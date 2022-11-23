Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Hando

942 Reviews

$$

518 W 11th Street

Suite 500

Houston, TX 77008

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon CUT
3 Cut Roll Set
Wagyu Gyoza

N/A Beverages

Calpico Lychee

$3.50Out of stock

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Green Tea Hot

$3.00

Green Tea Iced

$3.00

Mexican Coke 355ml

$4.00

Rambler

$3.00

Ramune

$3.50Out of stock

Sprite

$3.00

Beer

Asahi Super Dry

$5.00

Japan, American Lager, 4.9% abv

Echigo Lager

$7.00

Japan, Rice Lager, 5% abv

Echigo Red Ale

$8.00

Japan, Rice Lager, 5% abv

Echigo Weizen

$7.00

Japan, Rice Lager, 5% abv

Hitachino Dai Dai IPA

$10.00

Japan, IPA, 6.2% abv

Hitachino Ginger Brew

$10.00

Japan, Belgian White Ale, 5.5% abv

Hitachino Nipponia

$10.00Out of stock

Japan, Belgian Style Golden Ale, 8% abv

Hitachino Red Rice

$10.00Out of stock

Japan, Rice Beer, 7% abv

Hitachino White Ale

$10.00

Japan, Belgian White Ale, 5.5% abv

Hitachino Yuzu Lager

$10.00

Japan, Rice Lager, 5.6% abv

Kirin

$5.00

Japan, Japanese Rice Lager, 5% abv

Kirin Light

$5.00

Japan, Japanese Rice Lager, 3.2% abv

Kyoto Matcha IPA

$12.00

Japan, Japanese Style IPA, 8.5% abv

Kyoto Yuzu

$12.00

Japan, Belgium White, 5% abv

Lucky Cat White Ale

$10.00

Japan, APA, 5% abv

Lucky Chicken IPA

$10.00

Japan, Red IPA, 5.5% abv

Lucky Dog IPA

$10.00

Japan, APA, 5% abv

Sapporo

$5.00Out of stock

Japan, American Lager, 4.9% abv

Espresso Stout

$10.00

House Cocktails

Everything's Lychee Keen

$12.00

Vodka, Lychee, Falernum, Grapefruit

Hando Milk Punch

$12.00

Rum, Mezcal, Brandy, House Spice, Citrus, Milk

Hibiscus Mai Tai

$12.00

Rum Curacao, Hibiscus, Lime Orgeat

Little Death

$12.00

Gin, Cognac, Aguafaba, Lemon, Lavender

Matcha Highball

$12.00

Toki Whiskey, Matcha, Lemon, Rambler

Pumpkin Grind

$13.00

Mezcal, Sherry, Passion Fruit, Pineapple, Lemon, 5-spice Orgeat

Shibuya Roll Call

$12.00

Pisco, Strawberry, Lemon, Ginger Beer

Sweet Gin Music

$12.00

Roku, Genepy, Shishito, Lime, Habanero

The Audacity

$13.00

Mezcal, Sherry, Passion Fruit, Pineapple, Lemon, 5-spice Orgeat

The Quiet Storm

$13.00

Tequila, Aloe, Pineapple, Lime, Mint

Tokyo Layover

$12.00

Bruxo Mezcal, Aperol, Vecchio, Lemon, Yuzu Kosho

Umeboshi Margarita

$12.00

Tequila, Plum, Lime

Sake/Wine

Amabuki JG Ichigo

$12.00

180ml, 16% abv

House Red

$7.00

House Rose

$7.00

House Sparkling

$7.00

House White

$8.00

Kikusui Funaguchi Black

$16.00

200ml, 19% abv

Kikusui Funaguchi Gold

$10.00

200ml, 19% abv

Kikusui Funaguchi Red

$12.00

200ml, 19% abv

Kikusui Funaguchi Sparkling

$16.00Out of stock

180ml, 16.4% abv

Kikusui Karakuchi Dry Sake

$8.50

180ml, 15% abv

Kunizakari Nigori

$8.00

200ml, 14% abv

Nihon Sakari Red

$6.00

180ml, 14% abv

Cut Rolls

3 Cut Roll Set

$19.00

spicy tuna* (8pcs), salmon* (8pcs), blue crab (8pcs) no substitutions *Eating raw or undercooked foods may increase the risk of foodborne illness.

Asparagus CUT

$5.00

asparagus, sesame miso (8pcs)

Blue Crab CUT

$8.00

blue crab mix, yuzu tobiko, micro-cilantro (8pcs)

Cucumber CUT

$4.50

cucumber, sesame seeds (8pcs)

Fried Oyster CUT

$7.00

panko fried oyster, bell pepper, green onion, micro-cilantro, yuzu kosho aioli (6pcs)

Mushroom CUT

$5.00

enoki, beech, shiitake, kaiware (6pcs)

Ocean Trout CUT

$10.00

ocean trout*, radish sprouts, micro-cilantro, fried shallots, yuzu soy (8pcs) *Eating raw or undercooked foods may increase the risk of foodborne illness.

Salmon CUT

$7.00

salmon*, sesame seeds, nikiri (8pcs) *Eating raw or undercooked foods may increase the risk of foodborne illness.

Shrimp Katsu CUT

$7.00

panko fried shrimp, cucumber, katsu sauce (6pcs)

Soft Shell Crab CUT

$7.50

soft shell crab, carrots, cucumber, black sesame aioli (6pcs)

Spicy Tuna CUT

$8.00

tuna*, scallions, spicy miso (8pcs) *Eating raw or undercooked foods may increase the risk of foodborne illness.

Toro CUT

$11.00

bluefin tuna belly*, scallions (8pcs) *Eating raw or undercooked foods may increase the risk of foodborne illness.

Unagi CUT

$8.00

freshwater eel carrot, sesame seeds, basil teriyaki (8pcs)

Yasai CUT

$5.00

spinach, red bell pepper, carrot, cucumber, fried shallots, micro cilantro, radish sprouts, black sesame aioli (6pcs)

Yellowtail CUT

$7.00

yellowtail*, scallions, nikiri (8pcs) *Eating raw or undercooked foods may increase the risk of foodborne illness.

Small Plates And Meals

Chicken Karaage Meal

$15.00

fried chicken, Brussels sprouts, sushi rice, daily side

Wagyu Beef Teriyaki Meal For 2

$45.00

12-hour sous vide wagyu beef, edamame, Brussels sprouts, sushi rice, 2 Nihon Sakari Sake boxes

Beef Skewers

$7.00

sous vide ribeye, shiitake mushroom, teriyaki (2 pcs)

Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

bonito flakes, aonori, sesame seeds, Japanese mayo, katsu sauce

Chicken Skewers

$6.00

marinated chicken, green onion (2 pcs)

Edamame

$4.00

edamame, citrus salt

Eggplant Agedashi

$5.00

eggplant, parmesan, kaiware, scallions, rosemary soy

Matchstick Salad

$5.00

daikon, carrots, cucumber, takuan, fried shallots, soy vinaigrette

Miso Soup

$4.00

miso, wakame, scallions, yuzu mustard foam

Pork Belly Skewers

$7.00

sous vide pork, pineapple (2 pcs)

Scallop Skewers

$8.00

Japanese sea scallops, lemon (2 pcs)

Wagyu Gyoza

$7.00

wagyu beef, shiitake, shallots, scallions, kuro ponzu (3pcs)

Side of Rice

$2.00

cup of sushi rice

Merchandise

Hando Hat (BLACK) - one size

$20.00Out of stock

Kanpai Club (BLACK) - XS

$20.00Out of stock

Kanpai Club (BLACK) - S

$20.00

Kanpai Club (BLACK) - M

$20.00

Kanpai Club (BLACK) - L

$20.00

Kanpai Club (BLACK) - XL

$20.00Out of stock

Kanpai Club (BLACK) - XXL

$20.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markRestroom
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Order through our website for takeout during lunch and dinner. Note: Order ready times are just estimates made under normal conditions. Orders may take longer than the quoted time during busy hours.

