American
Italian
Pizza

Great Gold Restaurant | Truckee

154 Reviews

$$

11025 Pioneer Trail #104

Truckee, CA 96161

BURRATA MARGHERITA
THREE CHEESE
HOT SALAMI

ANTIPASTI

Focaccia

Focaccia

$10.00

House made, sicilian olive oil, balsamic.

Castelvetrano Olives

Castelvetrano Olives

$9.00
Sunflower Caesar Salad

Sunflower Caesar Salad

$21.00Out of stock

kale, chicory, bread crumb, parmesan.

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$21.00

heirloom tomatoes, sweet pepper, salami, olives, provolone, chickpeas.

Pork Belly Meatballs

Pork Belly Meatballs

$19.00

Ricotta, red sauce, white bean, basil. Cannot be gluten-free. 3 per order.

12" PIZZA

THREE CHEESE

THREE CHEESE

$24.00

red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fontina, parmesan.

BURRATA MARGHERITA

BURRATA MARGHERITA

$26.00

red sauce, burrata, basil, olio verde.

MAITAKE MUSHROOM

MAITAKE MUSHROOM

$28.00

mushroom cream, king oyster mushroom, beech mushroom, miatake mushroom, caramelized onion, roasted garlic, crescenza cheese

GOLDEN POTATO BIANCA

$26.00

Garlic cream, caramelized onion, roasted garlic, spinach, buffalo mozzarella.

HOT SALAMI

HOT SALAMI

$29.00

red sauce, fontina, hot coppa, salami picante, Calabrian chili, oregano

PROSCIUTTO & ARUGULA

PROSCIUTTO & ARUGULA

$32.00

Olive oil, roasted garlic, red onion, buffalo mozzarelala, saba.

PIZZA DOUGH

PIZZA DOUGH

$8.00

House made dough ball so you can make your pizza at home.

CONTORNI

Broccolini

$15.00

Beets

$15.00

marinated beets, champagne vinegar, ricotta salata, hazelnut

Side Anchovy

$4.00

Side Pizza Dip

$3.00

House made buttermilk dressing.

Side Red Sauce

$3.00

Side Calabrian Chili

$2.00

Side Parmesan

$1.00

Side Chili Flakes

$0.75

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$5.00+

Fentimas Rose Lemonade

$5.00

Fentimans Ginger Beer

$5.00
Harney & Sons Iced Tea

Harney & Sons Iced Tea

$4.00Out of stock
San Pelligrino Aranciata

San Pelligrino Aranciata

$4.00
San Pelligrino Limonata

San Pelligrino Limonata

$4.00

Brooklyn Special Effects N/A Beer

$7.00Out of stock

Fort Point KSA

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Pick up orders from 5-9pm If your scheduled pickup time is after 8- it's ok- we'll be here. Our pizza is made using locally sourced, stone ground, organic flours and produce sourced from our local farmers!

Website

Location

11025 Pioneer Trail #104, Truckee, CA 96161

Directions

