American

Green Door on 8th

197 Reviews

$$

14148 8th Street

Dade City, FL 33525

Popular Items

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP
GRILLED CHICKEN CAPRESE
CRAWFISH ETOUFFE

APPETIZERS

CHIPS WITH SEASONAL SALSA

$6.00

in house made potato chips with local kumquat growers' seasonal salsa

CHIPS AND BLUE

$10.00

in house made potato chips with melted danish blue cheese, balsamic demi glaze and local honey with smoked pork belly

RANCHWOOD ONION RINGS

$8.00

hand-cut spanish onions, buttermilk dipped and lightly breaded and served with our signature aioli and house made ranch

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$8.00

a southern classic dressed with feta cheese and balsamic glaze

MERIDIAN SHRIMP

$10.00

gulf shrimp sautéed in a seasoned butter sauce with banana and peppadew peppers, ﬁnished with our signature aioli

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$11.00

spinach, artichoke hearts and parmigiano reggiano cheese, served with toasted french bread

SMOKED GOUDA

$10.00

deep fried smoked gouda wedges dressed with orange blossom honey and apple-wood smoked bacon

SOUPS

CIGAR CITY GUMBO

$6.00+

our ﬁred grilled chicken and smoked sausage gumbo slow cooked and topped with steamed white rice

CRAWFISH ETOUFFE

$6.00+

a mild and creamy crawﬁsh stew served with steamed white rice

RED BEANS & RICE

$5.00+

savory slow-cooked beans and andoullie smoked sausage topped with steamed white rice

JAMBALAYA

$6.00+

SALADS

GARDEN SALAD

$7.00

mixed greens, diced tomato, shredded monterey jack cheese, red onions, and croûtons

CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croûtons

CHEF SALAD

$12.00

mixed greens, diced tomato, ham, turkey, shredded monterey jack cheese, red onions, a hard-boiled egg and croûtons

STRAWBERRY SPINACH FETA SALAD

$11.00

spinach, arugula, strawberries, feta cheese, candied pecans, red onions

ENTREES

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$9.00

our chicken salad with romaine lettuce, shredded monterey jack cheese, and tomatoes tucked away in our spinach wrap

TURKEY BLT WRAP

$9.00

Shaved turkey, Bacon, romaine Lettuce and tomatoes with our signature aioli in a tomato basil wrap

GO GREEN TURKEY STACK

$10.00

avocado, hand shaved turkey, swiss cheese with our signature aioli on grilled ciabatta

THE HOTTIE

$9.00

a grilled brioche bun loaded with black forest ham and melted swiss cheese with mayo and creole mustard on duck deli potato roll

MUFFULETTA

$12.00

capicola, genoa salami, black forest ham, fresh mozzarella and swiss cheese with our olive tapenade stacked toasted and served on true muffuletta bread

ROAST BEEF CHEDDAR MELT

$11.00

roast beef, cheddar cheese, centaur sauce on a toasted duck deli potato roll

FGT CIABATTA

$10.00

fried green tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, romaine and red onions drizzled with a balsamic glaze served on a toasted ciabatta bun with an olive tapenade

CHICKEN SWISS CIABATTA

$11.00

hand battered and deep-fried breast of chicken with swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato with creole mustard and our aioli on a toasted ciabatta

CHICKEN PLAY SANDWICH

$10.00

fried chicken, pickles and mayo with our chic play sauce on a toasted duck deli potato roll

GRILLED CHICKEN CAPRESE

$11.00

grilled chicken on toasted ciabatta bread with fresh mozzarella, balsamic demi glaze, tomato, basil, red onions and mayo

D.C. PO'BOY

$11.00

fried shrimp with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce served on a brioche bun with fries

8TH STREET SHRIMP & GRITS

$12.00

gulf shrimp sautéed to perfection and ﬁnished in our house made savory sauce and served over our famous smoked gouda grits

AMERICAN BURGER

$12.00

a classic burger cooked on the grill with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, creole mustard and our sriracha aioli with fries *sub beyond meat patty | 2

OUR MAC & CHEESE

$9.00

made from scratch with 4 cheeses, baked and served with a side salad

SIDES

SIDE CAESAR

$4.00

romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croûtons

COLE SLAW

$3.00

VEGETABLE OF THE DAY

$6.00

SIDE SALAD

$3.00

mixed greens, diced tomato, red Onions, and croûtons

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

RICE

$2.00

BAKED MAC & CHEESE

$7.00

GRITS

$4.00

SIDE CHIPS

$3.00

KIDS

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

every kid’s meal comes with a drink, fruit, entrée, french fries and locally made herbert sherbet

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$7.00

every kid’s meal comes with a drink, fruit, entrée, french fries and locally made herbert sherbet

KIDS CORN DOGS

$7.00

every kid’s meal comes with a drink, fruit, entrée, french fries and locally made herbert sherbet

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00

every kid’s meal comes with a drink, fruit, entrée, french fries and locally made herbert sherbet

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.00

every kid’s meal comes with a drink, fruit, entrée, french fries and locally made herbert sherbet

100% ANGUS STEAK

$7.00

every kid’s meal comes with a drink, fruit, entrée, french fries and locally made herbert sherbet

DESSERT

COOKIE

$3.00

REESE'S COOKIE

$2.00

CAKE

$7.50

BREAD PUDDING

$6.00

KEY LIME PIE

$5.50

CHEESE CAKE

$5.50

BEER

3 DAUGHTERS BLONDE ALE 16 oz CAN

$5.50
BIG STORM WAVEMAKER AMBER ALE 16 oz CAN

$5.50
BUDWISER

$3.00
BUD LIGHT

$3.00
COPPERTAIL FREE DIVE IPA

$4.50
FLORIDA AVE BROWN ALE

$4.50
FLORIDA AVE HIBISCUS WHEAT ALE

$4.50
FLORIDA AVE LAGER

$5.50
FOUNDERS DIRTY BASTARD

$6.50
Funky Buddha HOP GUN

$5.00
GREEN BENCH POSTCARD PILS

$5.00
SUNSHINE CITY IPA

$5.00
CORONA

$4.00
MICHELOB ULTRA

$3.00
STELLA ARTOIS PILSNER

$4.50
VICTORY GOLDEN MONKEY BELGIAN TRIPEL

$6.50
COPPERTAIL UNHOLY

$6.50
BACKWOODS BASTARD

$8.00
OATS AND HOSE

$6.00
BIG STORM PALM BENDER

$6.50
MICH ULTRA AMBER

$3.00
COPPERTAIL NIGHT SWIM

$5.00

WINE

ARCHERY SUMMIT PREMIER CUVEE, PINOT NOIR

$65.00
Dona Paula , MALBEC

$37.00
MERLOT, CHATEAU SOUVERAIN

$25.00
SYRAH, The Pundit

$37.00
19 CRIMES THE WARDEN, RED BLEND

$39.00
COPPER RIDGE , CABERNET

$20.00
JUGGERNAUT, CABERNET SAUV

$39.00
PENFOLDS MAX'S, CABERNET SAUV

$39.00
GREENDOOR WINE BOTTLE

$27.00
CHATEAU SOUVERAIN PINOT NOIR

$25.00
ROSE' FLEUR DE MER

$37.00
CHATEAU MONTELENA

$95.00
ORIN SWIFT BOTTLE

$140.00
CAB, ROBERT HALL

$45.00
COPPER RIDGE, MERLOT

$20.00

BEVERAGES

SODA

$3.00

IBC ROOT BEER 12oz

$3.75

ICED TEA

$3.00

RASPBERRY ICED TEA

$3.50

RASP-PEACH SPRITZER

$4.00

BECK'S

$4.00

COFFEE

$3.00

NOLA ICED COFFEE

$6.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

MILK

$3.50

SMALL JUICE

$3.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

PERRIER SPARKLING WATER

$3.50

LARGE JUICE

$4.00

LG PELLIGRINO

$7.00

RETAIL

T-SHIRT

$20.00

KUMQUAT SALSA

$8.00

KUMQUAT JAM

$8.00

HONEY BEAR Small

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

It all started when… Greg and Lindsey Fowler dreamed to own their own restaurant. Both had worked in the restaurant industry in varying capacities for years. Greg and Lindsey took a leap of faith starting Green Door on 8th in the old City Market Building where City Market Bistro had planted a seed. The “New American Eatery” is a one of its kind in Dade City and is very well set apart. They are dedicated to God, family, community and excellence.

Website

Location

14148 8th Street, Dade City, FL 33525

Directions

