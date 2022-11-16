Restaurant header imageView gallery

Guru's Fine Indian Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

203 North Sycamore Street

Newtown, PA 18940

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Butter Naan
Tikka Masala

Appetizers

Indian Poutine

$12.00

French Fries, korma sauce, cheese

Masala Fries

$10.00
Garlic Shrimp

Garlic Shrimp

$10.00

Garlic, Paprika, Turmeric (GF, NF, DF)

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

Fresh coconut, mustard seeds, Turmeric (GF,NF,DF)

Chili Paneer

$11.00

Paneer cubes, soy sauce, bell peppers, onions (GF,NF)

Chili Chicken

$13.00

sautéed chicken, onions, green peppers, soy sauce, chili & tomato sauce (NF,GF)

Paneer 65

$12.00

Cubed paneer, peppers, onions (GF,NF)

Chicken 65

$12.00

Cubed chicken, peppers, onions (GF, NF)

Lasooni Gobi

Lasooni Gobi

$10.00

Cauliflower, garlic sauce, (GF, V, NF)

Lamb Nachos

Lamb Nachos

$14.00Out of stock

Homemade chips, minced lamb, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, tamarind & mint chutneys, cheese, sev (NF)

Red Pepper Hummus

Red Pepper Hummus

$8.00

Chickpeas, tahini, olive oil. Served with Garlic Naan (NF, V)

Masala Mushroom

$9.00

Mushrooms, coriander, turmeric (GF, NF, V)

Spinach Rolls

Spinach Rolls

$8.00

Mixed Veg Appetizer

$10.00

Samosa, Pakora & Spinach Roll

Avocado Chaat

Avocado Chaat

$8.00Out of stock

Crispy round shells filled with avocado, onion, tomato, yogurt. (NF, V upon request)

Papdi Chaat

$7.00

Spiced potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt, onions (NF)

Spinach Chaat

Spinach Chaat

$11.00

Flash fried spinach, onions, tomatoes, tamarind & mint chutney, sev (GF, NF, V)

Samosa

Samosa

$7.00

Fried pastry stuffed with potatoes & peas (V, NF)

Samosa Lamb

Samosa Lamb

$12.00

Homemade Samosa with minced lamb.

Samosa Chaat

$9.00

Potatoes, chickpeas, onions (NF, V)

Bhel

Bhel

$8.00

Rice puffs, sev, potatoes, onions (NF, GF, V)

Aloo Tikki Chaat

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$9.00

Spiced potatoes, chickpea, onion, chutney (GF, V, NF)

Chicken Seekh Kabab

Chicken Seekh Kabab

$16.00

Minced chicken, onions, herbs & spices (GF, DF, NF)

Vegetable Pakora

Vegetable Pakora

$7.00Out of stock

Mixed vegetables in chickpea batter (V, NF, GF)

Onion Pakora

Onion Pakora

$7.00

Chicken Tandoori

$15.00+

Half or Whole chicken, spiced with ginger, garlic, paprika, turmeric and roasted in tandoor clay oven. (GF, NF)

Chicken Malai Kabab

$16.00

Yogurt, cream, ginger (GF, NF)

Mixed Tandoori Grill

Mixed Tandoori Grill

$22.00

Chicken, shrimp, seekh kabab & malai kabab

Chicken Tikka

$16.00

Boneless chicken, turmeric, paprika (GF, NF)

Paneer Tikka

$16.00

House Special Apps

Saffron Lobster Bisque

Saffron Lobster Bisque

$9.00

Saffron, turmeric, lobster, garlic, ginger, cream (NF)

Indian Poutine

$12.00

French Fries, korma sauce, cheese

Lamb Nachos

Lamb Nachos

$14.00Out of stock

Homemade chips, minced lamb, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, tamarind & mint chutneys, cheese, sev (NF)

Pesto & Tomato Flatbread

$10.00Out of stock

Kashmiri Arugula Flatbread

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken Tikka Flatbread

$11.00Out of stock

Meat/Seafood Entrée Specials

Mahi Mahi

Mahi Mahi

$25.00

Dry spice rub, served with saagwala (GF, NF, DF)

Fish Darbari

$18.00

Salmon, Shrimp or Tilapia with bell peppers, onion, olive oil. (GF, DF, NF)

Bhuna Goat

$25.00

Goat w/ bone, sesame seeds, curry leaves (GF, DF, NF)

Lamb Jodhpuri

$25.00

Ginger, garlic, turmeric, dry spices, onion gravy (GF, NF, DF)

Lamb Jahagiri

$25.00

Mustard seeds, coconut, boneless lamb (DF, GF, NF)

Lamb Roganjosh

$20.00

Boneless Lamb, onions, garlic, coriander, ginger, olive oil (GF, DF, NF)

Laal Maas

$18.00

Australian grass-fed Goat w/ bone (or Boneless Lamb) with yogurt & Kashmiri chilies (GF, NF)

Dhaba Chicken

$25.00

Chicken, ginger, garlic, special spice mix (GF, DF, NF)

Chicken Ginger

$25.00

Boneless Chicken pieces, fresh ginger, garlic, turmeric, coriander (GF, NF, DF)

Chicken Kolhapuri

$25.00

Boneless chicken, ginger, garlic, onions, kolhapuri sauce (GF, NF, DF)

Chicken Ajwain

$25.00

Boneless Chicken, carom, turmeric (GF, DF, NF)

Swordfish

$30.00

Cooked with dry spices, served with Saffron Pulav

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$30.00

Marinated Chef's special recipe, cooked in clay oven (DF, GF, NF)

Fish Tikka

$20.00

Shrimp Tandoori

$19.00

Veg Entrée Specials

Palak Paneer

Palak Paneer

$16.00

Homemade cheese, spinach, ginger, garlic (GF, NF)

Paneer Lacha

Paneer Lacha

$16.00

Shredded paneer, ginger, garlic, onions, tomatoes (GF, NF)

Baingan Bharta

Baingan Bharta

$14.00

Clay oven roasted Eggplant, ginger, onions, garlic (GF, NF, V)

Matar Paneer

$16.00

Homemade Indian cheese, spinach, ginger, garlic, cashew (GF)

Matar Mushroom

$14.00

Peas, mushrooms cooked in curry sauce (GF, V, NF)

Malai Kofta

$14.00

Cashew & Paneer rolled into balls, simmered in a mildly spicy sauce (GF)

Chole Bhatura

$14.00

Chickpeas, onions, tomatoes in sauce w/ spices. Served w/ Bhatura (V, NF)

Nawabi Paneer

$18.00

Paneer, cream, fenugreek, ginger, garlic (GF, NF)

Lasooni Methi Paneer

$16.00

Cauliflower, Fenugreek, garlic, paneer (GF, NF)

Kadhi Pakora

$14.00

Vegetable dumpling with ginger in yogurt (GF, NF)

Daal Haribhari

$14.00

Yellow lentils, fresh spinach

Kaju Curry

$16.00

Cashews, tomatoes, spices in mild cream sauce

Rajma Masala

Rajma Masala

$14.00

Kidney beans, turmeric, paprika (V, GF, NF)

Vegetarian Sides

Saag

Saag

$8.00+

Spinach, Ginger, Garlic (GF, NF, V)

Chana Saag

$8.00+

Chickpea, Spinach, Ginger, Garlic (GF, NF, V)

Saag Aloo

$8.00+

Potato, Spinach, Ginger, Garlic (GF, NF, V)

Aloo Matar

$8.00+Out of stock

Peas, Potatoes, Ginger, Onion gravy (GF, DF, NF)

Aloo Jeera

$8.00+Out of stock

Potatoes, Cumin, Coriander, (GF, V, NF)

Aloo Gobi

$8.00+

Cauliflower, Potatoes, Garlic, Ginger (GF, DF, V)

Gobi Matar Masala

$8.00+Out of stock

Cauliflower, green peas, ginger, garlic (GF, V, NF)

Bhindi Masala

$8.00+Out of stock

Okra, tomatoes, onions (GF, V, NF)

Chana Masala

Chana Masala

$8.00+

Chickpeas, tomatoes, onion, ginger, garlic (GF, V, NF)

Daal Makhani

$8.00+

Black lentils, butter, onions, garlic, ginger and tomatoes (GF, NF) (V upon request)

Daal Tadka

$8.00+

Yellow lentils, onions, tomatoes, ginger (GF, V, NF)

Indian Favorites

Archari

$10.00

Indian pickle, ginger, garlic (GF, DF, NF upon request)

Curry

Curry

$10.00

Traditional curry sauce (GF, DF, NF)

Jal Frezi

$10.00

Tomato, ginger, garlic, onions, peppers (GF, DF, NF)

Kadai

$10.00

onions, tomatoes in whole Indian spices (GF, NF, DF)

Kashmiri

$10.00

Cashew, yogurt, garlic (GF, NF) (DF upon request)

Korma

Korma

$10.00

Creamy garlic sauce (GF, NF) (DF upon request)

Makhani

Makhani

$10.00

Creamy tomato based sauce spiced with Indian herbs and spices (GF, NF upon request)

Methi

Methi

$10.00

Fenugreek, onions, garlic (GF, NF, DF)

Saagwala

Saagwala

$10.00

Spinach, garlic, ginger (GF, NF) (DF upon request)

Tikka Masala

Tikka Masala

$10.00

Creamy tomato based sauce, spiced with Indian herbs & spices

Vindaloo

Vindaloo

$10.00

Tangy red chili sauce, vinegar, potatoes (GF, DF, NF)

Biryani

Vegetable Biryani

Vegetable Biryani

$14.00

Chicken Biryani

$17.00

Lamb Biryani

$20.00