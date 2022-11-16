American
Italian
Pizza
Great Gold Restaurant | Truckee
154 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Pick up orders from 5-9pm If your scheduled pickup time is after 8- it's ok- we'll be here. Our pizza is made using locally sourced, stone ground, organic flours and produce sourced from our local farmers!
Location
11025 Pioneer Trail #104, Truckee, CA 96161
Gallery