salt, Pepper, Chia Seeds, and Sesame Seeds all on Toasted Gluten Free White Bread

The Elvis

$6.25

gf toast, peanut butter, banana, tempeh bacon

Sweet Potato Toast

$6.25

sweet potato puree, pumpkin seeds, sunflower microgreens, agave

Earthly Roots

$6.25

gf/vegan white bread, housemade hummus, balsamic, roasted mushrooms, sunflower microgreens

To The Beet

$6.25

gf/vegan white bread, hummus, spring mix, red onion, shredded carrot, pickled cucumber, red beets, balsamic

Salads

Vegan BLT Salad

$11.00

mixed lettuce greens, cherry tomatoes, chopped tempeh bacon, avocado, red onion, vegan ranch

Sandwiches

Bagel Sandwich

$6.25

Choice of Bagel (GF), Cream Cheese, Kale Pesto, Spinach, Hummus, Avocado

Vegetarian "BLT"

$8.00

Tempeh Bacon, Lettuce, Vegan Mayo, Tomato, avocado on Toasted GF White Bread

BBQ "Pulled Pork"

$8.25

jackfruit "pulled pork", house made sweet bbq sauce, red onions, vegan slaw, toasted bun

Wraps

Winni Wrap

$9.00

Avocado, Quick Pickled Cucumbers, Spinach, Kale, Grains, Kale Pesto, Red Peppers, Vegan Cashew Mayo, Crunchy Chickpeas

Big Lake Bruschetta

$9.00

Arugula, Baby Kale, Pine Nuts, Vegan Mayo, Pesto, bruschetta, Vegan Mayo, Crunchy Chickpeas, Tomato wrap

Hummus Veg

$9.00

Spring Mix, Baby Kale, Vegan Mayo, tomato, shredded carrot, cucumber, red pepper, avocado, hummus

Hot Shroomie

$9.75

baby kale, vegan mayo, roasted balsamic red peppers and mushrooms, red onion, sunflower microgreens all wrapped up tight in a tomato wrap

Grain Bowls

Roasted Harvest Veg

$11.00

Mixed Grains, Roasted Carrot, Sweet Potato, Red Pepper, Red Cabbage, Beets with Apple Cranberry Vinaigrette, topped with pumpkin seeds

The Sicilian

$11.00

mixed grains, arugula, bruschetta, pine nuts, kale pesto, balsamic drizzle, e.v.o.o.

The Shroom Life

$11.00

warm grains, spinach, roasted balsamic mushrooms and red pepper, flax seeds, almonds, red wine vinegar and kelp dressing

Clean Mean Grain Bowl

$11.00

warm grains, spinach, avocado, tempeh bacon, red onion, cashews, kale pesto

Vegan Sweets

Coconut Lemon Cashew Cups

$6.25

Carrot Cupcakes w/ Maple Cashew Cream

$6.25

Chocolate PB Cookie

$4.60

Coconut Lemon Cashew Energy Balls

$6.00

Vegan Ranger Cookies (3 Pack)

$6.00

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies (3 Pack)

$6.00

Vegan Carrot Cake Bites w/ maple cream

$4.50

Grab-N-Go Food

Broccoli Salad

$5.25

broccoli, carrot, walnuts, craisins, cashews, red wine vinegar, garlic, maple syrup, salt, pepper

Mango Salad

$4.25

mango, red pepper, cucumber, parsley, lemon juice, maple syrup, agave nectar, salt, cayenne pepper

PB & Apples

$3.50

sliced red apple and peanut butter. nostalgia much?

Almond Cranberry Granola Bar

$3.25Out of stock

Homemade using dates, locally sourced granola, maple syrup

Quinoa Salad

$5.00

three color quinoa, cucumber, red pepper, chickpeas, salt, pepper, lemon parsley dressing

Indian Carrot Salad

$5.00

Shaved Carrots, craisins, ginger, turmeric, cayenne, agave nectar and lime juice

Overnight Oats Blueberry Lavender Chia

$5.75Out of stock

Red Cabbage Slaw with Shredded Carrots and a vegan garlic dressing

Vegan Cole Slaw

$4.75

Cabbage, carrots, vegan Slaw dressing

Cashew Chai Granola Bar

$3.25Out of stock

Lavendar Blueberry Granola Bar

$3.25Out of stock

Grab-N-Go Drinks

NOBL Cold brew

$5.25

Cold Brew W/ Almond Milk

$4.75Out of stock

NOBL Cold Brew With Oatmilk

$5.25

NOBL Midnight Mocha Latte

$5.25

Hibiscus Tea NOBL

$4.30

Pomegranate White Tea NOBL

$4.30

NOBL Ginger Green Tea - can

$4.30

NOBL Maple Pumpkin Latte

$5.25

Aqua ViTea Kombucha Blood Orange

$4.99

Aqua ViTea Kombucha Blueberry

$4.99

Aqua ViTea Kombucha Strawberry Sage

$4.99

Aqua ViTea Kombucha Hibiscus

$4.99

Aqua ViTea Kombucha Elderberry

$3.75Out of stock

Aqua ViTea Kombucha Tumeric

$5.25

Probiotic Soda Watermelon

$2.10Out of stock

Probiotic Soda Blueberry

$2.10

Probiotic Strawberry Soda

$2.19

Probiotic Soda Mango/Orange

$2.19

Cucumber Mint Seltzer

$2.10

Cucumber Mint Seltzer (4-Pack)

$7.75Out of stock

Pricklee Cactus Water (Pear)

$3.50

Pricklee Cactus Water (Strawberry)

$3.50

Open Brand Water (Still)

$3.25

Coconut Water (34oz)

$5.00

DRAM Adoptogenic Cola

$3.00

Hot drinks

Hot tea

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

herbal Energetics Hot Chocolate, Hot Chocolate with a nutritional kick!

Hot Coffee (12oz)

$3.00

Retail

Womens V-Neck Shirt (Black)

$20.00

Mens Crew Neck (Black)

$20.00

Packable Camper Hat (Green)

$20.00

Canvas Camper Hat (grey)

$20.00

Tea Tin - Mindfully Natured

$7.75

Tea Tin - Immuni-tea

$7.75

Tea Tin - Sleepy Tea

$7.75

Protein Powder

$31.00

Maple Basil Dressing (12oz.)

$7.75

Mocha Chip Granola

$7.99

Chai Cashew Granola

$7.99

Blueberry Lavender Granola

$7.99

Maple Nut Granola

$7.99

Paul Foote Collage

$50.00

Herbal Energetics Hot Chocolate Mint

$12.25

Herbal Energetics Hot Chocolate

$12.25

Herbal Energetics Vitamin C Boost

$10.25

Pottery - Turquoise Cup

$15.00

Pottery - 2 Tone Flower Vase

$10.00

Mango Slices

$7.00

Loaf Of Bread

$8.25

Bagels

$6.25

Pumpkin Ginger Granola

$7.99Out of stock

Sea Salt Toffee Bag

$8.00

Goji Super food Bites

$8.25

Red Vine Candy

$8.25

Other

Banana

$1.00

Tail Wagger

$4.50

Pay it forward

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Vegan, Vegetarian and Gluten-Free based menu! We look to source locally where possible and ensure we are providing a healthy and Flavorful food and beverage option for the Lakes Region!

Location

569 Main St, Laconia, NH 03246

Directions

