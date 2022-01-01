Hakkachow - Asian Eats Winston-Salem

- Home
No reviews yet
615 St. George Sq. Ct. STE 121
Winston Salem, NC 27103
Appetizers
Chicken Wrap
Wok-seared chicken, mushrooms, carrot, cilantro, onions and green onion served over crispy rice with cool, crisp lettuce cups.
Tofu Wrap
Wok-seared tofu, mushrooms, carrot, cilantro, onions and green onion served over crispy rice with cool, crisp lettuce cups.
Crab Wontons
Crispy wontons filled with a creamy mixture of crab meat, celery, and green onions. Served with lemongrass sauce infused with house-made chili oil.
Beef Dumplings
Soy-marinated Wagyu beef with shitake mushroom and scallions. Served steamed or deep-fried with our classic soy-ginger dipping sauce and Korean hot sauce.
Spring Rolls
Crispy spring rolls filled with vegetables and served with sweet & sour and cilantro dipping sauces.
Calamari
Calamari lightly dusted, fried, and tossed with garam masala. Served with sweet chili sauce and spicy aioli.
Egg Rolls
Fried egg roll with minced pork and vegetables. Served with hot mustard sauce and Vietnamese dipping sauce.
Kimchi Cheese Fries
Rustic French fries topped with kimchi, baked cheese, roasted garlic, spicy mayo, Sriracha, and scallions.
Spare Ribs
Tender baby back ribs tea smoked and glazed in a five spice, sweet and tangy Chinese BBQ sauce. Topped with roasted sesame seeds.
Hakka Zen Shrimp
Lightly battered fried shrimp tossed in our signature spicy aioli sauce. Served on a bed of lettuce.
Edamame
Japanese green soybeans steamed to order and served with a light sprinkle of sea salt.
Spicy Salmon Crunch on Crispy Rice
Soups
Salads
Asian Crunch Salad
Fresh mixed greens with cucumbers, julienned carrots, tomatoes, tossed with our homemade ginger vinaigrette and garnished with crispy shallots, fried wontons, and crunchy wasabi peas. Option: Topped with Seared Szechuan Pepper crusted tuna [RAW]
Vermicelli Bowl
A bed of cold rice noodles topped with fresh cucumbers, carrots, bean sprouts, lettuce, Thai basil, cilantro, crushed peanuts, and fried shallots. Served with our homemade Vietnamese dressing.
Peanut Chicken SALAD
Panko crusted chicken breast glazed in our homemade peanut sesame sauce. Topped with toasted sesame seeds. Served on a bed of fresh organic salad, cherry tomatoes, julienned carrots, and cucumbers in a ginger vinaigrette.
Side Dishes
SD Mixed Vegetables
Hibachi style cooked mix vegetables. Broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, onions, and carrots.
SD Mix Salad
SD Egg Fried Rice
SD Lo Mein
SD Garlic Naan
SD Kim Chi
SD Kani Salad
SD Seaweed Salad
SD White Rice
SD Brown Rice
SD Chili Oil
SD French Fries
[Bowl] Crispy Wontons
[Cup] Crispy Wontons
SD Sushi Rice
SD Steamed Rice Noodles
Classics
General Tso Chicken
Lightly battered chicken breast in a mild tangy sauce with green bell peppers and onions. Served with broccoli.
Walnut Chicken
Lightly battered chicken breast coated in a sweet and tangy honey sauce. Served with broccoli. Topped with caramelized walnuts.
Walnut Shrimp
Lightly battered shrimp coated in a sweet and tangy honey sauce. Served with broccoli. Topped with caramelized walnuts.
Sesame Chicken
Lightly battered chicken tossed in a tangy sesame brown sauce. Served with broccoli and topped with sesame seeds.
Kung Pao Chicken
Stir-fried with roasted chili, peanuts, onions, mushrooms, carrots, green peppers, and zucchini.
Kung Pao Shrimp
Stir-fried with lightly battered shrimp, roasted chili, peanuts, onions, mushrooms, carrots, green peppers, and zucchini.
Sweet & Sour Chx
Lightly battered chicken breast tossed in our five spice sweet and sour sauce. Cooked with pineapple, green bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, and onions.
Sweet & Sour Pork
Lightly battered crispy pork tossed in our five spice sweet and sour sauce. Cooked with pineapple, green bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, and onions.
Chicken w/Broccoli
Stir fry chicken and broccoli in a tangy brown sauce.
Beef w/Broccoli
Stir fry beef and broccoli in a tangy brown sauce.
Orange Chicken
Lightly battered chicken breast tossed in a mild chili orange sauce. Topped with orange zest. Served with broccoli.
Orange Beef
Lightly battered beef tossed in a mild chili orange sauce. Topped with orange zest. Served with broccoli.
Orange Shrimp
Lightly battered shrimp tossed in a mild chili orange sauce. Topped with orange zest. Served with broccoli.
Thai Basil Chicken
Crispy chicken breast tossed in a Thai basil garlic brown sauce with mushroom, onions, zucchini, green peppers, and carrots.
Mapo Tofu
Our variation of a classic Chinese dish. Lightly battered tofu coated in a spicy garlic sauce. Served with broccoli and topped with scallions.
Stir-Fried Eggplant
Chinese eggplant tossed in a spicy brown sauce with chili, garlic, and green onions. Served with broccoli.
Sweet and Sour Shrimp
Lightly battered shrimp tossed in our five spice sweet and sour sauce. Cooked with pineapple, green bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, and onions.
Adult Chicken Fingers
panko fried chicken breast served with fries and salad with ginger dressing.
Hakka Chow’s Specialties
Honey Peanut Chicken
Panko crusted chicken breast glazed with our homemade honey peanut sesame sauce. Served on a bed of fresh stir-fried mix vegetables.
Sizzling Beef
Stir fried beef with zucchini, white onions, mushrooms, carrots, and green peppers in a tangy garlic brown sauce.
Sizzling Lamb
Stir fried lamb with zucchini, white onions, mushrooms, carrots, and green peppers in a tangy garlic brown sauce.
Hot Garlic Shrimp
Lightly battered shrimp with garlic, chilies, scallions, cilantro, green peppers, and onion tossed in a spicy sweet and sour sauce. Topped with cilantro and scallions.
Curries
Indian-Japanese Curry Rice Bowl
Thai Red Curry
With carrots, onions, green peppers, mushroom, and zucchini in a creamy Thai coconut sauce. Topped with cilantro.
Thai Green Curry
With carrots, onions, green peppers, mushroom, and zucchini in a creamy Thai coconut sauce. Topped with cilantro.
Wok | Grill
Mongolian Beef
Sweet, soy-glazed beef wok-seared with green onions and white onions over crispy rice noodle. One of our most popular dishes. A must try at HakkaChow.
Beef Bulgogi
Korean style marinated meat grilled with onions and mushrooms. Served with kimchi. Topped with scallions and roasted sesame seeds.
Szechuan Beef
Tender slices of beef wok-seared and stir-fried with Szechuan peppers, carrots, onions, mushrooms, and green onions.
Pork Bulgogi
Korean style marinated meat grilled with onions and mushrooms. Served with kimchi. Topped with scallions and roasted sesame seeds.
Rice | Noodle
Singapore Rice Noodles
Thin rice noodles wok stir-fried with chicken and shrimp in light curry spice with egg, onions, carrots, green onions, and bean sprouts.
Beef Ho Fun
Hakka Fried Rice
Classic fried rice with egg, onions, scallions, carrots, peas, bean sprouts, cilantro. Topped with fried shallots.
Hakka Lo Mein
Classic stir-fried egg noodles with bean sprouts, onions, scallions, carrots. Topped with fried shallots.
Pad Thai
Bold Thai spices wok-tossed with rice noodles, egg, onions, carrots, bean sprouts, and green onions. Topped with crushed peanuts and crispy shallots.
Vegetarian
Mongolian Tofu
Sweet, soy-glazed fried tofu wok-seared with green onions and white onions over crispy rice noodle.
Szechuan Tofu
Fried tofu wok-seared and stir-fried with Szechuan peppers, carrots, onions, mushrooms, and green onions.
Veggie Fried Rice
Classic fried rice with egg, onions, scallions, carrots, peas, bean sprouts, cilantro, broccoli, zucchini, and green peppers. Topped with fried shallots.
Kid's Menu
Kid's Chicken Fingers
Panko crusted chicken breast served with french fries and a salad with ginger dressing.
Kid's Lo Mein
Stir fried egg noodles with your choice of protein.
Kid's Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg and your choice of protein.
Kid's Hibachi
Stir fried mix vegetables with your choice of protein. Served with a choice of brown or white rice.
Desserts
FRIED Cheesecake Roll
Fried cheesecake roll topped with caramelized walnuts and chocolate and caramel sauce. Served with a scoop of chocolate ice cream.
Six Layer Chocolate Cake
Fried Bananas
Classic Cheescake
Seasonal Sorbet [Berry and Lemon]
Seasonal Sorbet [Lemon Only]
Seasonal Sorbet [Berry Only]
Three Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream
Three Scoop Chocolate Ice Cream
One Scoop Ice Cream
Classic Rolls
Cali Roll
kani, cucumber, avocado
Philly Roll
salmon, cream cheese, avocado
Osaka Roll
kani, cream cheese, avocado
Boston Roll
shrimp, kani, asparagus, cucumber, mayo
Salmon Avocado Roll
salmon and avocado
Tuna Avocado Roll
tuna and avocado
Unagi Roll
eel, cucumber, eel sauce
Spicy Salmon Roll
salmon, cucumber, spicy mayo and sriracha
Spicy Tuna Roll
spicy tuna and cucumber
Spicy Yellow Tail Roll
yellowtail, cucumber, spicy mayo, sriracha
Salmon Roll
Tuna Roll
Yellow Tail Roll
Garden Roll
cucumber, avocado, asparagus, carrots
Avocado Roll
Cucumber Roll
Specialty Rolls
Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with salmon, tuna, yellow tail, ebi, and avocado.
Spider Roll
Inside out roll filled with tempura soft shell crab, kani, cucumber, avocado, and lettuce. Topped with eel sauce and hot mustard.
Volcano Roll
Inside-out roll filled with kani, cream cheese, and cucumber. Topped with baked crab salad, scallions, crunch, and Sriracha.
Diamond Roll
Fried inside-out roll filled with white tuna [escolar]. Topped with tuna, shrimp, kani salad, eel sauce, and wasabi aioli.
Dragon Roll
Inside-out roll filled with shrimp tempura and cucumber. Topped with eel, avocado, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Inside-out roll filled with shrimp tempura, cucumber, and kani. Topped sweet chili and eel sauce.
Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll
Inside out roll filled with spicy tuna, and cream cheese. Topped with avocado, eel, fried shallots, crunch, spicy mayo, and wasabi aioli.
Signature Roll
Inside-out roll filled with ebi, cucumber, and kani. Topped with baked baby sea scallops, fried shallots, eel sauce, and spicy aioli.
Green Ocean Roll
inside out roll filled with kani, asparagus, and cucumber. Topped with salmon and seaweed salad. Drizzle with lemongrass sauce with chili oil.
Red Sea Dragon Roll
Inside-out roll filled with shrimp tempura and cucumber. Topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.
Hakka Crazy Shrimp Roll
Inside-out roll filled with shrimp tempura, kani, cucumber, jalapeno, and cream cheese. Topped with kani salad, Hakka Zen Shrimp, Sriracha, and eel sauce.
Surf & Turf Roll
Inside out roll filled with kani, asparagus, and cucumber. Topped with tuna, yellow tail, Korean BBQ Beef, spicy aioli, and Korean hot sauce.
Crouching Tiger Roll
Inside-out roll filled with spicy tuna and cucumber. Topped with tuna, ebi, avocado, spicy mayo, Sriracha, and crispy shallots.
Hidden Dragon Roll
Futomaki-style roll tempura-fried filled with BBQ eel, kani salad, and cream cheese. Topped with soy ginger and spicy aioli.
Sweet Heat Roll
Inside-out roll filled with kani, tuna, and jalapeño. Topped with eel, salmon, and avocado, spicy aioli, sweet chili, and crispy shallots.
Tuna Tataki Roll
Inside-out roll filled with kani, asparagus, and cucumber. Topped with tuna tataki and seasweed salad. Drizzle with cucumber wasabi aioli.
Yin Yang Roll
Inside-out roll filled with spicy tuna and asparagus. Topped with eel, kani salad, fried shallots, eel sauce, and Sriracha.
Cajun Rev Roll
Inside-out roll filled with shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and jalapeno. Topped with seared Cajun Spice salmon, tuna, yellowtail, crispy shallots, spicy aioli, and eel sauce.
Phoenix Roll
Inside-out roll filled with kani salad and asparagus. Topped with seared Szechuan pepper salmon, tuna, and yellowtail, soy ginger, and hot mustard.
Kani Tempura Roll
Inside-out roll filled with kani tempura and cream cheese. Topped with kani salad. Drizzle with eel sauce and sweet chili sauce.
Hot Tuna Roll
Panko crusted futomaki roll filled with spicy tuna, cream cheese, kani, and jalapenos. Drizzle with spicy mayo and cucumber-wasabi aioli.
Tropical Sea Dragon Roll
Inside-out roll filled with shrimp tempura and jalapeno. Topped with salmon, white tuna [escolar], avocado, and mango sauce.
White Tiger Roll
Inside-out roll filled with spicy tuna, and cream cheese. Topped with white tuna [escolar], avocado, and cucumber-wasabi aioli.
Premium Rolls
Dancing Eel Roll
Futomaki roll filled with tuna, kani salad, cream cheese, kani, cucumber. Topped with baked marinated spicy eel, scallions, and sesame seeds.
Rainbow Dragon Roll
Inside-out filled with shrimp tempura and cucumbers. Topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, ebi, white tuna [escolar], and avocado.
Volcano Deluxe Roll
Inside-out roll filled with kani, cream cheese, and cucumber. Topped with baked crab salad, baby scallops, ebi, crunch, crispy shallots, and Sriracha.
Korean Hot Lava Roll
Futomaki-style roll filled with soft shell crab, crab salad, and cucumber. Topped with spicy tuna, scallions, crispy shallots
Sumo Roll
Inside-out roll filled with spicy tuna, spicy crab salad, fried shallots, scallions, and cucumber. Topped with salmon, hot mustard, and cucumber-wasabi aioli.
Sea Ocean Roll
Maki roll filled with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, white tuna [escolar], kani, asparagus, and green onion. Topped with wasabi sweet soy.
Aburi Roll
Inside-out roll filled with kani salad, and cream cheese. Topped with salmon flamed-torched with Korean hot sauce and spicy mayo. Garnish with green onion.
Husky Roll
Inside-out roll with kani salad, and lettuce. Topped with white tuna [escolar] and flamed-torched with sesame seeds. Drizzled with wasabi aioli.
Salmon Tartare Roll
Sushi Platters / Sushi Tower
Sushi | Poke Bowls
Unagi Don
Baked eel on a bed of spring mix and sushi rice. Topped with scallions, eel sauce, cucumber, and sesame seeds
Fire Crunch Poke
Fresh cubes of tuna sashimi, avocado, jalapenos, crispy shallots, sesame seeds, and scallions mixed with spicy mayo and wasabi-cucumber aioli on a bed of fresh organic spring mix, crab salad and sushi rice. Topped with crispy wontons.
Korean Bulgogi Poke
Fresh cubes of tuna sashimi, Korean BBQ beef, cucumbers, and onions mixed in a soy sesame sauce and Korean red pepper powder on a bed of spring mix, and Sushi rice. Topped with sesame seeds, scallions, and sesame oil.
Wakame Tuna Poke
Fresh cubes of tuna sashimi, seaweed salad, avocado, cucumber, and cherry tomatoes on a bed of organic salad mix and sushi rice. Drizzle with soy-wasabi vinaigrette and topped with sesame seeds and scallions.
Red Diamond Poke
Spicy crab salad mixed with chopped tuna and chopped ebi on a bed of spring mix and sushi rice. Topped with green onion and sesame seeds. Drizzled with spicy aioli, eel sauce, and wasabi aioli.
Angry Kani Rice Bowl
Baked spicy crab salad, mozzarella cheese, wonton crunch, crispy shallots, and scallions on a bed of spring mix and sushi rice. Drizzle with Sriracha and hot lava sauce. Topped with two shrimp tempura.
Nigiri
Appetizers [Gluten-Free]
[GL] Chicken Wrap
Wok-seared chicken, mushrooms, carrots, cilantro, onions, and scallions on a bed of crispy rice noodles. Served with crisp lettuce cups and hoisin sauce.
[GL] Tofu Wrap
Wok-seared tofu, mushrooms, carrots, cilantro, onions, and scallions on a bed of crispy rice noodles. Served with crisp lettuce cups and hoisin sauce.
Edamame
Japanese green soybeans steamed to order and served with a light sprinkle of sea salt.
SD Ranch Salad [no crispy wontons]
lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots
SD Shrimp Sauce Salad [no crispy wontons]
lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots
Entrees [Gluten-Free]
[GL] Chicken & Broccoli
stir fried chicken and broccoli in a gluten free homemade sauce.
[GL] Beef & Broccoli
stir fried beef and broccoli in a gluten free homemade sauce.
[GL] Mongolian Beef
Sweet, glute free soy-glazed beef wok-seared with green onions and white onions over crispy rice noodle.
[GL] Szechuan Beef
Tender slices of beef wok-seared and stir-fried with Szechuan peppers, carrots, onions, mushrooms, and green onions.
Hakka Fried Rice
gluten free fried rice with egg, onions, scallions, carrots, peas, bean sprouts, cilantro.
[GL] Beef Ho Fun
[GL] Mongolian Tofu
stir-fried fried tofu, green onions and white onions with our gluten free Mongolian sauce over crispy rice noodle.
[GL] Szechuan Tofu
Stir-fried fried tofu with Szechuan peppers, carrots, onions, mushrooms, and green onions.
Thai Red Curry
With carrots, onions, green peppers, mushroom, and zucchini in a creamy Thai coconut sauce. Topped with cilantro.
Thai Green Curry
With carrots, onions, green peppers, mushroom, and zucchini in a creamy Thai coconut sauce. Topped with cilantro.
Hakka Indian Curry
Aloo & Gobi
Indian style inspired yellow curry made with onions and cook with peas, carrots, potato and cauliflower. Topped with cilantro.
Singapore Rice Noodles
Thin rice noodles wok stir-fried with chicken and shrimp in light curry spice with egg, onions, carrots, green onions, and bean sprouts.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Enjoy more than 100 various kinds of house-made Asian Eats prepared from scratch in our open kitchen. Our dishes are influenced by various Asian cuisines such Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Thai, or Indian - using only the freshest and highest quality ingredients to create an authentic and yet modern taste that you can only find at Hakkachow - Asian Eats.
615 St. George Sq. Ct. STE 121, Winston Salem, NC 27103