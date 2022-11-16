Main picView gallery

Graze Craze 20013 Midwest City, OK

review star

No reviews yet

1618 S Post Rd

Midwest City, OK 73130

Popular Items

The Gone Grazey Classic

Fall Board

Small Fall Board (Serves 6)

$110.00
Large Fall Board (Serves 10)

$160.00

Game Day Board

Game Day Board (serves 4-6)

$90.00

Char-cutie-Cup

The Gone Grazey Classic

$8.00
The Vegegrazian - Vegetarian

$8.00

Grab & Graze

The Gone Grazey Classic

$12.00

Our Classic Grab & Graze is perfect for that lunch time pick-me-up that won’t leave you in a daze late afternoon! Ingredients: Grapes Sliced Cracker Cheese Hatch Chile Cheese Rosemary and Cracked Pepper Crackers Sweet Peppers Peppered Salami Hot Soppresata Sweet Coppa Italian Prosciutto Artisan Seed Bread Tomatoes Berries Chocolate Bark Mixed Nuts Spicy Mustard House-made Jam House-made Hummus

The Grazey for Keto

$12.00

When you want to stay within your dietary needs. The Keto Grab & Graze is perfect! Ingredients: Sliced Cracker Cheese Mozzarella Cheese Asparagus Bite-size Broccoli and Cauliflower Sweet Peppers Peppered Salami Hot Soppresata Sweet Coppa Italian Prosciutto Artisan Seed Bread Tomatoes Berries Spicy Mustard House-made Cottage Cheese Dill Dip

The Vegegrazian - Vegetarian

$12.00

The Vegetarian Grab & Graze is perfect for that lunch time pick-me-up that won’t leave you in a daze late afternoon! Ingredients: Grapes Sliced Cracker Cheese Hatch Chile Cheese Rosemary and Cracked Pepper Crackers Sweet Peppers Bite-size Broccoli and Cauliflower Asparagus Artisan Seed Bread Tomatoes Berries Chocolate Bark Mixed Nuts Spicy Mustard House-made Jam House-made Hummus

Lone Grazer (Personal Box) (Serves 1 - 2)

The Gone Grazey Classic

$22.00
The Grazey for Keto

$22.00
The Vegegrazian - Vegetarian

$22.00

The Grazey for You (Picnic Box) (Serves 2 - 4)

The Gone Grazey Classic

$60.00
The Grazey for Keto

$60.00
The Vegegrazian - Vegetarian

$60.00
The Sweet & Grazey

$60.00

Small (Serves 6)

The Gone Grazey Classic

$90.00

The Grazey for Keto

$90.00

The Vegegrazian - Vegetarian

$90.00

The Vegegrazian - Fruit, Vegetable & Cheese

$90.00

The Sweet & Grazey

$90.00

Medium (Serves 8)

The Gone Grazey Classic

$110.00

The Grazey for Keto

$110.00

The Vegegrazian - Vegetarian

$110.00

The Vegegrazian - Fruit, Vegetable & Cheese

$110.00

The Sweet & Grazey

$110.00

Large (Serves 10)

The Gone Grazey Classic

$140.00

The Grazey for Keto

$140.00

The Vegegrazian - Vegetarian

$140.00

The Vegegrazian - Fruit, Vegetable & Cheese

$140.00

The Sweet & Grazey

$140.00

Add Ons

Gourmet Pickle Box

$18.00
Bread Box

$18.00
Cracker Box

$18.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1618 S Post Rd, Midwest City, OK 73130

Directions

Main pic

