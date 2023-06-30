Handlebar J
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Restaurant info
Western themed iconic Scottsdale live music venue featuring BBQ Ribs, cocktails, dancing and more.
Location
7116 E Becker Ln, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Il Bosco Pizza - Becker Lane Scottsdale
4.6 • 942
7120 E Becker Ln Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Scottsdale
Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Scottsdale
4.2 • 6,721
3133 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurant
Thai Chili 2 Go -- North Scottsdale
4.6 • 4,448
16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurant
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill - Scottsdale
4.5 • 3,868
9397 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurant
More near Scottsdale