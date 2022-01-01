Grumpy Troll imageView gallery

Grumpy Troll





105 S 2nd St

Mount Horeb, WI 53572

Popular Items

Grumpy Troll
Cheese Curds
Kids Strips

Starters

Cheese Curds

$11.99

Made just down the road in Monticello, Wisconsin, Silver Lewis Muenster cheese curds, battered and deep fried. Served with your choice of 1 sauce.

Onion Rings

$7.99

Grump Chips

$6.99

Thick cut potato warmed with Parmesan cheese

Wings small

$12.99

Fresh wings tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with carrots and celery and your choice of dipping sauce.

Wings Large

$18.99

Fresh wings tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with carrots and celery and your choice of dipping sauce.

Uff Da Pretzel

$18.99

One-and-a-half pound soft pretzel served with honey mustard, beer mustard and our beer cheese sauce.

Grumpachos

$11.99

Fried mushrooms

$7.99

Served with you choice of Scandy sauce or Chipotle mayo.

Soup & Salad

Our favorite blackened chicken breast with toasted almonds, green onion, garlic roasted tomatoes and parmesan cheese over a bed of spinach. Served with house-made lemon garlic vinaigrette.

Cup of Soup

$4.50

Bowl of Soup

$6.99

Cup & Side Salad

$7.99

Bowl & Side Salad

$9.99

Side Garden Salad

$4.25

Mixed greens with carrots, tomatoes, red onions, and cucumbers.

Garden

$9.99

Mixed greens, carrots, onion, tomato and cucumber, and house vinaigrette

Salmon Salad

$17.99

Fresh grilled salmon fillet on top of mixed greens, sliced apples, dried cranberries, toasted almonds and Gorgonzola crumbles. Served with Apple Cider Vinaigrette.

Caeser

$9.99

Bed of spinach top with parmesan ceaser dressing and sprinkled with crotons.

Side Caesar

$4.25

Hostsalat

$11.99

Roasted diced sweet potato, dried cranberries, green onions and sliced apples on mixed greens with Apple Cider Vinaigrette.

Mediterranean Salad

$13.99

A bed of spinach topped with marinated cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives and cucumbers. Served with Lemon Garlic Vinaigrette.

Bowls

Tuscan Bowl

$16.99

Our favorite blackened chicken breast with toasted almonds, green onion, garlic roasted tomatoes and parmesan cheese over a bed of quinoa. Served with house-made lemon garlic vinaigrette.

Garden Salad Bowl

$9.99

Mixed greens with carrots, onion, tomato and cucumber. Served with house Vinaigrette over quinoa

Grilled Salmon

$17.99

Bowl of quinoa topped with chickpeas, kalamata olives, feta cheese, cucumber, diced tomatoes and shaved red onion. Served with a lemon parsley vinaigrette

Caeser Bowl

$9.99

Mixed greens with carrots, onion, tomato and cucumber. Served with house Vinaigrette over quinoa

Cranapple Bowl

$11.99

A bowl of quinoa topped with crumbled blue cheese, toasted almonds, craisins and sliced Granny Smith apples with Apple Cider Vinaigrette.

Fall Bowl

$11.99

Roasted diced sweet potato, dried cranberries, green onions and sliced apples on quinoa with Apple Cider Vinaigrette.

Mediterranean Bowl

$10.99

A bed of quinoa topped with marinated cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives and cucumbers. Served with Lemon Garlic Vinaigrette.

Sandwiches

Reuben

$14.99

Slow roasted in house! lean corned beef with sauerkraut set on thick-cut marble rye bread. Finished with Thousand Island Dressing and melted swiss.

Cordon Blu

$14.99

Deep fried chicken breast topped with Fox Heritage ham, swiss cheese and a drizzle of our honey mustard

Tall Paul

$14.99

Deep fried chicken breast topped with Fox Heritage ham, swiss cheese and a drizzle of our honey mustard

French Dip

$16.99

We’re excited to welcome back this fan favorite - a classic French Dip, served on a hoagie bun with a side of au jus. + Cheese $1.50 + Onions or mushrooms for $1

The NoNo

$14.99

Nashville’s not the only one with a hot chicken sandwich! This deep fried chicken breast is dusted with Nashville Hot Seasoning, then topped with melted Alp & Dell pepperjack cheese, lettuce tomato and our spicy NoNo sauce.

Harvest Turkey

$13.99

Fresh carved turkey breast, Roth Kase gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato and our house-made pear/apple/lingonberry chutney on toasted wheatberry bread.

The Rachel

$14.99

Sliced turkey, sauerkraut, Alp & Dell swiss cheese, served on toasted pumpernickel and finished with Thousand Island.

Grilled Ost

$11.99

A fall spin on the classic Grilled Cheese. Roth Kase Gouda and Alp & Dell swiss combined on our wheatberry bread with our fresh pear/apple/lingonberry chutney.

Pesto Chicken

$14.99

Grilled chicken topped with spinach and tomato, finshed with a red pepper pesto sauce served on a brioche bun

Burgers

Rysers Patty Melt

$14.99

Named after the former cheese shop once housed in our building, this classic sandwich combines Cheddar and Swiss cheese, grilled onion and a burger patty on thick marble rye.

Tall Troll

$17.99

Feeling Tall? Two Knoche's 7oz beef patties, with Silver Lewis Muenster cheese curds, and topped with two thick-cut, hand battered onion rings.

Grumpy Troll

$14.99

Fox Heritage Farms bacon, Emmi Roth Kase sharp cheddar cheese and house-made Erik the Red BBQ sauce.

Skogstroll

$13.99

Emmi Roth Kase Swiss cheese, house-made Hunter's Gravy, and roasted mushrooms.

Black and Bleu Burger

$14.99

Locally sourced Knoches (Middleton WI) hamburger patty with Cajun seasoning, topped with blue cheese and grilled onions.

The Scandinavian

$16.99

Beef patty topped with a brat, sauerkraut, Roth Kase Gouda cheese and our house-made Scandy Sauce.

Create

$11.99

Knoche's Fresh burger

Furnace

$14.99

Named after the former cheese shop once housed in our building, this classic sandwich combines Cheddar and Swiss cheese, grilled onion and a burger patty on thick marble rye.

Entrees

Cheese Lovers Mac N Cheese

$12.99

Warm, gooey noodles tossed with Silver Lewis Muenster cheese curds, topped with cheese blend and our beer cheese sauce. Finished with toasted panko

Salmon Filet

$17.99

Grilled salmon fillet served with artichokes, tomatoes, garlic and roasted red peppers, sauteed in olive oil and topped with fresh basil.

The Dalt)

$14.99

Warm, gooey noodles tossed with Silver Lewis Muenster cheese curds, topped with cheese blend and our beer cheese sauce. Finished with toasted panko

New Orleans Blackened Chicken

$17.99

Blackened chicken served over pasta tossed in a rich, creamy Acadian-spiced sauce with garlic, artichokes and spicy Andouille sausage

Kids

Buttered Noodles

$6.25

Kids Strips

$7.75

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Kids Chicken Grilled

$7.75

Kids burger

$7.75

Kids Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.75

Sides and Add-ons

Add sauce *

$0.00+

Add ons

Apple sauce

$2.00

Side Of Apple Slices

$2.00

Coleslaw

$1.00

House-made creamy coleslaw

Cookie

$1.00

Cottage Cheese

$1.00

Reg. Fries

$3.99

Lg. Fry

$5.99

Rg. Tots

$3.99

Reg. Grump chip

$3.99

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Side of broccoli

$2.00

Side of mashed

$2.00

Side of veggies

$2.00

Muffin

$1.00

Side celery&carrots

$2.00

Chicken Salad

$4.00

Baked potato

$2.00

Chicken Salad

$4.00

Friday Fish Fry

3 Piece Fried Cod

$15.99

House-made beer batter using our Trailside Wheat. Served with home-made coleslaw, your choice of potato and a side of tarter!

Cod Sandwich

$12.99

Cod filet, lightly breaded and gently fried, served on a Kaiser roll with a side of our tartar sauce and choice of side.

Captains catch

$16.99

House-made beer batter using our Trailside Wheat. Served with home-made coleslaw, your choice of potato and a side of tarter!

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Situated inside a century old historic building, The Grumpy Troll is located in the heart of downtown Mount Horeb, Wisconsin. We are an award-winning brewery that offers our very own hand crafted ales & lagers - all made right on site! Our family-friendly, two-story restaurant serves a full lunch & dinner menu and offers outdoor seating.

Website

Location

105 S 2nd St, Mount Horeb, WI 53572

Directions

