Restaurant header imageView gallery

Handlebar J

review star

No reviews yet

7116 E Becker Ln

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Bunkhouse Fare

BBQ Ribs Quarter Rack

$12.00

Our Famous fall of the bone pork Ribs.

BBQ Ribs Half Rack

$22.00

Our Famous fall of the bone pork Ribs.

Riblets

$10.00

3 pc version, of our Famous fall of the bone pork Ribs.

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Cowboy Burger

$12.00Out of stock

8OZ Kobe Angus Beef served on a Noble bun with a kosher pickle

Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Slow cooked Pulled pork Sandwich served on a Noble bun w a kosher pickle

Sliders (2)

$8.00

Sides & Extras

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Biscuit

$1.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Cowboy Beans

$4.00

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Slice of Bacon

$2.00

Appetizers/Sides

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Battered Onion Rings

$9.00

Golden Brown and crispy

BBQ Meatballs

$12.00Out of stock

Cheese Crisp

$10.00

Chicken Bites

$12.00

Chicken Chili Bowl

$7.00Out of stock

Chicken Chili Cup

$4.00Out of stock

Chicken Wings 10pc

$20.00

10 Pieces, Ranch or Blue Cheese

Chicken Wings 5pc

$11.00

5 Pieces, Ranch or Blue Cheese

Coleslaw

$3.00

Cowboy Beans

$4.00

Fresh Guaqamole

$5.00Out of stock

Fried Zucchini

$9.00

House made Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Vegetable Du Jour

$5.00

Veggie Hummus

$9.00

Potato Skins

$12.00

Dessert

*Birthday 1 Scoop

Apple Burrito

$10.00

Hot Fudge Sundae

$9.00

Kids Cheese Crisp

$8.00

One scoop of Ice Cream

$4.00

Root Beer Float

$8.00

Two Scoops of Ice Cream

$8.00

Peach Burrito

$10.00Out of stock

Salads

Beet Salad

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$18.00

Caesar Chicken Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Cheese plate

$14.00

HBJ House Salad

$9.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, Black Olives,

Fruit & Nut

$13.00

NA Beverages

Bevs

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Cran/Pine

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Hot Coaco

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Mock Mule

$6.00

OJ

$4.00

OJ/Cran

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Tomato

$4.00

Energy

Redbull

$5.00

SF Redbull

$5.00

NA Beer

Heineken 00

$6.00

Stella NA

$6.00

Soda

***Refill***

Coke

$4.00

Cran/Soda

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Soda water

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Water

Aqua Panna

$5.00

HBJ Water

$4.00

Merchandise

Merch (Deep Copy)

Bandana

$7.00

Blanket

$45.00

Boots

$150.00

Booty Shorts

$18.00

Cap

$34.00

Cowboy hat

$58.00

H B J (letter) cap

$39.00

Jacket

$48.00

Koozie

$7.00

L.S. button down shirt

$38.00

L.S. T-Shirt

$58.00

Ladies Tank Top

$26.00

Mens Tank Top

$26.00

Mock Turtle LS

$68.00

Mug

$9.00

Ray H CD

$10.00

S.S. T-Shirt

$39.00

Shot glass

$7.50

Sweat Pants

$38.00

Wine/bottle opener

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

Western themed iconic Scottsdale live music venue featuring BBQ Ribs, cocktails, dancing and more.

Website

Location

7116 E Becker Ln, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Il Bosco Pizza - Becker Lane Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 942
7120 E Becker Ln Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Arizona Bread Company
orange star4.6 • 1,045
7000 E. Shea Boulevard Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Fata Morgana Mediterranean Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
7116 E. Mercer Lane Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Cats Pajamas Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
10315-10323 N Scottsdale Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85253
View restaurantnext
Happy's Hamburgers
orange starNo Reviews
10435 North Scottsdale Rd Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
View restaurantnext
Happy's Hamburgers - NEW
orange star4.7 • 676
10435 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85253
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Scottsdale

Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Scottsdale
orange star4.2 • 6,721
3133 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go -- North Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 4,448
16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill - Scottsdale
orange star4.5 • 3,868
9397 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Joynt - 64th Street
orange star4.5 • 3,665
6245 E Bell Rd #112 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Postino - Highland
orange star4.7 • 3,157
4821 North Scottsdale Road Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 2,904
7388 E Shea Blvd SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Scottsdale
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (362 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (81 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston