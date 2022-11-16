Guru's Fine Indian Cuisine
203 North Sycamore Street
Newtown, PA 18940
Popular Items
Appetizers
Indian Poutine
French Fries, korma sauce, cheese
Masala Fries
Garlic Shrimp
Garlic, Paprika, Turmeric (GF, NF, DF)
Coconut Shrimp
Fresh coconut, mustard seeds, Turmeric (GF,NF,DF)
Chili Paneer
Paneer cubes, soy sauce, bell peppers, onions (GF,NF)
Chili Chicken
sautéed chicken, onions, green peppers, soy sauce, chili & tomato sauce (NF,GF)
Paneer 65
Cubed paneer, peppers, onions (GF,NF)
Chicken 65
Cubed chicken, peppers, onions (GF, NF)
Lasooni Gobi
Cauliflower, garlic sauce, (GF, V, NF)
Lamb Nachos
Homemade chips, minced lamb, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, tamarind & mint chutneys, cheese, sev (NF)
Red Pepper Hummus
Chickpeas, tahini, olive oil. Served with Garlic Naan (NF, V)
Masala Mushroom
Mushrooms, coriander, turmeric (GF, NF, V)
Spinach Rolls
Mixed Veg Appetizer
Samosa, Pakora & Spinach Roll
Avocado Chaat
Crispy round shells filled with avocado, onion, tomato, yogurt. (NF, V upon request)
Papdi Chaat
Spiced potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt, onions (NF)
Spinach Chaat
Flash fried spinach, onions, tomatoes, tamarind & mint chutney, sev (GF, NF, V)
Samosa
Fried pastry stuffed with potatoes & peas (V, NF)
Samosa Lamb
Homemade Samosa with minced lamb.
Samosa Chaat
Potatoes, chickpeas, onions (NF, V)
Bhel
Rice puffs, sev, potatoes, onions (NF, GF, V)
Aloo Tikki Chaat
Spiced potatoes, chickpea, onion, chutney (GF, V, NF)
Chicken Seekh Kabab
Minced chicken, onions, herbs & spices (GF, DF, NF)
Vegetable Pakora
Mixed vegetables in chickpea batter (V, NF, GF)
Onion Pakora
Chicken Tandoori
Half or Whole chicken, spiced with ginger, garlic, paprika, turmeric and roasted in tandoor clay oven. (GF, NF)
Chicken Malai Kabab
Yogurt, cream, ginger (GF, NF)
Mixed Tandoori Grill
Chicken, shrimp, seekh kabab & malai kabab
Chicken Tikka
Boneless chicken, turmeric, paprika (GF, NF)
Paneer Tikka
House Special Apps
Saffron Lobster Bisque
Saffron, turmeric, lobster, garlic, ginger, cream (NF)
Pesto & Tomato Flatbread
Kashmiri Arugula Flatbread
Chicken Tikka Flatbread
Meat/Seafood Entrée Specials
Mahi Mahi
Dry spice rub, served with saagwala (GF, NF, DF)
Fish Darbari
Salmon, Shrimp or Tilapia with bell peppers, onion, olive oil. (GF, DF, NF)
Bhuna Goat
Goat w/ bone, sesame seeds, curry leaves (GF, DF, NF)
Lamb Jodhpuri
Ginger, garlic, turmeric, dry spices, onion gravy (GF, NF, DF)
Lamb Jahagiri
Mustard seeds, coconut, boneless lamb (DF, GF, NF)
Lamb Roganjosh
Boneless Lamb, onions, garlic, coriander, ginger, olive oil (GF, DF, NF)
Laal Maas
Australian grass-fed Goat w/ bone (or Boneless Lamb) with yogurt & Kashmiri chilies (GF, NF)
Dhaba Chicken
Chicken, ginger, garlic, special spice mix (GF, DF, NF)
Chicken Ginger
Boneless Chicken pieces, fresh ginger, garlic, turmeric, coriander (GF, NF, DF)
Chicken Kolhapuri
Boneless chicken, ginger, garlic, onions, kolhapuri sauce (GF, NF, DF)
Chicken Ajwain
Boneless Chicken, carom, turmeric (GF, DF, NF)
Swordfish
Cooked with dry spices, served with Saffron Pulav
Lamb Chops
Marinated Chef's special recipe, cooked in clay oven (DF, GF, NF)
Fish Tikka
Shrimp Tandoori
Veg Entrée Specials
Palak Paneer
Homemade cheese, spinach, ginger, garlic (GF, NF)
Paneer Lacha
Shredded paneer, ginger, garlic, onions, tomatoes (GF, NF)
Baingan Bharta
Clay oven roasted Eggplant, ginger, onions, garlic (GF, NF, V)
Matar Paneer
Homemade Indian cheese, spinach, ginger, garlic, cashew (GF)
Matar Mushroom
Peas, mushrooms cooked in curry sauce (GF, V, NF)
Malai Kofta
Cashew & Paneer rolled into balls, simmered in a mildly spicy sauce (GF)
Chole Bhatura
Chickpeas, onions, tomatoes in sauce w/ spices. Served w/ Bhatura (V, NF)
Nawabi Paneer
Paneer, cream, fenugreek, ginger, garlic (GF, NF)
Lasooni Methi Paneer
Cauliflower, Fenugreek, garlic, paneer (GF, NF)
Kadhi Pakora
Vegetable dumpling with ginger in yogurt (GF, NF)
Daal Haribhari
Yellow lentils, fresh spinach
Kaju Curry
Cashews, tomatoes, spices in mild cream sauce
Rajma Masala
Kidney beans, turmeric, paprika (V, GF, NF)
Vegetarian Sides
Saag
Spinach, Ginger, Garlic (GF, NF, V)
Chana Saag
Chickpea, Spinach, Ginger, Garlic (GF, NF, V)
Saag Aloo
Potato, Spinach, Ginger, Garlic (GF, NF, V)
Aloo Matar
Peas, Potatoes, Ginger, Onion gravy (GF, DF, NF)
Aloo Jeera
Potatoes, Cumin, Coriander, (GF, V, NF)
Aloo Gobi
Cauliflower, Potatoes, Garlic, Ginger (GF, DF, V)
Gobi Matar Masala
Cauliflower, green peas, ginger, garlic (GF, V, NF)
Bhindi Masala
Okra, tomatoes, onions (GF, V, NF)
Chana Masala
Chickpeas, tomatoes, onion, ginger, garlic (GF, V, NF)
Daal Makhani
Black lentils, butter, onions, garlic, ginger and tomatoes (GF, NF) (V upon request)
Daal Tadka
Yellow lentils, onions, tomatoes, ginger (GF, V, NF)
Indian Favorites
Archari
Indian pickle, ginger, garlic (GF, DF, NF upon request)
Curry
Traditional curry sauce (GF, DF, NF)
Jal Frezi
Tomato, ginger, garlic, onions, peppers (GF, DF, NF)
Kadai
onions, tomatoes in whole Indian spices (GF, NF, DF)
Kashmiri
Cashew, yogurt, garlic (GF, NF) (DF upon request)
Korma
Creamy garlic sauce (GF, NF) (DF upon request)
Makhani
Creamy tomato based sauce spiced with Indian herbs and spices (GF, NF upon request)
Methi
Fenugreek, onions, garlic (GF, NF, DF)
Saagwala
Spinach, garlic, ginger (GF, NF) (DF upon request)
Tikka Masala
Creamy tomato based sauce, spiced with Indian herbs & spices
Vindaloo
Tangy red chili sauce, vinegar, potatoes (GF, DF, NF)