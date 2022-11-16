Graze Craze 20013 Midwest City, OK

The Grazey for Keto

$12.00

When you want to stay within your dietary needs. The Keto Grab & Graze is perfect! Ingredients: Sliced Cracker Cheese Mozzarella Cheese Asparagus Bite-size Broccoli and Cauliflower Sweet Peppers Peppered Salami Hot Soppresata Sweet Coppa Italian Prosciutto Artisan Seed Bread Tomatoes Berries Spicy Mustard House-made Cottage Cheese Dill Dip